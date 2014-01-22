Trending

Shara Gillow solos to final round win

Orica-AIS dominate to win overall and three stages

Results

Stage three result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)1
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)2
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita)3
4Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)4
5Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)5
6Peta Mullens (Vic)6
7Sophie Williamson (Sa)7
8Taryn Heather (SASI)8
9Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)9
10Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)10
11Annette Edmondson (Sa)11
12Melissa Hoskins (Wa)12
13Jessica Mundy (SASI)13
14Carlee Taylor (Orica - AIS)14
15Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)15
16Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster)16
17Sinead Noonan (SASI)17

Final overall classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)26pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita)18
3Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)18
4Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)16
5Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)12
6Taryn Heather (SASI)10
7Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)9
8Sophie Williamson (Sa)7
10Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)7
11Jessie MaClean (Orica - AIS)6
12Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)5
13Ruth Corset (Qld)5
14Peta Mullens (Vic)5
15Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)1

