Anna Szafraniec won the elite women's cross country race at the Roc d'Azur on Saturday in Frejus, France. The Polish woman defeated Irina Kalentieva and Catharine Pendrel for the victory.

Szafraniec crossed the line 1:16 ahead of Kalentieva, who nipped Pendrel by one second. Szafraniec had been in a break with Lisi Osl from about the midpoint of the race, but Osl flatted and Szafraniec went on alone for the win.

"I’m obviously over the moon," she said according to Roc d'Azur organizers on the race website. "It's a big surprise for me. It's awesome. The race was tough but I love to come here."

Lisa Mitterbauer was the fastest U23 woman on the day.

Full Results