Trending

De Goede wins Ronde van Gelderland

Blaak, Guarnier round out podium from breakaway

Image 1 of 30

A young souvenir hunter heads off after a successful afternoon

A young souvenir hunter heads off after a successful afternoon
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 30

Olga Zabelinskaya (Rusvelo) and Linda Ringlever (Bike 4 Air) caught Haulser and counterattacked

Olga Zabelinskaya (Rusvelo) and Linda Ringlever (Bike 4 Air) caught Haulser and counterattacked
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 30

The GreenEDGE-AIS were serious in chasing down attacks and controlling the front of the race

The GreenEDGE-AIS were serious in chasing down attacks and controlling the front of the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 30

Australian, Amanda Spratt and the GreenEDGE-AIS women at the front in the final 25 kilometres

Australian, Amanda Spratt and the GreenEDGE-AIS women at the front in the final 25 kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 30

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) was the next to break away from the small lead group

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) was the next to break away from the small lead group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 30

A group of six formed at the front, including Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS)

A group of six formed at the front, including Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 30

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) and Jessica Glasbergen (Specialized-DPD) leading the group of six

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) and Jessica Glasbergen (Specialized-DPD) leading the group of six
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 30

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) was prominent throughout the race

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) was prominent throughout the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 30

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Argos) looked comfortable throughout the race

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Argos) looked comfortable throughout the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 30

Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos)begins to celebrate her win ahead of Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Megan Guarnier(Tibco) was third

Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos)begins to celebrate her win ahead of Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Megan Guarnier(Tibco) was third
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 30

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 30

Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos) wins ahead of Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Megan Guarnier(Tibco) was third

Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos) wins ahead of Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Megan Guarnier(Tibco) was third
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 30

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 30

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos), Megan Guarnier(Tibco) on the podium

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos), Megan Guarnier(Tibco) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 30

Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS) gave another go when the race headed back towards Apeldoorn

Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS) gave another go when the race headed back towards Apeldoorn
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 30

Dwarfed by the trees in Gelderland

Dwarfed by the trees in Gelderland
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 30

A cold, windy start from the Omnisport stadium in Apeldoorn

A cold, windy start from the Omnisport stadium in Apeldoorn
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 30

Olga Zabelinskaya (Rusvelo) leads the bunch, she worked hard all race

Olga Zabelinskaya (Rusvelo) leads the bunch, she worked hard all race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 30

The bleak and cold of Gelderland, usually its much warmer for this race!

The bleak and cold of Gelderland, usually its much warmer for this race!
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 30

The main teams moved riders to the front whilst the race was on the wider roads

The main teams moved riders to the front whilst the race was on the wider roads
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 30

After a mass crash at 23 kilometres, the race was neutralised for about 6 kilometres, to allow those affected and the team cars to regain the bunch in safety

After a mass crash at 23 kilometres, the race was neutralised for about 6 kilometres, to allow those affected and the team cars to regain the bunch in safety
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 30

Eventual winner, Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos) in the bunch

Eventual winner, Suzanne De Goede (Skil Argos) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 30

Linda Villumsen, Judith Arndt (and Amanda Spratt) (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the bunch

Linda Villumsen, Judith Arndt (and Amanda Spratt) (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 30

Tatiana Antoshina (Rabo Women) on the climb

Tatiana Antoshina (Rabo Women) on the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 30

An attack from several riders simultaneously on the climb caused an acceleration, but no break in the front group

An attack from several riders simultaneously on the climb caused an acceleration, but no break in the front group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 30

Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS) tried to break away from the leaders on the Posbank climb

Claudia Hausler (GreenEDGE-AIS) tried to break away from the leaders on the Posbank climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 30

The bunch on the road away from Apeldoorn

The bunch on the road away from Apeldoorn
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 30

Djoeke Donkers (Bike 4 Air) made a short-lived solo break

Djoeke Donkers (Bike 4 Air) made a short-lived solo break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 30

The bunch reached the narrower, country lanes and turned into the headwind

The bunch reached the narrower, country lanes and turned into the headwind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 30

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Argos) also now leads the national "Topcompetitie", the Dutch national series

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Argos) also now leads the national "Topcompetitie", the Dutch national series
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i3:42:20
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
5Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:36
8Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
9Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
10Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
11Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
12Hannah Welter (Ned)
13Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
15Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
16Martina Zwick (Ger)
17Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
19Linda Ringlever (Ned)
20Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus)
21Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
22Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
23Inge Klep (Ned)
24Jet Wildeman (Ned)
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
26Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
27Larisa Pankova (Rus)
28Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
29Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
30Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
31Samantha Van Steenis (Ned)
32Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
33Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
34Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
36Julia Soek (Ned)
37Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
39Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
40Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
41Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
42Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
43Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
44Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
45Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
47Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
48Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
49Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
50Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
51Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
52Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
53Josien Van Wingerden (Ned)
54Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
56Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
57Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
58Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
59Olivia Koster (Ned)
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
61Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
62Lisa Fischer (Ger)0:01:09
63Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:01:41
64Nathalie Jolink (Ned)0:01:56
65Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:01
66Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus)
67Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:05:15
68Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
69Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
70Jermaine Post (Ned)
71Djoeke Donkers (Ned)
72Elena Bocharnikova (Rus)
73Bernadette Jeremiasse (Ned)
74Lisa Poller (Ger)
75Sione Jongstra (Ned)
76Rozanne Slik (Ned)
77Irene Tesink (Ned)
78Silke Kogelman (Ned)
79Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil 1t4i
80Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
81Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice0:07:27

Halle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon3:11:20
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
4Aude Biannic (Fra)
5Joanie Caron (Can)
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
8Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
9Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
10Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
12Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
14Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
15Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
16Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
17Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
18Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
20Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
21Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
22Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
23Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
24Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
25Leah Kirchmann (Can)
26Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
27Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
28Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
29Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
30Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
31Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
32Janel Holcomb (USA)
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
34Denise Ramsden (Can)
35Chloe Mcconville (Aus)
36Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
37Gracie Elvin (Aus)0:00:16
38Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:26
39Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
40Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:27
41Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
42Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:24
43Joelle Numainville (Can)
44Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:11

Latest on Cyclingnews