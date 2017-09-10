Trending

Kerry Werner wins Rochester Cyclocross C2

Hyde and Peeters round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team1:00:40
2Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:00:02
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservic0:00:15
4Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:19
5Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin0:00:21
6Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:29
7Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan0:00:33
8James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:00:45
9Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:00:56
10Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:30
11Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:40
12Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Groove Subar0:02:06
13Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:02:21
14Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano0:02:32
15Derrick St. John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:02:38
16Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:02:58
17Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:03:11
18Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company/Groove Su0:03:12
19Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
20Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling0:03:53
21Jordan Snyder (USA) East Ridge Outfitters/@BicycleR0:04:09
22Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC0:04:29
23Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels0:05:07
24Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads0:05:18
25Matt Clements (USA) Rotor Bike Components0:07:03
26Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea0:07:41
27Peter Mancini (Can) Crank Studio0:07:57
28Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
29Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM / NCC
30Edouard Tougas (Can)
31Ted Willard (USA) Absolute Value CX
32Dan Fitzgibbons (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipca
33Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
34Bryan Tyers (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
35Spencer Perry (USA) Ferretti Cycles
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNFScott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
DNFDan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman

