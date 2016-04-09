Image 1 of 15 Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi) takes out the Downtown Redlands Criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) launches an attack early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) rides near the front to cover the attacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) launches out of a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 The women’s field gets strung out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 The Visit Dallas team rode at the front for most of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) at the front before taking the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 The women come through with a couple laps to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads into the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 The jersey leaders after stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) waiting to be called up at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 The green sprint jersey on the start line of Starla Teddergreen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) rode aggressively the entire stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Kathryn Donovan (Colavita) holds onto the climbers jersey for the final day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall gets presented with the Redlands Bicycle Classic Legends Award (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Colavita-Bianchi's Lauretta Hanson took the stage 4 bunch sprint win Saturday evening at the Redlands Bicycle Classic downtown criterium, while Twenty16-RideBiker's Kristin Armstrong finished safely in the bunch to maintain her 33-second general classification lead over Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) going into the final stage.

Hanson sprinted ahead of Starla Teddergreen (Canyon-Shimano) in second and Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) in third after 60 minutes of racing on the 1.6km nine-corner course in the heart of downtown Redlands.

"This course is quite technical," Hanson told Cyclingnews after her win. "It's got a lot of corners in it, so it's about staying up front. It's really a race to the last corner because it's such a short finish. It was all about positioning."

Hanson came through the final corner in second position behind stage 1 winner Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint), who Hanson said took over the lead for the final half of the final lap.

"She was just trying to play it safe and I think she also knew it was a game of positioning, so even if she came through the last corner tired but first, she was still in with a good chance," Hanson said. "It was hard to come through the last corner with a lot of speed, so it's just about that last little run in."

Rain threatened throughout the women's race, but the precipitation held off and the streets remained mercifully dry for the contest. As with the men's race that would take place later in the evening, the women's peloton clamped down tightly to any escape attempts, although several groups and individual riders tried to break the hold and get away.

Five riders went clear after the first intermediate sprint, and then the group swelled to nine a lap later before the chasers brought them back. Trek Red Truck tried several moves late in the race, with Gillian Ellsay escaping for a lap and then Sara Bergen slipping away for two circuits.

But the peloton was determined to see the race come down to a sprint, and that's what happened as Lechuga led through the final corner before Hanson passed her and held off all-comers for the win.

Armstrong led the bunch through the start-finish to take the bell for the final lap, but her effort was more about staying safe and maintaining the overall lead than it was about trying to make a run at the stage win for herself or her team.

"I wore my clear glasses today to make sure it didn't rain," Armstrong told Cyclingnews before the podium ceremony. "I switched my lenses out about five minutes before the start. What do they say about umbrellas? Bring it and it won't rain. So I had my clear glasses on today.

"But yeah, it was a pretty safe criterium. The speed was pretty consistent and fast. There were a couple of times I saw the front just because that's how I stay safe, but my team protected me today. None of the moves that tried to go went, and they were always there following any kind of primes or time bonuses. So I felt really good and feel really good going into tomorrow."

The Sunset Road Race on the final day is notoriously selective. The peloton starts in town and then rides uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. The up-and-down loop weaves its way through a tony residential neighborhood, with significant climbing coming in the first 4km. After multiple trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors head back to town for the finish on the criterium course from stage 4.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:54:34 2 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 3 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker 6 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 7 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 8 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 9 Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development 10 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional 11 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 12 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 13 irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 14 Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 15 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 16 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 17 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 18 Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development 19 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 20 Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional 21 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 22 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional 23 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 24 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker 25 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 26 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 27 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 28 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 29 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 30 Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO 31 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 32 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 33 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 34 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 35 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 36 Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO 37 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 38 Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 39 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 40 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 42 Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 43 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 44 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 45 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 46 Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation 47 Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO 48 Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 49 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 50 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 51 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project 52 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 53 Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO 54 Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation 55 Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development 56 Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 57 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 58 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 59 Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 60 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 61 Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 62 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 63 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 64 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 65 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team 66 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 67 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 68 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 69 Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO 70 Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project 71 Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 72 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:21 73 Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development 74 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 75 Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:26 76 Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO 0:02:01 77 Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 78 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 79 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:02:13 80 Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO 0:02:22 81 Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 82 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 83 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:31 84 Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional 0:02:36 85 Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 0:02:52 86 Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project 87 Cara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation 88 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 89 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 90 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 91 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 92 Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project 93 Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 94 Chane Jonker (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 95 Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 96 Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development 97 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 98 Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 99 Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 100 Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes 101 Helle Bacholen (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hagens Berman / Supermint 2:43:42 2 Twenty16 - RideBiker 3 Rally Cycling 4 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 5 Happy Tooth Dental Professional 6 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 7 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 8 NorthStar Development 9 Colavita/Bianchi 10 JAKROO 11 Amy D. Foundation 12 SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ 13 The Dare to Be Project 14 Groove Subaru/Excel Sport 15 Canadian National Team 16 QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:06:24

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 5:55:11 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:33 3 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:01:21 4 Eri Yonamine Jpn The Dare to Be Project 0:01:46 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:10 6 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:41 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:45 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:03:20 9 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:03:22 10 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:36 11 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:04:04 12 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:10 13 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:04:13 14 Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development 0:04:15 15 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:04:17 16 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:40 17 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:04:42 18 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:05:03 19 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:05:12 20 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:06:08 21 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho 0:06:10 22 Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development 0:06:19 23 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:06:51 24 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:07:01 25 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:07 26 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:09 27 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:14 28 Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:07:24 29 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho 0:07:29 30 Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:07:59 31 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:08:08 32 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:08:23 33 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho 0:08:26 34 Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:08:45 35 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:08:56 36 Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:09:06 37 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:17 38 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 0:09:44 39 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:09:50 40 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:53 41 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:10:07 42 Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio 0:10:11 43 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:10:28 44 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:10:34 45 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:35 46 irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ 0:10:44 47 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:45 48 Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ 0:10:50 49 Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO 0:10:56 50 Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:11:19 51 Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO 0:11:47 52 Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 0:11:59 53 Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO 54 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:12:01 55 Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:13:11 56 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:13:50 57 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:15:30 58 Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio 0:17:30 59 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:17:54 60 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:19:25 61 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:19:59 62 Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO 0:21:50 63 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio 0:21:51 64 Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ 0:23:34 65 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:23:50 66 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:24:07 67 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:25:05 68 Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development 0:25:50 69 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 70 Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho 0:26:12 71 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:26:34 72 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:27:05 73 Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:28:02 74 Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:28:04 75 Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO 0:28:19 76 Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho 0:28:57 77 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:29:09 78 Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development 0:29:29 79 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:30:35 80 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio 0:31:23 81 Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:33:03 82 Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:34:53 83 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 0:38:21 84 Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO 0:43:28 85 Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO 1:00:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 2 Sara Poidevin (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 4 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 5 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 7 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 8 Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project 9 Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 11 Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 12 Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Home 4 pts 13 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 3 14 Sara Bergen (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Home 3 15 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 2 16 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging 2 17 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 2 18 Emma Grant (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 2