Image 1 of 15 Riders take a wary approach to the match sprint (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 2 of 15 The women's sprint (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 3 of 15 Chris Newton at speed (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 4 of 15 Mass start action in Manchester (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 5 of 15 Riders are a blur on the Manchester velodrome. (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 6 of 15 Team Sky gets ready for the team sprint. (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 7 of 15 Chris Newton schools the field in the points race. (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 8 of 15 Chris Newton in the motorpaced scratch race (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 9 of 15 Dean Downing and Ed Clancey (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 10 of 15 Dean Downing fires up the crowd. (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 11 of 15 Geraint Thomas on the move in the scratch race. (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 12 of 15 John Paul winds it up (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 13 of 15 John Paul in the sprint (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 14 of 15 Louis Oliver wins over John Paul in the sprint (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 15 of 15 Luke Rowe in action (Image credit: Rick Robson)

A full and animated Manchester Velodrome crowd were in high spirits for the January edition of the Revolution series, Revolution 27.

The championship format is well and truly underway and there was all to play for with some of the key players in the Revolution squads absent. The Motor Paced Scratch Race was fast and furious and featured Revolution regular Rob Hayles and Team Sky recruit Geraint Thomas. But it was Ed Clancy (Tempo) who took the spoils, just holding off Thomas who was fresh back from the Team Sky camp.

For more, visit the Cycling Revolution web site.

1km Madison Time Trial 1 Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT) 1 Edward Clancy MBE (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT) 2 Samuel Harrison (Planet X. Road.CC) 2 Luke Rowe (100% ME) 3 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling) 4 Christopher Whorrall (100% ME) 4 George Atkins (100% ME) 5 Robert Hayles (Endura Racing) 5 Daniel Mclay (Hargroves Cycles-Trant-Next-Scott-GSI) 6 Andrew Fenn (100% ME) 6 Adam Yates (Maxgear RT) 7 Simon Yates (Maxgear RT) 7 Mark Christian (100% ME) 8 Peter Williams (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT) 8 Thomas Murray (KWC Heist Zuiderkempen VZW)

DHL Future Stars Boys - 5km Points Race 1 Robert Lambton (Brooks Cycles) 2 Alistair Slater (Bourne Whls CC) 3 Charlie Heffernan (VC Jubilee) 4 Jack Penrice (Sport City Velo) 5 Tom Gallacher (Welwyn Whls CC)

DHL Future Stars Boys - 6 lap Dash 1 Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno) 2 Daniel Maslin (Hillingdon Slipstreamers) 3 Kyle Yates (Team Leslie Bike Shop - Right Move Windows) 4 Charlie Heffernan (VC Jubilee) 5 Jordan Hargreaves (Team Chevin Bang & Olufsen)

DHL Future Stars Boys - Elimination 1 Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno) 2 Owain Doull (Hargroves Cycles-Trant-Next-Scott-GSI) 3 Robert Lambton (Brooks Cycles)

DHL Future Stars Girls - 6 lap Dash 1 Emily Kay (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Hannah Manley 3 Lucy Garner (Leicestershire Road Club) 4 Harriet Owen (Bicester Millennium CC)

DHL Future Stars Girls - Elimination 1 Harriet Owen (Bicester Millennium CC) 2 Emily Kay (Halesowen A & CC) 3 Hannah Manley

DHL Sprint School Keirin Final 1 Luke Boulton (Teamwallis CHH Racing Team) 2 Benjamin Green (Sport City Velo) 3 Cameron Swarbrick (Team Terminator) 4 Edward Bate (Halesowen A & CC) 5 George Stevens (Halesowen A & CC)

Manchester Evening News Men's Scratch Race 1 Timothy Kennaugh (100% ME) 2 Simon Yates (Maxgear RT) 3 Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling) 4 Mark Christian (100% ME)

Men's 15km Points 1 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT) 3 Luke Rowe (100% ME) 4 George Atkins (100% ME) 5 Thomas Murray (KWC Heist Zuiderkempen VZW)

Men's Keirin 1 Stefan Boetticher 2 Kevin Guillot 3 Julien Palma 4 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 5 Callum Skinner (City of Edinburgh RC)

Men's Team Sprint 2 John Paul (City of Edinburgh RC) 2 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 2 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)

Motor Paced Scratch Race 1 Edward Clancy MBE (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT) 2 Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling) 3 Luke Rowe (100% ME) 4 Andrew Fenn (100% ME) 5 Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)

Revolution Sprint - Men 1 Stefan Boetticher 2 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 3 John Paul (City of Edinburgh RC) 3 Callum Skinner (City of Edinburgh RC) 5 Julien Palma 5 Matthew Rotherham (Sport City Velo) 5 Kevin Guillot 5 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)

Revolution Sprint - Women 1 Christina Konsukle (Germany) 2 Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC) 3 Krystie Cyprien 3 Charlotte Arndt (Germany) 5 Victoria Williamson 5 Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC) 5 Cassie Gledhill (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!) 5 Linda Michelini

Services Team Pursuit 1 Fire Service 2 Police Force

Women's Keirin 1 Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Linda Michelini 3 Charlotte Arndt (Germany) 4 Cassie Gledhill (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!) 5 Victoria Williamson