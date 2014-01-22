Shara Gillow solos to final round win
Orica-AIS dominate to win overall and three stages
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)
|1
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|2
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|3
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|4
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)
|5
|6
|Peta Mullens (Vic)
|6
|7
|Sophie Williamson (Sa)
|7
|8
|Taryn Heather (SASI)
|8
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)
|9
|10
|Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)
|10
|11
|Annette Edmondson (Sa)
|11
|12
|Melissa Hoskins (Wa)
|12
|13
|Jessica Mundy (SASI)
|13
|14
|Carlee Taylor (Orica - AIS)
|14
|15
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|15
|16
|Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|16
|17
|Sinead Noonan (SASI)
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|26
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|18
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)
|18
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|16
|5
|Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)
|12
|6
|Taryn Heather (SASI)
|10
|7
|Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)
|9
|8
|Sophie Williamson (Sa)
|7
|10
|Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)
|7
|11
|Jessie MaClean (Orica - AIS)
|6
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)
|5
|13
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|5
|14
|Peta Mullens (Vic)
|5
|15
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy