Heistse Pijl: Young Briton Noah Hobbs claims first pro victory in tight sprint

Race Results
By published

EF Education-EasyPost rider beats Wærenskjold and Fretin to the line in Heist-op-den-Berg

British Noah Hobbs of EF Education-EasyPost wins the sprint in the &#039;Heistse Pijl&#039; cycling race, 187,5km from Vosselaar to Heist-op-den-Berg, Saturday 06 June 2026.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Rising young British rider Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) stormed to his first professional victory at the Belgian one-day race Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl on Saturday.

In a close-fought final charge for the line, Hobbs came out on top of the blanket finish, beating Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis) to the win.

Latest Videos From
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.