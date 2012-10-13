Szafraniec wins Roc d'Azur
Kalentieva and Pendrel battle for second place
Anna Szafraniec won the elite women's cross country race at the Roc d'Azur on Saturday in Frejus, France. The Polish woman defeated Irina Kalentieva and Catharine Pendrel for the victory.
Szafraniec crossed the line 1:16 ahead of Kalentieva, who nipped Pendrel by one second. Szafraniec had been in a break with Lisi Osl from about the midpoint of the race, but Osl flatted and Szafraniec went on alone for the win.
"I’m obviously over the moon," she said according to Roc d'Azur organizers on the race website. "It's a big surprise for me. It's awesome. The race was tough but I love to come here."
Lisa Mitterbauer was the fastest U23 woman on the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Szafraniec
|2:06:13
|2
|Irina Kalentieva
|0:01:16
|3
|Catharine Pendrel
|0:01:17
|4
|Sabrina Enaux
|0:04:57
|5
|Sarah Koba
|0:06:53
|6
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard
|0:08:48
|7
|Fanny Bourdon
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer
|0:10:11
|9
|Helene Marcouyre
|0:12:40
|10
|Marine Eon
|0:18:35
|11
|Emmanuelle Larfi
|0:22:08
|12
|Flavie Montusclat
|0:24:13
|13
|Cindy Casadei
|0:24:35
|14
|Delphine Boissy
|0:24:51
|15
|Daniele Troesch
|0:25:32
|16
|Barbara Piralla
|0:26:17
|17
|Rebekka Markert
|0:26:22
|18
|Charlotte Petit
|0:27:03
|19
|Pauline Delhaye
|0:27:07
|20
|Griet Terryn
|0:27:16
|21
|Wies Terryn
|22
|Krisztina Babits
|0:27:28
|23
|Silke Keinath
|0:29:26
|24
|Eva Carrer-Enz
|25
|Valerie Bazaud
|0:29:41
|26
|$N.A $N.A
|0:30:37
|27
|Alexandra Marchal
|0:30:44
|28
|Valentine Segrestan
|0:31:40
|29
|Andrea Mendonca
|0:31:41
|30
|Audrey Gianotti
|0:32:42
|31
|Kiona Harbers
|0:32:44
|32
|Margot Riosset
|0:34:22
|33
|Sophie Frick
|0:36:40
|34
|Cathy Tschümperlin
|0:36:47
|35
|Alexandra Noel
|0:37:05
|36
|Ruth Owen-Evans
|0:37:19
|37
|Ludivine Loze
|0:38:25
|38
|Laurie Borsa
|0:39:04
|39
|Sandra Rudel
|0:39:20
|40
|Simona Etossi
|41
|Ylenia Altomare
|0:40:00
|42
|Ameli Laurendon-Chevalier
|0:42:22
|43
|Edwige Pitel
|0:42:54
|44
|Elke Rogge
|0:44:30
|45
|Daniela Thoma
|0:44:43
|46
|Mar Franco
|0:44:57
|47
|Severine Jordan
|0:44:58
|48
|Laure-Anne Saudon
|0:45:37
|49
|Ester Soriano
|0:45:41
|50
|Evelyne Bieuzent
|0:46:53
|51
|Verena Eisenbarth
|0:46:55
|52
|Alexia Muffat
|0:47:13
|53
|Steffi Derveaux
|0:47:53
|54
|Magalie Pichot
|0:48:52
|55
|Patricia Glon
|0:49:30
|56
|Constanze Klesse
|0:52:30
|57
|Judith Klein
|0:52:52
|58
|Fien Lammertyn
|0:53:33
|59
|Lucie Vessat
|0:55:16
|60
|Emmanuelle Grimard
|0:58:13
|61
|Anne-Sophie Perno
|0:58:17
|62
|Dorien Vercammen
|0:59:07
|63
|Janine Jackson
|1:00:06
|64
|Laurence Genevois
|1:00:55
|65
|Valerie Heeren
|1:05:49
|66
|Marine Beghein
|1:06:10
|67
|Carole Escriba
|1:06:39
|68
|Morvane Verguet
|1:06:42
|69
|Gwen Voets
|1:06:44
|70
|Susanne Pot
|1:06:56
|71
|Martine Clef
|1:08:24
|72
|Emilie Jaccard
|1:08:57
|73
|Abigail Armstrong
|1:08:59
|74
|Gaia Colombo
|75
|Helene Laulan
|1:09:25
|76
|Patricia Delarbre
|1:11:50
|77
|Nives Pozzoli
|1:12:03
|78
|Clarisse Triolet
|1:12:06
|79
|Angela Niklaus
|1:13:15
|80
|Joelle Stauffer
|1:14:05
|81
|Maud Matteudi
|1:15:43
|82
|Nataliane Thoulon
|1:19:55
|83
|Florine Gensul
|1:20:59
|84
|Roberta Rezzonico
|1:21:20
|85
|Julie Brumachon
|1:22:07
|86
|Valerie Bagnon
|1:22:13
|87
|Anne-Laure Laniez
|88
|Marie Tezier
|1:22:22
|89
|Michele Feix
|1:28:01
|90
|Celine Marti
|1:28:59
|91
|Nele L'ecluse
|1:29:24
|92
|Isabelle Bourgeois
|1:29:50
|93
|Sylvie Ollier
|1:30:36
|94
|Pauline Petit
|1:31:27
|95
|Sophie Levecke
|1:32:19
|96
|Alexandra Marty
|1:36:54
|97
|Ludivine Firmin
|1:36:55
|98
|Veronique Surgot-Meulien
|1:37:57
|99
|Anette Straumann
|1:38:02
|100
|Sharon Hooper
|1:38:19
|101
|Annalisa D'eliso
|1:38:39
|102
|Veerle Desal
|1:39:39
|103
|Gaele Ducher
|1:40:03
|104
|Julie Derré
|1:40:09
|105
|Jennifer Willey
|1:41:06
|106
|Severine Glenat
|1:41:17
|107
|Sandra Carrer
|1:42:37
|108
|Dominique Vande-Cavey
|1:46:03
|109
|Stefania Trezzi
|1:46:30
|110
|Heloise Ferber
|1:46:46
|111
|Alessia Addante
|1:47:31
|112
|Caroline Fellay
|1:47:47
|113
|Samantha Ignace
|1:49:14
|114
|Nadine Chazallet
|1:49:47
|115
|Helene Galland
|1:49:51
|116
|Elisabeth Jaulent
|1:49:54
|117
|Virginie Coppitters
|1:49:55
|118
|Catherine Bailly
|1:50:10
|119
|France Robert
|1:53:05
|120
|Vjera Van-Den-Wildenberg
|1:53:14
|121
|Michele Guyot
|1:53:38
|122
|Janou Dilly
|1:55:56
|123
|Severine Mattei
|124
|Barbara Thon
|2:02:38
|125
|Carole Freour
|126
|Anna Barry
|2:05:12
|127
|Myriam Boulvain
|2:05:47
|128
|Florence Ajdnik
|2:07:21
|129
|Valerie Gyre
|2:11:59
|130
|Sally Guillaume
|2:13:03
|131
|Mathilde Cobert
|2:13:27
|132
|Catherine Ardito
|2:13:56
|133
|Marion Ferfoglia
|2:17:26
|134
|Andrea Schulte
|2:20:59
|135
|Nathalie Leportier
|2:22:11
|136
|Corinne Forissier
|2:25:54
|137
|Sophie Crespin
|2:27:48
|138
|Karelle Gras
|139
|Christiane De Winter
|2:32:00
|140
|Iris Coppens
|141
|Marina Olivier
|2:42:30
|142
|Christelle Asseman
|2:42:31
|143
|Florence Sourget
|144
|Sophie Delachat
|2:47:14
|145
|Hannah Jevons
|2:47:31
|146
|Mireille Blein
|2:53:55
|147
|Heather Ballantine
|3:00:29
|148
|Sylvie Seiler
|3:12:16
|149
|Maryse Joubert
|150
|Genevieve Bernard
|3:12:19
|151
|Julie Simeoni
|3:18:58
|152
|Solange Fournel
|3:19:01
|153
|Pascale Spannagel
|3:37:52
|154
|Nancy De-Meyer
|3:50:21
|155
|Chantal Bodecher
|3:53:57
|156
|Regine Boulard
|3:53:58
|157
|Elisabeth Foivard
|4:45:11
