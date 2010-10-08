Trending

Rider rock out the Roc Odyssey

Ranc, Joux finish fastest

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Ranc2:12:06
2Andre Jerome0:01:42
3Alain Boutruche0:05:44
4Sebastien Goeury0:06:00
5Olivier Moreaud0:07:05
6Jf Goupil0:07:18
7Jerome Lefevre0:09:07
8Vincent Llanes0:10:07
9Laurent Dietz0:10:13
10Jean-Pierre Jacobs0:12:43
11Mitch Beutjens0:13:02
12Emmanuel Gal0:13:09
13Yannick Talbourdet0:14:12
14Christophe Krieger0:14:30
15Philippe Renault0:15:02
16Jerome Fontan0:19:11
17Nicolas Felix0:19:13
18Nicolas Lacroix0:20:49
19Pascal Schmitz0:20:50
20Aurelien Bregaint0:21:11
21Nicolas Merlier0:21:45
22Cedric Merlier0:21:46
23Jean-Marc Huss0:24:08
24Christian Demassiet0:25:57
25Benoit Dubar0:26:01
26Stephane Vasseur
27Xavier Merey0:27:44
28Dimitri Aarts0:29:37
29Jury Aarts0:29:38
30Christophe Schlachter0:30:21
31Sebastien Kosek0:30:33
32Bertrand Lemaitre
33Francois Dola0:30:50
34Fabrice Laugier0:30:51
35Gregory Lochin
36Jean-Marie Del Piano0:30:55
37Jean Cobut0:32:04
38Nicolas Le Care0:32:14
39Jose Iniguez0:32:15
40Daniel Morel0:32:59
41Pascal Robert
42Philippe Bourdelaud0:33:00
43Jerome Robinet0:33:13
44Pascal Gouvenaux0:33:20
45Arnaud Tourneur0:33:25
46Pascal Henaut0:33:26
47Antoine Lecocq0:33:29
48Pascal Poncet
49Nicolas Roux0:34:39
50Frederic Loubes0:34:41
51Serge Pialat0:34:57
52Arnaud Duchene0:35:06
53Yannick Letondal0:35:07
54Philippe Marin0:35:08
55Guy Mollier0:35:14
56Gerard Clement0:35:31
57Jean-Pierre Bertrand0:35:42
58Benjamin Bertrand0:35:43
59Franck Fauvel0:36:09
60Gilles Bacle0:36:46
61Jean-Manuel Novoa0:37:27
62Gilles Antoine0:38:01
63Michel Dupin0:38:05
64Sebastien Plaud0:38:57
65Jean-Paul Carteron0:38:58
66Bruno Anglada0:38:59
67Stephane Herrmann0:40:05
68Pascal Sattin0:40:06
69Ludovic Marineau0:40:20
70Francois Grillot0:40:27
71Christophe Llanes0:40:28
72Philippe Geniaux0:40:54
73Alain Adamides0:41:38
74Didier Duvillier
75Laurent Antoni0:42:13
76Gerard Messner
77Alain Peuchot0:43:17
78Nicolas Delgrange0:43:19
79Pascal Fontaine0:45:31
80Dany Dubreu0:45:32
81Frederic Glenat
82Julien Brandt0:45:37
83Frederic Martin
84Francois Llanes0:45:38
85Romuald Havet0:45:47
86Frederic Secretain0:46:27
87Sebastien Porcher0:46:39
88Luc Bagnoli0:46:49
89Jose Rodrigues0:47:00
90Sylvain Saillard0:47:47
91Christophe Lambert0:48:05
92Jean-Yves Fendt0:48:15
93Herve Maury0:48:27
94Daniel Lambert0:49:08
95Yannick Baudrain0:49:14
96Laurent Baroncelli0:49:28
97Sylvain Julia0:49:31
98Bernard Wilk0:49:32
99Frederic Charon0:49:36
100Jean-Pierre Courtaugis0:49:54
101Patrice Marguier0:49:57
102Gilles Lapierre0:50:31
103Jean-Philippe Chatel0:50:48
104Jean Carita0:51:41
105Serge Marchal0:52:57
106Thierry Boog0:55:22
107Joel Vanhooren0:55:41
108Christophe Haas0:56:26
109Christophe Cavallier0:56:37
110Damien Rozein0:56:41
111Firmin Schabregs0:56:43
112Cedric Dufourneaud0:56:49
113Frederic Close0:56:50
114Kurt Jacobs0:56:51
115Raymond Wijffels
116Paulin Giraud0:57:56
117Eric Wiegand0:58:13
118Freddy Leclercq0:59:08
119Sebastien Liot0:59:19
120Xavier Marchand0:59:44
121Fabrice Toullec0:59:57
122Jean-Francois Herouard1:00:37
123Laurent Motin1:01:49
124Remy Laffourcade1:02:01
125Francis Dufour1:02:08
126Laurent Lasave1:02:11
127Jonathan Lemaire1:02:12
128David Jardet1:02:16
129Mathias Lemaire1:02:21
130Olivier Alarcon1:02:32
131Frederic Pollet-Villard1:02:55
132Fabrice Guiraut1:03:02
133Julien Pinchault1:04:19
134Francois Tritz1:04:32
135Adrian Thickens1:04:53
136Guillaume Fruteau1:05:14
137Brice Moerman1:05:23
138Sebastien Guionie1:05:25
139Gilles Pommatau
140Vincent Fruteau1:05:28
141Olivier Jolly1:06:04
142Denis Eyermann1:07:05
143Frederic Baptiste1:08:35
144Josef Vittorio1:08:53
145Lionel Marques1:08:59
146Philippe Hautereau1:09:00
147Jose Nicolai1:10:53
148Gregory Desseaux1:11:16
149Gregory Vanhove1:12:06
150Jeremy Boursault1:12:08
151Olivier Duerrenmatt1:12:19
152Christophe Prior
153Jean-Francois Krebs1:12:43
154Arnaud Plaza Perez1:13:40
155Michael Largeot1:14:14
156Lionel Bonifassy1:14:22
157Emmanuel Vaillant
158Philippe Lemoine1:14:35
159Tony Richard1:15:04
160Nicolas Skuvie1:15:38
161Joel Sarramea1:16:03
162Sebastien Sarramea1:16:08
163Jean-Michel Martina1:16:15
164Philippe Staelens1:17:18
165Philippe Kuder1:17:43
166Stephane Pochat
167Olivier Poupin1:17:53
168Serge Schimt1:18:11
169Guy Beaussart1:18:16
170Cedric Chardon1:18:20
171Joel Lespes1:18:47
172Herve Cazaux1:18:48
173Christian Urrutiaguer
174Patrice Lacouture1:18:49
175Christian Navarret
176Jerome Carbonnery1:18:50
177Philippe Chouteau1:19:00
178Richard Peyrard1:19:50
179Jean-Pierre Le Breton1:20:14
180Yannick Notredame1:20:27
181Sebastien Gaillard1:20:28
182Raymond Lowicki1:23:09
183Patrick Chardon1:23:23
184Patrick Varlet1:23:26
185Sylvain Jonet1:24:17
186Andre Ghestem1:25:01
187Rodolphe Ridet1:25:31
188Frederic Carre1:25:32
189Philippe Mailhes1:25:46
190Ollivier Schatt
191Denis Galinet1:25:48
192Yannick Colas1:25:51
193Francis Feltes1:26:01
194Jean-Marc Bryois1:26:11
195Francois De Crousaz
196Christian Jeuland1:26:32
197Jacques Colace1:26:33
198Jerome Libiot1:26:34
199Yannick Manceau1:26:35
200Bastien Bigotte1:26:42
201Jean-Louis Bigotte
202Gregory Vermeulen1:26:44
203Sebastien Logeais1:28:03
204Herve Champin1:28:06
205Alain Bigeon1:28:16
206Stephane Rodriguez1:28:17
207Eric Basso1:28:21
208Marc Stephan1:28:22
209Sebastien Latorre1:28:28
210Emmanuel Maigre1:28:31
211Joel Chazaud1:28:43
212Nicolas Boisseau1:29:53
213Francesco Cesari
214Frederic Barthe1:29:54
215Christian Frigiolini1:29:57
216Eric Hnatyszyn1:30:15
217Frederic Sant1:30:23
218Thierry Aleocea1:30:24
219Ludovic Campomizzi1:31:33
220David Remaud1:32:20
221Denis Kuhn1:32:32
222Benoit Corman1:32:40
223Pascal Vannesse1:32:41
224Gerard Barrettapiana1:33:39
225Ludovic Cailliau1:33:40
226Philippe Calandre1:33:57
227Antonio De Barros1:33:58
228Vincent Mollard
229Eric Deloffre1:34:00
230Didier Scribante1:34:57
231Denis Poisson1:35:17
232Olivier Toussaint1:35:26
233Alexandre Duisit1:35:44
234Thierry Walpoel
235Ludovic Omont1:35:54
236Guy Combe1:36:43
237Fabien Guicherd
238Laurent Cantenot1:36:54
239Fabrice Ceralli
240Michael Maulet
241Arnaud Papillot1:37:55
242Pascal Peyrichon1:37:58
243Richard Barros1:38:27
244Patrick Darricau
245Robert Poncet
246Stephane Daudignon1:38:28
247Stephane Dehorter
248Serge Desblans1:38:30
249Emmanuel Tabouret1:38:35
250Romuald Chabaud1:38:37
251Michel Joubert
252Richard Wilk1:38:46
253Thierry Laulhe1:38:48
254Didier Margaix1:38:51
255Pascal Moreau1:38:53
256Chris Griffiths1:39:24
257Yann Potut
258Frederic Dohen1:40:07
259Luc Massini1:40:15
260Andre Braud1:40:20
261Eric Forgeoux
262Denis Mechin1:40:22
263Cedric Bodet1:40:34
264Michael Pierre1:40:54
265Christian Tribot
266Florian Leday1:43:01
267Philippe Lefevre1:43:59
268Philippe Varet1:44:13
269Luc Domeland1:44:21
270Henri Flores1:46:48
271Gilbert Arpon1:47:58
272Albert Solheid1:48:54
273Patrick Guillotin1:49:09
274Andre Picca1:49:22
275Philippe Dresto1:49:26
276Jerome Huber Barniaudy1:49:31
277Christian Laulhe1:50:07
278Sebastien Fuentes1:50:22
279Olivier Legentil1:51:43
280David Mairie1:53:06
281Olivier Gallet1:53:23
282Olivier Behr1:54:17
283Thierry Delafontaine1:54:28
284Benoit Richard1:55:43
285Pierre Coulomb1:57:33
286Philippe Vieux-Pelon1:57:41
287Jules Derroo1:57:49
288Franck Courtet1:57:53
289Manu Devigne1:57:56
290Bruno Yjjou1:57:59
291Jacky Nalin1:58:03
292Herve Poitel1:58:33
293Regis Abscheidt1:58:34
294Jean-Luc Glock1:58:37
295Thierry Lemmel1:58:42
296Jean-Luc Parmentier
297Francois Gondal2:00:59
298Christian Rince2:01:13
299Thierry Blanchard2:01:48
300Pascal Vernault2:01:50
301Anthony Chassigneux2:02:12
302Florian Bree2:02:16
303Nicolas Drony
304Denis Girard
305Bernard Leduc2:02:32
306Yann Aucant2:03:57
307Marc De Groof2:04:27
308Patrick Boyer2:05:00
309Pascal Druais2:06:12
310Jean-Marie Kalck2:06:14
311Lionel Gonzalez2:06:51
312Daniel Couteaux2:06:55
313Jean Grimaldi
314Olivier Lanas2:06:56
315Emmanuel Bayet2:07:04
316Michel Phaner
317Julien Desmars2:07:07
318Jean-Marie Meignen2:07:52
319Herve Renaud2:07:55
320Luc Valetti2:07:57
321Mathieu Mayor2:08:05
322Marc Merley2:10:14
323Andre Sarian2:10:15
324Thierry Eyraud2:10:48
325Christophe Bauch2:11:25
326Sebastien Andre2:11:35
327Godefroy Fouche2:11:37
328Christophe Cornillon2:11:42
329Laurent Delaye2:11:47
330Marc Lefevre2:11:51
331Gerard Steible2:11:54
332Didier Hutt2:12:13
333Denis Kinder
334Denis Pierre2:12:14
335Bertrand Uffler
336Remi Koller2:12:19
337Frank Van Houtte2:14:09
338Loic Sittler2:14:23
339Gilles Brancaleoni2:14:56
340Jonathan Crousse
341David His Pigny2:15:17
342Florent Fourcade2:15:18
343Patrick Lebrun2:19:19
344Joel Carminati2:19:49
345Jose Carminati2:19:50
346Yves Lucas
347Gilbert Lavenn2:21:55
348Jean-Marie Wilt2:21:56
349Rob Coenders2:26:53

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chrystine Joux2:22:18
2Emmanuelle Debon0:28:45
3Severine Glenat0:35:20
4Caterina Pitton0:35:36
5Delphine Quey0:47:13
6Martine Dufour0:51:56
7Annick Pollet-Villard0:52:44
8Amanda Bruck1:02:04
9Severine Doix1:08:05
10Patricia Cazaux1:08:34
11Lisette Lacouture
12Lydie Lespes
13Christine Navarret
14Helene Urrutiaguer
15Pascal Taevernier1:11:46
16Nicole Delahaye1:14:44
17Dominique Renaud1:15:05
18Sophie Varvier1:18:25
19Celine Aleocea1:20:11
20Suzanne Urruty1:20:13
21Mireille De Barros1:23:46
22Meggy Deregnaucourt1:25:33
23Beatrice Dassaud1:26:06
24Frederique Colin1:27:12
25Christelle Pezet1:27:32
26Frederique Margaix1:28:39
27Chantal Seillier1:37:59
28Celine Pousaz1:42:09
29Agnes Gallet1:43:11
30Marianne Perriard1:47:38
31Severine Corneloup1:47:44
32Sylvie Kimbert1:50:47
33Catherine Harpignit1:50:54
34Virginie Chassigneux1:52:00
35Christel Buyse1:52:04
36Aude Girard
37Valerie Crouin1:52:07
38Marie-Josee Leduc1:52:20
39Brigitte Bousquet1:56:51
40Odile Pereyron1:57:29
41Pascale Rey1:57:33
42Karine Fridblatt1:57:39
43Viviane Perrin
44Patricia Nettis1:57:40
45Michele Bauch2:01:13
46Laurence Cornillon2:01:17
47Nadine Steible2:01:41
48Laurianne Carrer2:01:58
49Geraldine Cogne
50Stephanie Filiberto
51Celine Zurli2:02:04
52Marion Verhaeghe2:03:11
53Isabel De Vos2:03:56
54Angele Sittler2:04:10
55Sylvie Caron2:05:57
56Brigitte Hieff2:08:57
57Armelle Pellet2:09:00
58Sandrine Boucaud2:09:01
59Karine Bossut2:09:08
60Laetitia Balaud2:09:09
61Isabelle Bertrand2:09:10
62Catherine Carminati2:09:33
63Magali Berdoulet2:15:31
64Christelle Darricau2:15:33
65Laurence Desblans
66Aurore Vauthier
67Rosilda Coenders2:16:35

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Eloy2:12:49
2Simon Prady0:18:31
3Mathieu Cobut0:31:21
4Maxime Henry
5Franck Bauch0:35:34
6Romain Capy1:13:37
7Theo Kuder1:17:00
8Stefen Yjjou1:54:59
9Alexis Hogret1:57:14

Cadet men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Julian Pourantru2:17:15
2Camille Schlachter0:06:22
3Matthieu Becker0:11:01
4Bastien Pialat0:29:54
5Pierre Beaussart0:35:33
6Valentin Porcher0:41:31
7Thomas Penven0:50:25
8Florian Herouard0:52:08
9Romain Druais1:26:16

