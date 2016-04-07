Trending

Kuss takes surprise win at Oak Glen in Redlands Classic

Janier Acevdeo takes the race lead after finishing third behind Lachlan Morton

Image 1 of 18

Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600) celebrates his Redlands stage win

Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600) celebrates his Redlands stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) enters the final circuit

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) enters the final circuit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

The men's jersey leaders heading into stage 3

The men's jersey leaders heading into stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

The top on the stage for the men

The top on the stage for the men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) sits in the bunch protected by teammates

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) sits in the bunch protected by teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

The men roll out onto the circuit under cloudy skies

The men roll out onto the circuit under cloudy skies
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) heads into tomorrows time trial in yellow

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) heads into tomorrows time trial in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 2

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) pulls on the sprint leaders jersey

Ruben Companioni (Jamis) pulls on the sprint leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) happy on the podium after todays win

Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) happy on the podium after todays win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

Teams start to fight at the front as they approach the climb

Teams start to fight at the front as they approach the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

Jamis sets pace on the front to defend the yellow jersey

Jamis sets pace on the front to defend the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

The mens peloton still together before ether climb

The mens peloton still together before ether climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

The mens break opens up its gap on the field

The mens break opens up its gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leading the break

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leading the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

The Rally team trying to make something happen at the front

The Rally team trying to make something happen at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Will Routley (Rally) attacks the bunch

Will Routley (Rally) attacks the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

The mens group still together early in the day

The mens group still together early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) took a surprise victory atop the notorious Oak Glen ascent during the stage 2 finale Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Kuss reached the summit ahead of runner-up Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) in third. Jamis kept the race leader's jersey the team took with Ruben Companioni's stage 1 win, as Acevedo's result moved him into the overall lead.

Kuss, who started the day 2:25 off the overall lead after suffering in the heat during stage 1, surprised all the favourites with a late attack that pushed him past Morton and Acevedo at the line.

"I just followed all of the attacks, and then Acevedo put in one big attack near the finish and I countered that," said the 22-year-old mountain biker who is in his first full season of road racing.

The win is obviously the biggest of the young rider's road racing career, and it came ahead of two former WorldTour riders who have won stages and worn the leaders' jerseys in the tours of California and Utah.

Jamis, meanwhile, was disappointed at missing out on the stage win but accomplished the team's main goal of putting Acevedo in a good general classification spot heading into Friday's 11.4km Greenspot time trial.

"The guys rode great today," said Jamis director Seba Alexander. "They took the responsibility when they needed to. And while Janier couldn't win the stage, we did what we wanted. We'll see tomorrow how the TT goes, but the plan was done perfectly."

The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race consisted of six laps around a 22.7km circuit that led to a final 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen. The men's peloton was anxious to make it a hard day for everyone; the racing was aggressive from the start, but it took all of two laps and multiple reshufflings for the day's breakaway of five riders to establish itself.

Axeon-Hagens Berman's Justin Oien made the final cut, along with Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter, H&R Block's Samuel Travis, Elbowz Racing's Colin Stickland and Silber Pro Cycling's Nigel Ellsay. A chase group of 21 riders tried to make the bridge, but the large number of riders doomed the group's chances, and the chasers were back in the field by the end of the third lap.

The breakaway's gap extended to 3:05 at its peak, but Jamis, which wanted to set Acevedo up for the finale, put its full team on the front of the field and recruited Jelly Belly to throw in a few riders as well on lap four.

The gap began to fall precipitously from there, and it was down to 2:40 at the start of the fifth lap. The break started jettisoning riders on the final Yucaipa loop, with Travis losing contact first, followed by Strickland.

Oien, Carpenter and Ellsay turned onto Oak Glen road to start the final climb with a 1:10 gap, but Oien was the next to lose contact as the road began to turn upward in earnest.

The climb took its toll on the field as well, as riders started popping off the back in regular intervals, leaving a long string of broken wills on the road to Oak Glen. Companioni was among the dropped, and the battle for the overall lead was on.

The gap for Carpenter and Ellsay was down to 30 seconds with 4km remaining before Carpenter attacked and dropped the Silber rider a kilometre later. Ellsay was quickly back in the fold of the much-reduced group as Carpenter continued to play his cards in the closing kilometres.

Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer attacked out of the reduced peloton and bridged to Carpenter, dropping the Holowesko rider soon after to take over as the lone leader on the road.

"I knew we needed about two minutes at the bottom of the climb to make it work," said Carpenter, who has been recovering from injuries suffered in a February crash.

"I think we came in with 1:20 or 1:30, so I wasn't super optimistic," he said. "So I was just doing my part for the team to keep riding as hard as you can. We made it farther than I thought. I'm happy with that, especially considering I've only been off the couch for about a month."

The day's glory wouldn't go to Beyer, however, as the rest of the chasers caught him within the final 500 metres. From there the attacks flew in succession until Kuss got the final upperhand at the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek3:40:55
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
4Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:00:07
6Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:11
7Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
10Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
11Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:15
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:18
15Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
16Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
17Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:00:22
18Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
19Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
20Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
21Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:00:28
22Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:29
23Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
24Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
25Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
26Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
27Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:00:33
29Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
30Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
31Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
32Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:39
33Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:00:41
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
35Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
36Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:00
37Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:11
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:16
39Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
40Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
41Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:30
42Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
43Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:01:33
44Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:36
45Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:47
46James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
47Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
48Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:01:57
49Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:02:07
50Chad Young (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
51Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
52Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
53Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
54Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:02:17
55Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:19
56Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
57Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:02:25
59Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo0:02:42
60Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:02:45
61Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:02:48
62Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:50
63Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
64Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
65Justin Oien (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:02:59
66Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:03:14
67Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
68Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:03:51
69Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:59
70Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:34
71Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:10
72Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:05:39
73Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:05:42
74Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:02
75Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
76Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
77Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
78Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
79Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
80Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
81Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
82Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
83Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:15
84Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
85Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:07:25
86Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:07:36
87Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
88Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
89Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team0:07:48
90Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
91David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
92Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
93Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
94Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
95Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
96Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
97Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:04
98Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:08:42
99Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
100Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
101Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:08:52
102Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:08:59
103Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:09:09
104Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:09:18
105George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:09:30
106Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:10:19
107Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
108Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
109Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
110Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
111Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
112Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
113Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
114Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
115Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
116Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
117Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
118Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
119Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
120Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
121Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
123Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
124Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
125Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
126Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:10:37
127Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:10:47
128Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:11:05
129Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:11:37
130kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:11:54
131Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:11:56
132Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources0:12:05
133Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
134Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
135Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
136Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
137Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
138Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
139Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
140Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:12:24
141Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:12:34
142Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
143Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:12:47
144Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:12:59
145Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:13:10
146Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:13:17
147Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team0:13:56
148Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:14:04
149Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:14:16
150Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:33
151Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:15:35
152Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
153Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:17:05
154Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:17:07
155Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:17:31
156Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:18:19
157Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:18:21
158Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
159Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:20:57
DNSChristopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
DNFCory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
DNFMitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
DNFRobert Evans (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFAdam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFJacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFJulio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFThorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
DNFColton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
DNFMario Zamora (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
DNFValentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS
DNFAndrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
DNFLeon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
DNFQuinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
DNFErick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
DNFReid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
DNFSteven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
DNFClayton Stone (USA) Superissimo

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis5:52:42
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:02
3Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:08
4Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:15
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:22
7Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:00:23
8Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:27
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:34
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
11Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:00:38
14Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
15Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:41
16Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:00:43
17Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:00:45
18Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
19Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
21Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:47
22Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:00:49
23Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:51
24Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman
25Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:52
26Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:00:56
27Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
28Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
29Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:02
30Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:05
31Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:09
32Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:17
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:23
34Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:26
35Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:01:43
36Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:46
37Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:01:47
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:01:51
39James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo0:01:55
40Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
41Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:02:00
42Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:03
43Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:02:19
44Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:20
45Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
46Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:23
47Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:42
48Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:02
49Justin Oien (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:03:18
50Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:19
51Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:03:37
52Chad Young (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:03:48
53Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:03:58
54Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing0:04:02
55Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:04:35
56Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo0:04:41
57Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:04:49
58Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:35
59Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:05:54
60Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:05:58
61Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:06:07
62Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:33
63Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:07:18
64Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:07:25
65Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:07:32
66Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:38
67Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:08:00
68Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:04
69Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:08:07
70Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:08:23
71Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:36
72Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:09
73Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:09:21
74Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:23
75Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:09:28
76Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:30
77Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:32
78Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:09:37
79Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:09:38
80Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate0:09:51
81Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:10:13
82Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:10:16
83Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:38
84Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:46
85Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:51
86Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:10:56
87Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:11:05
88Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:11:20
89Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
90Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate0:11:29
91Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:11:32
92Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
93Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
94Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:36
95George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:11:47
96Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:12:02
97Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:12:16
98Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:12:36
99Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:37
100Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:41
101Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development0:12:46
102Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:27
103Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman0:13:49
104Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:03
105Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:14:14
106Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:14:31
107Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:14:59
108Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team0:15:06
109Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:20
110Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
111Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources0:15:21
112Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
113Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:15:37
114David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:15:55
115Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:26
116Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:16:36
117Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:16:55
118kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
119Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:17:31
120Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:17:35
121Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:37
122Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:18:05
123Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:18:13
124Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:18:14
125Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:18:23
126Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:18:48
127Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo0:18:56
128Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:19:14
129Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:19:34
130Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:19:36
131Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:19:38
132Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:19:40
133Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:19:42
134Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:19:50
135Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:20:04
136Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:20:17
137Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:20:30
138Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:20:31
139Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:20:35
140Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:20:40
141Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development0:20:44
142Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:20:56
143Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:21:15
144Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:21:34
145Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling0:21:51
146Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team0:22:03
147Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:22:26
148Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:22:46
149Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:23:08
150Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:23:31
151Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:24:52
152Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:24:58
153Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:25:04
154Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:26:22
155Richard (Ricky) Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:26:24
156Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:26:37
157Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:27:18
158Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:28:30
159Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:34:35

 

