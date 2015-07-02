January 20, Stage 2: Unley - Stirling 132km
Map and profile
Stage 2: Unley - Stirling
Tour Down Under: Stage 2 preview
Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White says...
"Same as stage 1, there will be an early breakaway and then it gets very fast on the Stirling circuits which makes life very hard for any break away to succeed purely from the speed of the nervous bunch. It's a stage that we will be looking to win with Simon Gerrans and I think the biggest opposition on the stage will be someone like Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida). He's won there before (2014, ed) and Lampre for me have a good team coming out and I think he will be one of our biggest competitors."
Prediction - Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
