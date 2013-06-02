Greipel sprints to win in Ronde van Zeeland Seaports
Sinkeldam tops Van Hummel for second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:39:11
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|6
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|8
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|11
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|18
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|19
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|21
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|23
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|27
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|28
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|29
|Frank Niewold (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|30
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|32
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|33
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:00:08
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|35
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|36
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:09
|37
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:15
|39
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:16
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|41
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|43
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|46
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:28
|48
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|49
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|0:02:04
|50
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:08
|51
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|52
|Morgan Kneiskty (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:34
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:48
|55
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|56
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|58
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|0:05:26
|59
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|61
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|62
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|63
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|64
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|65
|Ricardo van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|66
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|67
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|68
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|71
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|72
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|73
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|74
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|75
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|77
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|78
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|79
|Bram de Kort (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|80
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|81
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|82
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|83
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|84
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|85
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|86
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:32
|87
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|88
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|89
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|90
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|91
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|92
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|DNF
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Jack Tanner (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Matthias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team3M
|DNF
|Tom Goovaers (Bel) Team3M
|DNF
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Team3M
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team3M
|DNF
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team3M
|DNF
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team3M
|DNF
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team3M
|DNF
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
