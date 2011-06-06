Buckel wins super D
Smith takes women's top honors
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Buckel (Foes/Azonic/Incycle)
|0:03:21.63
|2
|John Clark (X-Fusion/Hayes/Sun)
|0:00:04.52
|3
|Craig Harvey (Incycle)
|0:00:19.53
|DNF
|Kenneth Jorgensen (Open Air Bicycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cierra Smith (Specialized All Ride)
|0:03:54.61
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cody Phillips (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:03:35.73
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Chapin (Santa Cruz/Fox)
|0:03:12.66
|2
|Edward Mcdonald
|0:00:35.55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Zvorsky (Z-Racing/Nema/Spy)
|0:03:39.64
|2
|Darren Brooks (Vriptech.Com)
|0:00:00.20
|3
|Adrian Thome (Incycle)
|0:00:17.21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Simpson (Incycle)
|0:03:32.04
|DNF
|David Frame (Azonic/Gamut/Royal)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Gutierrez (Path Bike)
|0:04:22.27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Truex (Incycle)
|0:03:52.46
|2
|Robbie Castro (Incycle)
|0:02:18.50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Finch
|0:03:36.54
|2
|Kyle Griffith
|0:00:03.26
|3
|Tyler Swann
|0:00:14.48
|4
|Chris Seymour (Santa Cruz)
|0:00:20.57
|5
|Tyler Matejcek
|0:01:28.33
|DNF
|Neal Erlendson (Azonic/661/Kenda)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Crowther
|0:03:52.78
|2
|Gary Lucia (Chumbawumba)
|0:00:35.39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Durazo (Desender)
|0:03:48.87
|2
|Tony Finch (Mtbrider.Com)
|0:00:18.79
|3
|Norman Black
|0:00:34.32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Linde (Incycle)
|0:03:50.32
|2
|Nate Smith
|0:00:47.13
|3
|Ricky Lowry
|0:01:34.16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dennis Bracken
|0:03:59.15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Rick Lowry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Jeff Smith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nancy Harris
|0:04:30.90
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Finch
|0:05:03.40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jodi Vinas
|0:05:03.93
|2
|Lala Mijaves
|0:00:36.20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Tull
|0:03:55.35
|2
|Ryan Durazo
|0:00:07.45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gus Phelan
|0:04:12.41
|2
|A.J. Nunes
|0:00:06.14
|3
|Jeremy Donk
|0:00:18.38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Phelan
|0:04:18.84
