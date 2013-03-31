Vos wins Women's Tour of Flanders
Van Dijk and Johansson round out podium
Marianne Vos (Rabobank) won the 2013 women’s Tour of Flanders in a sprint ahead of Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) on Sunday. Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK) finished fourth.
The win marked Vos’s first Ronde victory but completed her domination of women’s cycling after her long series of major victories and world titles.
Vos, Johansson and Longo Borghini escaped on the Oude Kwaremont before a late surge from Van Dijk made it four riders at the front of the race on the run-in to Oudenaarde
Johansson, who has had a strong start to season, was briefly dropped before joining the leaders and making a late attack. However the Swedish rider was brought back, setting up a thrilling sprint.
Vos was not afraid to start her sprint early and had the speed and power to distance her rivals, before letting out a shout in celebration.
"Of course it's always frustrating when you come second but we tried everything we could to get away from Marianne. She just has that little kick that makes it impossible to escape from her,” Van Dijk said.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3:33:21
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:02:37
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:33
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|17
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|19
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|20
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|22
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|23
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|25
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|28
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|29
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|30
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|32
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|34
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|36
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|38
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|39
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|40
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|41
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|42
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|43
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|44
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|45
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|46
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|47
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|48
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|49
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|50
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|52
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|53
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|54
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|0:10:08
|55
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|56
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|57
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|58
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|59
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|60
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|62
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|63
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|65
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|66
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|67
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|68
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|69
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|70
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|71
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|72
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|73
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|74
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|75
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|76
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|77
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|78
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|79
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|80
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|81
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|82
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|83
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|84
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|85
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|86
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|87
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|88
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|89
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|90
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|91
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|0:13:12
|92
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|93
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:14:53
|94
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|95
|Daisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|96
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|97
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
|HD
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:18:43
|HD
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
|0:21:45
|HD
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|HD
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|HD
|Emily Kachorek (USA) USA National Team
|HD
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|HD
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|HD
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|HD
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|HD
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|HD
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|HD
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|HD
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|HD
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|HD
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|HD
|Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|HD
|Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
|DNS
|Kendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|DNF
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|DNF
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop
|DNF
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|DNF
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Charlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer
|DNF
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|DNF
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|DNF
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Larissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|174
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|135
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|120
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|105
|5
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|56
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|46
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|36
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|28
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|27
|13
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|27
|15
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|25
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|24
|17
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|18
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|19
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|22
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|23
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|8
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|8
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|26
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|7
|27
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|7
|28
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|29
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|6
|30
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|6
|31
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|4
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|4
|33
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3
|35
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog
|2
|37
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1
|38
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|1
|1
|Rabobank Liv/Giant
|246
|pts
|2
|Orica - AIS
|205
|3
|Specialized - lululemon
|175
|4
|Hitec Products Uck
|153
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|66
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|60
|7
|Team TIBCO - To The Top
|51
|8
|Team Argos - Shimano
|46
|9
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|26
|10
|Wiggle Honda
|16
|11
|France
|11
|11
|BePink
|11
|13
|Pasta Zara - Cogeas
|6
|13
|Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|15
|Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|4
|16
|Team Futurumshop.Nl
|1
