De Goede wins Ronde van Gelderland
Blaak, Guarnier round out podium from breakaway
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|3:42:20
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|5
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|9
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|10
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|11
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|12
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|13
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|15
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|16
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|17
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|19
|Linda Ringlever (Ned)
|20
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus)
|21
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|22
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|23
|Inge Klep (Ned)
|24
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|26
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|27
|Larisa Pankova (Rus)
|28
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|29
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|30
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|31
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned)
|32
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|33
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|34
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|36
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|37
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
|38
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|39
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|40
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|41
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
|42
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
|43
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|44
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|45
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|46
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|47
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|48
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
|49
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|51
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|52
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|53
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned)
|54
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|56
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|57
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|58
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|59
|Olivia Koster (Ned)
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|61
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|62
|Lisa Fischer (Ger)
|0:01:09
|63
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|64
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|0:01:56
|65
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|66
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus)
|67
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|68
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
|69
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|70
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|71
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned)
|72
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus)
|73
|Bernadette Jeremiasse (Ned)
|74
|Lisa Poller (Ger)
|75
|Sione Jongstra (Ned)
|76
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|77
|Irene Tesink (Ned)
|78
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|79
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|80
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|81
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:07:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3:11:20
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|5
|Joanie Caron (Can)
|6
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|8
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|10
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|14
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|15
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
|16
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|17
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|18
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|20
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|21
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|22
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|23
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|24
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|26
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|27
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|28
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|29
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|30
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|31
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|32
|Janel Holcomb (USA)
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|34
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|35
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus)
|36
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|37
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|0:00:16
|38
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|39
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|40
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:27
|41
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|42
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:01:24
|43
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|44
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:11
