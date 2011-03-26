Trending

Logan-Sprenger wins stage two

Borrajo best in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 27

Annibal Barrajo (Jamis) takes the sprint finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 27

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) happy with todays solo win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 27

Kenda p/b Geargrinders still controlling the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 27

Riders cross over the Puddingstone Dam.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 27

Crossing over the dam and towards the KOM.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 27

The break maintains its gap as they cross over the dam.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 27

Chris Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) on his way up to the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 27

David Williams (Bissell) at the base of the KOM.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 27

Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) at the front of the group heading into the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 27

A Bissell rider gets a little close to the edge on a fast run up to the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 27

Luis Amaran (Jamis) getting things strung out on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 27

Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) out of the saddle on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 27

The womens field stayed mostly bunched up for the first couple of laps.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 27

The Kenda p/b Geargrinders controlled field enters the feed zone.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 27

The break of 3 gets more time heading into the second lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 27

The women come through on the first lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 27

From the beginning the HTC-Highroad team was on the front protecting the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 27

Colavita comes to the front after they get a rider up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 27

Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad) working her way up to the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 27

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) off by herself and opening up the gap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 27

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) riding in the pack on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 27

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) goes after the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 27

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on the decent.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 27

Carmen Small (TIBCO) puts in an effort to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 27

The mens field heading in towards the rolly climbs.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 27

The bunch enters Bonelli Park.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 27

The peloton crossing the Puddingstone Dam.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) took a solo victory in stage two of the San Dimas Stage Race on Saturday. The Canadian enjoyed a small gap on teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan, who won the field sprint for second, followed by Cristina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) in third.

"The girls did such a good job and we got one-two, so that is amazing," Logan-Sprenger said. "If there was another lap I don't know if I would have been able to hold it. It was the first win of the season.

"The team was awesome today, covering everything. We ultimately wanted to win the stage today and if it had come down to a sprint that would have been ideal for us."

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) maintained her overall race lead heading into final stage, the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic 55-minute criterium, tomorrow.

Stage two was held on an 11km loop through Bonelli Park, with the women racing eight laps for a total of 90km, including three Queen of the Mountain ascents on Cannon Avenue and three intermediate sprints located on the start-finish line.

HTC-Highroad patrolled the front of the field on the first lap, leading the group up the wide-open feed zone ascent. On the next lap, riders from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12 and Colavita Forno D'Asolo represented the front end of the field heading into the first QOM, which was won by Robin Farina.

The field remained intact on lap three before the first intermediate sprint, won by GC high flier Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) ahead of Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12). The field rode into the second QOM ascent on lap four, which was won by Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo).

Holcomb led the field with ten-second gap ahead of the ascent on the fifth lap. The group reeled her back in before reaching the start-finish line where the second intermediate sprint was located and eventually won by Armstrong.

Logan-Sprenger led the field with a 10-second margin heading into the ascent and took full points on the third and final QOM, on the sixth lap. Race leader Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) tucked herself in safely at the front end surrounded by her teammates at the of the peloton, monitoring any threatening moves.

"I jumped just around the corner on the first part of the course," Logan-Sprenger said. "Liza Rachetto and I went up the road but she wasn't with me on the climb so I just kept going. I didn't think I was going to win but I heard the gap was a minute and I couldn't believe it."

Logan-Sprenger's margin increased to over a minute ahead of the field, heading into the third and final intermediate sprint at the end of the penultimate lap. Armstrong put in an effort to try and bridge the gap but was chased down by Miller.

According to a press release from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 manager Nicola Cranmer, the women's race was neutralized mid-race and the riders were unaware that Logan-Sprenger was up the road. The field closed the escapees' gap to 45 seconds by the finish line.

Logan held her lead into the finish to secure her first win of the season. Her teammate Cliff-Ryan utilized her teammates lead-out to win the bunch sprint.

"It kind of bunched up a little bit at the end," Cliff-Ryan said. "The girls did an awesome job. I'm used to having Kelly [Benjamin] as the last lead-out but when she saw it got bunched up she jumped first and the field single filed. All the girls did a great job in the last 150 metres and I was able to hold it to the line."

Emotional day for Borrajo

Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) secured an emotional bunch sprint victory at stage two of the San Dimas Stage Race on Saturday. The Argentine sprinter outpaced RealCyclist.com duo Cole House in second and Francisco Mancebo in third.

"I want to dedicate my victory to Armando and all the people who have supported my family," said Borrajo, who dedicated the victory to his late-brother Armando Borrajo, who tragically passed away three months ago. "We have many friends here in the US and in Argentina and this win was for them."

"We were able to stay on the wheel of RealCyclist over the last climb," he said. "The plan today was for me to do the sprint. My teammates brought back one guy who attacked at the end and I sprinted hard to win today."

Day maintained his overall race lead heading into the third and final stage at the Incycle/Cannondale San Dimas Classic 90-minute criterium on Sunday.

"The guys were very enthusiastic and on as the race went on we learned a little more about what to do and how to keep the race steady and ride together," Day said. "I think our team got to know each other a little bit better today. The guys rode great and they were impressive. It was a little bit of an unknown going into today but I think they proved themselves. We successful defended on a blustery day full of lots of attacks."

Kenda/5-hour Energy lined up on the start line at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race with a task of containing the Pro/Cat 1 men’s field from putting a dent in Day’s overall race lead. The men contested 12 laps of an 11km circuit around Bonelli Park, totaling 134.5 km. The circuit included four KOM ascents on Cannon Avenue and four intermediate sprints located on the start-finish line.

A breakaway of three riders emerged on the second lap that included Michael Nortey and teammate Roman Van Ulden (Pure Black Racing) and Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home). Kenda/5-hour Energy maintained a quick pace on the front of the field reeling in the breakaway to a manageable 30 seconds.

Several attacks launched out of the field in pursuit of the breakaway at the mid-point of the race. On lap seven, Chris Baldwin (Team Juwi Solar/First Solar) successfully bridged across to the trio and they increased their lead to one and half minutes.

Baldwin posed a strong threat to Kenda/5-hour Energy because he placed seventh in the previous day’s time trial and sat a mere 23 seconds behind Day in the overall classification. In addition, he captured a mid-race time bonus that may have moved him higher up in the GC.

On lap eight, the peloton became aggressive and multiple new attacks launched against the Kenda/5-hour Energy. A chase group of five riders emerged behind the leading four-man group. Members of the chase included Josh Berry and Cole House (RealCyclist.com), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms). On lap nine, the two front groups united to form a lead group of roughly nine riders.

"It was pretty cool to only have three guys here and two of us were up in the break," Baldwin said. "I don’t know if I moved up because I was gapped at the end. I burned a lot of matches out there and I knew that was pretty risky. It was only a couple of bike lengths."

The breakaway was reduced to six riders Hernandez, Berry and House, Bennett, Baldwin and Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Juwi Solar/First Solar). Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) attacked on the climb and forced Day to react. The efforts caused the peloton to split into several groups. The field was all together on the last lap, prepared for a field sprint.

 

Results - Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)3:24:03
2Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
5Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
6Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
8Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
9Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
10Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:05
11Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
12Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
13Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:00:09
14Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
15Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
16Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
17Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
18Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
19David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:11
20Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)
21Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
22Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)11pts
23Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)
24Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
25Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
26Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
28Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
29Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)
30Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
31Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:15
32Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
33Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
35Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)360:00:00
36Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:00:28
37John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)
40Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
41Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
42Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
43Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:33
44Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:00:36
45Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:41
46Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
47Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
48Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)0:00:44
49Guido Palma
50Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
51Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
52Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
53Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
54Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:53
55Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)
56Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
57Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
58Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)
59Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
60Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:00:56
61Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:58
62Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
63Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)
64Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
65Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports)
66Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
67Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
68Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:05
69Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:10
70Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:01:21
71Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)0:01:22
72Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized)
73Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
74Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:10
75Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:16
76Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
77Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:46
78Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
79Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:03:11
80James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
81Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:25
82Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:04:59
83Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
84Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:05:00
85Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
87Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo)
88Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
89David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
90Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:03
91Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:06:07
92Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:06:48
93Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:07:04
94Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
97Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)
98Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
99Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:21
100Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
101James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
102Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:08:30
103Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:32
104Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:10:10
105Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
106Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:21
107Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:10:32
HDKeith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:47
HDLuis Zamudio (Herbalife/LaGrange)
HDChris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
HDBrandon Trafton (California Giant / Specialized)
HDDavid Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
HDVictor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
HDIggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
HDPatrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
HDTim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
HDAaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
HDDaniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
HDPeter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:15:24
HDChad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
HDCameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
HDMiles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
HDLang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
HDCody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
HDMichael Herdman (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:15:31
HDVictor Ayala (Herbalife/LaGrange)
HDCollin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:16:54
HDRaul Gallegos (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:25:22
HDStephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
HDJohn Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:26:46
HDJustin Williams (Monster Media SC Velo)0:28:50
HDChris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)31:52:00
DNFJames Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing)
DNFJesse Dekrey (Colavita New Mexico)
DNFAndrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
DNFStephen Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)16:54:00
DNFJulio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)25:22:00
DNFPhil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFGustavo Mendez (Herbalife/LaGrange)26:46:00
DNFDrew Miller (Landis - Trek)28:50:00
DNFJeremiah Wiscovitch (Monster Media SC Velo)31:52:00
DNFMorgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
DNFBrian Cornelius (O2 Modern Fitness/Maynards)
DNFStephen Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
DNFAlex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club)
DNFColby Elliot (Swami's Cycling Club)
DNFSam Johnson (Team Exergy)
DNFEric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
DNFDrew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
DNFScott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
DNFNorman Zellers (US Military Cycling)
DNFSterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFGabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
DNFShane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
DNFAustin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)

General classification after stage 2:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)3:36:51
2Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:14
3Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:17
4Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
5Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:20
6Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:33
7Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:34
8Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
9Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:36
10Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:43
11Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:52
12Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:55
13Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:59
14Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:01:02
15Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)0:01:03
16Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:07
17Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:11
18Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)
19Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:01:13
20Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:01:16
21Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:24
22Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:28
23Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:31
24James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:01:34
25Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:01:36
26John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:39
27David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:40
28Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
29Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:41
30Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:01:42
31Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:46
32Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:48
33Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:49
34Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:01:51
35Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:54
36Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:58
37Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:59
38Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:01
39Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:03
40Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:02:09
41Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
42Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:20
43Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
44Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)0:02:21
45Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:23
46Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:28
47Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:29
48Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)0:02:33
49Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:38
50Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:02:40
51Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)
52Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:41
53Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:46
54Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:48
55Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:54
56Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
57Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:55
58Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:57
59Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:01
60Guido Palma0:03:06
61Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:10
62Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
63Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:03:13
64Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:20
65Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:03:23
66Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:03:25
67Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:26
68Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:03:40
69Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)0:03:41
70Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:45
71Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized)0:03:46
72Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:52
73Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:55
74Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports)0:03:56
75Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:58
76James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:13
77Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:04:16
78Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:04:28
79Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:05
80Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:05:11
81Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:05:39
82Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:30
83Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:06:52
84Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:06:58
85David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:59
86Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:07:02
87Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:08
88Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:07:21
89Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:07:28
90Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo)0:07:36
91Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:08:02
92Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:08:13
93Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:08:20
94Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:08:30
95Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:08:37
96Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:09:16
97Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)0:09:29
98Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:09:40
99Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:42
100Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:09:44
101James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:09:53
102Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:11:02
103Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:04
104Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:12:11
105Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:12:25
106Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:12:36
107Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2:30:50
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:44
3Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
5Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)
6Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)
7Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
8Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)
9Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)
11Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)
12Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
13Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
14Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)
15Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
17Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
18Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)
20Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)
21Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
22Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
23Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
24Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
25Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
26Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
27Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
28Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)
30Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
31Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange)
32Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
33Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
34Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
35Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:57
36Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:01:00
37Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:02
38Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
39Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:03
40Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)0:01:19
41Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
42Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)
43Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)
44Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)
45Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:01:42
46Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)
47Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)0:02:23
48Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)0:02:40
49Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange)
50Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)
51Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:43
52Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
53Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
54Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)
55Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
56Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:11
57Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)0:06:10
58Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
59Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
60Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:08:30
61Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
62Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:08:44
63Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)
64Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:11:40
65Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:12:28
66Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
67Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)
HDAnne Donley (Primal/MapMyRide)0:15:25
HDSuzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
HDStacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
HDKeely Brooks (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)
HDJane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)
HDPatricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
HDDianna Del Fante (Acqua al 2/SDBC)
HDMegan Melack (RED Racing)
HDRaegan Lunsford (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)
HDKimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling)
HDLaura Haapamaki (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:15:30
HDJocelyn Pogue (Herbalife/LaGrange)
HDHolly Breck (Platinum Performance Racing Team)0:15:54
HDKat Carr (Vanderkitten-Focus)
HDAngela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles San Diego)
HDAlexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)0:27:15
HDTammy Lamb (Acqua al 2/SDBC)
HDEdina Fuzesi (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)
HDIvie Crawford (NOW-MS Society)
HDAddy Albershardt (Rouse Bicycles)
HDSamantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To The Top)
HDPatricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)0:28:38
HDMindy Sawalha (Team Cycles Brixton)
HDJoy Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:30:36
DNFAlexis Ryan (TIBCO/ To The Top)
DNFTara McCormick (TIBCO/ To The Top)
DNFLaura Hines (Acqua al 2/SDBC)
DNFKelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
DNFValerie Crete (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
DNFHaley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFHolly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFJane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFMary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)

General classification:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)2:46:43
2Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:08
3Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)0:00:09
4Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:12
5Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:00:19
6Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:21
7Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:00:31
8Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:46
9Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:59
10Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
11Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:02
12Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:09
13Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:21
14Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:29
15Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:30
16Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)0:01:31
18Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:33
19Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:01:36
20Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)
21Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:39
22Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:40
23Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:01:44
24Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:01
25Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:04
26Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)0:02:06
27Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:07
28Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top)
29Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:02:08
30Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:12
31Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:16
32Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:19
33Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
34Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)0:02:27
35Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)0:02:29
36Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:42
37Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:49
38Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:53
39Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)0:02:58
40Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)
41Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:00
42Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:02
43Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)0:03:05
44Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:03:53
45Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:04:01
46Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)0:04:05
47Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)0:04:11
48Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:12
49Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:22
50Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:32
51Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:04:37
52Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:04:50
53Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:04:52
54Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:01
55Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:05:22
56Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:06:29
57Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:06:57
58Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)0:08:15
59Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:09:01
60Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:09:15
61Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:11:14
62Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:11:33
63Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:11:36
64Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:13:41
65Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:15:05
66Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:15:22
67Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:17:28

