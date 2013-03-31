Trending

Vos wins Women's Tour of Flanders

Van Dijk and Johansson round out podium

Image 1 of 30

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) shows her delight as she wins ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) was fourth

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) shows her delight as she wins ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) was fourth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) wins the Tour of Flanders for the first time in her career and extends her World Cup lead.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) wins the Tour of Flanders for the first time in her career and extends her World Cup lead.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates victory at the Tour of Flanders after outsprinting her three breakaway companions.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates victory at the Tour of Flanders after outsprinting her three breakaway companions.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 30

The Belgian Champion on home soil, Jolien D'Hoore (Lotto Belisol Ladies)

The Belgian Champion on home soil, Jolien D'Hoore (Lotto Belisol Ladies)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 30

Trofeo Binda winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) leads

Trofeo Binda winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) leads
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 30

A short break was doomed by the attentive pack - Noemi Cantele (BePink)

A short break was doomed by the attentive pack - Noemi Cantele (BePink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) and Lucinda Brand (Rabobank Liv/Giant) managed to get away for a short time, their break too, was doomed

Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) and Lucinda Brand (Rabobank Liv/Giant) managed to get away for a short time, their break too, was doomed
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 30

Once more at the front, this time chasing the break, Carmen Small (Specialized - lululemon)

Once more at the front, this time chasing the break, Carmen Small (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) was near the front of the chasers

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) was near the front of the chasers
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads on Oude Kwaremont

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads on Oude Kwaremont
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 30

Sensing the danger, Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) chases hard to the leaders on Oude Kwaremont

Sensing the danger, Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) chases hard to the leaders on Oude Kwaremont
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 30

Patersberg - Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) leads

Patersberg - Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) leads
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) makes the pace in the break

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) makes the pace in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in the World Cup leader's jersey

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in the World Cup leader's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads the sprint

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads the sprint
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 30

Zorzi is about to be caught on the Haaghoek

Zorzi is about to be caught on the Haaghoek
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 30

The bunch on the Rekelberg

The bunch on the Rekelberg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 30

The Rabo Women line up before the start

The Rabo Women line up before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 30

A dry, sunny but cold start in Oudenaarde

A dry, sunny but cold start in Oudenaarde
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 30

Sweden came to Belgium - Emma Johansson lives in the area and her local fans decorated the village

Sweden came to Belgium - Emma Johansson lives in the area and her local fans decorated the village
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 30

The peloton stayed together for much of the first 38km

The peloton stayed together for much of the first 38km
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 30

Few riders were as brave in the cold as Liesbet De Vocht (Rabobank Liv/Giant) - bare legs

Few riders were as brave in the cold as Liesbet De Vocht (Rabobank Liv/Giant) - bare legs
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 30

Adrie Visser (Boels Dolmans) led on the Molenberg

Adrie Visser (Boels Dolmans) led on the Molenberg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 30

Already watching each other - Vos and Johansson on the Molenberg

Already watching each other - Vos and Johansson on the Molenberg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 30

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) looked in control throughout the race today

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) looked in control throughout the race today
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 30

One of the pre-race favourites, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano)

One of the pre-race favourites, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 30

Susanna Zorzi (Faren - Let's Go Finland) made a long solo break

Susanna Zorzi (Faren - Let's Go Finland) made a long solo break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 30

A happy Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates winning her first 'RVV'

A happy Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates winning her first 'RVV'
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 30

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon), Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) on the podium

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon), Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 30

World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) on the podium

World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) won the 2013 women’s Tour of Flanders in a sprint ahead of Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) on Sunday. Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK) finished fourth.

The win marked Vos’s first Ronde victory but completed her domination of women’s cycling after her long series of major victories and world titles.

Vos, Johansson and Longo Borghini escaped on the Oude Kwaremont before a late surge from Van Dijk made it four riders at the front of the race on the run-in to Oudenaarde

Johansson, who has had a strong start to season, was briefly dropped before joining the leaders and making a late attack. However the Swedish rider was brought back, setting up a thrilling sprint.

Vos was not afraid to start her sprint early and had the speed and power to distance her rivals, before letting out a shout in celebration.

"Of course it's always frustrating when you come second but we tried everything we could to get away from Marianne. She just has that little kick that makes it impossible to escape from her,” Van Dijk said.
 

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant3:33:21
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:02:37
6Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:39
10Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:33
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
15Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
16Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
17Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
18Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
19Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
20Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
22Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
23Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
24Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
25Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
28Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
29Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
32Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
33Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
34Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
36Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
37Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
38Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
39Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
40Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
41Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
42Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
43Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
44Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands National Team
45Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
46Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
47Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
48Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
49Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
50Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
51Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
52Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
53Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
54Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer0:10:08
55Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
56Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
57Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
58Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
59Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
60Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
61Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
62Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
63Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
65Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands National Team
66Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
67Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
68Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
69Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
70Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
71Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
72Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
73Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
74Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
75Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
76Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
77Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
78Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
79Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
80Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
81Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
82Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop
83Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
84Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
85Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
86Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
87Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
88Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
89Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
90Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
91Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team0:13:12
92Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
93Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:14:53
94Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
95Daisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
96Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
97Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
HDSilvija Latozaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:18:43
HDDaniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella0:21:45
HDAgne Silinyte (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
HDPatricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
HDEmily Kachorek (USA) USA National Team
HDLiisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
HDRuth Winder (USA) USA National Team
HDJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
HDStephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
HDAnastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
HDKatsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
HDStephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
HDChristina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
HDAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
HDLara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
HDGloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
HDMaria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
DNSKendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
DNFKatie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
DNFJessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFLucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
DNFEmily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
DNFGeerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFElena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFMireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFAleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFAlie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop
DNFMascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
DNFMayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFAlizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFCharlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFKarol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFFiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFLilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFJoanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
DNFMadelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFHanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
DNFElena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFIrene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFFrancesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLarissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFDaniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Netherlands National Team
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands National Team

World Cup standings - Individuals
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant174pts
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon135
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS120
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK105
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant56
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team46
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano38
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team36
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS30
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK30
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS28
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top27
13Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS27
15Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies25
16Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top24
17Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon22
18Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK18
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team10
20Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
22Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope9
23Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda8
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda8
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
26Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink7
27Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
28Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team6
29Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant6
30Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas6
31Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata4
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink4
33Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team4
34Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant3
35Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
36Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog2
37Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1
38Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop1

World Cup standings - Teams
1Rabobank Liv/Giant246pts
2Orica - AIS205
3Specialized - lululemon175
4Hitec Products Uck153
5Boels Dolmans Cycling Team66
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team60
7Team TIBCO - To The Top51
8Team Argos - Shimano46
9Lotto Belisol Ladies26
10Wiggle Honda16
11France11
11BePink11
13Pasta Zara - Cogeas6
13Faren - Let's Go Finland Team6
15Cyclelive Plus - Zannata4
16Team Futurumshop.Nl1

 

