Kuss takes surprise win at Oak Glen in Redlands Classic
Janier Acevdeo takes the race lead after finishing third behind Lachlan Morton
Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) took a surprise victory atop the notorious Oak Glen ascent during the stage 2 finale Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.
Kuss reached the summit ahead of runner-up Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) in third. Jamis kept the race leader's jersey the team took with Ruben Companioni's stage 1 win, as Acevedo's result moved him into the overall lead.
Kuss, who started the day 2:25 off the overall lead after suffering in the heat during stage 1, surprised all the favourites with a late attack that pushed him past Morton and Acevedo at the line.
"I just followed all of the attacks, and then Acevedo put in one big attack near the finish and I countered that," said the 22-year-old mountain biker who is in his first full season of road racing.
The win is obviously the biggest of the young rider's road racing career, and it came ahead of two former WorldTour riders who have won stages and worn the leaders' jerseys in the tours of California and Utah.
Jamis, meanwhile, was disappointed at missing out on the stage win but accomplished the team's main goal of putting Acevedo in a good general classification spot heading into Friday's 11.4km Greenspot time trial.
"The guys rode great today," said Jamis director Seba Alexander. "They took the responsibility when they needed to. And while Janier couldn't win the stage, we did what we wanted. We'll see tomorrow how the TT goes, but the plan was done perfectly."
The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race consisted of six laps around a 22.7km circuit that led to a final 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen. The men's peloton was anxious to make it a hard day for everyone; the racing was aggressive from the start, but it took all of two laps and multiple reshufflings for the day's breakaway of five riders to establish itself.
Axeon-Hagens Berman's Justin Oien made the final cut, along with Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter, H&R Block's Samuel Travis, Elbowz Racing's Colin Stickland and Silber Pro Cycling's Nigel Ellsay. A chase group of 21 riders tried to make the bridge, but the large number of riders doomed the group's chances, and the chasers were back in the field by the end of the third lap.
The breakaway's gap extended to 3:05 at its peak, but Jamis, which wanted to set Acevedo up for the finale, put its full team on the front of the field and recruited Jelly Belly to throw in a few riders as well on lap four.
The gap began to fall precipitously from there, and it was down to 2:40 at the start of the fifth lap. The break started jettisoning riders on the final Yucaipa loop, with Travis losing contact first, followed by Strickland.
Oien, Carpenter and Ellsay turned onto Oak Glen road to start the final climb with a 1:10 gap, but Oien was the next to lose contact as the road began to turn upward in earnest.
The climb took its toll on the field as well, as riders started popping off the back in regular intervals, leaving a long string of broken wills on the road to Oak Glen. Companioni was among the dropped, and the battle for the overall lead was on.
The gap for Carpenter and Ellsay was down to 30 seconds with 4km remaining before Carpenter attacked and dropped the Silber rider a kilometre later. Ellsay was quickly back in the fold of the much-reduced group as Carpenter continued to play his cards in the closing kilometres.
Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer attacked out of the reduced peloton and bridged to Carpenter, dropping the Holowesko rider soon after to take over as the lone leader on the road.
"I knew we needed about two minutes at the bottom of the climb to make it work," said Carpenter, who has been recovering from injuries suffered in a February crash.
"I think we came in with 1:20 or 1:30, so I wasn't super optimistic," he said. "So I was just doing my part for the team to keep riding as hard as you can. We made it farther than I thought. I'm happy with that, especially considering I've only been off the couch for about a month."
The day's glory wouldn't go to Beyer, however, as the rest of the chasers caught him within the final 500 metres. From there the attacks flew in succession until Kuss got the final upperhand at the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|3:40:55
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|4
|Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:00:07
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|10
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|11
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:15
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:18
|15
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|17
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:00:22
|18
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|19
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|20
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|21
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:00:28
|22
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:29
|23
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|24
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|25
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|26
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|27
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|28
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|31
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|32
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:39
|33
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:00:41
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|35
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|36
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:00
|37
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:16
|39
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|40
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|41
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|42
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|43
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:01:33
|44
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|45
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|46
|James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
|47
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|48
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:01:57
|49
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:02:07
|50
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|51
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|52
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|53
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|54
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:02:17
|55
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:19
|56
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|57
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:25
|59
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:42
|60
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:02:45
|61
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|62
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:50
|63
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|64
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
|65
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:02:59
|66
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:03:14
|67
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|68
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:03:51
|69
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|70
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:34
|71
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:10
|72
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:05:39
|73
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:05:42
|74
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|75
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|76
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|77
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|78
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|79
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|80
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|81
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|82
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|83
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:15
|84
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|85
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:07:25
|86
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:07:36
|87
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|88
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|89
|Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|90
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|91
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|92
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|93
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|94
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|95
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|96
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|97
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:04
|98
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:08:42
|99
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|100
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|101
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:08:52
|102
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:08:59
|103
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:09:09
|104
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|105
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:09:30
|106
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:10:19
|107
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|108
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|109
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|110
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|111
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|112
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|113
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|114
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|115
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|116
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|117
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|118
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|119
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|120
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|121
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|122
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|123
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|124
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|125
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|126
|Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:10:37
|127
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:10:47
|128
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:11:05
|129
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:11:37
|130
|kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:11:54
|131
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:11:56
|132
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:12:05
|133
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|134
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|135
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|136
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
|137
|Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|138
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|139
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|140
|Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:12:24
|141
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:12:34
|142
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|143
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:12:47
|144
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:12:59
|145
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:13:10
|146
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:13:17
|147
|Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|148
|Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:14:04
|149
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:14:16
|150
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|151
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:15:35
|152
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|153
|Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:17:05
|154
|Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:07
|155
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:17:31
|156
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:18:19
|157
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:18:21
|158
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
|159
|Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:20:57
|DNS
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|DNF
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Robert Evans (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|DNF
|Colton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNF
|Mario Zamora (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Valentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|DNF
|Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|DNF
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|DNF
|Erick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|DNF
|Reid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|DNF
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|DNF
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|DNF
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|5:52:42
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:02
|3
|Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:22
|7
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:00:23
|8
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:34
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:00:38
|14
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|15
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:41
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:00:43
|17
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:00:45
|18
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|19
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|21
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:47
|22
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:00:49
|23
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:51
|24
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|25
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:52
|26
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|27
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|28
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|30
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:05
|31
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:09
|32
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:17
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:23
|34
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:26
|35
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:01:43
|36
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|37
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:01:47
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:01:51
|39
|James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
|0:01:55
|40
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|41
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:02:00
|42
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|43
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:02:19
|44
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:20
|45
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|46
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|47
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:42
|48
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:03:02
|49
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:03:18
|50
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:19
|51
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:03:37
|52
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:03:48
|53
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|54
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:04:02
|55
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|56
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|0:04:41
|57
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:04:49
|58
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:05:35
|59
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:05:54
|60
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:05:58
|61
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:06:07
|62
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:33
|63
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:07:18
|64
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:07:25
|65
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:07:32
|66
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|67
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:08:00
|68
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:08:04
|69
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:08:07
|70
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:08:23
|71
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:36
|72
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:09
|73
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:09:21
|74
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:23
|75
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:09:28
|76
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:09:30
|77
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:09:32
|78
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:09:37
|79
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:09:38
|80
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:09:51
|81
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:13
|82
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:10:16
|83
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:38
|84
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:46
|85
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:51
|86
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:10:56
|87
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:11:05
|88
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:11:20
|89
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|90
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:11:29
|91
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:11:32
|92
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|94
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:36
|95
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:11:47
|96
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:12:02
|97
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:12:16
|98
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:12:36
|99
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:37
|100
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:41
|101
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:12:46
|102
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:27
|103
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
|0:13:49
|104
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:03
|105
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:14:14
|106
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:14:31
|107
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:59
|108
|Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|109
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:20
|110
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|111
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:15:21
|112
|Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|113
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:15:37
|114
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:15:55
|115
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:26
|116
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:16:36
|117
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:16:55
|118
|kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|119
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:17:31
|120
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:17:35
|121
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:37
|122
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:18:05
|123
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:13
|124
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:18:14
|125
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:18:23
|126
|Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:18:48
|127
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|0:18:56
|128
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:19:14
|129
|Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:19:34
|130
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:19:36
|131
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:19:38
|132
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:19:40
|133
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:19:42
|134
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:19:50
|135
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|136
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:20:17
|137
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:20:30
|138
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:20:31
|139
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:20:35
|140
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:20:40
|141
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:20:44
|142
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:20:56
|143
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:21:15
|144
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|145
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:21:51
|146
|Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team
|0:22:03
|147
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:22:26
|148
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:22:46
|149
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:23:08
|150
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:23:31
|151
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:24:52
|152
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:24:58
|153
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:25:04
|154
|Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:26:22
|155
|Richard (Ricky) Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:26:24
|156
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:26:37
|157
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:27:18
|158
|Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:28:30
|159
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:34:35
