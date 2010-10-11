Trending

Marotte & Garcin win Roc Ruelles Frejus

Top finishers complete 10 laps

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marotte/Garcin10pts
2Arnould/Perrin-Ganier10
3Lopez/Trarieux10
4Navarian/Gillard10
5Giordanengo/Giordanengo10
6Benoit/Taurelle10
7Loret/Paugam10
8Pasqualin/Gianotti9
9Giodanengo/Lachambre9
10Vroonen/Chan9
11Henry/Folco9
12Bariat/Jacopini9
13Loret/Bru9
14Billaut/Attiches9
15Regnier/Parolin9
16Chaudun/Faure9
17Viemont/Leberon9
18Pelerin/Girardin9
19Hofert/Scribante9
20Pialat9
21Reynier/Philippon9
22Vacossin8
23Darraillans/Masse8
24Pennamen/Paul8
25Corjon/Jausions8
26Gerard/Baran8
27Chevreau/Truffy8
28Kegel8
29Truffy/Chevreau7
30Raas/Maffre7
31Jacquot/Ollive7

Latest on Cyclingnews