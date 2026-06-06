Heistse Pijl: Young Briton Noah Hobbs claims first pro victory in tight sprint
EF Education-EasyPost rider beats Wærenskjold and Fretin to the line in Heist-op-den-Berg
Rising young British rider Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) stormed to his first professional victory at the Belgian one-day race Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl on Saturday.
In a close-fought final charge for the line, Hobbs came out on top of the blanket finish, beating Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis) to the win.
Unibet Rose Rockets had control on the front for much of the run to the line in Heist-op-den-Berg, but the best they could manage was fifth on the line through Ronan Augé, with Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) also pipping the Frenchman in fourth.
There was a crash 6km from the finish which ruled out some of the would-be sprint challengers, including Soudal-QuickStep's Alberto Dainese.
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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