Pua Sawicki (Mata/Okle Stuff.com) was not pushed by her competitors today, winning by more than nine minutes over Allison Mann (Rock and Road) who finished second. Rebecca Tomaszewski (Niner/Ergo) finished third followed by Anna Fortner (Team SoCal) in fourth place. Dorothy Wong was fifth.

Sawicki, who is preparing for a full World Cup season, tried to make this a hard training day. "I was a little bummed when that road climb was over. I love that stuff. It was a great course and a beautiful day. It was just awesome."

Sawicki told Cyclingnews that she hopes to qualify this year for both the cross country and marathon World Championships. A six-time national endurance champion, she had many podium finishes in conventional cross country events last year as well.

"I earned this shot (at the World Cups), so I may as well take it and see what happens."

The next stop on the Kenda Cup Qualifying Series is in the Santa Ynez Valley in Los Olivos, California on March 10-11.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.Com) 2:17:03 2 Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery) 0:09:27 3 Rebecca F Tomaszewski (Niner/Ergon) 0:26:18 4 Anna Fortner (Team Socalcross) 0:32:05 5 Dorothy F Wong (Team Socalcross) 0:59:07

Cat. 1 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan 1:46:32

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Espinoza (Backbone Racing) 1:43:13 2 Carol Boland (Tri-Sport) 0:00:01 3 Lisette Arellano 0:49:13

Cat. 1 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Crowe (Dons Bikes) 1:46:57 2 Vanessa Humic (Backbone Adventure) 0:09:50

Cat. 1 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Probert-Turner Christina (The Team) 1:45:03 2 Annabelle Nenninger (Pivot Cycles) 0:04:52 3 Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team) 0:05:44 4 Michelle Rhea 0:18:09 DNF Leeann Storino (Ranchos Cycl)

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Schaper (Platinum Performance) 1:48:03 2 Lisa Hulse 0:05:40 3 Karissa Kompa (Linked Cycling) 0:25:24

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cassie Charlebois (Linked Cycling) 1:59:15 2 Denise Henderson (The Team) 0:00:35 3 Jill Sisamis (Team Duke) 0:04:31 4 Michelle Vanglider 0:07:16 5 Monica Zorrilla 0:10:13 6 Carrie Hammond 0:21:38

Cat 2 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Knight (Fizik/Knog/Hammer) 1:55:07 2 Susan Thompson (Paa / Remax) 0:06:50 3 Lina Cervantes (2 Team) 0:12:49 4 Beatrice Dormoy (Acqua Al2/SDBC) 0:14:43 5 Shelly Peppe-Nani 0:20:15 6 Jeanne Scheetz (Coates Cyclery) 0:26:02 7 Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific) 1:12:35 DNF Lana Bjornsen DNF Mary Dannelley

Cat. 2 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janet Rials 2:14:15 2 Mimi Sheean (La Grange) 0:01:12

Cat. 3 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Ra Finchamp 2:02:58 2 Sophie Wilson (Echelon) 0:34:18

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Siegel 2:28:11

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Hawke 2:14:01 2 Tessa Treadway (Paa / Remax) 0:04:00

Cat. 3 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Warnick 2:14:45 DNF Linda Meissner

Cat. 3 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne-Cathe F Roch-Levecq 2:50:16

Junior women 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariana Valadez (Club Tijuana) 0:21:16 2 Jasmin Salas 0:02:03 3 Courtney Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC) 0:04:01 4 Cheyenne Comer (Acqua Al2/SDBC) 0:04:25