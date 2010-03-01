Sawicki wins with nine minute margin
Mann second from Tomaszewski
Pua Sawicki (Mata/Okle Stuff.com) was not pushed by her competitors today, winning by more than nine minutes over Allison Mann (Rock and Road) who finished second. Rebecca Tomaszewski (Niner/Ergo) finished third followed by Anna Fortner (Team SoCal) in fourth place. Dorothy Wong was fifth.
Sawicki, who is preparing for a full World Cup season, tried to make this a hard training day. "I was a little bummed when that road climb was over. I love that stuff. It was a great course and a beautiful day. It was just awesome."
Sawicki told Cyclingnews that she hopes to qualify this year for both the cross country and marathon World Championships. A six-time national endurance champion, she had many podium finishes in conventional cross country events last year as well.
"I earned this shot (at the World Cups), so I may as well take it and see what happens."
The next stop on the Kenda Cup Qualifying Series is in the Santa Ynez Valley in Los Olivos, California on March 10-11.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.Com)
|2:17:03
|2
|Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)
|0:09:27
|3
|Rebecca F Tomaszewski (Niner/Ergon)
|0:26:18
|4
|Anna Fortner (Team Socalcross)
|0:32:05
|5
|Dorothy F Wong (Team Socalcross)
|0:59:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan
|1:46:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Espinoza (Backbone Racing)
|1:43:13
|2
|Carol Boland (Tri-Sport)
|0:00:01
|3
|Lisette Arellano
|0:49:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Crowe (Dons Bikes)
|1:46:57
|2
|Vanessa Humic (Backbone Adventure)
|0:09:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Probert-Turner Christina (The Team)
|1:45:03
|2
|Annabelle Nenninger (Pivot Cycles)
|0:04:52
|3
|Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)
|0:05:44
|4
|Michelle Rhea
|0:18:09
|DNF
|Leeann Storino (Ranchos Cycl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Schaper (Platinum Performance)
|1:48:03
|2
|Lisa Hulse
|0:05:40
|3
|Karissa Kompa (Linked Cycling)
|0:25:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassie Charlebois (Linked Cycling)
|1:59:15
|2
|Denise Henderson (The Team)
|0:00:35
|3
|Jill Sisamis (Team Duke)
|0:04:31
|4
|Michelle Vanglider
|0:07:16
|5
|Monica Zorrilla
|0:10:13
|6
|Carrie Hammond
|0:21:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Knight (Fizik/Knog/Hammer)
|1:55:07
|2
|Susan Thompson (Paa / Remax)
|0:06:50
|3
|Lina Cervantes (2 Team)
|0:12:49
|4
|Beatrice Dormoy (Acqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:14:43
|5
|Shelly Peppe-Nani
|0:20:15
|6
|Jeanne Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)
|0:26:02
|7
|Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
|1:12:35
|DNF
|Lana Bjornsen
|DNF
|Mary Dannelley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janet Rials
|2:14:15
|2
|Mimi Sheean (La Grange)
|0:01:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Ra Finchamp
|2:02:58
|2
|Sophie Wilson (Echelon)
|0:34:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Siegel
|2:28:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Hawke
|2:14:01
|2
|Tessa Treadway (Paa / Remax)
|0:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Warnick
|2:14:45
|DNF
|Linda Meissner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne-Cathe F Roch-Levecq
|2:50:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariana Valadez (Club Tijuana)
|0:21:16
|2
|Jasmin Salas
|0:02:03
|3
|Courtney Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:04:01
|4
|Cheyenne Comer (Acqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:04:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward/Ju Sibby (Sho-Air)
|2:58:08
