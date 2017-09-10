Trending

Rochester Cyclocross C2: Victory for Kaitlin Keough

Rochette second, White third

Rochette, Noble and Keough on the Rochester podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:41:59
2Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team0:00:14
3Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:25
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:12
5Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas Macogep Aquisio0:01:20
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:31
7Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel / Atom Composites0:01:38
8Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:01:49
9Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's Notubes p/b Maxxis0:01:56
10Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster0:02:13
11Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Vandessel/Atom Composite Wheels0:02:21
12Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports0:03:21
13Emily Shields (USA)0:03:40
14Natalie Tapias (USA) Jam / NCC
15Kim Hurst (NZl) Vanderkitten/Niner0:03:42
16Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:49
17Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:04:00
18Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:15
19Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehu0:04:58
20Julie Hunter (USA) Seavs/Haymarket0:05:09
21Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo0:05:25
22Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing0:05:32
23Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:06:05
24Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing0:06:10
25Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:06:28
26Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:06:54
27Beatrice Le Sauteur (Can)0:07:01
28Meghan Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti0:07:27
29Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba0:08:10
30Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo0:08:24
31Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:09:26
32Madeline Smith (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:09:39
33Lydia Hausle (USA) B2C2
DNFRuby West (Can) Jam / NCC
DNFNatasha Elliott (Can) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
DNFKatie Clouse (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
DNSCourtney Patton (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
DNSRhys May (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Vista Subar

