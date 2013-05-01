Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt past winners
Champions from 1962 to 2012
|2012
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2011
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2009
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2008
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team CSC
|2007
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2006
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Liquigas
|2005
|Erik Zabel (Ger) T-Mobile
|2004
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|2001
|Marcus Zberg (Swi) Rabobank
|2000
|Kai Hundertmark (Ger) Deutsche Telekom-ARD
|1999
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1998
|Fabio Baldato (Ita) Riso Scotti
|1997
|Michele Bartoli (Italy)
|1996
|Beat Zberg (Switzerland)
|1995
|Francesco Frattini (Italy)
|1994
|Olaf Ludwig (Germany)
|1993
|Rolf Sörensen (Denmark)
|1992
|Frank Van den Abbeele (Belgium)
|1991
|Johan Bruyneel (Belgium)
|1990
|Thomas Wegmüller (Switzerland)
|1989
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Belgium)
|1988
|Michel Dernies (Belgium)
|1987
|Dag-Otto Lauritzen (Norway)
|1986
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Belgium)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Australia)
|1984
|Phil Anderson (Australia)
|1983
|Ludo Peters (Belgium)
|1982
|Ludo Peters (Belgium)
|1981
|Jos Jakobs (Belgium)
|1980
|Giabattista Baronchelli (Italy)
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Belgium)
|1978
|Gregor Braun (Germany)
|1977
|Gerrei Knetemann (Netherlands)
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
|1975
|Roi Schuiten (Netherlands)
|1974
|Walter Godefrood (Belgium)
|1973
|Georges Pintens (Belgium)
|1972
|Gilbert Bellone (France)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|1970
|Rudi Altig (Germany)
|1969
|Georges Pintens (Belgium)
|1968
|Eddy Beugels (Netherlands)
|1967
|Daniël von Rijckeghem (Belgium)
|1966
|Barry Hoban (England)
|1965
|Jean Stablinski (France)
|1964
|Clement Roman (Belgium)
|1963
|Hans Junkermann (Germany)
|1962
|Armand Desmet (Belgium)
