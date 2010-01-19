Trending

Image 1 of 15

Riders take a wary approach to the match sprint

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
The women's sprint

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Chris Newton at speed

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Mass start action in Manchester

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Riders are a blur on the Manchester velodrome.

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Team Sky gets ready for the team sprint.

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Chris Newton schools the field in the points race.

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Chris Newton in the motorpaced scratch race

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Dean Downing and Ed Clancey

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Dean Downing fires up the crowd.

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Geraint Thomas on the move in the scratch race.

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
John Paul winds it up

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
John Paul in the sprint

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Louis Oliver wins over John Paul in the sprint

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Luke Rowe in action

(Image credit: Rick Robson)

A full and animated Manchester Velodrome crowd were in high spirits for the January edition of the Revolution series, Revolution 27.

The championship format is well and truly underway and there was all to play for with some of the key players in the Revolution squads absent. The Motor Paced Scratch Race was fast and furious and featured Revolution regular Rob Hayles and Team Sky recruit Geraint Thomas. But it was Ed Clancy (Tempo) who took the spoils, just holding off Thomas who was fresh back from the Team Sky camp.

1km Madison Time Trial
1Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
1Edward Clancy MBE (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
2Samuel Harrison (Planet X. Road.CC)
2Luke Rowe (100% ME)
3Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
3Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling)
4Christopher Whorrall (100% ME)
4George Atkins (100% ME)
5Robert Hayles (Endura Racing)
5Daniel Mclay (Hargroves Cycles-Trant-Next-Scott-GSI)
6Andrew Fenn (100% ME)
6Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)
7Simon Yates (Maxgear RT)
7Mark Christian (100% ME)
8Peter Williams (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
8Thomas Murray (KWC Heist Zuiderkempen VZW)

DHL Future Stars Boys - 5km Points Race
1Robert Lambton (Brooks Cycles)
2Alistair Slater (Bourne Whls CC)
3Charlie Heffernan (VC Jubilee)
4Jack Penrice (Sport City Velo)
5Tom Gallacher (Welwyn Whls CC)

DHL Future Stars Boys - 6 lap Dash
1Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno)
2Daniel Maslin (Hillingdon Slipstreamers)
3Kyle Yates (Team Leslie Bike Shop - Right Move Windows)
4Charlie Heffernan (VC Jubilee)
5Jordan Hargreaves (Team Chevin Bang & Olufsen)

DHL Future Stars Boys - Elimination
1Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno)
2Owain Doull (Hargroves Cycles-Trant-Next-Scott-GSI)
3Robert Lambton (Brooks Cycles)

DHL Future Stars Girls - 6 lap Dash
1Emily Kay (Halesowen A & CC)
2Hannah Manley
3Lucy Garner (Leicestershire Road Club)
4Harriet Owen (Bicester Millennium CC)

DHL Future Stars Girls - Elimination
1Harriet Owen (Bicester Millennium CC)
2Emily Kay (Halesowen A & CC)
3Hannah Manley

DHL Sprint School Keirin Final
1Luke Boulton (Teamwallis CHH Racing Team)
2Benjamin Green (Sport City Velo)
3Cameron Swarbrick (Team Terminator)
4Edward Bate (Halesowen A & CC)
5George Stevens (Halesowen A & CC)

Manchester Evening News Men's Scratch Race
1Timothy Kennaugh (100% ME)
2Simon Yates (Maxgear RT)
3Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling)
4Mark Christian (100% ME)

Men's 15km Points
1Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
2Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
3Luke Rowe (100% ME)
4George Atkins (100% ME)
5Thomas Murray (KWC Heist Zuiderkempen VZW)

Men's Keirin
1Stefan Boetticher
2Kevin Guillot
3Julien Palma
4Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
5Callum Skinner (City of Edinburgh RC)

Men's Team Sprint
2John Paul (City of Edinburgh RC)
2Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
2Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)

Motor Paced Scratch Race
1Edward Clancy MBE (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
2Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling)
3Luke Rowe (100% ME)
4Andrew Fenn (100% ME)
5Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)

Revolution Sprint - Men
1Stefan Boetticher
2Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
3John Paul (City of Edinburgh RC)
3Callum Skinner (City of Edinburgh RC)
5Julien Palma
5Matthew Rotherham (Sport City Velo)
5Kevin Guillot
5Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)

Revolution Sprint - Women
1Christina Konsukle (Germany)
2Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC)
3Krystie Cyprien
3Charlotte Arndt (Germany)
5Victoria Williamson
5Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
5Cassie Gledhill (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
5Linda Michelini

Services Team Pursuit
1Fire Service
2Police Force

Women's Keirin
1Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC)
2Linda Michelini
3Charlotte Arndt (Germany)
4Cassie Gledhill (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
5Victoria Williamson

Women's Team Sprint
1Christina Konsukle (Germany)
1Charlotte Arndt (Germany)
2Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC)
2Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
3Krystie Cyprien
3Linda Michelini

 

