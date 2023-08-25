Renewi Tour: Late attack nets Mike Teunissen stage 3 victory
Wellens second, Zingle third in Geraardsbergen
Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 3 of the Renewi Tour with a canny attack from the break just over a kilometre from the finish in Geraardsbergen, while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) moved into the overall lead after placing second on the stage.
Alex Zingle (Cofidis) took third ahead of Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), while Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) produced a late effort to seize fifth.
Wellens ignited the race with his aggression on the finishing circuit, attacking on the last time up the Muur van Geraardsbergen at the end of the penultimate lap.
The Belgian led alone into the Green Kilometre, picking up eight bonus seconds, though his progress was stalled by a slow puncture, and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) bridged across over the Bosberg.
Wellens’ teammate Marc Hirschi attacked fiercely on the climb of Denderoordstraat, splitting the front group in two, but Teunissen managed to get back on with 3km to go, and the Dutchman proceeded to sense his moment, attacking smartly before the road climbed again to the finish line at the base of the Muur proper.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Renewi Tour: Late attack nets Mike Teunissen stage 3 victoryWellens second, Zingle third in Geraardsbergen
-
Enric Mas: I'll be flying under the radar at this year’s Vuelta a España2022 runner-up says he 'needs good results for myself and my team'
-
Tour of Scandinavia: Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victoryLippert second, Uttrup Ludwig third in Larvik uphill sprint
-
U23 Paris-Roubaix winner Tijl De Decker dies after training crashBelgian had been due to turn professional with Lotto-Dstny in 2024