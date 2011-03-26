Logan-Sprenger wins stage two
Borrajo best in bunch sprint
Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) took a solo victory in stage two of the San Dimas Stage Race on Saturday. The Canadian enjoyed a small gap on teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan, who won the field sprint for second, followed by Cristina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) in third.
"The girls did such a good job and we got one-two, so that is amazing," Logan-Sprenger said. "If there was another lap I don't know if I would have been able to hold it. It was the first win of the season.
"The team was awesome today, covering everything. We ultimately wanted to win the stage today and if it had come down to a sprint that would have been ideal for us."
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) maintained her overall race lead heading into final stage, the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic 55-minute criterium, tomorrow.
Stage two was held on an 11km loop through Bonelli Park, with the women racing eight laps for a total of 90km, including three Queen of the Mountain ascents on Cannon Avenue and three intermediate sprints located on the start-finish line.
HTC-Highroad patrolled the front of the field on the first lap, leading the group up the wide-open feed zone ascent. On the next lap, riders from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12 and Colavita Forno D'Asolo represented the front end of the field heading into the first QOM, which was won by Robin Farina.
The field remained intact on lap three before the first intermediate sprint, won by GC high flier Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) ahead of Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12). The field rode into the second QOM ascent on lap four, which was won by Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo).
Holcomb led the field with ten-second gap ahead of the ascent on the fifth lap. The group reeled her back in before reaching the start-finish line where the second intermediate sprint was located and eventually won by Armstrong.
Logan-Sprenger led the field with a 10-second margin heading into the ascent and took full points on the third and final QOM, on the sixth lap. Race leader Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) tucked herself in safely at the front end surrounded by her teammates at the of the peloton, monitoring any threatening moves.
"I jumped just around the corner on the first part of the course," Logan-Sprenger said. "Liza Rachetto and I went up the road but she wasn't with me on the climb so I just kept going. I didn't think I was going to win but I heard the gap was a minute and I couldn't believe it."
Logan-Sprenger's margin increased to over a minute ahead of the field, heading into the third and final intermediate sprint at the end of the penultimate lap. Armstrong put in an effort to try and bridge the gap but was chased down by Miller.
According to a press release from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 manager Nicola Cranmer, the women's race was neutralized mid-race and the riders were unaware that Logan-Sprenger was up the road. The field closed the escapees' gap to 45 seconds by the finish line.
Logan held her lead into the finish to secure her first win of the season. Her teammate Cliff-Ryan utilized her teammates lead-out to win the bunch sprint.
"It kind of bunched up a little bit at the end," Cliff-Ryan said. "The girls did an awesome job. I'm used to having Kelly [Benjamin] as the last lead-out but when she saw it got bunched up she jumped first and the field single filed. All the girls did a great job in the last 150 metres and I was able to hold it to the line."
Emotional day for Borrajo
Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) secured an emotional bunch sprint victory at stage two of the San Dimas Stage Race on Saturday. The Argentine sprinter outpaced RealCyclist.com duo Cole House in second and Francisco Mancebo in third.
"I want to dedicate my victory to Armando and all the people who have supported my family," said Borrajo, who dedicated the victory to his late-brother Armando Borrajo, who tragically passed away three months ago. "We have many friends here in the US and in Argentina and this win was for them."
"We were able to stay on the wheel of RealCyclist over the last climb," he said. "The plan today was for me to do the sprint. My teammates brought back one guy who attacked at the end and I sprinted hard to win today."
Day maintained his overall race lead heading into the third and final stage at the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic 90-minute criterium on Sunday.
"The guys were very enthusiastic and on as the race went on we learned a little more about what to do and how to keep the race steady and ride together," Day said. "I think our team got to know each other a little bit better today. The guys rode great and they were impressive. It was a little bit of an unknown going into today but I think they proved themselves. We successful defended on a blustery day full of lots of attacks."
Kenda/5-hour Energy lined up on the start line at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race with a task of containing the Pro/Cat 1 men’s field from putting a dent in Day’s overall race lead. The men contested 12 laps of an 11km circuit around Bonelli Park, totaling 134.5 km. The circuit included four KOM ascents on Cannon Avenue and four intermediate sprints located on the start-finish line.
A breakaway of three riders emerged on the second lap that included Michael Nortey and teammate Roman Van Ulden (Pure Black Racing) and Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home). Kenda/5-hour Energy maintained a quick pace on the front of the field reeling in the breakaway to a manageable 30 seconds.
Several attacks launched out of the field in pursuit of the breakaway at the mid-point of the race. On lap seven, Chris Baldwin (Team Juwi Solar/First Solar) successfully bridged across to the trio and they increased their lead to one and half minutes.
Baldwin posed a strong threat to Kenda/5-hour Energy because he placed seventh in the previous day’s time trial and sat a mere 23 seconds behind Day in the overall classification. In addition, he captured a mid-race time bonus that may have moved him higher up in the GC.
On lap eight, the peloton became aggressive and multiple new attacks launched against the Kenda/5-hour Energy. A chase group of five riders emerged behind the leading four-man group. Members of the chase included Josh Berry and Cole House (RealCyclist.com), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms). On lap nine, the two front groups united to form a lead group of roughly nine riders.
"It was pretty cool to only have three guys here and two of us were up in the break," Baldwin said. "I don’t know if I moved up because I was gapped at the end. I burned a lot of matches out there and I knew that was pretty risky. It was only a couple of bike lengths."
The breakaway was reduced to six riders Hernandez, Berry and House, Bennett, Baldwin and Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Juwi Solar/First Solar). Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) attacked on the climb and forced Day to react. The efforts caused the peloton to split into several groups. The field was all together on the last lap, prepared for a field sprint.
Results - Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|3:24:03
|2
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|8
|Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|10
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|11
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|12
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|13
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:00:09
|14
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|17
|Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
|18
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|19
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:11
|20
|Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|21
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|22
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|11
|pts
|23
|Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)
|24
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|25
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|26
|Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|27
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|28
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)
|30
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|31
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:15
|32
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|33
|Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|35
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|360:00:00
|36
|Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:00:28
|37
|John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)
|40
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|41
|Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
|42
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|43
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|44
|Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
|0:00:36
|45
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:41
|46
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|47
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|48
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:00:44
|49
|Guido Palma
|50
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|51
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|52
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|53
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|54
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:53
|55
|Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)
|56
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|57
|Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|58
|Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)
|59
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|60
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:56
|61
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:58
|62
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
|63
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)
|64
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|65
|Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports)
|66
|Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|67
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|68
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:05
|69
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:10
|70
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|0:01:21
|71
|Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)
|0:01:22
|72
|Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized)
|73
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|74
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:10
|75
|Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:16
|76
|Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|77
|Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:46
|78
|Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|79
|Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:03:11
|80
|James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|81
|Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:03:25
|82
|Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:04:59
|83
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|84
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:05:00
|85
|Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|87
|Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo)
|88
|Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
|89
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|90
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:06:03
|91
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|0:06:07
|92
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:48
|93
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:07:04
|94
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|97
|Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)
|98
|Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|99
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:07:21
|100
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|101
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|102
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:08:30
|103
|Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:08:32
|104
|Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)
|0:10:10
|105
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|106
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:10:21
|107
|Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:10:32
|HD
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:13:47
|HD
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|HD
|Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|HD
|Brandon Trafton (California Giant / Specialized)
|HD
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|HD
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|HD
|Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|HD
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|HD
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|HD
|Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
|HD
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|HD
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:15:24
|HD
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|HD
|Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|HD
|Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|HD
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|HD
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|HD
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:15:31
|HD
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|HD
|Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:16:54
|HD
|Raul Gallegos (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:25:22
|HD
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|HD
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:26:46
|HD
|Justin Williams (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:28:50
|HD
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|31:52:00
|DNF
|James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing)
|DNF
|Jesse Dekrey (Colavita New Mexico)
|DNF
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Stephen Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)
|16:54:00
|DNF
|Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
|25:22:00
|DNF
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|26:46:00
|DNF
|Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
|28:50:00
|DNF
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Monster Media SC Velo)
|31:52:00
|DNF
|Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|DNF
|Brian Cornelius (O2 Modern Fitness/Maynards)
|DNF
|Stephen Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|DNF
|Alex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Colby Elliot (Swami's Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling)
|DNF
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|3:36:51
|2
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:14
|3
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:17
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|6
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|7
|Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|8
|Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|9
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:00:36
|10
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:43
|11
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:52
|12
|Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|13
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:59
|14
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:01:02
|15
|Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:01:03
|16
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|17
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:01:11
|18
|Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
|19
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|0:01:13
|20
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:16
|21
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:01:24
|22
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:01:28
|23
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:31
|24
|James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:34
|25
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:36
|26
|John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:39
|27
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:40
|28
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|29
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:41
|30
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:01:42
|31
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:46
|32
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:48
|33
|Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:01:49
|34
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:01:51
|35
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:54
|36
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:58
|37
|Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
|0:01:59
|38
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:02:01
|39
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:03
|40
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:02:09
|41
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|42
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:20
|43
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|44
|Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)
|0:02:21
|45
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:23
|46
|Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:02:28
|47
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:29
|48
|Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
|0:02:33
|49
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:38
|50
|Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:02:40
|51
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|52
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:41
|53
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:02:46
|54
|Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:02:48
|55
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:54
|56
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|57
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|58
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:57
|59
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:01
|60
|Guido Palma
|0:03:06
|61
|Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:10
|62
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|63
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
|0:03:13
|64
|Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:03:20
|65
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:03:23
|66
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:25
|67
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:26
|68
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|0:03:40
|69
|Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)
|0:03:41
|70
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:03:45
|71
|Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:46
|72
|Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:52
|73
|Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:55
|74
|Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports)
|0:03:56
|75
|Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:03:58
|76
|James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:13
|77
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|0:04:16
|78
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:28
|79
|Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:05:05
|80
|Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:05:11
|81
|Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:05:39
|82
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:06:30
|83
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:06:52
|84
|Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:06:58
|85
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:59
|86
|Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
|0:07:02
|87
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:08
|88
|Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:07:21
|89
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:07:28
|90
|Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:07:36
|91
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|0:08:02
|92
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|0:08:13
|93
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:08:20
|94
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:08:30
|95
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:08:37
|96
|Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:09:16
|97
|Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)
|0:09:29
|98
|Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:09:40
|99
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:09:42
|100
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
|0:09:44
|101
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:09:53
|102
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:11:02
|103
|Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:12:04
|104
|Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)
|0:12:11
|105
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:12:25
|106
|Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:12:36
|107
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:13:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|2:30:50
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:44
|3
|Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|5
|Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|6
|Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)
|7
|Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|8
|Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|9
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|10
|Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)
|11
|Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)
|12
|Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|13
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|14
|Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)
|15
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|17
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|18
|Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)
|20
|Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)
|21
|Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|22
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|23
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|24
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|25
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|26
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|27
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|28
|Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)
|30
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|31
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|32
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|33
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|34
|Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
|35
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:57
|36
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:01:00
|37
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:01:02
|38
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|39
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:01:03
|40
|Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)
|0:01:19
|41
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|42
|Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)
|43
|Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)
|44
|Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)
|45
|Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
|0:01:42
|46
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)
|47
|Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)
|0:02:23
|48
|Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)
|0:02:40
|49
|Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|50
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|51
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:02:43
|52
|Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|53
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|54
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|55
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|56
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:03:11
|57
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|0:06:10
|58
|Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|59
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|60
|Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:08:30
|61
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|62
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:08:44
|63
|Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|64
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:11:40
|65
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:12:28
|66
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|67
|Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|HD
|Anne Donley (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:15:25
|HD
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
|HD
|Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|HD
|Keely Brooks (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)
|HD
|Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)
|HD
|Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|HD
|Dianna Del Fante (Acqua al 2/SDBC)
|HD
|Megan Melack (RED Racing)
|HD
|Raegan Lunsford (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)
|HD
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling)
|HD
|Laura Haapamaki (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
|0:15:30
|HD
|Jocelyn Pogue (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|HD
|Holly Breck (Platinum Performance Racing Team)
|0:15:54
|HD
|Kat Carr (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|HD
|Angela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles San Diego)
|HD
|Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)
|0:27:15
|HD
|Tammy Lamb (Acqua al 2/SDBC)
|HD
|Edina Fuzesi (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)
|HD
|Ivie Crawford (NOW-MS Society)
|HD
|Addy Albershardt (Rouse Bicycles)
|HD
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|HD
|Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)
|0:28:38
|HD
|Mindy Sawalha (Team Cycles Brixton)
|HD
|Joy Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|0:30:36
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|DNF
|Tara McCormick (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|DNF
|Laura Hines (Acqua al 2/SDBC)
|DNF
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|DNF
|Valerie Crete (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|DNF
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNF
|Holly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNF
|Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNF
|Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)
|2:46:43
|2
|Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:08
|3
|Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)
|0:00:09
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:00:12
|5
|Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|0:00:19
|6
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:21
|7
|Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|0:00:31
|8
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:00:46
|9
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:59
|10
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|11
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:02
|12
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:09
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:01:21
|14
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:01:29
|15
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:01:30
|16
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|17
|Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)
|0:01:31
|18
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:01:33
|19
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:01:36
|20
|Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)
|21
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:01:39
|22
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:01:40
|23
|Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:01:44
|24
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:01
|25
|Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:02:04
|26
|Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)
|0:02:06
|27
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:07
|28
|Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|29
|Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:02:08
|30
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:12
|31
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:16
|32
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:02:19
|33
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|34
|Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)
|0:02:27
|35
|Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:29
|36
|Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:02:42
|37
|Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
|0:02:49
|38
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:02:53
|39
|Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)
|0:02:58
|40
|Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)
|41
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:03:00
|42
|Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:03:02
|43
|Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)
|0:03:05
|44
|Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:03:53
|45
|Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
|0:04:01
|46
|Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)
|0:04:05
|47
|Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)
|0:04:11
|48
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:04:12
|49
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:04:22
|50
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:04:32
|51
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:04:37
|52
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)
|0:04:50
|53
|Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:04:52
|54
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:05:01
|55
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:05:22
|56
|Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:06:29
|57
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:06:57
|58
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|0:08:15
|59
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:09:01
|60
|Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:09:15
|61
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:11:14
|62
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:11:33
|63
|Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)
|0:11:36
|64
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:13:41
|65
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:15:05
|66
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:15:22
|67
|Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
|0:17:28
