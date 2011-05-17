Trending

Bol too strong in Noordwijk

Rabobank youngster overcomes deficit to also take race lead

Jetse Bol (Rabobank - CT) won the first open road stage of the Royal Smilde Tour with a classy win on the boulevard of Noordwijk. The 21-year old rider's victory was also enough for the Rabobank rider to snatch the race lead from prologue winner, Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIS).

Although it was a windy day on the flat roads of Noord-Holland, a major split never occurred in the field. Whenever the wind did cause the peloton into to breakup, the prevailing headwinds made it difficult for the those at the front to make any move decisive.

The bunch regrouped in the finale for a bunch sprint and it was Jetse Bol who came out on top.

Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT3:22:24
2Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
3Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
7Remco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
8Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
9Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
10Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
13Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
15Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
16Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
17Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
18Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
19Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
20Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
21Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
22Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
23Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
24Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
25Dan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
26Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
27Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
28Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
29Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
31Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
32Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
33Joris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
34Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
35Mark Christian (GBr) National Team Great Britain
36René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
37Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
38Alexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha
39Bart Van Haren
40Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
41Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
42Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
43Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
44Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
45Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:00:10
46Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
47Rune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
48Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
49Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
50Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
51Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
52Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
53Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
54Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
55Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
56Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
57Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
58Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
59Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
60Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
61Ole Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
63Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
64Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
65Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
66Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
67Lars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
68Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
69Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
70Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
72Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
73Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
74Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
75Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
76Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
77Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
78Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
79Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
80Gert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
81Frank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
82Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
83Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
84Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
85Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
86Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
87Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
88Peter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
90Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
91Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
92Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
93Alexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia
94Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
95Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
96Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
97Bram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:00:19
98Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
99Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
100Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
101Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
102Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
103John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
104Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
105Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
106Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
107Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
108Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
109Jonathan Mould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
110Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
111Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
112Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
113Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:00:23
114Cor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
115Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
116Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
117Peter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:00:56
118Henrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
119Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:01:25
120Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
121Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
122Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
123Didier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
124Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
125Steven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
126Alexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia
127Valery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia
128Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
129Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
130Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
131Thomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain
132Dilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
133Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
134Jos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
135Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
136Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
137Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
138Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
139Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
140Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
141Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
142Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
143Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
144Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
145Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:01:49
146Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
147Ralph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:02:05
148Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
149Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:19
150Bram Wegter (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:01
151Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:04:05
152Jens Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
153Kay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
154Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
155Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
156Dex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
157Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
158Erick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:04:12
159Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:04:13
160Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
161Victor Manakov (Rus) National Team Russia
162Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
163Bram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
164Mark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
165Mart van Blanken (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
166Niels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
167Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
168Geert Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
169Samuel Harrison (GBr) National Team Great Britain
170Levi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
171Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
172Simon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain
173Erick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain
174Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
175Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
176Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
177Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) National Team Russia0:09:03
178Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:09:21

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT3:28:11
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:07
3Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:13
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:00:16
5Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
6Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:00:18
7Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:19
8Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
9Mark Christian (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:20
10Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
11Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing0:00:22
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
14Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:23
15Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
17Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:00:24
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT0:00:25
19Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:27
21Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT0:00:28
22Alexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia
23Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:00:29
24Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
25Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:31
26Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
27Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
28René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
29Bart Van Haaren
30Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:32
31Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
32Dan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:00:33
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
34Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
35Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
36Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
37Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT0:00:34
38Remco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
39Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
41Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:36
42Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT
43Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:37
44Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:38
45Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
46Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:00:39
47Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
48Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
49Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
50Frank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
51Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:40
52Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
53Alexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:41
54Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
55Peter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
56Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
57Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
59Joris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:00:42
60Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:43
61Henrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
62Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
63Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:44
64Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
65Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
66Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
67Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:00:45
68Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:00:47
69Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
70Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
71Rune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
72Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
73Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
74Lars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:00:48
75Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
76Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
77Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
78Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
79Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:00:49
80Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
81Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
82Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:00:50
83Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
84Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
85Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:00:51
86Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:00:52
87Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
88Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
89John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
90Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:00:53
91Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
92Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
93Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
94Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:00:55
95Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:00:56
96Jonathan Mould (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:57
97Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:00:58
98Gert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
99Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
100Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
101Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:00:59
102Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
103Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:01:00
104Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:01
105Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:04
106Ole Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
107Bram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:01:06
108Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:01:08
109Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
110Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:01:09
111Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:11
112Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
113Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:01:12
114Cor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:13
115Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
116Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:01:17
117Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:01:22
118Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:01:35
119Peter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:01:37
120Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:01:43
121Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:01:46
122Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:01:50
123Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:01:52
124Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:01:56
125Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
126Alexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia0:02:01
127Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:02
128Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:02:03
129Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:02:04
130Jos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
131Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:02:07
132Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:02:08
133Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:02:09
134Thomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:02:10
135Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
136Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:11
137Dilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:02:12
138Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
139Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:13
140Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:02:16
141Steven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:02:20
142Valery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia0:02:26
143Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:02:27
144Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:30
145Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:02:33
146Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:02:35
147Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
148Didier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:02:45
149Ralph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:02:59
150Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:04:22
151Jens Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:04:30
152Levi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:04:31
153Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:04:37
154Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
155Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
156Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:04:39
157Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:04:42
158Victor Manakov (Rus) National Team Russia0:04:44
159Samuel Harrison (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:04:45
160Simon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:04:46
161Erick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:04:48
162Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
163Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:04:49
164Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:04:50
165Erick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
166Kay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:04:53
167Mark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:56
168Dex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:04:57
169Mart van Blanken (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:04:59
170Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:05:00
171Geert Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:05:01
172Bram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:05:02
173Niels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:05:03
174Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
175Bram Wegter (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:05:11
176Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:05:14
177Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) National Team Russia0:09:41
178Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:10:03

 

