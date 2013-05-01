Spilak wins Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt
Breakaway survives by slimmest of margins
Fresh off his stage win and second place finish overall in the Tour de Romandie, Katusha's Simon Spilak was able to use his cunning and sparkling form to sprint to victory in the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt over defending champion Moreno Moser (Cannondale), with Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) taking third from the peloton.
It was the third win of the year for the 28-year-old Slovenian, who also won the GP Miguel Indurain in March. Spilak said that taking part in the German race wasn't even on his original calendar, "but in the end we decided to take advantage of my shape: it turned out to be the best choice".
Spilak and Moser were part of a three-man breakaway that pushed clear on the final ascent of the Mammolshainer, a climb that kicks up to a vicious 26% grade. They were accompanied by Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), but the diminutive Italian was unable to keep the sprinting pace of Spilak and Moser as they narrowly escaped the peloton's grasp in the final meters of the race.
"It was a very hard race, but my teammates worked very well in order to keep the race under control: and in the last climb, when Pozzovivo and Moser attacked, I decided to follow them. Then, we cooperated very well, and we were able to anticipate the chase by a whisker."
The 200.9km race kicked off with a breakaway of Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol), Paul Voß (NetApp-Endura), Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff), Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM), Jan-Nicklas Droste (Heizomat), Tim Gebauer (Stölting), Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) and Michael Schweizer and Sven Forberger (NSP-Ghost) gaining around four minutes on the peloton.
The Mammolshainer proved to be too much and by the third trip the breakaway was near, and an attack from Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) caught up with Morkov and Preidler, the two remaining escapees, but the field quickly closed down the move.
On the final lap, it was time for the climbers to make their move, and Pozzovivo initiated the decisive attack, joined by Spilak and Moser. The trio worked together to maintain a slim advantage on the peloton, which was bearing down with impressive speed.
Spilak kept his nerve, waiting for Moser to start the sprint even as the threat of being caught grew - his patience paid off, and Moser jumped just far enough out that the Katusha man was able to come around and take the win on the line.
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|4:52:07
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|16
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|24
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) German National Team
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) German National Team
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) German National Team
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|32
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|34
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|41
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|47
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|48
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:00:13
|49
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|54
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:27
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) German National Team
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:01:54
|DNF
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|DNF
|Maximilian Bormann (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Felix Donath (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Maximilian Stier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|DNF
|Nils Schomber (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|DNF
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|DNF
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Gerold Henrichsen (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Luc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Tim Gebauer (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
