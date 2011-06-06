Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Buckel (Foes/Azonic/Incycle)0:03:21.63
2John Clark (X-Fusion/Hayes/Sun)0:00:04.52
3Craig Harvey (Incycle)0:00:19.53
DNFKenneth Jorgensen (Open Air Bicycles)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cierra Smith (Specialized All Ride)0:03:54.61

Cat. 1 men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Phillips (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:03:35.73

Cat. 1 men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Chapin (Santa Cruz/Fox)0:03:12.66
2Edward Mcdonald0:00:35.55

Cat. 1 men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Zvorsky (Z-Racing/Nema/Spy)0:03:39.64
2Darren Brooks (Vriptech.Com)0:00:00.20
3Adrian Thome (Incycle)0:00:17.21

Cat. 1 men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Simpson (Incycle)0:03:32.04
DNFDavid Frame (Azonic/Gamut/Royal)

Cat. 1 men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Gutierrez (Path Bike)0:04:22.27

Cat. 2 men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Truex (Incycle)0:03:52.46
2Robbie Castro (Incycle)0:02:18.50

Cat. 2 men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Finch0:03:36.54
2Kyle Griffith0:00:03.26
3Tyler Swann0:00:14.48
4Chris Seymour (Santa Cruz)0:00:20.57
5Tyler Matejcek0:01:28.33
DNFNeal Erlendson (Azonic/661/Kenda)

Cat. 2 men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Crowther0:03:52.78
2Gary Lucia (Chumbawumba)0:00:35.39

Cat. 2 men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Durazo (Desender)0:03:48.87
2Tony Finch (Mtbrider.Com)0:00:18.79
3Norman Black0:00:34.32

Cat. 3 men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Linde (Incycle)0:03:50.32
2Nate Smith0:00:47.13
3Ricky Lowry0:01:34.16

Cat. 3 men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Bracken0:03:59.15

Cat. 3 men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFRick Lowry

Cat. 3 men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFJeff Smith

Cat. 1 Women 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nancy Harris0:04:30.90

Cat. 2 Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Finch0:05:03.40

Cat. 3 Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodi Vinas0:05:03.93
2Lala Mijaves0:00:36.20

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Tull0:03:55.35
2Ryan Durazo0:00:07.45

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gus Phelan0:04:12.41
2A.J. Nunes0:00:06.14
3Jeremy Donk0:00:18.38

Junior men 12 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Phelan0:04:18.84

