Hanson wins Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 4 criterium

Kristin Armstrong maintains her overall lead heading into Sunday's Sunset Road Race

Image 1 of 15

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi) takes out the Downtown Redlands Criterium

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi) takes out the Downtown Redlands Criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) launches an attack early in the day

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) launches an attack early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) rides near the front to cover the attacks

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) rides near the front to cover the attacks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) launches out of a turn

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) launches out of a turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

The women’s field gets strung out

The women’s field gets strung out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

The Visit Dallas team rode at the front for most of the day

The Visit Dallas team rode at the front for most of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) at the front before taking the win

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) at the front before taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

The women come through with a couple laps to go

The women come through with a couple laps to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads into the final lap

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads into the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

The jersey leaders after stage 4

The jersey leaders after stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) waiting to be called up at the start

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) waiting to be called up at the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

The green sprint jersey on the start line of Starla Teddergreen

The green sprint jersey on the start line of Starla Teddergreen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) rode aggressively the entire stage

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) rode aggressively the entire stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Kathryn Donovan (Colavita) holds onto the climbers jersey for the final day

Kathryn Donovan (Colavita) holds onto the climbers jersey for the final day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall gets presented with the Redlands Bicycle Classic Legends Award

USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall gets presented with the Redlands Bicycle Classic Legends Award
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Colavita-Bianchi's Lauretta Hanson took the stage 4 bunch sprint win Saturday evening at the Redlands Bicycle Classic downtown criterium, while Twenty16-RideBiker's Kristin Armstrong finished safely in the bunch to maintain her 33-second general classification lead over Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) going into the final stage.

Hanson sprinted ahead of Starla Teddergreen (Canyon-Shimano) in second and Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) in third after 60 minutes of racing on the 1.6km nine-corner course in the heart of downtown Redlands.

"This course is quite technical," Hanson told Cyclingnews after her win. "It's got a lot of corners in it, so it's about staying up front. It's really a race to the last corner because it's such a short finish. It was all about positioning."

Hanson came through the final corner in second position behind stage 1 winner Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint), who Hanson said took over the lead for the final half of the final lap.

"She was just trying to play it safe and I think she also knew it was a game of positioning, so even if she came through the last corner tired but first, she was still in with a good chance," Hanson said. "It was hard to come through the last corner with a lot of speed, so it's just about that last little run in."

Rain threatened throughout the women's race, but the precipitation held off and the streets remained mercifully dry for the contest. As with the men's race that would take place later in the evening, the women's peloton clamped down tightly to any escape attempts, although several groups and individual riders tried to break the hold and get away.

Five riders went clear after the first intermediate sprint, and then the group swelled to nine a lap later before the chasers brought them back. Trek Red Truck tried several moves late in the race, with Gillian Ellsay escaping for a lap and then Sara Bergen slipping away for two circuits.

But the peloton was determined to see the race come down to a sprint, and that's what happened as Lechuga led through the final corner before Hanson passed her and held off all-comers for the win.

Armstrong led the bunch through the start-finish to take the bell for the final lap, but her effort was more about staying safe and maintaining the overall lead than it was about trying to make a run at the stage win for herself or her team.

"I wore my clear glasses today to make sure it didn't rain," Armstrong told Cyclingnews before the podium ceremony. "I switched my lenses out about five minutes before the start. What do they say about umbrellas? Bring it and it won't rain. So I had my clear glasses on today.

"But yeah, it was a pretty safe criterium. The speed was pretty consistent and fast. There were a couple of times I saw the front just because that's how I stay safe, but my team protected me today. None of the moves that tried to go went, and they were always there following any kind of primes or time bonuses. So I felt really good and feel really good going into tomorrow."

The Sunset Road Race on the final day is notoriously selective. The peloton starts in town and then rides uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. The up-and-down loop weaves its way through a tony residential neighborhood, with significant climbing coming in the first 4km. After multiple trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors head back to town for the finish on the criterium course from stage 4.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:54:34
2Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
3Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
4Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
5Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
6Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
7Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
8Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
9Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
10Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
11Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
12Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
13irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
14Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
15Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
16Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
17Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
18Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
19Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
20Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
21Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
22Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
23Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
24Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
25Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
26Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
27Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
28Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
29Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
30Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
31Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
32Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
33Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
34Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
35Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
36Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
37Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
38Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
39Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
40Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
41Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
42Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
43Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
44Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
45Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
46Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
47Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
48Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
49Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
50Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
51Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project
52Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
53Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
54Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
55Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
56Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
57Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
58Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
59Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
60Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
61Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
62Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
63Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
64Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
65Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
66Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
67Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
68Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
69Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
70Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
71Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
72Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:21
73Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
74Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
75Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:26
76Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO0:02:01
77Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
78Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
79Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:02:13
80Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO0:02:22
81Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
82Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
83Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:02:31
84Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional0:02:36
85Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes0:02:52
86Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
87Cara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation
88Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
89Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
90Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
91Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
92Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project
93Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
94Chane Jonker (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
95Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
96Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
97Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
98Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
99Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
100Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
101Helle Bacholen (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman / Supermint2:43:42
2Twenty16 - RideBiker
3Rally Cycling
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
5Happy Tooth Dental Professional
6Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
7Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
8NorthStar Development
9Colavita/Bianchi
10JAKROO
11Amy D. Foundation
12SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
13The Dare to Be Project
14Groove Subaru/Excel Sport
15Canadian National Team
16QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:06:24

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker5:55:11
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:33
3Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:01:21
4Eri Yonamine Jpn The Dare to Be Project0:01:46
5Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:10
6Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:41
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:45
8Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:03:20
9Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:03:22
10Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:36
11Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:04:04
12Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:10
13Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:04:13
14Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development0:04:15
15Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:04:17
16Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:40
17Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:42
18Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:05:03
19Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:05:12
20Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:06:08
21Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho0:06:10
22Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:06:19
23Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:06:51
24Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:07:01
25Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:07
26Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:09
27Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:14
28Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:07:24
29Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho0:07:29
30Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:07:59
31Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:08:08
32Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:08:23
33Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho0:08:26
34Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:08:45
35Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:08:56
36Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:09:06
37Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:17
38Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO0:09:44
39Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:09:50
40Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:53
41Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:10:07
42Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio0:10:11
43Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:10:28
44Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:10:34
45Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:35
46irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:10:44
47Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:45
48Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:10:50
49Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO0:10:56
50Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:11:19
51Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO0:11:47
52Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging0:11:59
53Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
54Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:12:01
55Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:13:11
56Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:13:50
57Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:30
58Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio0:17:30
59Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:17:54
60Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:19:25
61Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:19:59
62Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO0:21:50
63Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio0:21:51
64Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:23:34
65Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:23:50
66Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:24:07
67Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:25:05
68Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development0:25:50
69Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
70Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho0:26:12
71Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:26:34
72Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:27:05
73Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:28:02
74Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:28:04
75Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO0:28:19
76Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho0:28:57
77Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:29:09
78Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development0:29:29
79Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:30:35
80Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio0:31:23
81Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:33:03
82Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:34:53
83Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo0:38:21
84Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO0:43:28
85Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO1:00:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
2Sara Poidevin (USA) Rally Cycling
3Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
5Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
8Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project
9Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling
10Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
11Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
12Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Home4pts
13Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano3
14Sara Bergen (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Home3
15Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging2
16Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging2
17Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker2
18Emma Grant (USA) Colavita/Bianchi2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty16 - RideBiker17:53:51
2Rally Cycling0:00:10
3Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:55
4The Dare to Be Project0:05:29
5Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:30
6Colavita/Bianchi0:08:51
7Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:16
8Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:13:47
9Amy D. Foundation0:14:25
10Canadian National Team0:18:43
11NorthStar Development0:18:46
12JAKROO0:22:30
13Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:27:34
14Groove Subaru/Excel Sport0:30:04
15SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:36:50
16QCW Cycling pb JL Velo1:12:48

