Renewi Tour: Late attack nets Mike Teunissen stage 3 victory

By Barry Ryan
published

Wellens second, Zingle third in Geraardsbergen

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM AUGUST 25 Mike Teunissen of The Netherlands and Team IntermarchCircusWanty celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 19th Renewi Tour 2023 Stage 3 a 1712km stage from Aalter to Geraardsbergen UCIWT on August 25 2023 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Mike Teunissen (Team Intermarch-Circus-Wanty) celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner during the Renewi Tour 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 3 of the Renewi Tour with a canny attack from the break just over a kilometre from the finish in Geraardsbergen, while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) moved into the overall lead after placing second on the stage.

Alex Zingle (Cofidis) took third ahead of Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), while Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) produced a late effort to seize fifth.

Wellens ignited the race with his aggression on the finishing circuit, attacking on the last time up the Muur van Geraardsbergen at the end of the penultimate lap.

The Belgian led alone into the Green Kilometre, picking up eight bonus seconds, though his progress was stalled by a slow puncture, and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) bridged across over the Bosberg.

Wellens’ teammate Marc Hirschi attacked fiercely on the climb of Denderoordstraat, splitting the front group in two, but Teunissen managed to get back on with 3km to go, and the Dutchman proceeded to sense his moment, attacking smartly before the road climbed again to the finish line at the base of the Muur proper.

More to follow...

Results

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

