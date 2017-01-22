Image 1 of 51 2017 Tour Down Under champion Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Caleb Ewan beats Peter Sagan to take the win in the final stage of the Tour Down under. Image 3 of 51 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 The final stage was fast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Caleb Ewans (Orica-Scott) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 Caleb Ewans (Orica-Scott) beat Peter Sagan yet again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Here comes Caleb Ewans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 The sprint was fast and furious (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 The four classification winners of the 2017 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) finished in second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) was third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 The KOM was won by Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 Points winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) at speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 Peter Sagan takes a corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 Cameron Meyer rode the Tour Down Under with the UniSA-Australia team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 51 The turn point of the final stage in Adelaide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 51 Richie Porte in the Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 A classic shot from the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Richie Porte talks to BMC sporting manager Allan Peiper (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Peter Sagan enjoyed his time in Australia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 51 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stayed safe during the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 51 Christian Prudhomme with Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 51 Best young rider, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 51 2015 winner Rohan Dennis and 2017 winner Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 51 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 51 Esteban Chaves says 'chapeau' to Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 51 Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves hug it out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 51 Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves celebrate (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 51 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) counts the number of stage wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 51 Four time stage winner in 2016, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 51 Richie Porte (BMC) with his winner's trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 51 The team prize went to UniSA Australia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 51 Richie Porte (BMC) finally gets his hands on the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 51 Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the best local rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 51 Most combative, Jack Bauer (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 51 Best South Australian rider, Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 51 Richie Porte in action during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 51 Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 51 Caleb Ewan wins the final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 51 The sprinters approach the finish of the final stage at the 2017 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 51 Jack Bauer was most combative rider for the third consecutive day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 51 Caleb Ewan beats Peter Sagan to take the win in the final stage of the Tour Down under. Image 48 of 51 The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under Image 49 of 51 BMC protects Richie Porte during the final stage of the Tour Down Under Image 50 of 51 Tyler Farrar takes a corner during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under Image 51 of 51 Richie Porte in the peloton during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) closed out the best week of his career with his fourth stage win at the Tour Down Under. The Australian won the final stage ahead of World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marko Kump (Team UAE Abu Dhabi).

Ewan wasn’t the only Australian to celebrate with Richie Porte (BMC Racing) safely crossing the line to win the Tour Down Under for the fist time in his career. Ewan and Porte were the only riders to win stages of this year’s race with the BMC leader dominating at Paracombe and Willunga, while Ewan closed out all four sprint stages.

The battle for the GC went down to the wire with regards to the rest of the podium, with Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) winning a mid-stage time bonus that bumped him ahead of Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) and into third. Esteban Chaves finished second in the overall, 48 seconds down on the unstoppable Porte.

The final stage, however, belonged to Ewan who has already crossed the line first in seven races this year, four of them at the WorldTour level. The 22-year-old was simply too good for the opposition once more on the final stage, and after another strong leadout from Orica Scott he held off the last desperate challenge from Peter Sagan.

The World Champion, not a natural bunch sprinter, has nevertheless been Ewan’s closest competitor throughout the week and although he is still searching for his first win of 2017, he is conscious that bigger goals lie ahead this spring. His Bora team do leave Adelaide with something to celebrate after Sagan led McCarthy out for an intermediate sprint. The time bonus gained was enough to help McCarthy jump into third overall.

How it happened

The two-hour Criterium in central Adelaide involved a number of subplots. Although Porte had to only stay upright to win the final podium positions, and the King of the Mountains competition were far from over.

It was little surprise then to see Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) power clear soon after the start. The former Giro d’Italia podium finisher was wearing the KOM jersey but needed to take home points in order to permanently wrestle the jersey from Porte. The Belgian swung clear with and Gianluca Brambilla (Quick - Step Floors).

The pair worked well together, leading the peloton through the opening laps before the bunch finally reacted as the intermediate sprint, and McCarthy’s chances of a podium were before the KOM points.

And it was Sagan who turned leadout man, helping his Australian teammate to edge out Ewan.

De Gendt would have his glory though, with Adam Hansen delivering him to the line to take the crucial KOM points.

A brief let-up in pace saw Johannes Frohlinger (Team Sunweb). Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), and Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) go clear.

The Kiwi – making the break for the third time in as many days, was once again the last man standing, powering clear after the break’s advantage had dropped from just under a minute to a slender 18 seconds.

However, with two laps remaining, even the heroic efforts from Bauer couldn’t stop the inevitable as Team Sky, BMC Racing and Orica Scott swarmed the front of the bunch.

Sky pressed, and Sagan mustered up another valiant attempt but in the end it was futile. This has been Ewan’s and Porte’s race from start to finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:55:28 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 7 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 30 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 36 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 37 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 41 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 43 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 48 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 51 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 54 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 58 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 59 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 62 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 63 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 65 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 69 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 70 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 71 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 74 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 75 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 78 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 80 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 81 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 84 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 89 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 90 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 91 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 95 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:14 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:15 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:17 99 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 101 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 102 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 106 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 107 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 109 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 112 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:50 113 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 114 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 115 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 116 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:57 117 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:03 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 119 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 120 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:14 121 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:22 123 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28 124 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31 125 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:11 127 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 129 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:36 130 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 131 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors

Sprint 1 - Lap 8 - 36. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 12 - 54. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 3 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Finish - 90. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 13 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 12 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 7 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 6

Montefiore Hill - Lap 10 - 43.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Montefiore Hill - Lap 15 - 66.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2 3 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:55:28 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 8 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:11 19 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 21 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 24 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:14 25 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:11

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora - Hansgrohe 5:46:24 2 UAE Abu Dhabi 3 Trek - Segafredo 4 Orica - Scott 5 FFJ 6 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 7 Team Sunweb 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Team Katusha Alpecin 10 Bahrain - Merida 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Team Sky 14 Movistar Team 15 Team Dimension Data 16 UniSA Australia 17 Quick - Step Floors 18 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 19 BMC Racing Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19:55:49 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:48 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:59 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 7 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:04 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:06 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:18 15 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 16 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 19 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:29 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:38 21 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:44 22 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:45 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 24 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:04 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:08 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:16 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:20 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:47 33 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:49 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:12 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:15 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:44 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:16 39 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:23 40 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:43 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 43 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:04 46 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:34 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:05 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:27 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:28 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:00 53 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:07 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:27 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:07:28 56 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:31 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:03 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:08:04 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:08:08 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:14 62 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:24 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:08:36 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:22 65 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:32 66 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:41 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 69 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:18 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:20 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:24 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:39 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:10:59 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:11:08 75 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:10 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:16 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:27 79 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:12:38 80 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:57 81 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:13:08 82 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:09 83 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:33 84 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:10 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:31 86 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:14:57 87 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:08 88 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:15:11 89 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:11 90 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:00 91 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:05 92 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:17:08 93 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:59 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:29 95 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:45 96 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:28 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:03 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:11 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:59 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:45 101 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:22:54 102 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:55 103 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:35 104 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:02 105 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:24:46 106 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:50 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:56 108 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:01 109 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:25:39 110 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:26:19 111 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:38 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:26:44 113 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:13 114 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:49 115 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:28:09 117 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:28:14 118 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:28:42 120 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:01 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:30:02 122 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:24 123 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:36 124 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:01 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:11 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:58 127 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:02 128 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:44 129 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:38:19 130 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:59 131 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:55

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 63 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 51 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 46 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 26 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 10 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 25 11 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 22 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 20 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 16 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 18 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 17 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 22 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 12 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 11 25 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 26 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 9 27 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 29 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 8 30 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 31 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 33 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 34 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 36 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 38 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 39 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 40 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 5 41 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 4 42 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 43 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 44 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 3 45 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 47 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 49 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 22 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 14 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 7 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 10 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 13 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 20 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2 23 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2 26 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 19:56:53 2 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:14 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:25 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:00 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:04 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:08 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:43 9 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:30 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 11 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:27 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:37 13 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:11:34 14 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:12:04 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:04 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:15:07 17 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:04 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:58 19 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:23:42 20 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:57 21 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:25:15 22 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:27:38 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:57 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:40 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:55