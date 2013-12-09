2014 Santos Tour Down Under - Stage 2
January 22, 2014: Prospect-Stirling, 150km
Stage 2: Prospect - Stirling
What Cyclingnews says...
Having encountered the steep incline of Menglers Hill the day before, the peloton leaves Prospect, heading north to One Tree Hill before turning East and then making its way South to Stirling for three laps of the finishing town. A break is likely to form from the gun with UniSA a regular contributor to breaks on stages that have finished in the hilly town. In 2012 Will Clarke, then riding for UniSA team, won the stage having been in a two-man break with Martin Kohler as the chase finished over one minute behind. Last year saw Tom-Jelte Slagter launch a successful attack and steal the win.
A Drapac appearance in a break is likely as the wild card entrants to the race will want to impress on their debut at WorldTour level. Whoever takes the win on Stage 2 is likely to finish high-up overall and those with aspirations for the Ochre jersey may just play some of their cards late in the stage.
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy