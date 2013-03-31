Image 1 of 30 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) shows her delight as she wins ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) was fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) wins the Tour of Flanders for the first time in her career and extends her World Cup lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates victory at the Tour of Flanders after outsprinting her three breakaway companions. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 30 The Belgian Champion on home soil, Jolien D'Hoore (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 30 Trofeo Binda winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) leads (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 30 A short break was doomed by the attentive pack - Noemi Cantele (BePink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) and Lucinda Brand (Rabobank Liv/Giant) managed to get away for a short time, their break too, was doomed (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 30 Once more at the front, this time chasing the break, Carmen Small (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) was near the front of the chasers (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads on Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 30 Sensing the danger, Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) chases hard to the leaders on Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 30 Patersberg - Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) leads (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) makes the pace in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads the sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 30 Zorzi is about to be caught on the Haaghoek (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 30 The bunch on the Rekelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 30 The Rabo Women line up before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 30 A dry, sunny but cold start in Oudenaarde (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 30 Sweden came to Belgium - Emma Johansson lives in the area and her local fans decorated the village (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 30 The peloton stayed together for much of the first 38km (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 30 Few riders were as brave in the cold as Liesbet De Vocht (Rabobank Liv/Giant) - bare legs (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 30 Adrie Visser (Boels Dolmans) led on the Molenberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 30 Already watching each other - Vos and Johansson on the Molenberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 30 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) looked in control throughout the race today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 30 One of the pre-race favourites, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 30 Susanna Zorzi (Faren - Let's Go Finland) made a long solo break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 30 A happy Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates winning her first 'RVV' (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 30 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon), Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 30 World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) won the 2013 women’s Tour of Flanders in a sprint ahead of Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) on Sunday. Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK) finished fourth.

The win marked Vos’s first Ronde victory but completed her domination of women’s cycling after her long series of major victories and world titles.

Vos, Johansson and Longo Borghini escaped on the Oude Kwaremont before a late surge from Van Dijk made it four riders at the front of the race on the run-in to Oudenaarde

Johansson, who has had a strong start to season, was briefly dropped before joining the leaders and making a late attack. However the Swedish rider was brought back, setting up a thrilling sprint.

Vos was not afraid to start her sprint early and had the speed and power to distance her rivals, before letting out a shout in celebration.

"Of course it's always frustrating when you come second but we tried everything we could to get away from Marianne. She just has that little kick that makes it impossible to escape from her,” Van Dijk said.



Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 3:33:21 2 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:02:37 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:39 10 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:33 11 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 15 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 17 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 18 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 20 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 22 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana 23 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 24 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 25 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 26 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 28 Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies 29 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto 31 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 32 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 33 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 34 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 35 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 36 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 37 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 38 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 39 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 40 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 41 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 42 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 43 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 44 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands National Team 45 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 46 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 47 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 48 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 49 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 50 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 51 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox 52 Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 53 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 54 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 0:10:08 55 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 56 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop 57 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 58 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 59 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 60 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 62 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 63 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 64 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 65 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands National Team 66 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer 67 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto 68 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 69 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 70 Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 71 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 72 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 73 Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 74 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 75 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 76 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 77 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 78 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 79 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 80 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 81 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 82 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop 83 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 84 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 85 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 86 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 87 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop 88 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 89 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 90 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 91 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 0:13:12 92 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 93 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:14:53 94 Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 95 Daisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 96 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 97 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano HD Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 0:18:43 HD Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella 0:21:45 HD Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas HD Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team HD Emily Kachorek (USA) USA National Team HD Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox HD Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team HD Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer HD Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer HD Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo HD Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox HD Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto HD Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella HD Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer HD Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox HD Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox HD Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo DNS Kendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team DNF Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant DNF Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon DNF Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana DNF Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink DNF Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNF Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda DNF Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Alie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop DNF Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop DNF Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Charlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Topsport Vlaaderen-Bioracer DNF Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green DNF Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green DNF Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata DNF Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata DNF Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Larissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella DNF Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Squadra Scappatella DNF Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Netherlands National Team DNF Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands National Team

World Cup standings - Individuals 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 174 pts 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 135 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 120 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 105 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 56 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 46 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 36 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 30 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 28 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 27 13 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 27 15 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 25 16 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 24 17 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 18 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 18 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 10 20 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 22 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 9 23 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 8 24 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 8 25 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 26 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 7 27 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 28 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 6 29 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 6 30 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 6 31 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 4 32 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 4 33 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 4 34 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant 3 35 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 36 Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog 2 37 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1 38 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop 1