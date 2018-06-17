Trending

Route d'Occitanie: Valverde seals overall victory

Anthony Roux wins final stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) cramps at the end of Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed final overall victory at Route d’Occitanie after he placed second behind Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4 in Cazouls-les-Béziers.

Already overall leader after winning Saturday’s queen stage, Valverde went on the offensive once more on the final leg, attacking in the company of his compatriot Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) with 68km remaining after the day’s early break had been swept up.

With the category 1 Pic de Nore already behind them, Valverde and Sanchez made light work of the rugged terrain that followed. They had a lead of two minutes when they reached the summit of the category 2 Côte de la Minerve and despite the efforts of Cofidis, they still had 1:50 in hand atop the category 3 Côte de Villespassans.

On the flat run-in to the finish, Cofidis were aided in their pursuit by AG2R La Mondiale, Caja Rural-RGA Seguros and Delko-Marseille, and the Spanish duo’s lead began to fall away in the final 25 kilometres.

Valverde and Sanchez still had 9 seconds at the flamme rouge. Valverde led into the finishing straight, but the reduced bunch sprint was kicking off behind him, and he was overhauled by Roux in the closing metres.

Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) took third on the stage, ahead of Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana) and Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic).

In the overall standings, Valverde won by 14 seconds from Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), while Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) took third overall at 20 seconds.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:37:19
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
9Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
11Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
14Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
17Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
31Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
34Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
36Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
38Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:55
39Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:21
41Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:22
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:02:12
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:26
46Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:38
47Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
49Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:39
50Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:59
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:52
52Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:47
53Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:14:10
54Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:57
55Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:54
56Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:07
57Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
58Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
59Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
60Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
61Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
62Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:17
65Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
66Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
68Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
69Julien Amadori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur0:19:19
70Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
71Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
72Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
73Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
74Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
76Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
79Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
81Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
83Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
84Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFJosu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFPierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFStéphane Cognet (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18:25:34
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:20
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:22
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
6Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:02:07
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:20
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
13Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:56
14Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
15Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:28
18Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:23
19Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:11
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:37
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:59
22Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
23Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:07:33
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:02
26Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:09
27Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:57
28Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:11
29Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:53
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:26
31Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:01
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:37
33Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:02
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:30
35Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:16:03
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:17:21
37Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:33
38Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:09
40Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:13
41Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:22:26
42Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:56
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:59
44Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:31
45Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:27:11
46Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:27:37
47Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:27:51
48Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:07
49Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:29:10
50Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:38
51Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:29:40
52Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:05
53Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:31:20
54Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:32:44
55Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:32:56
56Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:33:06
57Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:34:54
58Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:23
59Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:24
60Julien Amadori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur0:36:45
61Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:36:52
63Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:37:06
64Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:38:02
65Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:38:11
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:51
67Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:17
68Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:41
69Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:40
70Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:48
71Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:29
72Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:11
73Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:45:21
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:18
75Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:51:02
76Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:51
77Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:58:44
78Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:59:36
79Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team1:00:01
80Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky1:00:02
81Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:00:23
82Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon1:02:01
83Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid1:16:03
84Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1:16:09

