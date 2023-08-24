Renewi Tour: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial and moves into GC lead

Image 1 of 12 Renewi Tour 2023: Josh Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 2 individual time trial across 13.6km to Sluis (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Joshua Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers on his ITT ride that would put him in the hot seat at 15:05 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates rides the ITT (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Kasper Asgreen of Soudal-QuickStep on the course (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious on the course (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Jos Van Emden of Jumbo-Visma rides the 13.6km individual time trial stage (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck rides the ITT in the Blue Leader Jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep rides the ITT in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij rides the ITT in the Red Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco AlUla rides the 13.6km course (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Josh Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers, just 19 years of age, celebrates at podium as stage winner (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Josh Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates as Blue Leader Jersey winner after the ITT victory (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

British champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken his first WorldTour win, finishing with the fastest time in the stage 2 individual time trial at the Renewi Tour in Sluis.

Tarling, 19, covered the 13.6km course with a winning time of 15:05 and an average speed of 54 kph. Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) finished second at 14 seconds back, and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) in third at 18 seconds back.

"It's crazy. I'm so happy. I think we did super good in the the team. I am super supported, and I'm super happy," said Tarling, who has finished no less than third place in every time trial he has started this year, including a victory at the British Championships and a bronze medal at the World Championships.

"I thought I started fast, and then I heard the splits and started panicking, so I tried to get everything out that I could. I think it worked well with the wind and stuff, so it ended up working really good," Tarling said of his pacing strategy during the race.

"I don't know if I was calm; it was panic from about halfway, but it was only a short-ish time trial, and it was about getting everything out. I had to stay above [the pacing plan] to win."

Tarling now leads the overall classification at the Renewi Tour as the race heads into stage 3 from Aalter to Geraardsbergen on Friday.

"We'll see how good we can get, but we have other super talents in the team, so we have a lot of options now."

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling