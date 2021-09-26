Trending

Rochester Cyclocross C1: Baestaens wins elite men's contest for early USCX Series lead

By

Werner second and Hyde third in New York race

Vincent Baestaens of (Deschacht-hens-maes) won C1 contest at 2021 Rochester Cyclocross for elite men
Vincent Baestaens of (Deschacht-hens-maes) won C1 contest at 2021 Rochester Cyclocross for elite men (Image credit: Chris Norvold)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes) 0:58:20
2Kerry Werner Jr. (The Kona Adventure Team) 0:00:09
3Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:00:15
4Michael Van dem Ham (Easton Giant CX) 0:00:48
5Gage Hecht (Aevolo) 0:00:51
6Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:59
7Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:01:10
8Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service) 0:01:20
9Brannan Fix (Fix Racing) 0:01:23
10Gosse Van der Meer (Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels) 0:01:50
11Scott Mcgill (Aevolo)
12Andrew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner) 0:02:51
13Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 0:02:54
14Cody Cupp (Riders Inc.) 0:03:01
15Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing)
16Jonathan Anderson (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY PROFESSIONAL U69 DEVELOPMENT AMBASSOTOR TEAM) 0:03:05
17Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:12
18Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized) 0:03:23
19Eric Thompson (MSPEEDWAX.COM) 0:03:29
20Mark Myles (Be Real Sports) 0:03:53
21Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle co.) 0:04:03
22Ivan Gallego (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:04:11
23Jules Van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru) 0:04:24
24Casey Hildebrandt (Donkey Label) 0:04:25
25Travis Livermon
26Dylan Zakrajsek (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team) 0:04:29
27Kyle Johnson (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:04:31
28Alex Ryan (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling)
29Jacob Leblanc (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:05:01
30Nicholas F Tabares (Team Tabares) 0:05:10
31Ben Frederick (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey) 0:05:17
32Nick Lando (Competitive Edge Racing)
33Terol Pursell (Forever Endurance) 0:05:28
34Tyler Cloutier (TCCX) 0:05:39
35Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
36Matteo Oppizzi (Cannondale-Iland) 0:06:06
37Joe Schmalz (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:06:29
38Trevor August (Finkraft Cycling Team) 0:06:32
39Dan Timmerman (Timmermade) 0:06:54
40Chris Niesen (JAM / NCC) 0:07:33
41Ryder Uetrecht (ASU Junior Development) 0:07:45
42Rory Jack (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
43Nate Knowles (ASU Junior Development)
44Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
45Patrick Frank (JAM / NCC)
46Jeremy Boyd-peshkin
47Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
48Joshua Noggle (Gambit Racing)
49Mark Hewitt (JAM / NCC)
50Hugo Brisebois (Ride with Rendall / Killington Mountain School)
51Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
52Nicolas Villamizar (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
53Matthew Graham-o'Regan (Pratt Racing)
54Jake Olander (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
55John Paul Amalong (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
56Andrew Nicholas (GS Savile Road)
57Michael Marston (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
58Brett Cooper (Gambit Racing)
59Gregg Griffo (Minuteman|Empire Automation PB Tom's Pro Bike)
60Shawn Geiger
61Brelon May (Topo Designs CC)
62Orion Child (Velo Childeric)
63Jake Castor (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
64Dan Vaughn (JAM / NCC)
65Cole Ellison (Pratt Racing)
DNFJack Tanner
DNFRoss Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subary)
DNSFinnegan O'Connor (Comp Edge Racing)

