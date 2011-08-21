Solo win for Kiendys
CCC Polsat rider out-strips Romianik, Jurco
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4:02:27
|2
|Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) BGZ
|0:00:09
|3
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:00:10
|4
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:57
|5
|Marcin Sapa (Pol)
|6
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ
|7
|Michal Podlaski (Pol)
|0:03:02
|8
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:40
|9
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) BGZ
|0:03:41
|10
|Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol)
|0:03:43
|11
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:44
|12
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:47
|13
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr)
|0:04:23
|14
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|15
|Dzmitryi Suravets (Blr)
|0:04:42
|16
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:04:43
|17
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|18
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:04:44
|19
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:47
|20
|Dariusz Kolakowski (Pol)
|0:06:38
|21
|Kornel Sojka (Pol)
|0:07:11
|22
|Pavel Ragel (Blr)
|23
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol)
|24
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
|25
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) BGZ
|26
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol)
|27
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia Felt
|28
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol)
|29
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|30
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|31
|Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ
|0:07:13
|32
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) BGZ
|33
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) BGZ
|34
|Adam Wadecki (Pol)
|35
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia Felt
|36
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:14
|37
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia Felt
|38
|Pavel Podoliak (Blr)
|0:13:44
|39
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|40
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Legia Felt
|41
|Vladzislu Patskevich (Blr)
|42
|Jacek Kirpsza (Pol)
|43
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)
|44
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) BGZ
|45
|Damian Tomczak (Pol)
|46
|Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol)
|47
|Aliaksandr Ananich (Blr)
|48
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)
