Jetse Bol (Rabobank - CT) won the first open road stage of the Royal Smilde Tour with a classy win on the boulevard of Noordwijk. The 21-year old rider's victory was also enough for the Rabobank rider to snatch the race lead from prologue winner, Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIS).





Although it was a windy day on the flat roads of Noord-Holland, a major split never occurred in the field. Whenever the wind did cause the peloton into to breakup, the prevailing headwinds made it difficult for the those at the front to make any move decisive.

The bunch regrouped in the finale for a bunch sprint and it was Jetse Bol who came out on top.





Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT 3:22:24 2 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain 4 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 6 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 7 Remco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 8 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 9 Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity 10 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain 13 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT 14 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT 15 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 16 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 17 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing 18 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 19 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 20 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 21 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity 22 Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam 23 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 24 Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 25 Dan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 26 Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 27 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 28 Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 29 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 31 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 33 Joris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 34 Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 35 Mark Christian (GBr) National Team Great Britain 36 René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 37 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT 38 Alexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha 39 Bart Van Haren 40 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 41 Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam 42 Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 43 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 44 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 45 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 0:00:10 46 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 47 Rune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 48 Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 49 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 50 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 51 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team 52 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 53 Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 54 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 55 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT 56 Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam 57 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 58 Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 59 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 60 Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 61 Ole Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 63 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 64 Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 65 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 66 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 67 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 68 Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 69 Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 70 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 72 Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 73 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 74 Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 75 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 76 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 77 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 78 Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 79 Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team 80 Gert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 81 Frank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 82 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 83 Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 84 Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 85 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 86 Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 87 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 88 Peter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT 90 Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 91 Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 92 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 93 Alexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia 94 Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 95 Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 96 Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 97 Bram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 0:00:19 98 Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 99 Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 100 Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 101 Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 102 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 103 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 104 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 105 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity 106 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team 107 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 108 Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 109 Jonathan Mould (GBr) National Team Great Britain 110 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 111 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 112 Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 113 Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 0:00:23 114 Cor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 115 Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo 116 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 117 Peter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team 0:00:56 118 Henrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 119 Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 0:01:25 120 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole 121 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 122 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 123 Didier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 124 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 125 Steven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 126 Alexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia 127 Valery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia 128 Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 129 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 130 Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 131 Thomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain 132 Dilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 133 Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 134 Jos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 135 Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 136 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 137 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 138 Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 139 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team 140 Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 141 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 142 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 143 Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 144 Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 145 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team 0:01:49 146 Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT 147 Ralph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam 0:02:05 148 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 149 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:03:19 150 Bram Wegter (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:04:01 151 Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:04:05 152 Jens Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 153 Kay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 154 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland 155 Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT 156 Dex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 157 Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 158 Erick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 0:04:12 159 Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam 0:04:13 160 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 161 Victor Manakov (Rus) National Team Russia 162 Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 163 Bram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 164 Mark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 165 Mart van Blanken (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 166 Niels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 167 Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner 168 Geert Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam 169 Samuel Harrison (GBr) National Team Great Britain 170 Levi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU 171 Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team 172 Simon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain 173 Erick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain 174 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity 175 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity 176 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 177 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) National Team Russia 0:09:03 178 Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team 0:09:21