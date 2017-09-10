Kerry Werner wins Rochester Cyclocross C2
Hyde and Peeters round out podium
Elite Men: Rochester, NY -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|1:00:40
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:02
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservic
|0:00:15
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:19
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin
|0:00:21
|6
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:29
|7
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan
|0:00:33
|8
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:00:45
|9
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:56
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:30
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:40
|12
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Groove Subar
|0:02:06
|13
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:21
|14
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
|0:02:32
|15
|Derrick St. John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:38
|16
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:02:58
|17
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:03:11
|18
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company/Groove Su
|0:03:12
|19
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|20
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
|0:03:53
|21
|Jordan Snyder (USA) East Ridge Outfitters/@BicycleR
|0:04:09
|22
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|0:04:29
|23
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
|0:05:07
|24
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
|0:05:18
|25
|Matt Clements (USA) Rotor Bike Components
|0:07:03
|26
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea
|0:07:41
|27
|Peter Mancini (Can) Crank Studio
|0:07:57
|28
|Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
|29
|Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM / NCC
|30
|Edouard Tougas (Can)
|31
|Ted Willard (USA) Absolute Value CX
|32
|Dan Fitzgibbons (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipca
|33
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|34
|Bryan Tyers (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|35
|Spencer Perry (USA) Ferretti Cycles
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNF
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
