Tour Down Under: Porte seals overall victory in Adelaide

Caleb Ewan takes his fourth stage win on the final day

Image 1 of 51

2017 Tour Down Under champion Richie Porte (BMC)

2017 Tour Down Under champion Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 51

Caleb Ewan beats Peter Sagan to take the win in the final stage of the Tour Down under.

Caleb Ewan beats Peter Sagan to take the win in the final stage of the Tour Down under.
Image 3 of 51

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 51

The final stage was fast

The final stage was fast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 51

Caleb Ewans (Orica-Scott) celebrates his stage victory

Caleb Ewans (Orica-Scott) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 51

Caleb Ewans (Orica-Scott) beat Peter Sagan yet again

Caleb Ewans (Orica-Scott) beat Peter Sagan yet again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 51

Here comes Caleb Ewans

Here comes Caleb Ewans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 51

The sprint was fast and furious

The sprint was fast and furious
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

The four classification winners of the 2017 Tour Down Under

The four classification winners of the 2017 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) finished in second place

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) finished in second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) was third overall

Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) was third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

The KOM was won by Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal)

The KOM was won by Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

Points winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Points winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 51

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) at speed

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) at speed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 51

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 51

Peter Sagan takes a corner

Peter Sagan takes a corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 51

Cameron Meyer rode the Tour Down Under with the UniSA-Australia team

Cameron Meyer rode the Tour Down Under with the UniSA-Australia team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 51

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 51

The turn point of the final stage in Adelaide

The turn point of the final stage in Adelaide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 51

Richie Porte in the Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey

Richie Porte in the Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 51

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 51

A classic shot from the Tour Down Under

A classic shot from the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 51

Richie Porte talks to BMC sporting manager Allan Peiper

Richie Porte talks to BMC sporting manager Allan Peiper
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 51

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 51

Peter Sagan enjoyed his time in Australia

Peter Sagan enjoyed his time in Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 51

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stayed safe during the final stage

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stayed safe during the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 51

Christian Prudhomme with Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Christian Prudhomme with Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 51

Best young rider, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin)

Best young rider, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 51

2015 winner Rohan Dennis and 2017 winner Richie Porte (BMC)

2015 winner Rohan Dennis and 2017 winner Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 51

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) celebrates his victory

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 51

Esteban Chaves says 'chapeau' to Richie Porte

Esteban Chaves says 'chapeau' to Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 51

Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves hug it out

Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves hug it out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 51

Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves celebrate (Orica-Scott)

Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves celebrate (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 51

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) counts the number of stage wins

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) counts the number of stage wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 51

Four time stage winner in 2016, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Four time stage winner in 2016, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 51

Richie Porte (BMC) with his winner's trophy

Richie Porte (BMC) with his winner's trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 51

The team prize went to UniSA Australia

The team prize went to UniSA Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 51

Richie Porte (BMC) finally gets his hands on the trophy

Richie Porte (BMC) finally gets his hands on the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 51

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the best local rider

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the best local rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 51

Most combative, Jack Bauer (QuickStep-Floors)

Most combative, Jack Bauer (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 51

Best South Australian rider, Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Best South Australian rider, Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 51

Richie Porte in action during stage 6

Richie Porte in action during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 51

Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 51

Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 51

The sprinters approach the finish of the final stage at the 2017 Tour Down Under

The sprinters approach the finish of the final stage at the 2017 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 51

Jack Bauer was most combative rider for the third consecutive day

Jack Bauer was most combative rider for the third consecutive day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 51

Caleb Ewan beats Peter Sagan to take the win in the final stage of the Tour Down under.

Caleb Ewan beats Peter Sagan to take the win in the final stage of the Tour Down under.
Image 48 of 51

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
Image 49 of 51

BMC protects Richie Porte during the final stage of the Tour Down Under

BMC protects Richie Porte during the final stage of the Tour Down Under
Image 50 of 51

Tyler Farrar takes a corner during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Tyler Farrar takes a corner during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
Image 51 of 51

Richie Porte in the peloton during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte in the peloton during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) closed out the best week of his career with his fourth stage win at the Tour Down Under. The Australian won the final stage ahead of World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marko Kump (Team UAE Abu Dhabi).

Ewan wasn’t the only Australian to celebrate with Richie Porte (BMC Racing) safely crossing the line to win the Tour Down Under for the fist time in his career. Ewan and Porte were the only riders to win stages of this year’s race with the BMC leader dominating at Paracombe and Willunga, while Ewan closed out all four sprint stages.

The battle for the GC went down to the wire with regards to the rest of the podium, with Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) winning a mid-stage time bonus that bumped him ahead of Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) and into third. Esteban Chaves finished second in the overall, 48 seconds down on the unstoppable Porte.

The final stage, however, belonged to Ewan who has already crossed the line first in seven races this year, four of them at the WorldTour level. The 22-year-old was simply too good for the opposition once more on the final stage, and after another strong leadout from Orica Scott he held off the last desperate challenge from Peter Sagan.

The World Champion, not a natural bunch sprinter, has nevertheless been Ewan’s closest competitor throughout the week and although he is still searching for his first win of 2017, he is conscious that bigger goals lie ahead this spring. His Bora team do leave Adelaide with something to celebrate after Sagan led McCarthy out for an intermediate sprint. The time bonus gained was enough to help McCarthy jump into third overall.

How it happened

The two-hour Criterium in central Adelaide involved a number of subplots. Although Porte had to only stay upright to win the final podium positions, and the King of the Mountains competition were far from over.

It was little surprise then to see Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) power clear soon after the start. The former Giro d’Italia podium finisher was wearing the KOM jersey but needed to take home points in order to permanently wrestle the jersey from Porte. The Belgian swung clear with and Gianluca Brambilla (Quick - Step Floors).

The pair worked well together, leading the peloton through the opening laps before the bunch finally reacted as the intermediate sprint, and McCarthy’s chances of a podium were before the KOM points.

And it was Sagan who turned leadout man, helping his Australian teammate to edge out Ewan.

De Gendt would have his glory though, with Adam Hansen delivering him to the line to take the crucial KOM points.

A brief let-up in pace saw Johannes Frohlinger (Team Sunweb). Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), and Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) go clear.

The Kiwi – making the break for the third time in as many days, was once again the last man standing, powering clear after the break’s advantage had dropped from just under a minute to a slender 18 seconds.

However, with two laps remaining, even the heroic efforts from Bauer couldn’t stop the inevitable as Team Sky, BMC Racing and Orica Scott swarmed the front of the bunch.

Sky pressed, and Sagan mustered up another valiant attempt but in the end it was futile. This has been Ewan’s and Porte’s race from start to finish.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:55:28
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
7Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
24Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
25Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
30Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
32Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
34Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
36Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
37Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
41Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
43Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
46Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
48Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
50Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
51Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
54Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
55Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
56Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
57Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
58Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
59Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
61Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
63Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
65Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
66Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
69Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
70Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
71Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
74Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
75Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
78Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
80José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
81José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
82Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
84Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
87Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
89Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
90Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
91Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
95William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:14
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:15
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:17
99Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
102Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
106Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
107Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
109Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
111Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:38
112Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
113Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
114Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
115Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
116Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:00:57
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:03
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
119Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
120Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:14
121Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:22
123Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:28
124Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:31
125Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
126Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11
127Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
128Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:02:25
129Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:36
130Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
131Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors

Sprint 1 - Lap 8 - 36. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 2 - Lap 12 - 54. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb2
3Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1

Finish - 90. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi13
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky12
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ10
7Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data7
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe6

Montefiore Hill - Lap 10 - 43.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Montefiore Hill - Lap 15 - 66.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data2
3Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:55:28
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
3Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
4Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
8Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:11
19Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
21Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:38
24Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:14
25Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora - Hansgrohe5:46:24
2UAE Abu Dhabi
3Trek - Segafredo
4Orica - Scott
5FFJ
6Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
7Team Sunweb
8Lotto Soudal
9Team Katusha Alpecin
10Bahrain - Merida
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Astana Pro Team
13Team Sky
14Movistar Team
15Team Dimension Data
16UniSA Australia
17Quick - Step Floors
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
19BMC Racing Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team19:55:49
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:48
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:59
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
7Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:04
11Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:06
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:18
15Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
16Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
19Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:29
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:38
21Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:44
22Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
24Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:04
25Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:08
26Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:16
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:20
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:24
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:25
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:47
33Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:49
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:12
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:15
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:44
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:16
39Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:23
40Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:43
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
43Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:57
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:04
46Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:34
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:05
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:27
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:06:28
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:00
53Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:07
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:27
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:07:28
56Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:31
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
58Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:03
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:08:04
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:08:08
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:14
62Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:24
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:08:36
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:22
65Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:32
66Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:41
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
69Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:18
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:10:20
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:24
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:10:39
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:10:59
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:11:08
75Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:12:10
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
77Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:16
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:27
79Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:12:38
80Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:12:57
81Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:13:08
82Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:09
83Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:33
84Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:10
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:31
86Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:14:57
87Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:08
88Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:15:11
89Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:11
90Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:17:00
91Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:17:05
92Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:17:08
93Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:59
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:29
95Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:45
96Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:28
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:21:03
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:11
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:59
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:45
101Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:22:54
102Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:22:55
103Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:35
104Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:02
105Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:24:46
106Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:50
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:24:56
108Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:01
109Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:25:39
110Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:26:19
111Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:38
112Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:26:44
113Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:13
114Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:49
115Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:28:09
117Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:28:14
118Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:28:42
120Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:30:01
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:30:02
122Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:24
123William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:36
124Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:01
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:11
126Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:58
127Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:02
128Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:44
129Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:38:19
130Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:38:59
131Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:55

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott63pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky51
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data46
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe44
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe39
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott26
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin25
10Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi25
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi22
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team20
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo19
16Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ18
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi17
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo16
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team14
21Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
22Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ12
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors11
25Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
26Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal9
27Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky8
30Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
31Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
33Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
34Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
36Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
38Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin5
39Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
40William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac5
41Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida4
42Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott4
43José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi3
45Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3
47Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
49Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal35pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott22
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors19
5Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ14
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
7Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida10
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi6
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
13William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe4
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
19Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
20Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia2
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data2
23Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2
26Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin19:56:53
2Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:14
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:21
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:25
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:00
6Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:04
7Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:43
9Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:30
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:13
11Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:27
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:37
13Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:11:34
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:12:04
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:04
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:15:07
17Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:04
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:58
19Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:23:42
20Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:57
21Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:25:15
22Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:27:38
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:57
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:40
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:37:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia11:51:47
2Movistar Team0:01:19
3Trek - Segafredo0:01:20
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:43
5BMC Racing Team0:01:50
6Quick - Step Floors0:02:32
7Team Dimension Data0:02:53
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
9Bahrain - Merida0:03:13
10Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
11Lotto Soudal0:05:33
12Orica - Scott0:06:05
13FDJ0:06:25
14UAE Abu Dhabi0:06:32
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:08:38
16Astana Pro Team0:10:11
17Team Sunweb0:12:37
18Team Sky0:14:15
19Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:41

