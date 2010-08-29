Kreder speeds to win in Utrecht
Gmelich second from two-man break
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:37:17
|2
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:24
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|5
|Horton Tobyn (GBr) Team Sprocket
|6
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|7
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|8
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|10
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|11
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|12
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:11
|13
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:59
|14
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|15
|René Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|16
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|17
|Bram De Kort (Ned)
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|19
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|0:03:05
|20
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|21
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:03:10
|22
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:25
|23
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|24
|Nick Nieuwdorp (Ned)
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|26
|Bram Immink (Ned)
|27
|Lars Horring (Ned)
|28
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|29
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|30
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|31
|Pierrick Naud (Can)
|32
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|33
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus)
|34
|Johan Berk (Ned)
|35
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|36
|Joris De Boer (Ned)
|37
|Mike Bond (Ned)
|38
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|39
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|40
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|41
|Bob Jonkheer (Ned)
|42
|Leander Schreurs (Ned)
|43
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned)
|44
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|45
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|46
|Artem Badeev (Rus)
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
|48
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|49
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|50
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|51
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|52
|René Hooghiemster (Ned)
|53
|Martin Van De Pol (Ned)
|54
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|55
|Jake Griffin (Ned)
|56
|Ruud Van Wel (Ned)
|57
|Sjors Roosen (Ned)
|58
|Steven Stenekes (Ned)
|59
|Rik Kavsek (Ned)
|60
|Peter Koning (Ned)
|61
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
|62
|Willy Heeneman (Ned)
|63
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned)
|64
|Keir Plaice (Can)
|65
|Nick Mulder (Ned)
|66
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|67
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|68
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|69
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|70
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|71
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|72
|Arjen Ten Dam (Ned)
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|74
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|75
|Wim Botman (Ned)
|76
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
|77
|Thijs Roelen (Ned)
|78
|Daan Meijers (Ned)
|79
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|80
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
|81
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|82
|Erik Van Lakerveld (Ned)
|83
|Henk Wildeman (Ned)
|0:04:20
