Armitstead wins Ronde van Drenthe World Cup
British champion out-smarts van der Breggen in two-up finale
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first World Cup victory in the opening round at the Ronde van Drenthe. The British champion attacked from a chase group and then persisted in a long chase to bridge up to Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv). Armitstead then out-smarted the young Dutch rider in the two-woman sprint to pull on the first World Cup leader's jersey of the year. Shelley Olds (MCipollini) was third from the chasing bunch.
"I finally got my big victory here," Armitstead said. "I was quite happy with how I started the season, with third places in Het Nieuwsblad and the Drentse 8 and a victory in the Omloop van het Hageland. But here was that big win."
Van der Breggen escaped with teammate Iris Slappendel on the penultimate lap, building up a lead of nearly a minute at the bell. The pair were assisted on the final lap when the chasing bunch was led off course momentarily.
The mistake only served to whip up the fury of the chasing group, who closed in on the Rabo-Liv duo as the final ascent of the VAM-berg approached. A good part of the work was done by Armitstead's teammate, time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk. "What a luxury to have a helper like Ellen van Dijk, who really acted as an engine for me in the final. It is very nice that I can finish off that work."
Van der Breggen left Slappendel behind as the climb commenced, and by the top, Armitstead attacked from the chase group and had succeeded in passing Slappendel.
Armistead kept the pressure on and finally joined Van der Breggen inside the final 10km. The pair worked smoothly together until the final 500m, when Armistead stranded her Dutch foe on the front. The tactic worked perfectly, and Armitstead got the jump into the final 200m, and won the race with room to celebrate.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:51:03
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:29
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:33
|10
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:10
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|17
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|21
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:04:37
|22
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|25
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|26
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:05:50
|27
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|29
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|30
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|31
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|32
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|33
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|34
|Cžline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|35
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|36
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|37
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|38
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|39
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Maura Kinsella (USA) USA National Team
|41
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|42
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
|43
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|44
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|46
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|47
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|49
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|50
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|51
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|52
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|53
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:55
|54
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:01
|55
|Claudia H€Usler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:03
|56
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:10:29
|57
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|0:10:32
|58
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|60
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|62
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|63
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|64
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|65
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|66
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|67
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|68
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|69
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|70
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Erika Yƒpez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Ruth Alfie Moctezuma (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
|DNF
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
|DNF
|Valeria Pintos (Arg) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
|DNF
|Alena Sitsko (Blr) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
|DNF
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lotta Lepist… (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Simona Crotti (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|DNF
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|DNF
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|DNF
|Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco / To The Top
|DNF
|Anika Todd (Can) Tibco / To The Top
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Julie Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Malin Kristina Nystrand (Swe) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Brigitte Stocker (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Stephanie Strobl (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Alisa Van Oijen (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Eva Wutti (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Korina Huizar (USA) USA National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|120
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|100
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|85
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|70
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|35
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|10
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|20
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|14
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|10
|17
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|4
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|193
|pts
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|160
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|110
|4
|Specialized - Lululemon
|108
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|85
|6
|Orica - AIS
|35
|7
|Hitec Products
|12
|7
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|9
|Wiggle Honda
|4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy