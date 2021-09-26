Rochester Cyclocross C1: Baestaens wins elite men's contest for early USCX Series lead
By Cyclingnews
Werner second and Hyde third in New York race
Elite Men: Rochester - Rochester
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes)
|0:58:20
|2
|Kerry Werner Jr. (The Kona Adventure Team)
|0:00:09
|3
|Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:00:15
|4
|Michael Van dem Ham (Easton Giant CX)
|0:00:48
|5
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
|0:00:51
|6
|Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:59
|7
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:10
|8
|Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service)
|0:01:20
|9
|Brannan Fix (Fix Racing)
|0:01:23
|10
|Gosse Van der Meer (Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels)
|0:01:50
|11
|Scott Mcgill (Aevolo)
|12
|Andrew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner)
|0:02:51
|13
|Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build)
|0:02:54
|14
|Cody Cupp (Riders Inc.)
|0:03:01
|15
|Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing)
|16
|Jonathan Anderson (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY PROFESSIONAL U69 DEVELOPMENT AMBASSOTOR TEAM)
|0:03:05
|17
|Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:12
|18
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:03:23
|19
|Eric Thompson (MSPEEDWAX.COM)
|0:03:29
|20
|Mark Myles (Be Real Sports)
|0:03:53
|21
|Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle co.)
|0:04:03
|22
|Ivan Gallego (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:04:11
|23
|Jules Van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru)
|0:04:24
|24
|Casey Hildebrandt (Donkey Label)
|0:04:25
|25
|Travis Livermon
|26
|Dylan Zakrajsek (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:04:29
|27
|Kyle Johnson (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:04:31
|28
|Alex Ryan (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling)
|29
|Jacob Leblanc (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:05:01
|30
|Nicholas F Tabares (Team Tabares)
|0:05:10
|31
|Ben Frederick (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey)
|0:05:17
|32
|Nick Lando (Competitive Edge Racing)
|33
|Terol Pursell (Forever Endurance)
|0:05:28
|34
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|0:05:39
|35
|Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
|36
|Matteo Oppizzi (Cannondale-Iland)
|0:06:06
|37
|Joe Schmalz (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:06:29
|38
|Trevor August (Finkraft Cycling Team)
|0:06:32
|39
|Dan Timmerman (Timmermade)
|0:06:54
|40
|Chris Niesen (JAM / NCC)
|0:07:33
|41
|Ryder Uetrecht (ASU Junior Development)
|0:07:45
|42
|Rory Jack (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|43
|Nate Knowles (ASU Junior Development)
|44
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|45
|Patrick Frank (JAM / NCC)
|46
|Jeremy Boyd-peshkin
|47
|Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|48
|Joshua Noggle (Gambit Racing)
|49
|Mark Hewitt (JAM / NCC)
|50
|Hugo Brisebois (Ride with Rendall / Killington Mountain School)
|51
|Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|52
|Nicolas Villamizar (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|53
|Matthew Graham-o'Regan (Pratt Racing)
|54
|Jake Olander (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|55
|John Paul Amalong (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|56
|Andrew Nicholas (GS Savile Road)
|57
|Michael Marston (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
|58
|Brett Cooper (Gambit Racing)
|59
|Gregg Griffo (Minuteman|Empire Automation PB Tom's Pro Bike)
|60
|Shawn Geiger
|61
|Brelon May (Topo Designs CC)
|62
|Orion Child (Velo Childeric)
|63
|Jake Castor (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
|64
|Dan Vaughn (JAM / NCC)
|65
|Cole Ellison (Pratt Racing)
|DNF
|Jack Tanner
|DNF
|Ross Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subary)
|DNS
|Finnegan O'Connor (Comp Edge Racing)
Rochester Cyclocross C1: Baestaens wins elite men's contest for early USCX Series lead
