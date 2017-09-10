Rochester Cyclocross C2: Victory for Kaitlin Keough
Rochette second, White third
Elite Women: Rochester, NY -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:41:59
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:25
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:12
|5
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas Macogep Aquisio
|0:01:20
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:31
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel / Atom Composites
|0:01:38
|8
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:01:49
|9
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's Notubes p/b Maxxis
|0:01:56
|10
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster
|0:02:13
|11
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Vandessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:02:21
|12
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:03:21
|13
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:03:40
|14
|Natalie Tapias (USA) Jam / NCC
|15
|Kim Hurst (NZl) Vanderkitten/Niner
|0:03:42
|16
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:49
|17
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:00
|18
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:15
|19
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehu
|0:04:58
|20
|Julie Hunter (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
|0:05:09
|21
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|0:05:25
|22
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing
|0:05:32
|23
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:06:05
|24
|Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing
|0:06:10
|25
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:06:28
|26
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:06:54
|27
|Beatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
|0:07:01
|28
|Meghan Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|0:07:27
|29
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba
|0:08:10
|30
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:08:24
|31
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:09:26
|32
|Madeline Smith (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:09:39
|33
|Lydia Hausle (USA) B2C2
|DNF
|Ruby West (Can) Jam / NCC
|DNF
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Katie Clouse (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|DNS
|Courtney Patton (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|DNS
|Rhys May (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Vista Subar
