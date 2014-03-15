Image 1 of 21 Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 21 Iris Slappendel attacks the peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 21 Kirsten Wild (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 21 Lisbet de Vocht (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 21 Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 21 Polona Batagelj (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 21 Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 21 Emilia Fahlin (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 21 Emilia Fahlin (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 21 Amanda Miller (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 21 Amy Pieters (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 21 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 21 Charlotte Becker (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 21 Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 21 Dutch champion Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 21 Thea Thorsen (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 21 Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the first World Cup leader's jersey of 2014 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 21 The Ronde van Drenthe World Cup podium: Anna van der Breggen, Lizzy Armitstead and Shelley Olds (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first World Cup victory in the opening round at the Ronde van Drenthe. The British champion attacked from a chase group and then persisted in a long chase to bridge up to Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv). Armitstead then out-smarted the young Dutch rider in the two-woman sprint to pull on the first World Cup leader's jersey of the year. Shelley Olds (MCipollini) was third from the chasing bunch.

"I finally got my big victory here," Armitstead said. "I was quite happy with how I started the season, with third places in Het Nieuwsblad and the Drentse 8 and a victory in the Omloop van het Hageland. But here was that big win."

Van der Breggen escaped with teammate Iris Slappendel on the penultimate lap, building up a lead of nearly a minute at the bell. The pair were assisted on the final lap when the chasing bunch was led off course momentarily.

The mistake only served to whip up the fury of the chasing group, who closed in on the Rabo-Liv duo as the final ascent of the VAM-berg approached. A good part of the work was done by Armitstead's teammate, time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk. "What a luxury to have a helper like Ellen van Dijk, who really acted as an engine for me in the final. It is very nice that I can finish off that work."

Van der Breggen left Slappendel behind as the climb commenced, and by the top, Armitstead attacked from the chase group and had succeeded in passing Slappendel.

Armistead kept the pressure on and finally joined Van der Breggen inside the final 10km. The pair worked smoothly together until the final 500m, when Armistead stranded her Dutch foe on the front. The tactic worked perfectly, and Armitstead got the jump into the final 200m, and won the race with room to celebrate.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:51:03 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 0:00:29 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:31 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:33 10 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:36 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 0:02:10 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 17 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 21 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 0:04:37 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 25 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team 0:05:36 26 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:05:50 27 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 29 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 30 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 31 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 32 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 33 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 34 Cžline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 35 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 36 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 37 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 38 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 39 Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 40 Maura Kinsella (USA) USA National Team 41 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 42 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute 43 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 44 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 45 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top 46 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 47 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 49 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 50 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 51 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 52 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 53 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:55 54 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:01 55 Claudia H€Usler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:03 56 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:10:29 57 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger 0:10:32 58 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 60 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 61 Martina Zwick (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team 62 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 63 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 64 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini 65 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 66 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 67 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 68 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 69 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 70 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS DNF Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Erika Yƒpez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Ruth Alfie Moctezuma (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Dulce Pliego (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute DNF Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute DNF Valeria Pintos (Arg) Forno d'Asolo-Astute DNF Alena Sitsko (Blr) Forno d'Asolo-Astute DNF Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Lotta Lepist… (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Simona Crotti (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Vittoria Bussi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata DNF Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top DNF Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top DNF Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco / To The Top DNF Anika Todd (Can) Tibco / To The Top DNF Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger DNF Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den) Team Rytger DNF Julie Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Rytger DNF Hanna Helamb (Swe) Team Rytger DNF Malin Kristina Nystrand (Swe) Team Rytger DNF Astrid Gassner (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Brigitte Stocker (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Stephanie Strobl (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Alisa Van Oijen (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Eva Wutti (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Korina Huizar (USA) USA National Team

World Cup ranking after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 120 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 100 3 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 85 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 70 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 60 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 50 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 35 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 10 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 20 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 18 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 16 14 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 14 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 12 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 10 17 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 18 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 4 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 3 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2 4 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2