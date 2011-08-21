Trending

Solo win for Kiendys

CCC Polsat rider out-strips Romianik, Jurco

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4:02:27
2Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) BGZ0:00:09
3Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:00:10
4Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:57
5Marcin Sapa (Pol)
6Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ
7Michal Podlaski (Pol)0:03:02
8Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:40
9Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) BGZ0:03:41
10Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol)0:03:43
11Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:44
12Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:47
13Mikhail Besaha (Blr)0:04:23
14Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
15Dzmitryi Suravets (Blr)0:04:42
16Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:04:43
17Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
18Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)0:04:44
19Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:47
20Dariusz Kolakowski (Pol)0:06:38
21Kornel Sojka (Pol)0:07:11
22Pavel Ragel (Blr)
23Grzegorz Haba (Pol)
24Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
25Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) BGZ
26Piotr Kirpsza (Pol)
27Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia Felt
28Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol)
29Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
30Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
31Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ0:07:13
32Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) BGZ
33Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) BGZ
34Adam Wadecki (Pol)
35Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia Felt
36Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:14
37Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia Felt
38Pavel Podoliak (Blr)0:13:44
39Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
40Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Legia Felt
41Vladzislu Patskevich (Blr)
42Jacek Kirpsza (Pol)
43Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)
44Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) BGZ
45Damian Tomczak (Pol)
46Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol)
47Aliaksandr Ananich (Blr)
48Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)

