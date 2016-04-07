Image 1 of 18 Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600) celebrates his Redlands stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 Ruben Companioni (Jamis) enters the final circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 The men's jersey leaders heading into stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 The top on the stage for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 Ruben Companioni (Jamis) sits in the bunch protected by teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 The men roll out onto the circuit under cloudy skies (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) heads into tomorrows time trial in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Ruben Companioni (Jamis) pulls on the sprint leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) happy on the podium after todays win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 Teams start to fight at the front as they approach the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 Jamis sets pace on the front to defend the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 The mens peloton still together before ether climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 The mens break opens up its gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 The Rally team trying to make something happen at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 Will Routley (Rally) attacks the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 The mens group still together early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) took a surprise victory atop the notorious Oak Glen ascent during the stage 2 finale Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Kuss reached the summit ahead of runner-up Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) in third. Jamis kept the race leader's jersey the team took with Ruben Companioni's stage 1 win, as Acevedo's result moved him into the overall lead.

Kuss, who started the day 2:25 off the overall lead after suffering in the heat during stage 1, surprised all the favourites with a late attack that pushed him past Morton and Acevedo at the line.

"I just followed all of the attacks, and then Acevedo put in one big attack near the finish and I countered that," said the 22-year-old mountain biker who is in his first full season of road racing.

The win is obviously the biggest of the young rider's road racing career, and it came ahead of two former WorldTour riders who have won stages and worn the leaders' jerseys in the tours of California and Utah.

Jamis, meanwhile, was disappointed at missing out on the stage win but accomplished the team's main goal of putting Acevedo in a good general classification spot heading into Friday's 11.4km Greenspot time trial.

"The guys rode great today," said Jamis director Seba Alexander. "They took the responsibility when they needed to. And while Janier couldn't win the stage, we did what we wanted. We'll see tomorrow how the TT goes, but the plan was done perfectly."

The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race consisted of six laps around a 22.7km circuit that led to a final 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen. The men's peloton was anxious to make it a hard day for everyone; the racing was aggressive from the start, but it took all of two laps and multiple reshufflings for the day's breakaway of five riders to establish itself.

Axeon-Hagens Berman's Justin Oien made the final cut, along with Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter, H&R Block's Samuel Travis, Elbowz Racing's Colin Stickland and Silber Pro Cycling's Nigel Ellsay. A chase group of 21 riders tried to make the bridge, but the large number of riders doomed the group's chances, and the chasers were back in the field by the end of the third lap.

The breakaway's gap extended to 3:05 at its peak, but Jamis, which wanted to set Acevedo up for the finale, put its full team on the front of the field and recruited Jelly Belly to throw in a few riders as well on lap four.

The gap began to fall precipitously from there, and it was down to 2:40 at the start of the fifth lap. The break started jettisoning riders on the final Yucaipa loop, with Travis losing contact first, followed by Strickland.

Oien, Carpenter and Ellsay turned onto Oak Glen road to start the final climb with a 1:10 gap, but Oien was the next to lose contact as the road began to turn upward in earnest.

The climb took its toll on the field as well, as riders started popping off the back in regular intervals, leaving a long string of broken wills on the road to Oak Glen. Companioni was among the dropped, and the battle for the overall lead was on.

The gap for Carpenter and Ellsay was down to 30 seconds with 4km remaining before Carpenter attacked and dropped the Silber rider a kilometre later. Ellsay was quickly back in the fold of the much-reduced group as Carpenter continued to play his cards in the closing kilometres.

Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer attacked out of the reduced peloton and bridged to Carpenter, dropping the Holowesko rider soon after to take over as the lone leader on the road.

"I knew we needed about two minutes at the bottom of the climb to make it work," said Carpenter, who has been recovering from injuries suffered in a February crash.

"I think we came in with 1:20 or 1:30, so I wasn't super optimistic," he said. "So I was just doing my part for the team to keep riding as hard as you can. We made it farther than I thought. I'm happy with that, especially considering I've only been off the couch for about a month."

The day's glory wouldn't go to Beyer, however, as the rest of the chasers caught him within the final 500 metres. From there the attacks flew in succession until Kuss got the final upperhand at the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 3:40:55 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 4 Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman 0:00:07 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:11 7 Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 10 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 11 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:00:15 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:00:18 15 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:00:22 18 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 19 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 20 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 21 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman 0:00:28 22 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:29 23 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 24 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 25 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman 26 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 27 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 28 Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:00:33 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 30 Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo 31 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 32 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:39 33 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan 0:00:41 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 35 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:49 36 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:00 37 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:11 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:16 39 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS 40 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 41 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:01:30 42 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan 0:01:33 44 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:01:36 45 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:47 46 James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo 47 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 48 Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:01:57 49 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:02:07 50 Chad Young (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman 51 Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 52 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 53 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 54 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 0:02:17 55 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:19 56 Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing 57 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:02:25 59 Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo 0:02:42 60 Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:02:45 61 Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:02:48 62 Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate 0:02:50 63 Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 64 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development 65 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman 0:02:59 66 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan 0:03:14 67 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 68 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:03:51 69 Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:59 70 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:34 71 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:10 72 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:05:39 73 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:05:42 74 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:02 75 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 76 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 77 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 78 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 79 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 80 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 81 Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 82 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear 83 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:15 84 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan 85 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:07:25 86 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:07:36 87 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate 88 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 89 Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team 0:07:48 90 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 91 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 92 Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 93 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 94 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 95 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 96 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 97 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:04 98 Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:08:42 99 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 100 Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 101 Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:08:52 102 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:08:59 103 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:09:09 104 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:09:18 105 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:09:30 106 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:10:19 107 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 108 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 109 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 110 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 111 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 112 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 113 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 114 Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo 115 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 116 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 117 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 118 Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 119 Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 120 Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 121 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 123 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 124 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon - Hagens Berman 125 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 126 Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:10:37 127 Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:10:47 128 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:11:05 129 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:11:37 130 kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:11:54 131 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:11:56 132 Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:12:05 133 Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 134 Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 135 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 136 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development 137 Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 138 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 139 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 140 Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 0:12:24 141 Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 0:12:34 142 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 143 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan 0:12:47 144 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:12:59 145 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:13:10 146 Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:13:17 147 Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team 0:13:56 148 Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:14:04 149 Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:14:16 150 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:33 151 Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:15:35 152 Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 153 Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 0:17:05 154 Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:17:07 155 Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS 0:17:31 156 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:18:19 157 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:18:21 158 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling 159 Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:20:57 DNS Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro DNF Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling DNF Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling DNF Robert Evans (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources DNF Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources DNF Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources DNF Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano DNF Colton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing DNF Mario Zamora (Mex) EP CYCLISTS DNF Valentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS DNF Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator DNF Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator DNF Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic DNF Erick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic DNF Reid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan DNF Steven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan DNF Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan DNF Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo