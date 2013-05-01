Trending

Spilak wins Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt

Breakaway survives by slimmest of margins

Image 1 of 8

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

Simon Spilak (Katusha) celebrates victory at the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Simon Spilak (Katusha) came around defending champion Moreno Moser (Cannondale) to win in Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Defending champion Moreno Moser (Cannondale) bides his time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) signs on for the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

The early break in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) initiated the decisive break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

The Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt podium (L-R): Moreno Moser, Simon Spilak and Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fresh off his stage win and second place finish overall in the Tour de Romandie, Katusha's Simon Spilak was able to use his cunning and sparkling form to sprint to victory in the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt over defending champion Moreno Moser (Cannondale), with Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) taking third from the peloton.

It was the third win of the year for the 28-year-old Slovenian, who also won the GP Miguel Indurain in March. Spilak said that taking part in the German race wasn't even on his original calendar, "but in the end we decided to take advantage of my shape: it turned out to be the best choice".

Spilak and Moser were part of a three-man breakaway that pushed clear on the final ascent of the Mammolshainer, a climb that kicks up to a vicious 26% grade. They were accompanied by Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), but the diminutive Italian was unable to keep the sprinting pace of Spilak and Moser as they narrowly escaped the peloton's grasp in the final meters of the race.

"It was a very hard race, but my teammates worked very well in order to keep the race under control: and in the last climb, when Pozzovivo and Moser attacked, I decided to follow them. Then, we cooperated very well, and we were able to anticipate the chase by a whisker."

The 200.9km race kicked off with a breakaway of Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol), Paul Voß (NetApp-Endura), Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff), Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM), Jan-Nicklas Droste (Heizomat), Tim Gebauer (Stölting), Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) and Michael Schweizer and Sven Forberger (NSP-Ghost) gaining around four minutes on the peloton.

The Mammolshainer proved to be too much and by the third trip the breakaway was near, and an attack from Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) caught up with Morkov and Preidler, the two remaining escapees, but the field quickly closed down the move.

On the final lap, it was time for the climbers to make their move, and Pozzovivo initiated the decisive attack, joined by Spilak and Moser. The trio worked together to maintain a slim advantage on the peloton, which was bearing down with impressive speed.

Spilak kept his nerve, waiting for Moser to start the sprint even as the threat of being caught grew - his patience paid off, and Moser jumped just far enough out that the Katusha man was able to come around and take the win on the line.

Full Results
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha4:52:07
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
10Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
11Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) German National Team
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
17Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
20Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
23Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
24Bjorn Thurau (Ger) German National Team
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) German National Team
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) German National Team
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
31Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
32Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
34Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
40Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
41Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
44Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
47Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
48Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Heizomat0:00:13
49Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
53Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
54Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:20
61Christian Knees (Ger) German National Team0:00:27
62Jens Voigt (Ger) German National Team
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
64Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:50
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Christopher Muche (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:01:54
DNFAndy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFWill Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMatthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFSergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
DNFMaximilian Bormann (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFFelix Donath (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFFranz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFMaximilian Stier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFYuriy Vasyliv (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMeron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFDennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFNico Denz (Ger) German National Team
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) German National Team
DNFRick Ampler (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFTobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFSebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFDirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFAlexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFBenjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
DNFNils Schomber (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
DNFMario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
DNFDomenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFRaphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFAlexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFFabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFManuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFJacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFSven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFLéo Menville (Fra) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFMichael Schweizer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFTimo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFAndré Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFFlorian Monreal (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFAlexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFGerold Henrichsen (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFRon Pfeifer (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFLuc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFFelix Dehmel (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFTim Gebauer (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFNils Plötner (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Stölting
DNFBjörn Schröder (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

 

