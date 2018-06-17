Route d'Occitanie: Valverde seals overall victory
Anthony Roux wins final stage
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed final overall victory at Route d’Occitanie after he placed second behind Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4 in Cazouls-les-Béziers.
Already overall leader after winning Saturday’s queen stage, Valverde went on the offensive once more on the final leg, attacking in the company of his compatriot Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) with 68km remaining after the day’s early break had been swept up.
With the category 1 Pic de Nore already behind them, Valverde and Sanchez made light work of the rugged terrain that followed. They had a lead of two minutes when they reached the summit of the category 2 Côte de la Minerve and despite the efforts of Cofidis, they still had 1:50 in hand atop the category 3 Côte de Villespassans.
On the flat run-in to the finish, Cofidis were aided in their pursuit by AG2R La Mondiale, Caja Rural-RGA Seguros and Delko-Marseille, and the Spanish duo’s lead began to fall away in the final 25 kilometres.
Valverde and Sanchez still had 9 seconds at the flamme rouge. Valverde led into the finishing straight, but the reduced bunch sprint was kicking off behind him, and he was overhauled by Roux in the closing metres.
Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) took third on the stage, ahead of Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana) and Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic).
In the overall standings, Valverde won by 14 seconds from Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), while Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) took third overall at 20 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:37:19
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|11
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|24
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|31
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|34
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|38
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:55
|39
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:21
|41
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:22
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:12
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|46
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:38
|47
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|49
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:39
|50
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:59
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:52
|52
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:47
|53
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:10
|54
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:57
|55
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:54
|56
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:07
|57
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|58
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|60
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|61
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|62
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:17
|65
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|68
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|69
|Julien Amadori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|0:19:19
|70
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
|71
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|72
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|73
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|74
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|79
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|81
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|84
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Stéphane Cognet (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:25:34
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:22
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|6
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:07
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|13
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:56
|14
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|15
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:28
|18
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:23
|19
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:11
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:37
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:59
|22
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|23
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:07:33
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:02
|26
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:09
|27
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:57
|28
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:53
|30
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:26
|31
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:01
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:37
|33
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:02
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:30
|35
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:16:03
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:17:21
|37
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:33
|38
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:09
|40
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:13
|41
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:22:26
|42
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:56
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:59
|44
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:31
|45
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:11
|46
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:37
|47
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:27:51
|48
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:07
|49
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:29:10
|50
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:38
|51
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:29:40
|52
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:05
|53
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:31:20
|54
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:32:44
|55
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:32:56
|56
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:33:06
|57
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:34:54
|58
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:23
|59
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:24
|60
|Julien Amadori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|0:36:45
|61
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:36:52
|63
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:37:06
|64
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:38:02
|65
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:38:11
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:51
|67
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:17
|68
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:41
|69
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:40
|70
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:48
|71
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:29
|72
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:11
|73
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:45:21
|74
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:18
|75
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:51:02
|76
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:51
|77
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:58:44
|78
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:59:36
|79
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|1:00:01
|80
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|1:00:02
|81
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:00:23
|82
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:02:01
|83
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|1:16:03
|84
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1:16:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy