Rochester Cyclocross C1: Rochette scores first win of USCX Series

By

American champ Honsinger second, Mani third

Elite Women: Rochester - Rochester

Canada's Maghalie Rochette won the C1 contest at Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday
Canada's Maghalie Rochette won the C1 contest at Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Specialized / Feedback Sports) 0:49:27
2Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:22
3Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce) 0:01:21
4Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:02:04
5Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 0:02:16
6Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles) 0:02:28
7Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 0:02:57
8Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) 0:03:02
9Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES)
10Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:03:28
11Kaitlin Clouse (Cannondale Cyclocross World) 0:03:44
12Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 0:03:51
13Anna Megale (Trek CXC)
14Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:04:06
15Taylor Kuyk-White (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 0:04:07
16Emily Werner (Ken's Bike Shop) 0:04:48
17Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru) 0:05:03
18Samantha Fox (Pratt Racing) 0:05:31
19Traci Judge
20Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing) 0:05:50
21Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team) 0:06:20
22Bridget Tooley (Easton-Liv) 0:06:28
23Ellie Mitchell (NWCX Project) 0:07:02
24Allison Arensman (VeloRevolution-WPCycles) 0:07:12
25Michaela Thompson (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru) 0:07:26
26Bonnie R Symes (Campus WheelWorks) 0:07:35
27Rachel Rubino (Pratt Racing) 0:08:21
28Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES) 0:08:39
29Ivy Audrain (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing) 0:09:51
30Clementine Nixon (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
31Kim Coleman (BMB Racing)
32Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
33Meghan Owens (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
34Marilyn Rayner (Red Kite Coaching)
35Christina Hosenfeld (Bluemont Connection)
36Leslie Lupien (Apex Velo - Velocio)
37Kelli Montgomery (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
38Tiffany Thomas (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
39Ryley Mosher (Competitive Edge Racing)
DNFLizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
DNFAlexa Harding (Crankskins / RV&E)
DNSMolly Lohry
DNSCassidy Hickey

