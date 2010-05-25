Cousin takes early lead with stage win
Frenchman escapes on first stage
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U
|4:10:49
|2
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|0:00:01
|3
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|0:00:12
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Vendee U
|8
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U
|11
|Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|13
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|14
|Patrice Notin (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea
|16
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|17
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|18
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|19
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|22
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
|23
|Matthias Fraisse (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|25
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|Jorg Pannekoek (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|28
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Vendee U
|29
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|31
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|32
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|33
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|34
|Sander Maasing (Est) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|35
|Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|36
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|37
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|39
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|40
|Nicolas Ferrand (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|41
|Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|42
|Thomas Girard (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|43
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|44
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|45
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|46
|Léo Menville (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|47
|Christopher Roth (Ger) Allemagne
|48
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|49
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Allemagne
|51
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|54
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Orbea
|55
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|56
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|57
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|58
|Anthony Soares (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|59
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|60
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|61
|Charles Fallick (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|62
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Orbea
|63
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|64
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U
|65
|Chase Pinkham (USA) USA National Team
|66
|Mickaël Queiroz (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|67
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|68
|Wilfried Jaffrelot (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|69
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|70
|Gregoire Tarride (Fra) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|71
|Eric Slack (USA) USA National Team
|72
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|73
|George Bennett (NZl) Cr4C Roanne
|74
|Remi Badoc (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|75
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|76
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|77
|Alexis Romeder (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|78
|Korantin Peron (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|79
|Vincent Dauga (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|80
|Julien Duval (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|81
|Thibault Huche (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|82
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|83
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|84
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|85
|Maxime Veyrines (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|86
|Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team
|87
|Niels Schepmans (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:17
|88
|Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Allemagne
|0:00:46
|89
|Romain Sauboua (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|90
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|0:00:49
|91
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:00:52
|92
|Frédéric Rangée (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|0:00:57
|93
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|0:01:03
|94
|Pierre Comet (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|0:01:09
|95
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
|0:01:15
|96
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea
|0:01:31
|97
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:34
|98
|Victor Lahut (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:01:55
|99
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:02:09
|100
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|101
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|102
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|103
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|0:06:39
|104
|Rémi Combalie (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|0:06:47
|DNF
|William Tarride (Fra) Vcpm
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U
|4:10:49
|2
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|0:00:06
|3
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|0:00:23
|5
|Vincent Dauga (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:00:25
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Vendee U
|9
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U
|12
|Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
|13
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|14
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|15
|Patrice Notin (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea
|17
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|18
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|19
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|20
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|23
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
|24
|Matthias Fraisse (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|26
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Jorg Pannekoek (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|29
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Vendee U
|30
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|32
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|33
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|34
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|35
|Sander Maasing (Est) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|36
|Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|38
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|40
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|41
|Nicolas Ferrand (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|42
|Nicolas Cardepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|43
|Thomas Girard (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|45
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|46
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|47
|Léo Menville (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|48
|Christopher Roth (Ger) Allemagne
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|50
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|51
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Allemagne
|52
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|53
|Andrew Talansky (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:28
|54
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|55
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Orbea
|56
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|57
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|58
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|59
|Anthony Soares (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|60
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|61
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|62
|Charles Fallick (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|63
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Orbea
|64
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|65
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U
|66
|Chase Pinkham (USA) USA National Team
|67
|Mickaël Queiroz (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|68
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|69
|Wilfried Jaffrelot (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|70
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|71
|Gregoire Tarride (Fra) Vc La Pomme Marseille
|72
|Eric Slack (USA) USA National Team
|73
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|74
|George Bennett (NZl) Cr4C Roanne
|75
|Remi Badoc (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|76
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|77
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin
|78
|Alexis Romeder (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|79
|Korantin Peron (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|80
|Julien Duval (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|81
|Thibault Huche (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|82
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|83
|Niels Schepmans (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|84
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|85
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|86
|Maxime Veyrines (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|87
|Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team
|88
|Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Allemagne
|0:00:57
|89
|Romain Sauboua (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|90
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|0:01:00
|91
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:01:03
|92
|Frédéric Rangée (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|0:01:08
|93
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|0:01:14
|94
|Pierre Comet (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|0:01:20
|95
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
|0:01:26
|96
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea
|0:01:42
|97
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:45
|98
|Victor Lahut (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:02:06
|99
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:02:18
|100
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|101
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|102
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|103
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|0:06:50
|104
|Rémi Combalie (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|0:06:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U
|28
|pts
|2
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|25
|3
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|14
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Vendee U
|9
|8
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|8
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|7
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U
|6
|11
|Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
|5
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|4
|13
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Patrice Notin (Fra) Cr4C Roanne
|2
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea
|1
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Vendee U
|11
|pts
|2
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Yannick Ricordel (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|4
|4
|Vincent Dauga (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|2
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|4:10:49
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U
|0:00:17
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Allemagne
|4
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team
|5
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
|6
|Matthias Fraisse (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|7
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cc Etupes Le Doubs
|9
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|10
|Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|13
|Christopher Roth (Ger) Allemagne
|14
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) Comite De Normandie
|15
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|16
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|17
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Albi Velo Sport
|18
|Charles Fallick (Fra) Gsc Blagnac
|19
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Beveren 2000-Quickstep
|20
|Chase Pinkham (USA) USA National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|VENDEE U
|2
|SOJASUN ESPOIR - ACNC
|0:00:01
|3
|PWS-EIJSSEN CYCLING TEAM
|0:00:04
|4
|ALBI VELO SPORT
|0:00:12
|5
|BEVEREN
|0:00:17
|6
|CC ETUPES LE DOUBS
|7
|ALLEMAGNE
|8
|JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT
|9
|ORBEA
|10
|CR4C ROANNE
|11
|COMITE DE NORMANDIE
|12
|VC LA POMME MARSEILLE
|13
|CHAMBERY CYCLISME FORMATION
|14
|GSC BLAGNAC
|15
|COTES D'ARMOR MARIE MORIN
|16
|TELENET-FIDEA CYCLING TEAM
|17
|USA NATIONAL TEAM
|18
|ENTENTE SUD GASCOGNE
