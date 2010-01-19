Stars align for Kennaugh in Scratch race
Newton speeds to points race win
A full and animated Manchester Velodrome crowd were in high spirits for the January edition of the Revolution series, Revolution 27.
The championship format is well and truly underway and there was all to play for with some of the key players in the Revolution squads absent. The Motor Paced Scratch Race was fast and furious and featured Revolution regular Rob Hayles and Team Sky recruit Geraint Thomas. But it was Ed Clancy (Tempo) who took the spoils, just holding off Thomas who was fresh back from the Team Sky camp.
|1
|Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
|1
|Edward Clancy MBE (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
|2
|Samuel Harrison (Planet X. Road.CC)
|2
|Luke Rowe (100% ME)
|3
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling)
|4
|Christopher Whorrall (100% ME)
|4
|George Atkins (100% ME)
|5
|Robert Hayles (Endura Racing)
|5
|Daniel Mclay (Hargroves Cycles-Trant-Next-Scott-GSI)
|6
|Andrew Fenn (100% ME)
|6
|Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)
|7
|Simon Yates (Maxgear RT)
|7
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|8
|Peter Williams (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
|8
|Thomas Murray (KWC Heist Zuiderkempen VZW)
|1
|Robert Lambton (Brooks Cycles)
|2
|Alistair Slater (Bourne Whls CC)
|3
|Charlie Heffernan (VC Jubilee)
|4
|Jack Penrice (Sport City Velo)
|5
|Tom Gallacher (Welwyn Whls CC)
|1
|Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno)
|2
|Daniel Maslin (Hillingdon Slipstreamers)
|3
|Kyle Yates (Team Leslie Bike Shop - Right Move Windows)
|4
|Charlie Heffernan (VC Jubilee)
|5
|Jordan Hargreaves (Team Chevin Bang & Olufsen)
|1
|Oliver Rossi (PCA Ciclos Uno)
|2
|Owain Doull (Hargroves Cycles-Trant-Next-Scott-GSI)
|3
|Robert Lambton (Brooks Cycles)
|1
|Emily Kay (Halesowen A & CC)
|2
|Hannah Manley
|3
|Lucy Garner (Leicestershire Road Club)
|4
|Harriet Owen (Bicester Millennium CC)
|1
|Harriet Owen (Bicester Millennium CC)
|2
|Emily Kay (Halesowen A & CC)
|3
|Hannah Manley
|1
|Luke Boulton (Teamwallis CHH Racing Team)
|2
|Benjamin Green (Sport City Velo)
|3
|Cameron Swarbrick (Team Terminator)
|4
|Edward Bate (Halesowen A & CC)
|5
|George Stevens (Halesowen A & CC)
|1
|Timothy Kennaugh (100% ME)
|2
|Simon Yates (Maxgear RT)
|3
|Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling)
|4
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|1
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
|3
|Luke Rowe (100% ME)
|4
|George Atkins (100% ME)
|5
|Thomas Murray (KWC Heist Zuiderkempen VZW)
|1
|Stefan Boetticher
|2
|Kevin Guillot
|3
|Julien Palma
|4
|Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
|5
|Callum Skinner (City of Edinburgh RC)
|2
|John Paul (City of Edinburgh RC)
|2
|Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
|2
|Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
|1
|Edward Clancy MBE (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta RT)
|2
|Geraint Thomas MBE (Sky Pro Cycling)
|3
|Luke Rowe (100% ME)
|4
|Andrew Fenn (100% ME)
|5
|Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)
|1
|Stefan Boetticher
|2
|Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
|3
|John Paul (City of Edinburgh RC)
|3
|Callum Skinner (City of Edinburgh RC)
|5
|Julien Palma
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Sport City Velo)
|5
|Kevin Guillot
|5
|Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
|1
|Christina Konsukle (Germany)
|2
|Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC)
|3
|Krystie Cyprien
|3
|Charlotte Arndt (Germany)
|5
|Victoria Williamson
|5
|Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
|5
|Cassie Gledhill (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
|5
|Linda Michelini
|1
|Fire Service
|2
|Police Force
|1
|Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC)
|2
|Linda Michelini
|3
|Charlotte Arndt (Germany)
|4
|Cassie Gledhill (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
|5
|Victoria Williamson
|1
|Christina Konsukle (Germany)
|1
|Charlotte Arndt (Germany)
|2
|Helen Scott (Halesowen A & CC)
|2
|Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
|3
|Krystie Cyprien
|3
|Linda Michelini
