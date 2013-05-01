Trending

Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt past winners

Champions from 1962 to 2012

Past winners
2012Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2011John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
2010Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
2009Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram

Rund um den Henninger Turm
2008Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team CSC
2007Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2006Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Liquigas
2005Erik Zabel (Ger) T-Mobile
2004Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank
2003Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2002Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
2001Marcus Zberg (Swi) Rabobank
2000Kai Hundertmark (Ger) Deutsche Telekom-ARD
1999Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1998Fabio Baldato (Ita) Riso Scotti
1997Michele Bartoli (Italy)
1996Beat Zberg (Switzerland)
1995Francesco Frattini (Italy)
1994Olaf Ludwig (Germany)
1993Rolf Sörensen (Denmark)
1992Frank Van den Abbeele (Belgium)
1991Johan Bruyneel (Belgium)
1990Thomas Wegmüller (Switzerland)
1989Jean-Marie Wampers (Belgium)
1988Michel Dernies (Belgium)
1987Dag-Otto Lauritzen (Norway)
1986Jean-Marie Wampers (Belgium)
1985Phil Anderson (Australia)
1984Phil Anderson (Australia)
1983Ludo Peters (Belgium)
1982Ludo Peters (Belgium)
1981Jos Jakobs (Belgium)
1980Giabattista Baronchelli (Italy)
1979Daniel Willems (Belgium)
1978Gregor Braun (Germany)
1977Gerrei Knetemann (Netherlands)
1976Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
1975Roi Schuiten (Netherlands)
1974Walter Godefrood (Belgium)
1973Georges Pintens (Belgium)
1972Gilbert Bellone (France)
1971Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1970Rudi Altig (Germany)
1969Georges Pintens (Belgium)
1968Eddy Beugels (Netherlands)
1967Daniël von Rijckeghem (Belgium)
1966Barry Hoban (England)
1965Jean Stablinski (France)
1964Clement Roman (Belgium)
1963Hans Junkermann (Germany)
1962Armand Desmet (Belgium)

