Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed final overall victory at Route d’Occitanie after he placed second behind Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4 in Cazouls-les-Béziers.

Already overall leader after winning Saturday’s queen stage, Valverde went on the offensive once more on the final leg, attacking in the company of his compatriot Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) with 68km remaining after the day’s early break had been swept up.

With the category 1 Pic de Nore already behind them, Valverde and Sanchez made light work of the rugged terrain that followed. They had a lead of two minutes when they reached the summit of the category 2 Côte de la Minerve and despite the efforts of Cofidis, they still had 1:50 in hand atop the category 3 Côte de Villespassans.

On the flat run-in to the finish, Cofidis were aided in their pursuit by AG2R La Mondiale, Caja Rural-RGA Seguros and Delko-Marseille, and the Spanish duo’s lead began to fall away in the final 25 kilometres.

Valverde and Sanchez still had 9 seconds at the flamme rouge. Valverde led into the finishing straight, but the reduced bunch sprint was kicking off behind him, and he was overhauled by Roux in the closing metres.

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) took third on the stage, ahead of Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana) and Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic).

In the overall standings, Valverde won by 14 seconds from Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), while Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) took third overall at 20 seconds.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:37:19 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 11 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 14 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 24 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 31 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 34 Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 38 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:55 39 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:21 41 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:22 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:02:12 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:26 46 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:38 47 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 49 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:39 50 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:59 51 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:52 52 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:47 53 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:10 54 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:57 55 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:54 56 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:07 57 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 58 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 60 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 61 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 62 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:17 65 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 66 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 67 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 68 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 69 Julien Amadori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur 0:19:19 70 Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 71 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 72 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 73 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 74 Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid 75 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 79 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 81 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 84 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky DNF Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Stéphane Cognet (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur