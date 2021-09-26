Rochester Cyclocross C1: Rochette scores first win of USCX Series
By Cyclingnews
American champ Honsinger second, Mani third
Elite Women: Rochester - Rochester
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Specialized / Feedback Sports)
|0:49:27
|2
|Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:22
|3
|Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce)
|0:01:21
|4
|Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:02:04
|5
|Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|0:02:16
|6
|Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:02:28
|7
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|0:02:57
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
|0:03:02
|9
|Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES)
|10
|Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:03:28
|11
|Kaitlin Clouse (Cannondale Cyclocross World)
|0:03:44
|12
|Austin Killips (Pratt Racing)
|0:03:51
|13
|Anna Megale (Trek CXC)
|14
|Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:04:06
|15
|Taylor Kuyk-White (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|0:04:07
|16
|Emily Werner (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:04:48
|17
|Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru)
|0:05:03
|18
|Samantha Fox (Pratt Racing)
|0:05:31
|19
|Traci Judge
|20
|Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing)
|0:05:50
|21
|Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
|0:06:20
|22
|Bridget Tooley (Easton-Liv)
|0:06:28
|23
|Ellie Mitchell (NWCX Project)
|0:07:02
|24
|Allison Arensman (VeloRevolution-WPCycles)
|0:07:12
|25
|Michaela Thompson (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru)
|0:07:26
|26
|Bonnie R Symes (Campus WheelWorks)
|0:07:35
|27
|Rachel Rubino (Pratt Racing)
|0:08:21
|28
|Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|0:08:39
|29
|Ivy Audrain (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing)
|0:09:51
|30
|Clementine Nixon (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|31
|Kim Coleman (BMB Racing)
|32
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|33
|Meghan Owens (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|34
|Marilyn Rayner (Red Kite Coaching)
|35
|Christina Hosenfeld (Bluemont Connection)
|36
|Leslie Lupien (Apex Velo - Velocio)
|37
|Kelli Montgomery (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
|38
|Tiffany Thomas (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
|39
|Ryley Mosher (Competitive Edge Racing)
|DNF
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|DNF
|Alexa Harding (Crankskins / RV&E)
|DNS
|Molly Lohry
|DNS
|Cassidy Hickey
