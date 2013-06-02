Trending

Greipel sprints to win in Ronde van Zeeland Seaports

Sinkeldam tops Van Hummel for second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:39:11
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
3Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
6Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty
9Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
11Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
13Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
18Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
19Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
20Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
21Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Dex Groen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
23Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
25Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
28Sven van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
29Frank Niewold (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
30Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
32Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
33James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:00:08
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
35Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
36Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:09
37Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
38Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:15
39Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:16
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
41Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
43Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
45Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
46Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:28
48Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
49Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks0:02:04
50Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:08
51Robert De Greef (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
52Morgan Kneiskty (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:34
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:48
55Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:21
56Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
57Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
58Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung0:05:26
59Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
61Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
62Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
63Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
64Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
65Ricardo van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
66Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
67Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
69Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
71Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
72Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
73Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
74Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
75Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
77Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
78Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
79Bram de Kort (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
80Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
81Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
82Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
83Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
84Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
85Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
86Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:32
87Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
88Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
89Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
90Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
91Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
92Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
DNFHenryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFJack Tanner (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMatthias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFGert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFChris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team3M
DNFTom Goovaers (Bel) Team3M
DNFAlister Ratcliff (USA) Team3M
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Team3M
DNFThomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team3M
DNFFrederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team3M
DNFCyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke-Shanks
DNFDaan Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFUmberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFNick Stöpler (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam

