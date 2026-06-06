Heistse Pijl: Young Briton Noah Hobbs claims first pro victory in tight sprint

Rising young British rider Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) stormed to his first professional victory at the Belgian one-day race Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl on Saturday.

In a close-fought final charge for the line, Hobbs came out on top of the blanket finish, beating Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis) to the win.

Unibet Rose Rockets had control on the front for much of the run to the line in Heist-op-den-Berg, but the best they could manage was fifth on the line through Ronan Augé, with Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) also pipping the Frenchman in fourth.

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There was a crash 6km from the finish which ruled out some of the would-be sprint challengers, including Soudal-QuickStep's Alberto Dainese.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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