Bol too strong in Noordwijk
Rabobank youngster overcomes deficit to also take race lead
Jetse Bol (Rabobank - CT) won the first open road stage of the Royal Smilde Tour with a classy win on the boulevard of Noordwijk. The 21-year old rider's victory was also enough for the Rabobank rider to snatch the race lead from prologue winner, Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIS).
Although it was a windy day on the flat roads of Noord-Holland, a major split never occurred in the field. Whenever the wind did cause the peloton into to breakup, the prevailing headwinds made it difficult for the those at the front to make any move decisive.
The bunch regrouped in the finale for a bunch sprint and it was Jetse Bol who came out on top.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3:22:24
|2
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|7
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|8
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|9
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|10
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT
|14
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|15
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|16
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|17
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
|18
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|19
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|20
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|21
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|22
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|23
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|24
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|25
|Dan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|26
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|27
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|28
|Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|29
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|31
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|33
|Joris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|34
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|35
|Mark Christian (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|36
|René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|37
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
|38
|Alexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|39
|Bart Van Haren
|40
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|41
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|42
|Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|43
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|44
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|45
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:00:10
|46
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|47
|Rune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|48
|Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|49
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|50
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|51
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|52
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|53
|Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|54
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|55
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|56
|Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|57
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|58
|Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|59
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|60
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|61
|Ole Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|63
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|64
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|65
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|66
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|67
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|68
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|69
|Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|70
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|72
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|73
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|74
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|75
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|76
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|77
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|78
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|79
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|80
|Gert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|81
|Frank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|82
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|83
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|84
|Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|85
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|86
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|87
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|88
|Peter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|90
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|91
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|92
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|93
|Alexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia
|94
|Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|95
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|96
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|97
|Bram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:00:19
|98
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|99
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|100
|Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|101
|Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|102
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|103
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|104
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|105
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|106
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|107
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|108
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|109
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|110
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|111
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|112
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|113
|Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|114
|Cor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|115
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|116
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|117
|Peter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|118
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|119
|Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:01:25
|120
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|121
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|122
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|123
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|124
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|125
|Steven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|126
|Alexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia
|127
|Valery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia
|128
|Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|129
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|130
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|131
|Thomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|132
|Dilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|133
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|134
|Jos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|135
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|136
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|137
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|138
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|139
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|140
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|141
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|142
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|143
|Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|144
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|145
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|146
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|147
|Ralph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:02:05
|148
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|149
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:19
|150
|Bram Wegter (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:01
|151
|Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:04:05
|152
|Jens Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|153
|Kay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|154
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|155
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|156
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|157
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|158
|Erick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:04:12
|159
|Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:04:13
|160
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|161
|Victor Manakov (Rus) National Team Russia
|162
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|163
|Bram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|164
|Mark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|165
|Mart van Blanken (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|166
|Niels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|167
|Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|168
|Geert Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|169
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|170
|Levi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|171
|Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|172
|Simon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|173
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|174
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|175
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|176
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|177
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) National Team Russia
|0:09:03
|178
|Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3:28:11
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:07
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:13
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:00:16
|5
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|6
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:19
|8
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|9
|Mark Christian (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:20
|10
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|11
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
|0:00:22
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|14
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:23
|15
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|17
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:00:24
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:00:25
|19
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:27
|21
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:00:28
|22
|Alexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia
|23
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|24
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|25
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:31
|26
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|27
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|28
|René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|29
|Bart Van Haaren
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:32
|31
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|32
|Dan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:00:33
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|34
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|35
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|36
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|37
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:00:34
|38
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|39
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|40
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|41
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:36
|42
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT
|43
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:37
|44
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:38
|45
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|46
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:00:39
|47
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|48
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|49
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|50
|Frank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|51
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:40
|52
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|53
|Alexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:41
|54
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|55
|Peter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|56
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|57
|Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|59
|Joris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|60
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:43
|61
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|62
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|63
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:44
|64
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|65
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|66
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|67
|Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:00:45
|68
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:00:47
|69
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|70
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|71
|Rune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|72
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|73
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|74
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:00:48
|75
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|76
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|77
|Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|78
|Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|79
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:49
|80
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|81
|Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|82
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:00:50
|83
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|84
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|85
|Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:00:51
|86
|Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:52
|87
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|88
|Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|89
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|90
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:00:53
|91
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|92
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|93
|Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|94
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|95
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:00:56
|96
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:57
|97
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|98
|Gert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|99
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|100
|Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|101
|Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:00:59
|102
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|103
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|104
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:01
|105
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:04
|106
|Ole Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|107
|Bram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:01:06
|108
|Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|109
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|110
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:01:09
|111
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:11
|112
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|113
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|114
|Cor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:13
|115
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|116
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:01:17
|117
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|118
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|119
|Peter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|120
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:01:43
|121
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:01:46
|122
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:01:50
|123
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|124
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:01:56
|125
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|126
|Alexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia
|0:02:01
|127
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:02
|128
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|129
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:02:04
|130
|Jos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|131
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:02:07
|132
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:02:08
|133
|Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:02:09
|134
|Thomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:02:10
|135
|Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|136
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:11
|137
|Dilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|138
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|139
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:13
|140
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:16
|141
|Steven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|142
|Valery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia
|0:02:26
|143
|Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|144
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:30
|145
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|146
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:02:35
|147
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|148
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:02:45
|149
|Ralph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:02:59
|150
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:04:22
|151
|Jens Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:04:30
|152
|Levi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:04:31
|153
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:04:37
|154
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|155
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|156
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:04:39
|157
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:04:42
|158
|Victor Manakov (Rus) National Team Russia
|0:04:44
|159
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:04:45
|160
|Simon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:04:46
|161
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:04:48
|162
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|163
|Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:04:49
|164
|Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:04:50
|165
|Erick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|166
|Kay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:04:53
|167
|Mark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:56
|168
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|169
|Mart van Blanken (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|170
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:05:00
|171
|Geert Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:05:01
|172
|Bram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:05:02
|173
|Niels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:05:03
|174
|Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|175
|Bram Wegter (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:05:11
|176
|Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|177
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) National Team Russia
|0:09:41
|178
|Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:10:03
