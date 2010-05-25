Trending

Cousin takes early lead with stage win

Frenchman escapes on first stage

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U4:10:49
2Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc0:00:01
3Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:04
4Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport0:00:12
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:17
6Sven Jodts (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
7Kévin Reza (Fra) Vendee U
8Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U
11Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
13Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
14Patrice Notin (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea
16Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite De Normandie
17Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
18Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
19Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
21Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
22Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
23Matthias Fraisse (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
25Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
26Jorg Pannekoek (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
28Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Vendee U
29Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
31Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
32Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
33Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
34Sander Maasing (Est) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
35Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite De Normandie
36Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
37Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
39Loïc Desriac (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
40Nicolas Ferrand (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
41Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
42Thomas Girard (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
43Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
44Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
45Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
46Léo Menville (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
47Christopher Roth (Ger) Allemagne
48Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
49Flavien Maurelet (Fra) Comite De Normandie
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Allemagne
51Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
52Andrew Talansky (USA) USA National Team
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
54Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Orbea
55Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
56Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
57Anthony Perez (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
58Anthony Soares (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
59Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
60Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
61Charles Fallick (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
62Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Orbea
63Steve Bekaert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
64Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U
65Chase Pinkham (USA) USA National Team
66Mickaël Queiroz (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
67Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
68Wilfried Jaffrelot (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
69Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Vc La Pomme Marseille
70Gregoire Tarride (Fra) Vc La Pomme Marseille
71Eric Slack (USA) USA National Team
72Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
73George Bennett (NZl) Cr4C Roanne
74Remi Badoc (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
75Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
76Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
77Alexis Romeder (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
78Korantin Peron (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
79Vincent Dauga (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
80Julien Duval (Fra) Comite De Normandie
81Thibault Huche (Fra) Comite De Normandie
82Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
83Floris Smeyers (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:36
84Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
85Maxime Veyrines (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
86Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team
87Niels Schepmans (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:17
88Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Allemagne0:00:46
89Romain Sauboua (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
90Anthony Buhler (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs0:00:49
91Mickael Delage (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:00:52
92Frédéric Rangée (Fra) Comite De Normandie0:00:57
93Pierre Bonnet (Fra) Cr4C Roanne0:01:03
94Pierre Comet (Fra) Gsc Blagnac0:01:09
95Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea0:01:15
96Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea0:01:31
97Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA National Team0:01:34
98Victor Lahut (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:01:55
99Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:02:09
100Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:33
101Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
102Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:36
103Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc0:06:39
104Rémi Combalie (Fra) Albi Velo Sport0:06:47
DNFWilliam Tarride (Fra) Vcpm

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U4:10:49
2Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc0:00:06
3Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:11
4Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport0:00:23
5Vincent Dauga (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:00:25
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:28
7Sven Jodts (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Vendee U
9Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U
12Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
13Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
14Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
15Patrice Notin (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea
17Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite De Normandie
18Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
19Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
20Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
22Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
23Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
24Matthias Fraisse (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
26Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Jorg Pannekoek (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
29Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Vendee U
30Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
32Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
33Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
34Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
35Sander Maasing (Est) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
36Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite De Normandie
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
38Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
40Loïc Desriac (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
41Nicolas Ferrand (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
42Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
43Thomas Girard (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
44Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
45Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
46Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
47Léo Menville (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
48Christopher Roth (Ger) Allemagne
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
50Flavien Maurelet (Fra) Comite De Normandie
51Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Allemagne
52Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
53Andrew Talansky (USA) USA National Team0:00:28
54Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
55Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Orbea
56Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
57Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
58Anthony Perez (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
59Anthony Soares (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
60Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
61Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
62Charles Fallick (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
63Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Orbea
64Steve Bekaert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
65Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U
66Chase Pinkham (USA) USA National Team
67Mickaël Queiroz (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
68Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
69Wilfried Jaffrelot (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
70Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Vc La Pomme Marseille
71Gregoire Tarride (Fra) Vc La Pomme Marseille
72Eric Slack (USA) USA National Team
73Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
74George Bennett (NZl) Cr4C Roanne
75Remi Badoc (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
76Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
77Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
78Alexis Romeder (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
79Korantin Peron (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
80Julien Duval (Fra) Comite De Normandie
81Thibault Huche (Fra) Comite De Normandie
82Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
83Niels Schepmans (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
84Floris Smeyers (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:47
85Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
86Maxime Veyrines (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
87Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team
88Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Allemagne0:00:57
89Romain Sauboua (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
90Anthony Buhler (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs0:01:00
91Mickael Delage (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:01:03
92Frédéric Rangée (Fra) Comite De Normandie0:01:08
93Pierre Bonnet (Fra) Cr4C Roanne0:01:14
94Pierre Comet (Fra) Gsc Blagnac0:01:20
95Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea0:01:26
96Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea0:01:42
97Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA National Team0:01:45
98Victor Lahut (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:02:06
99Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:02:18
100Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:44
101Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
102Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:47
103Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc0:06:50
104Rémi Combalie (Fra) Albi Velo Sport0:06:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U28pts
2Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc25
3Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team16
4Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport14
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team12
6Sven Jodts (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep10
7Kévin Reza (Fra) Vendee U9
8Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc8
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep7
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U6
11Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne5
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Cc Etupes Le Doubs4
13Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team3
14Patrice Notin (Fra) Cr4C Roanne2
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea1
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U11pts
2Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team7
3Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport4
4Vincent Dauga (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne2
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team4:10:49
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U0:00:17
3Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
4Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
5Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
6Matthias Fraisse (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
7Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
9Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
10Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite De Normandie
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
12Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
13Christopher Roth (Ger) Allemagne
14Flavien Maurelet (Fra) Comite De Normandie
15Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
16Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
18Charles Fallick (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
19Steve Bekaert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
20Chase Pinkham (USA) USA National Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1VENDEE U
2SOJASUN ESPOIR - ACNC0:00:01
3PWS-EIJSSEN CYCLING TEAM0:00:04
4ALBI VELO SPORT0:00:12
5BEVEREN0:00:17
6CC ETUPES LE DOUBS
7ALLEMAGNE
8JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT
9ORBEA
10CR4C ROANNE
11COMITE DE NORMANDIE
12VC LA POMME MARSEILLE
13CHAMBERY CYCLISME FORMATION
14GSC BLAGNAC
15COTES D'ARMOR MARIE MORIN
16TELENET-FIDEA CYCLING TEAM
17USA NATIONAL TEAM
18ENTENTE SUD GASCOGNE

Latest on Cyclingnews