What Cyclingnews says..

While the race has encountered hills and climbs on the first two stages of the race, the return of the Corkscrew climb is sure to shake up the overall classification and anyone eyeing off a podium placing will need to make it over the climb in the first group. Geraint Thomas tamed the Corkscrew in 2013 and has been training to claim a repeat victory or set up his teammate Richie Porte for the win.

While its debut introduction was a surprise to several riders, it won't have the unknown quality about it that it did last year but don't expect riders such as Marcel Kittel to make it over and claim a sprint win. A break is likely to try its luck on the road to Campbelltown which is only several kilometers from the starting town of Norwood. The race heads out to Williamstown and returns back to the suburbs of Adelaide via Springton and Mount Pleasant with large crowds expected to watch the fireworks on the climb located in Montacute.

Stage profile