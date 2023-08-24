Renewi Tour: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial and moves into GC lead
Wellens and Lampaert round out ITT podium and jump to 2-3 in overall
British champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken his first WorldTour win, finishing with the fastest time in the stage 2 individual time trial at the Renewi Tour in Sluis.
Tarling, 19, covered the 13.6km course with a winning time of 15:05 and an average speed of 54 kph. Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) finished second at 14 seconds back, and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) in third at 18 seconds back.
"It's crazy. I'm so happy. I think we did super good in the the team. I am super supported, and I'm super happy," said Tarling, who has finished no less than third place in every time trial he has started this year, including a victory at the British Championships and a bronze medal at the World Championships.
"I thought I started fast, and then I heard the splits and started panicking, so I tried to get everything out that I could. I think it worked well with the wind and stuff, so it ended up working really good," Tarling said of his pacing strategy during the race.
"I don't know if I was calm; it was panic from about halfway, but it was only a short-ish time trial, and it was about getting everything out. I had to stay above [the pacing plan] to win."
Tarling now leads the overall classification at the Renewi Tour as the race heads into stage 3 from Aalter to Geraardsbergen on Friday.
"We'll see how good we can get, but we have other super talents in the team, so we have a lot of options now."
More to follow...
