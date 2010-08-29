Trending

Kreder speeds to win in Utrecht

Gmelich second from two-man break

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:37:17
2Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
3Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:24
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
5Horton Tobyn (GBr) Team Sprocket
6Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
7Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
8Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank Continental
10Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
11Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
12Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:11
13Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:59
14Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
15René Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
16Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
17Bram De Kort (Ned)
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
19Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:03:05
20Igor Frolov (Rus)
21Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:03:10
22Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:25
23Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
24Nick Nieuwdorp (Ned)
25Hugo Houle (Can)
26Bram Immink (Ned)
27Lars Horring (Ned)
28Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
29Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
30Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
31Pierrick Naud (Can)
32Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
33Alexander Sokolov (Rus)
34Johan Berk (Ned)
35Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
36Joris De Boer (Ned)
37Mike Bond (Ned)
38Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
39Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
40Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
41Bob Jonkheer (Ned)
42Leander Schreurs (Ned)
43Jurrien Bosters (Ned)
44Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
45Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
46Artem Badeev (Rus)
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
48Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
49Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
50Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
51Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
52René Hooghiemster (Ned)
53Martin Van De Pol (Ned)
54Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
55Jake Griffin (Ned)
56Ruud Van Wel (Ned)
57Sjors Roosen (Ned)
58Steven Stenekes (Ned)
59Rik Kavsek (Ned)
60Peter Koning (Ned)
61Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
62Willy Heeneman (Ned)
63Dion Beukeboom (Ned)
64Keir Plaice (Can)
65Nick Mulder (Ned)
66Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
67Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
68Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
69Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
70Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
71Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
72Arjen Ten Dam (Ned)
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
74Thijs Al (Ned)
75Wim Botman (Ned)
76Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
77Thijs Roelen (Ned)
78Daan Meijers (Ned)
79Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
80Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
81Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
82Erik Van Lakerveld (Ned)
83Henk Wildeman (Ned)0:04:20

