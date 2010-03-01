Trending

Pua Sawicki (Quadra) winning by a nine minute margin

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anna Fortner (Team SoCal) riding fourth in the Pro Women's field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The scenery at Lake Morena County Park was spectular

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders on a long road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Pua Sawicki (Quadra) streaking through the singletrack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dorothy Wong (Team SoCal) descending

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alison Mann (Rock and Road) in second place on a long climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Pua Sawicki (Quadra) waiting for the podium ceremony

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Pua Sawicki (Mata/Okle Stuff.com) was not pushed by her competitors today, winning by more than nine minutes over Allison Mann (Rock and Road) who finished second. Rebecca Tomaszewski (Niner/Ergo) finished third followed by Anna Fortner (Team SoCal) in fourth place. Dorothy Wong was fifth.

Sawicki, who is preparing for a full World Cup season, tried to make this a hard training day. "I was a little bummed when that road climb was over. I love that stuff. It was a great course and a beautiful day. It was just awesome."

Sawicki told Cyclingnews that she hopes to qualify this year for both the cross country and marathon World Championships. A six-time national endurance champion, she had many podium finishes in conventional cross country events last year as well.

"I earned this shot (at the World Cups), so I may as well take it and see what happens."

The next stop on the Kenda Cup Qualifying Series is in the Santa Ynez Valley in Los Olivos, California on March 10-11.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.Com)2:17:03
2Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)0:09:27
3Rebecca F Tomaszewski (Niner/Ergon)0:26:18
4Anna Fortner (Team Socalcross)0:32:05
5Dorothy F Wong (Team Socalcross)0:59:07

Cat. 1 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan1:46:32

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Espinoza (Backbone Racing)1:43:13
2Carol Boland (Tri-Sport)0:00:01
3Lisette Arellano0:49:13

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Crowe (Dons Bikes)1:46:57
2Vanessa Humic (Backbone Adventure)0:09:50

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Probert-Turner Christina (The Team)1:45:03
2Annabelle Nenninger (Pivot Cycles)0:04:52
3Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)0:05:44
4Michelle Rhea0:18:09
DNFLeeann Storino (Ranchos Cycl)

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Schaper (Platinum Performance)1:48:03
2Lisa Hulse0:05:40
3Karissa Kompa (Linked Cycling)0:25:24

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassie Charlebois (Linked Cycling)1:59:15
2Denise Henderson (The Team)0:00:35
3Jill Sisamis (Team Duke)0:04:31
4Michelle Vanglider0:07:16
5Monica Zorrilla0:10:13
6Carrie Hammond0:21:38

Cat 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Knight (Fizik/Knog/Hammer)1:55:07
2Susan Thompson (Paa / Remax)0:06:50
3Lina Cervantes (2 Team)0:12:49
4Beatrice Dormoy (Acqua Al2/SDBC)0:14:43
5Shelly Peppe-Nani0:20:15
6Jeanne Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)0:26:02
7Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)1:12:35
DNFLana Bjornsen
DNFMary Dannelley

Cat. 2 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janet Rials2:14:15
2Mimi Sheean (La Grange)0:01:12

Cat. 3 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Ra Finchamp2:02:58
2Sophie Wilson (Echelon)0:34:18

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Siegel2:28:11

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Hawke2:14:01
2Tessa Treadway (Paa / Remax)0:04:00

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Warnick2:14:45
DNFLinda Meissner

Cat. 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne-Cathe F Roch-Levecq2:50:16

Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariana Valadez (Club Tijuana)0:21:16
2Jasmin Salas0:02:03
3Courtney Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC)0:04:01
4Cheyenne Comer (Acqua Al2/SDBC)0:04:25

Tandems
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward/Ju Sibby (Sho-Air)2:58:08

