Hanson wins Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 4 criterium
Kristin Armstrong maintains her overall lead heading into Sunday's Sunset Road Race
Colavita-Bianchi's Lauretta Hanson took the stage 4 bunch sprint win Saturday evening at the Redlands Bicycle Classic downtown criterium, while Twenty16-RideBiker's Kristin Armstrong finished safely in the bunch to maintain her 33-second general classification lead over Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) going into the final stage.
Hanson sprinted ahead of Starla Teddergreen (Canyon-Shimano) in second and Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) in third after 60 minutes of racing on the 1.6km nine-corner course in the heart of downtown Redlands.
"This course is quite technical," Hanson told Cyclingnews after her win. "It's got a lot of corners in it, so it's about staying up front. It's really a race to the last corner because it's such a short finish. It was all about positioning."
Hanson came through the final corner in second position behind stage 1 winner Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint), who Hanson said took over the lead for the final half of the final lap.
"She was just trying to play it safe and I think she also knew it was a game of positioning, so even if she came through the last corner tired but first, she was still in with a good chance," Hanson said. "It was hard to come through the last corner with a lot of speed, so it's just about that last little run in."
Rain threatened throughout the women's race, but the precipitation held off and the streets remained mercifully dry for the contest. As with the men's race that would take place later in the evening, the women's peloton clamped down tightly to any escape attempts, although several groups and individual riders tried to break the hold and get away.
Five riders went clear after the first intermediate sprint, and then the group swelled to nine a lap later before the chasers brought them back. Trek Red Truck tried several moves late in the race, with Gillian Ellsay escaping for a lap and then Sara Bergen slipping away for two circuits.
But the peloton was determined to see the race come down to a sprint, and that's what happened as Lechuga led through the final corner before Hanson passed her and held off all-comers for the win.
Armstrong led the bunch through the start-finish to take the bell for the final lap, but her effort was more about staying safe and maintaining the overall lead than it was about trying to make a run at the stage win for herself or her team.
"I wore my clear glasses today to make sure it didn't rain," Armstrong told Cyclingnews before the podium ceremony. "I switched my lenses out about five minutes before the start. What do they say about umbrellas? Bring it and it won't rain. So I had my clear glasses on today.
"But yeah, it was a pretty safe criterium. The speed was pretty consistent and fast. There were a couple of times I saw the front just because that's how I stay safe, but my team protected me today. None of the moves that tried to go went, and they were always there following any kind of primes or time bonuses. So I felt really good and feel really good going into tomorrow."
The Sunset Road Race on the final day is notoriously selective. The peloton starts in town and then rides uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. The up-and-down loop weaves its way through a tony residential neighborhood, with significant climbing coming in the first 4km. After multiple trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors head back to town for the finish on the criterium course from stage 4.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:54:34
|2
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|3
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|6
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|7
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|8
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
|10
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
|11
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|12
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|13
|irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|14
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|15
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|16
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|17
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|18
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|19
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
|21
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|22
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
|23
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|24
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|25
|Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|26
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|27
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|28
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|29
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|30
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
|31
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|33
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|34
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|35
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|36
|Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
|37
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|38
|Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|39
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|40
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|41
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|42
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|43
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|44
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|45
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|46
|Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|47
|Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
|48
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|49
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|50
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|51
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project
|52
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|53
|Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
|54
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|55
|Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
|56
|Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|57
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|58
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|59
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|60
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|61
|Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|62
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|63
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|64
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|65
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
|66
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|67
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|68
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|69
|Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
|70
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|71
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|72
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:21
|73
|Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
|74
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|75
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:26
|76
|Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
|0:02:01
|77
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|78
|Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|79
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:02:13
|80
|Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
|0:02:22
|81
|Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|82
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|83
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:31
|84
|Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsional
|0:02:36
|85
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|0:02:52
|86
|Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|87
|Cara O'Neill (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|88
|Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|89
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|90
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|91
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|92
|Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|93
|Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|94
|Chane Jonker (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|95
|Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|96
|Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
|97
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|98
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|99
|Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|100
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Homes
|101
|Helle Bacholen (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2:43:42
|2
|Twenty16 - RideBiker
|3
|Rally Cycling
|4
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|5
|Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|6
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|7
|Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|8
|NorthStar Development
|9
|Colavita/Bianchi
|10
|JAKROO
|11
|Amy D. Foundation
|12
|SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|13
|The Dare to Be Project
|14
|Groove Subaru/Excel Sport
|15
|Canadian National Team
|16
|QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|5:55:11
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:00:33
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:01:21
|4
|Eri Yonamine Jpn The Dare to Be Project
|0:01:46
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:10
|6
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:41
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:45
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:03:20
|9
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:03:22
|10
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:03:36
|11
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:04:04
|12
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:10
|13
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:04:13
|14
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:04:15
|15
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:04:17
|16
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:40
|17
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:04:42
|18
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:05:03
|19
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:05:12
|20
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:06:08
|21
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho
|0:06:10
|22
|Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:06:19
|23
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:06:51
|24
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:07:01
|25
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:07:07
|26
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:09
|27
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:07:14
|28
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:07:24
|29
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho
|0:07:29
|30
|Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:07:59
|31
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:08:08
|32
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:08:23
|33
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho
|0:08:26
|34
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:08:45
|35
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:08:56
|36
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:09:06
|37
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:17
|38
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|0:09:44
|39
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:09:50
|40
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:09:53
|41
|Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:10:07
|42
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio
|0:10:11
|43
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:10:28
|44
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:10:34
|45
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:10:35
|46
|irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|0:10:44
|47
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:45
|48
|Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|0:10:50
|49
|Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
|0:10:56
|50
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:11:19
|51
|Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
|0:11:47
|52
|Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|0:11:59
|53
|Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
|54
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:12:01
|55
|Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:13:11
|56
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:13:50
|57
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:15:30
|58
|Jannalyn Luttrel (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio
|0:17:30
|59
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:17:54
|60
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:19:25
|61
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:19:59
|62
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
|0:21:50
|63
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio
|0:21:51
|64
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|0:23:34
|65
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:23:50
|66
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:24:07
|67
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:25:05
|68
|Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:25:50
|69
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|70
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho
|0:26:12
|71
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:26:34
|72
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:27:05
|73
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:28:02
|74
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:28:04
|75
|Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
|0:28:19
|76
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Ho
|0:28:57
|77
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:29:09
|78
|Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:29:29
|79
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:30:35
|80
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professionalsio
|0:31:23
|81
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:33:03
|82
|Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:34:53
|83
|Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|0:38:21
|84
|Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
|0:43:28
|85
|Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
|1:00:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|2
|Sara Poidevin (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|5
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|6
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|8
|Eri Yonamine (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|9
|Jasmin Glaesser (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|11
|Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|12
|Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Home
|4
|pts
|13
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|3
|14
|Sara Bergen (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Home
|3
|15
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|2
|16
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cyclinging
|2
|17
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|2
|18
|Emma Grant (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twenty16 - RideBiker
|17:53:51
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|4
|The Dare to Be Project
|0:05:29
|5
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:06:30
|6
|Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:51
|7
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:13:16
|8
|Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:13:47
|9
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:14:25
|10
|Canadian National Team
|0:18:43
|11
|NorthStar Development
|0:18:46
|12
|JAKROO
|0:22:30
|13
|Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|0:27:34
|14
|Groove Subaru/Excel Sport
|0:30:04
|15
|SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
|0:36:50
|16
|QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|1:12:48
