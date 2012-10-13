Trending

Szafraniec wins Roc d'Azur

Kalentieva and Pendrel battle for second place

Anna Szafraniec won the elite women's cross country race at the Roc d'Azur on Saturday in Frejus, France. The Polish woman defeated Irina Kalentieva and Catharine Pendrel for the victory.

Szafraniec crossed the line 1:16 ahead of Kalentieva, who nipped Pendrel by one second. Szafraniec had been in a break with Lisi Osl from about the midpoint of the race, but Osl flatted and Szafraniec went on alone for the win.

"I’m obviously over the moon," she said according to Roc d'Azur organizers on the race website. "It's a big surprise for me. It's awesome. The race was tough but I love to come here."

Lisa Mitterbauer was the fastest U23 woman on the day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Szafraniec2:06:13
2Irina Kalentieva0:01:16
3Catharine Pendrel0:01:17
4Sabrina Enaux0:04:57
5Sarah Koba0:06:53
6Marielle Saner-Guinchard0:08:48
7Fanny Bourdon
8Lisa Mitterbauer0:10:11
9Helene Marcouyre0:12:40
10Marine Eon0:18:35
11Emmanuelle Larfi0:22:08
12Flavie Montusclat0:24:13
13Cindy Casadei0:24:35
14Delphine Boissy0:24:51
15Daniele Troesch0:25:32
16Barbara Piralla0:26:17
17Rebekka Markert0:26:22
18Charlotte Petit0:27:03
19Pauline Delhaye0:27:07
20Griet Terryn0:27:16
21Wies Terryn
22Krisztina Babits0:27:28
23Silke Keinath0:29:26
24Eva Carrer-Enz
25Valerie Bazaud0:29:41
26$N.A $N.A0:30:37
27Alexandra Marchal0:30:44
28Valentine Segrestan0:31:40
29Andrea Mendonca0:31:41
30Audrey Gianotti0:32:42
31Kiona Harbers0:32:44
32Margot Riosset0:34:22
33Sophie Frick0:36:40
34Cathy Tschümperlin0:36:47
35Alexandra Noel0:37:05
36Ruth Owen-Evans0:37:19
37Ludivine Loze0:38:25
38Laurie Borsa0:39:04
39Sandra Rudel0:39:20
40Simona Etossi
41Ylenia Altomare0:40:00
42Ameli Laurendon-Chevalier0:42:22
43Edwige Pitel0:42:54
44Elke Rogge0:44:30
45Daniela Thoma0:44:43
46Mar Franco0:44:57
47Severine Jordan0:44:58
48Laure-Anne Saudon0:45:37
49Ester Soriano0:45:41
50Evelyne Bieuzent0:46:53
51Verena Eisenbarth0:46:55
52Alexia Muffat0:47:13
53Steffi Derveaux0:47:53
54Magalie Pichot0:48:52
55Patricia Glon0:49:30
56Constanze Klesse0:52:30
57Judith Klein0:52:52
58Fien Lammertyn0:53:33
59Lucie Vessat0:55:16
60Emmanuelle Grimard0:58:13
61Anne-Sophie Perno0:58:17
62Dorien Vercammen0:59:07
63Janine Jackson1:00:06
64Laurence Genevois1:00:55
65Valerie Heeren1:05:49
66Marine Beghein1:06:10
67Carole Escriba1:06:39
68Morvane Verguet1:06:42
69Gwen Voets1:06:44
70Susanne Pot1:06:56
71Martine Clef1:08:24
72Emilie Jaccard1:08:57
73Abigail Armstrong1:08:59
74Gaia Colombo
75Helene Laulan1:09:25
76Patricia Delarbre1:11:50
77Nives Pozzoli1:12:03
78Clarisse Triolet1:12:06
79Angela Niklaus1:13:15
80Joelle Stauffer1:14:05
81Maud Matteudi1:15:43
82Nataliane Thoulon1:19:55
83Florine Gensul1:20:59
84Roberta Rezzonico1:21:20
85Julie Brumachon1:22:07
86Valerie Bagnon1:22:13
87Anne-Laure Laniez
88Marie Tezier1:22:22
89Michele Feix1:28:01
90Celine Marti1:28:59
91Nele L'ecluse1:29:24
92Isabelle Bourgeois1:29:50
93Sylvie Ollier1:30:36
94Pauline Petit1:31:27
95Sophie Levecke1:32:19
96Alexandra Marty1:36:54
97Ludivine Firmin1:36:55
98Veronique Surgot-Meulien1:37:57
99Anette Straumann1:38:02
100Sharon Hooper1:38:19
101Annalisa D'eliso1:38:39
102Veerle Desal1:39:39
103Gaele Ducher1:40:03
104Julie Derré1:40:09
105Jennifer Willey1:41:06
106Severine Glenat1:41:17
107Sandra Carrer1:42:37
108Dominique Vande-Cavey1:46:03
109Stefania Trezzi1:46:30
110Heloise Ferber1:46:46
111Alessia Addante1:47:31
112Caroline Fellay1:47:47
113Samantha Ignace1:49:14
114Nadine Chazallet1:49:47
115Helene Galland1:49:51
116Elisabeth Jaulent1:49:54
117Virginie Coppitters1:49:55
118Catherine Bailly1:50:10
119France Robert1:53:05
120Vjera Van-Den-Wildenberg1:53:14
121Michele Guyot1:53:38
122Janou Dilly1:55:56
123Severine Mattei
124Barbara Thon2:02:38
125Carole Freour
126Anna Barry2:05:12
127Myriam Boulvain2:05:47
128Florence Ajdnik2:07:21
129Valerie Gyre2:11:59
130Sally Guillaume2:13:03
131Mathilde Cobert2:13:27
132Catherine Ardito2:13:56
133Marion Ferfoglia2:17:26
134Andrea Schulte2:20:59
135Nathalie Leportier2:22:11
136Corinne Forissier2:25:54
137Sophie Crespin2:27:48
138Karelle Gras
139Christiane De Winter2:32:00
140Iris Coppens
141Marina Olivier2:42:30
142Christelle Asseman2:42:31
143Florence Sourget
144Sophie Delachat2:47:14
145Hannah Jevons2:47:31
146Mireille Blein2:53:55
147Heather Ballantine3:00:29
148Sylvie Seiler3:12:16
149Maryse Joubert
150Genevieve Bernard3:12:19
151Julie Simeoni3:18:58
152Solange Fournel3:19:01
153Pascale Spannagel3:37:52
154Nancy De-Meyer3:50:21
155Chantal Bodecher3:53:57
156Regine Boulard3:53:58
157Elisabeth Foivard4:45:11

 

