Vorganov wins Russian road race title

Clean sweep for Katusha riders in Voronezh

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team)
2Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha Team)
3Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team)
4Vladimir Gusev (Katusha Team)
5Yuri Trofimov (Katusha Team)
6Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha Team)

