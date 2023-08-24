Renewi Tour: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial and moves into GC lead

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Wellens and Lampaert round out ITT podium and jump to 2-3 in overall

Image 1 of 12
SLUIS NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Joshua Tarling of The United Kingdom And Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 19th Renewi Tour 2023 Stage 2 a 136km individual time trial stage from Sluis to Sluis on August 24 2023 in Sluis Netherlands
Renewi Tour 2023: Josh Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 2 individual time trial across 13.6km to Sluis (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)


British champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken his first WorldTour win, finishing with the fastest time in the stage 2 individual time trial at the Renewi Tour in Sluis.

Tarling, 19, covered the 13.6km course with a winning time of 15:05 and an average speed of 54 kph. Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) finished second at 14 seconds back, and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) in third at 18 seconds back.

"It's crazy. I'm so happy. I think we did super good in the the team. I am super supported, and I'm super happy," said Tarling, who has finished no less than third place in every time trial he has started this year, including a victory at the British Championships and a bronze medal at the World Championships.

"I thought I started fast, and then I heard the splits and started panicking, so I tried to get everything out that I could. I think it worked well with the wind and stuff, so it ended up working really good," Tarling said of his pacing strategy during the race.

"I don't know if I was calm; it was panic from about halfway, but it was only a short-ish time trial, and it was about getting everything out. I had to stay above [the pacing plan] to win."

Tarling now leads the overall classification at the Renewi Tour as the race heads into stage 3 from Aalter to Geraardsbergen on Friday.

"We'll see how good we can get, but we have other super talents in the team, so we have a lot of options now."

Results

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten Frattini has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

