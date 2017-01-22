Tour Down Under: Porte seals overall victory in Adelaide
Caleb Ewan takes his fourth stage win on the final day
Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) closed out the best week of his career with his fourth stage win at the Tour Down Under. The Australian won the final stage ahead of World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marko Kump (Team UAE Abu Dhabi).
Related Articles
Porte sets down Tour de France marker with home win
Ewan celebrates sprint whitewash at the Tour Down Under
Chaves remains coy on Tour de France ride
Tour Down Under: Sagan-inspired McCarthy steals final day podium
Tour Down Under stage 6 highlights – Video
Ewan wasn’t the only Australian to celebrate with Richie Porte (BMC Racing) safely crossing the line to win the Tour Down Under for the fist time in his career. Ewan and Porte were the only riders to win stages of this year’s race with the BMC leader dominating at Paracombe and Willunga, while Ewan closed out all four sprint stages.
The battle for the GC went down to the wire with regards to the rest of the podium, with Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) winning a mid-stage time bonus that bumped him ahead of Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) and into third. Esteban Chaves finished second in the overall, 48 seconds down on the unstoppable Porte.
The final stage, however, belonged to Ewan who has already crossed the line first in seven races this year, four of them at the WorldTour level. The 22-year-old was simply too good for the opposition once more on the final stage, and after another strong leadout from Orica Scott he held off the last desperate challenge from Peter Sagan.
The World Champion, not a natural bunch sprinter, has nevertheless been Ewan’s closest competitor throughout the week and although he is still searching for his first win of 2017, he is conscious that bigger goals lie ahead this spring. His Bora team do leave Adelaide with something to celebrate after Sagan led McCarthy out for an intermediate sprint. The time bonus gained was enough to help McCarthy jump into third overall.
How it happened
The two-hour Criterium in central Adelaide involved a number of subplots. Although Porte had to only stay upright to win the final podium positions, and the King of the Mountains competition were far from over.
It was little surprise then to see Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) power clear soon after the start. The former Giro d’Italia podium finisher was wearing the KOM jersey but needed to take home points in order to permanently wrestle the jersey from Porte. The Belgian swung clear with and Gianluca Brambilla (Quick - Step Floors).
The pair worked well together, leading the peloton through the opening laps before the bunch finally reacted as the intermediate sprint, and McCarthy’s chances of a podium were before the KOM points.
And it was Sagan who turned leadout man, helping his Australian teammate to edge out Ewan.
De Gendt would have his glory though, with Adam Hansen delivering him to the line to take the crucial KOM points.
A brief let-up in pace saw Johannes Frohlinger (Team Sunweb). Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), and Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) go clear.
The Kiwi – making the break for the third time in as many days, was once again the last man standing, powering clear after the break’s advantage had dropped from just under a minute to a slender 18 seconds.
However, with two laps remaining, even the heroic efforts from Bauer couldn’t stop the inevitable as Team Sky, BMC Racing and Orica Scott swarmed the front of the bunch.
Sky pressed, and Sagan mustered up another valiant attempt but in the end it was futile. This has been Ewan’s and Porte’s race from start to finish.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:55:28
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|30
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|32
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|37
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|41
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|51
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|58
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|59
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|63
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|75
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|80
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|89
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|91
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:14
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:15
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|99
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|109
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|111
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|112
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:50
|113
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|115
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|116
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:57
|117
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|119
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|120
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:14
|121
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:22
|123
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|124
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|125
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|127
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:02:25
|129
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:36
|130
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|131
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|13
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:55:28
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|19
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|21
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|24
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:14
|25
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|5:46:24
|2
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Orica - Scott
|5
|FFJ
|6
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Bahrain - Merida
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|16
|UniSA Australia
|17
|Quick - Step Floors
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19:55:49
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:48
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:59
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:04
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:06
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:18
|15
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|16
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|19
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:29
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:38
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:44
|22
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:45
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|24
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:04
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:08
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:16
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:25
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:47
|33
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:49
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:12
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:15
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:44
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:16
|39
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:23
|40
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:43
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|43
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:57
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:04
|46
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:34
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:05
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:27
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:28
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:00
|53
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:07
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:27
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:28
|56
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:31
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:01
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:03
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:08:04
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:08
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:14
|62
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:24
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:08:36
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:22
|65
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:32
|66
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:41
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|69
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:18
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:20
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:24
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:39
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:10:59
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:11:08
|75
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:10
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:16
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:27
|79
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:38
|80
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:12:57
|81
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:08
|82
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:09
|83
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:33
|84
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:10
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:31
|86
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:57
|87
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:08
|88
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:15:11
|89
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:11
|90
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:00
|91
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:05
|92
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:17:08
|93
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:59
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:29
|95
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:45
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:28
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:03
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:11
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:59
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:45
|101
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:54
|102
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:55
|103
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:35
|104
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:02
|105
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:24:46
|106
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:50
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:56
|108
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:01
|109
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:25:39
|110
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:19
|111
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:38
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:26:44
|113
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:13
|114
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:49
|115
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:09
|117
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:28:14
|118
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:28:42
|120
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:01
|121
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:30:02
|122
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:24
|123
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:36
|124
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:01
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:11
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:58
|127
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:02
|128
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:44
|129
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:19
|130
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:59
|131
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|63
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|51
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|46
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|26
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|10
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|25
|11
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|22
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|20
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|16
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|18
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|17
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|22
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|12
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|25
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|26
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|8
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|31
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|33
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|34
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|36
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|38
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|39
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|40
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|41
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|42
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|43
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|44
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|3
|45
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|47
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|49
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|22
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|5
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|14
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|7
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|13
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|23
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|26
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|19:56:53
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:14
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:25
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:00
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:04
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:08
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:30
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|11
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:27
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:37
|13
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:34
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:12:04
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:04
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:15:07
|17
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:04
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:58
|19
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:23:42
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:57
|21
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:15
|22
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:27:38
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:57
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:40
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|11:51:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:20
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:43
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:02:32
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:13
|10
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:33
|12
|Orica - Scott
|0:06:05
|13
|FDJ
|0:06:25
|14
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:06:32
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:08:38
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:37
|18
|Team Sky
|0:14:15
|19
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy