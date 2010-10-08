Rider rock out the Roc Odyssey
Ranc, Joux finish fastest
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Ranc
|2:12:06
|2
|Andre Jerome
|0:01:42
|3
|Alain Boutruche
|0:05:44
|4
|Sebastien Goeury
|0:06:00
|5
|Olivier Moreaud
|0:07:05
|6
|Jf Goupil
|0:07:18
|7
|Jerome Lefevre
|0:09:07
|8
|Vincent Llanes
|0:10:07
|9
|Laurent Dietz
|0:10:13
|10
|Jean-Pierre Jacobs
|0:12:43
|11
|Mitch Beutjens
|0:13:02
|12
|Emmanuel Gal
|0:13:09
|13
|Yannick Talbourdet
|0:14:12
|14
|Christophe Krieger
|0:14:30
|15
|Philippe Renault
|0:15:02
|16
|Jerome Fontan
|0:19:11
|17
|Nicolas Felix
|0:19:13
|18
|Nicolas Lacroix
|0:20:49
|19
|Pascal Schmitz
|0:20:50
|20
|Aurelien Bregaint
|0:21:11
|21
|Nicolas Merlier
|0:21:45
|22
|Cedric Merlier
|0:21:46
|23
|Jean-Marc Huss
|0:24:08
|24
|Christian Demassiet
|0:25:57
|25
|Benoit Dubar
|0:26:01
|26
|Stephane Vasseur
|27
|Xavier Merey
|0:27:44
|28
|Dimitri Aarts
|0:29:37
|29
|Jury Aarts
|0:29:38
|30
|Christophe Schlachter
|0:30:21
|31
|Sebastien Kosek
|0:30:33
|32
|Bertrand Lemaitre
|33
|Francois Dola
|0:30:50
|34
|Fabrice Laugier
|0:30:51
|35
|Gregory Lochin
|36
|Jean-Marie Del Piano
|0:30:55
|37
|Jean Cobut
|0:32:04
|38
|Nicolas Le Care
|0:32:14
|39
|Jose Iniguez
|0:32:15
|40
|Daniel Morel
|0:32:59
|41
|Pascal Robert
|42
|Philippe Bourdelaud
|0:33:00
|43
|Jerome Robinet
|0:33:13
|44
|Pascal Gouvenaux
|0:33:20
|45
|Arnaud Tourneur
|0:33:25
|46
|Pascal Henaut
|0:33:26
|47
|Antoine Lecocq
|0:33:29
|48
|Pascal Poncet
|49
|Nicolas Roux
|0:34:39
|50
|Frederic Loubes
|0:34:41
|51
|Serge Pialat
|0:34:57
|52
|Arnaud Duchene
|0:35:06
|53
|Yannick Letondal
|0:35:07
|54
|Philippe Marin
|0:35:08
|55
|Guy Mollier
|0:35:14
|56
|Gerard Clement
|0:35:31
|57
|Jean-Pierre Bertrand
|0:35:42
|58
|Benjamin Bertrand
|0:35:43
|59
|Franck Fauvel
|0:36:09
|60
|Gilles Bacle
|0:36:46
|61
|Jean-Manuel Novoa
|0:37:27
|62
|Gilles Antoine
|0:38:01
|63
|Michel Dupin
|0:38:05
|64
|Sebastien Plaud
|0:38:57
|65
|Jean-Paul Carteron
|0:38:58
|66
|Bruno Anglada
|0:38:59
|67
|Stephane Herrmann
|0:40:05
|68
|Pascal Sattin
|0:40:06
|69
|Ludovic Marineau
|0:40:20
|70
|Francois Grillot
|0:40:27
|71
|Christophe Llanes
|0:40:28
|72
|Philippe Geniaux
|0:40:54
|73
|Alain Adamides
|0:41:38
|74
|Didier Duvillier
|75
|Laurent Antoni
|0:42:13
|76
|Gerard Messner
|77
|Alain Peuchot
|0:43:17
|78
|Nicolas Delgrange
|0:43:19
|79
|Pascal Fontaine
|0:45:31
|80
|Dany Dubreu
|0:45:32
|81
|Frederic Glenat
|82
|Julien Brandt
|0:45:37
|83
|Frederic Martin
|84
|Francois Llanes
|0:45:38
|85
|Romuald Havet
|0:45:47
|86
|Frederic Secretain
|0:46:27
|87
|Sebastien Porcher
|0:46:39
|88
|Luc Bagnoli
|0:46:49
|89
|Jose Rodrigues
|0:47:00
|90
|Sylvain Saillard
|0:47:47
|91
|Christophe Lambert
|0:48:05
|92
|Jean-Yves Fendt
|0:48:15
|93
|Herve Maury
|0:48:27
|94
|Daniel Lambert
|0:49:08
|95
|Yannick Baudrain
|0:49:14
|96
|Laurent Baroncelli
|0:49:28
|97
|Sylvain Julia
|0:49:31
|98
|Bernard Wilk
|0:49:32
|99
|Frederic Charon
|0:49:36
|100
|Jean-Pierre Courtaugis
|0:49:54
|101
|Patrice Marguier
|0:49:57
|102
|Gilles Lapierre
|0:50:31
|103
|Jean-Philippe Chatel
|0:50:48
|104
|Jean Carita
|0:51:41
|105
|Serge Marchal
|0:52:57
|106
|Thierry Boog
|0:55:22
|107
|Joel Vanhooren
|0:55:41
|108
|Christophe Haas
|0:56:26
|109
|Christophe Cavallier
|0:56:37
|110
|Damien Rozein
|0:56:41
|111
|Firmin Schabregs
|0:56:43
|112
|Cedric Dufourneaud
|0:56:49
|113
|Frederic Close
|0:56:50
|114
|Kurt Jacobs
|0:56:51
|115
|Raymond Wijffels
|116
|Paulin Giraud
|0:57:56
|117
|Eric Wiegand
|0:58:13
|118
|Freddy Leclercq
|0:59:08
|119
|Sebastien Liot
|0:59:19
|120
|Xavier Marchand
|0:59:44
|121
|Fabrice Toullec
|0:59:57
|122
|Jean-Francois Herouard
|1:00:37
|123
|Laurent Motin
|1:01:49
|124
|Remy Laffourcade
|1:02:01
|125
|Francis Dufour
|1:02:08
|126
|Laurent Lasave
|1:02:11
|127
|Jonathan Lemaire
|1:02:12
|128
|David Jardet
|1:02:16
|129
|Mathias Lemaire
|1:02:21
|130
|Olivier Alarcon
|1:02:32
|131
|Frederic Pollet-Villard
|1:02:55
|132
|Fabrice Guiraut
|1:03:02
|133
|Julien Pinchault
|1:04:19
|134
|Francois Tritz
|1:04:32
|135
|Adrian Thickens
|1:04:53
|136
|Guillaume Fruteau
|1:05:14
|137
|Brice Moerman
|1:05:23
|138
|Sebastien Guionie
|1:05:25
|139
|Gilles Pommatau
|140
|Vincent Fruteau
|1:05:28
|141
|Olivier Jolly
|1:06:04
|142
|Denis Eyermann
|1:07:05
|143
|Frederic Baptiste
|1:08:35
|144
|Josef Vittorio
|1:08:53
|145
|Lionel Marques
|1:08:59
|146
|Philippe Hautereau
|1:09:00
|147
|Jose Nicolai
|1:10:53
|148
|Gregory Desseaux
|1:11:16
|149
|Gregory Vanhove
|1:12:06
|150
|Jeremy Boursault
|1:12:08
|151
|Olivier Duerrenmatt
|1:12:19
|152
|Christophe Prior
|153
|Jean-Francois Krebs
|1:12:43
|154
|Arnaud Plaza Perez
|1:13:40
|155
|Michael Largeot
|1:14:14
|156
|Lionel Bonifassy
|1:14:22
|157
|Emmanuel Vaillant
|158
|Philippe Lemoine
|1:14:35
|159
|Tony Richard
|1:15:04
|160
|Nicolas Skuvie
|1:15:38
|161
|Joel Sarramea
|1:16:03
|162
|Sebastien Sarramea
|1:16:08
|163
|Jean-Michel Martina
|1:16:15
|164
|Philippe Staelens
|1:17:18
|165
|Philippe Kuder
|1:17:43
|166
|Stephane Pochat
|167
|Olivier Poupin
|1:17:53
|168
|Serge Schimt
|1:18:11
|169
|Guy Beaussart
|1:18:16
|170
|Cedric Chardon
|1:18:20
|171
|Joel Lespes
|1:18:47
|172
|Herve Cazaux
|1:18:48
|173
|Christian Urrutiaguer
|174
|Patrice Lacouture
|1:18:49
|175
|Christian Navarret
|176
|Jerome Carbonnery
|1:18:50
|177
|Philippe Chouteau
|1:19:00
|178
|Richard Peyrard
|1:19:50
|179
|Jean-Pierre Le Breton
|1:20:14
|180
|Yannick Notredame
|1:20:27
|181
|Sebastien Gaillard
|1:20:28
|182
|Raymond Lowicki
|1:23:09
|183
|Patrick Chardon
|1:23:23
|184
|Patrick Varlet
|1:23:26
|185
|Sylvain Jonet
|1:24:17
|186
|Andre Ghestem
|1:25:01
|187
|Rodolphe Ridet
|1:25:31
|188
|Frederic Carre
|1:25:32
|189
|Philippe Mailhes
|1:25:46
|190
|Ollivier Schatt
|191
|Denis Galinet
|1:25:48
|192
|Yannick Colas
|1:25:51
|193
|Francis Feltes
|1:26:01
|194
|Jean-Marc Bryois
|1:26:11
|195
|Francois De Crousaz
|196
|Christian Jeuland
|1:26:32
|197
|Jacques Colace
|1:26:33
|198
|Jerome Libiot
|1:26:34
|199
|Yannick Manceau
|1:26:35
|200
|Bastien Bigotte
|1:26:42
|201
|Jean-Louis Bigotte
|202
|Gregory Vermeulen
|1:26:44
|203
|Sebastien Logeais
|1:28:03
|204
|Herve Champin
|1:28:06
|205
|Alain Bigeon
|1:28:16
|206
|Stephane Rodriguez
|1:28:17
|207
|Eric Basso
|1:28:21
|208
|Marc Stephan
|1:28:22
|209
|Sebastien Latorre
|1:28:28
|210
|Emmanuel Maigre
|1:28:31
|211
|Joel Chazaud
|1:28:43
|212
|Nicolas Boisseau
|1:29:53
|213
|Francesco Cesari
|214
|Frederic Barthe
|1:29:54
|215
|Christian Frigiolini
|1:29:57
|216
|Eric Hnatyszyn
|1:30:15
|217
|Frederic Sant
|1:30:23
|218
|Thierry Aleocea
|1:30:24
|219
|Ludovic Campomizzi
|1:31:33
|220
|David Remaud
|1:32:20
|221
|Denis Kuhn
|1:32:32
|222
|Benoit Corman
|1:32:40
|223
|Pascal Vannesse
|1:32:41
|224
|Gerard Barrettapiana
|1:33:39
|225
|Ludovic Cailliau
|1:33:40
|226
|Philippe Calandre
|1:33:57
|227
|Antonio De Barros
|1:33:58
|228
|Vincent Mollard
|229
|Eric Deloffre
|1:34:00
|230
|Didier Scribante
|1:34:57
|231
|Denis Poisson
|1:35:17
|232
|Olivier Toussaint
|1:35:26
|233
|Alexandre Duisit
|1:35:44
|234
|Thierry Walpoel
|235
|Ludovic Omont
|1:35:54
|236
|Guy Combe
|1:36:43
|237
|Fabien Guicherd
|238
|Laurent Cantenot
|1:36:54
|239
|Fabrice Ceralli
|240
|Michael Maulet
|241
|Arnaud Papillot
|1:37:55
|242
|Pascal Peyrichon
|1:37:58
|243
|Richard Barros
|1:38:27
|244
|Patrick Darricau
|245
|Robert Poncet
|246
|Stephane Daudignon
|1:38:28
|247
|Stephane Dehorter
|248
|Serge Desblans
|1:38:30
|249
|Emmanuel Tabouret
|1:38:35
|250
|Romuald Chabaud
|1:38:37
|251
|Michel Joubert
|252
|Richard Wilk
|1:38:46
|253
|Thierry Laulhe
|1:38:48
|254
|Didier Margaix
|1:38:51
|255
|Pascal Moreau
|1:38:53
|256
|Chris Griffiths
|1:39:24
|257
|Yann Potut
|258
|Frederic Dohen
|1:40:07
|259
|Luc Massini
|1:40:15
|260
|Andre Braud
|1:40:20
|261
|Eric Forgeoux
|262
|Denis Mechin
|1:40:22
|263
|Cedric Bodet
|1:40:34
|264
|Michael Pierre
|1:40:54
|265
|Christian Tribot
|266
|Florian Leday
|1:43:01
|267
|Philippe Lefevre
|1:43:59
|268
|Philippe Varet
|1:44:13
|269
|Luc Domeland
|1:44:21
|270
|Henri Flores
|1:46:48
|271
|Gilbert Arpon
|1:47:58
|272
|Albert Solheid
|1:48:54
|273
|Patrick Guillotin
|1:49:09
|274
|Andre Picca
|1:49:22
|275
|Philippe Dresto
|1:49:26
|276
|Jerome Huber Barniaudy
|1:49:31
|277
|Christian Laulhe
|1:50:07
|278
|Sebastien Fuentes
|1:50:22
|279
|Olivier Legentil
|1:51:43
|280
|David Mairie
|1:53:06
|281
|Olivier Gallet
|1:53:23
|282
|Olivier Behr
|1:54:17
|283
|Thierry Delafontaine
|1:54:28
|284
|Benoit Richard
|1:55:43
|285
|Pierre Coulomb
|1:57:33
|286
|Philippe Vieux-Pelon
|1:57:41
|287
|Jules Derroo
|1:57:49
|288
|Franck Courtet
|1:57:53
|289
|Manu Devigne
|1:57:56
|290
|Bruno Yjjou
|1:57:59
|291
|Jacky Nalin
|1:58:03
|292
|Herve Poitel
|1:58:33
|293
|Regis Abscheidt
|1:58:34
|294
|Jean-Luc Glock
|1:58:37
|295
|Thierry Lemmel
|1:58:42
|296
|Jean-Luc Parmentier
|297
|Francois Gondal
|2:00:59
|298
|Christian Rince
|2:01:13
|299
|Thierry Blanchard
|2:01:48
|300
|Pascal Vernault
|2:01:50
|301
|Anthony Chassigneux
|2:02:12
|302
|Florian Bree
|2:02:16
|303
|Nicolas Drony
|304
|Denis Girard
|305
|Bernard Leduc
|2:02:32
|306
|Yann Aucant
|2:03:57
|307
|Marc De Groof
|2:04:27
|308
|Patrick Boyer
|2:05:00
|309
|Pascal Druais
|2:06:12
|310
|Jean-Marie Kalck
|2:06:14
|311
|Lionel Gonzalez
|2:06:51
|312
|Daniel Couteaux
|2:06:55
|313
|Jean Grimaldi
|314
|Olivier Lanas
|2:06:56
|315
|Emmanuel Bayet
|2:07:04
|316
|Michel Phaner
|317
|Julien Desmars
|2:07:07
|318
|Jean-Marie Meignen
|2:07:52
|319
|Herve Renaud
|2:07:55
|320
|Luc Valetti
|2:07:57
|321
|Mathieu Mayor
|2:08:05
|322
|Marc Merley
|2:10:14
|323
|Andre Sarian
|2:10:15
|324
|Thierry Eyraud
|2:10:48
|325
|Christophe Bauch
|2:11:25
|326
|Sebastien Andre
|2:11:35
|327
|Godefroy Fouche
|2:11:37
|328
|Christophe Cornillon
|2:11:42
|329
|Laurent Delaye
|2:11:47
|330
|Marc Lefevre
|2:11:51
|331
|Gerard Steible
|2:11:54
|332
|Didier Hutt
|2:12:13
|333
|Denis Kinder
|334
|Denis Pierre
|2:12:14
|335
|Bertrand Uffler
|336
|Remi Koller
|2:12:19
|337
|Frank Van Houtte
|2:14:09
|338
|Loic Sittler
|2:14:23
|339
|Gilles Brancaleoni
|2:14:56
|340
|Jonathan Crousse
|341
|David His Pigny
|2:15:17
|342
|Florent Fourcade
|2:15:18
|343
|Patrick Lebrun
|2:19:19
|344
|Joel Carminati
|2:19:49
|345
|Jose Carminati
|2:19:50
|346
|Yves Lucas
|347
|Gilbert Lavenn
|2:21:55
|348
|Jean-Marie Wilt
|2:21:56
|349
|Rob Coenders
|2:26:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chrystine Joux
|2:22:18
|2
|Emmanuelle Debon
|0:28:45
|3
|Severine Glenat
|0:35:20
|4
|Caterina Pitton
|0:35:36
|5
|Delphine Quey
|0:47:13
|6
|Martine Dufour
|0:51:56
|7
|Annick Pollet-Villard
|0:52:44
|8
|Amanda Bruck
|1:02:04
|9
|Severine Doix
|1:08:05
|10
|Patricia Cazaux
|1:08:34
|11
|Lisette Lacouture
|12
|Lydie Lespes
|13
|Christine Navarret
|14
|Helene Urrutiaguer
|15
|Pascal Taevernier
|1:11:46
|16
|Nicole Delahaye
|1:14:44
|17
|Dominique Renaud
|1:15:05
|18
|Sophie Varvier
|1:18:25
|19
|Celine Aleocea
|1:20:11
|20
|Suzanne Urruty
|1:20:13
|21
|Mireille De Barros
|1:23:46
|22
|Meggy Deregnaucourt
|1:25:33
|23
|Beatrice Dassaud
|1:26:06
|24
|Frederique Colin
|1:27:12
|25
|Christelle Pezet
|1:27:32
|26
|Frederique Margaix
|1:28:39
|27
|Chantal Seillier
|1:37:59
|28
|Celine Pousaz
|1:42:09
|29
|Agnes Gallet
|1:43:11
|30
|Marianne Perriard
|1:47:38
|31
|Severine Corneloup
|1:47:44
|32
|Sylvie Kimbert
|1:50:47
|33
|Catherine Harpignit
|1:50:54
|34
|Virginie Chassigneux
|1:52:00
|35
|Christel Buyse
|1:52:04
|36
|Aude Girard
|37
|Valerie Crouin
|1:52:07
|38
|Marie-Josee Leduc
|1:52:20
|39
|Brigitte Bousquet
|1:56:51
|40
|Odile Pereyron
|1:57:29
|41
|Pascale Rey
|1:57:33
|42
|Karine Fridblatt
|1:57:39
|43
|Viviane Perrin
|44
|Patricia Nettis
|1:57:40
|45
|Michele Bauch
|2:01:13
|46
|Laurence Cornillon
|2:01:17
|47
|Nadine Steible
|2:01:41
|48
|Laurianne Carrer
|2:01:58
|49
|Geraldine Cogne
|50
|Stephanie Filiberto
|51
|Celine Zurli
|2:02:04
|52
|Marion Verhaeghe
|2:03:11
|53
|Isabel De Vos
|2:03:56
|54
|Angele Sittler
|2:04:10
|55
|Sylvie Caron
|2:05:57
|56
|Brigitte Hieff
|2:08:57
|57
|Armelle Pellet
|2:09:00
|58
|Sandrine Boucaud
|2:09:01
|59
|Karine Bossut
|2:09:08
|60
|Laetitia Balaud
|2:09:09
|61
|Isabelle Bertrand
|2:09:10
|62
|Catherine Carminati
|2:09:33
|63
|Magali Berdoulet
|2:15:31
|64
|Christelle Darricau
|2:15:33
|65
|Laurence Desblans
|66
|Aurore Vauthier
|67
|Rosilda Coenders
|2:16:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Eloy
|2:12:49
|2
|Simon Prady
|0:18:31
|3
|Mathieu Cobut
|0:31:21
|4
|Maxime Henry
|5
|Franck Bauch
|0:35:34
|6
|Romain Capy
|1:13:37
|7
|Theo Kuder
|1:17:00
|8
|Stefen Yjjou
|1:54:59
|9
|Alexis Hogret
|1:57:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Julian Pourantru
|2:17:15
|2
|Camille Schlachter
|0:06:22
|3
|Matthieu Becker
|0:11:01
|4
|Bastien Pialat
|0:29:54
|5
|Pierre Beaussart
|0:35:33
|6
|Valentin Porcher
|0:41:31
|7
|Thomas Penven
|0:50:25
|8
|Florian Herouard
|0:52:08
|9
|Romain Druais
|1:26:16
