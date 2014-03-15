Trending

Armitstead wins Ronde van Drenthe World Cup

British champion out-smarts van der Breggen in two-up finale

Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Iris Slappendel attacks the peloton

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kirsten Wild

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lisbet de Vocht

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Loes Gunnewijk

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Loes Gunnewijk

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Polona Batagelj

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Gracie Elvin

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emilia Fahlin

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emilia Fahlin

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Amanda Miller

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Amy Pieters

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Annemiek van Vleuten

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Charlotte Becker

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Chloe Hosking

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Dutch champion Lucinda Brand

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thea Thorsen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the first World Cup leader's jersey of 2014

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The Ronde van Drenthe World Cup podium: Anna van der Breggen, Lizzy Armitstead and Shelley Olds

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first World Cup victory in the opening round at the Ronde van Drenthe. The British champion attacked from a chase group and then persisted in a long chase to bridge up to Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv). Armitstead then out-smarted the young Dutch rider in the two-woman sprint to pull on the first World Cup leader's jersey of the year. Shelley Olds (MCipollini) was third from the chasing bunch.

"I finally got my big victory here," Armitstead said. "I was quite happy with how I started the season, with third places in Het Nieuwsblad and the Drentse 8 and a victory in the Omloop van het Hageland. But here was that big win."

Van der Breggen escaped with teammate Iris Slappendel on the penultimate lap, building up a lead of nearly a minute at the bell. The pair were assisted on the final lap when the chasing bunch was led off course momentarily.

The mistake only served to whip up the fury of the chasing group, who closed in on the Rabo-Liv duo as the final ascent of the VAM-berg approached. A good part of the work was done by Armitstead's teammate, time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk. "What a luxury to have a helper like Ellen van Dijk, who really acted as an engine for me in the final. It is very nice that I can finish off that work."

Van der Breggen left Slappendel behind as the climb commenced, and by the top, Armitstead attacked from the chase group and had succeeded in passing Slappendel.

Armistead kept the pressure on and finally joined Van der Breggen inside the final 10km. The pair worked smoothly together until the final 500m, when Armistead stranded her Dutch foe on the front. The tactic worked perfectly, and Armitstead got the jump into the final 200m, and won the race with room to celebrate.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:51:03
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:02
3Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini0:00:29
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:31
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:33
10Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:36
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:02:10
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
14Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
17Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
21Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:04:37
22Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
25Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:36
26Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:05:50
27Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
29Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
30Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
31Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
32Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
33Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
34Cžline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
35Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
36Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
37Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
38Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
39Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Maura Kinsella (USA) USA National Team
41Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
42Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
43Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
44Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
46Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
47Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
49Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
50Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
51Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
52Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
53Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:55
54Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:01
55Claudia H€Usler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:03
56Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:10:29
57Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger0:10:32
58Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
59Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
60Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
61Martina Zwick (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
62Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
63Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
64Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
65Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
66Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
67Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
68Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
69Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
70Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFJessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFTatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFAlice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFMichela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFErika Yƒpez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFRuth Alfie Moctezuma (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFLucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFDulce Pliego (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFEdita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
DNFSilvija Latozaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
DNFValeria Pintos (Arg) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
DNFAlena Sitsko (Blr) Forno d'Asolo-Astute
DNFTaryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFJoanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFLotta Lepist… (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFIrene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFFrancesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSoraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFChiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAsja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSimona Crotti (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFVittoria Bussi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFYevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFEugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLatoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
DNFJermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFAmanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top
DNFSamantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Tibco / To The Top
DNFAnika Todd (Can) Tibco / To The Top
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
DNFKamilla Sofie Valin (Den) Team Rytger
DNFJulie Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFHanna Helamb (Swe) Team Rytger
DNFMalin Kristina Nystrand (Swe) Team Rytger
DNFAstrid Gassner (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFBrigitte Stocker (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFStephanie Strobl (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFAlisa Van Oijen (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFEva Wutti (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFKorina Huizar (USA) USA National Team

World Cup ranking after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team120pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team100
3Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini85
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon70
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team60
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano50
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team40
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS35
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano30
10Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team25
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon20
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon18
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano16
14Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano14
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies12
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products10
17Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
18Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda4
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata4
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
3Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team193pts
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team160
3Team Giant-Shimano110
4Specialized - Lululemon108
5Ale Cipollini85
6Orica - AIS35
7Hitec Products12
7Lotto Belisol Ladies12
9Wiggle Honda4

 

