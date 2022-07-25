Simon Yates wins Ordiziako Klasika
By Patrick Fletcher published
Solo victory in post-Giro comeback as Dion Smith makes it a BikeExchange-Jayco 1-2
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) made a victorious return to racing on Monday, soling to victory at the Prueba Villafranca - Ordiziako Klasika.
The British rider hadn't raced since exiting the Giro d'Italia through injury two months ago but, despite missing the Tour de France, kickstarted the second half of his season at the Spanish semi-Classic.
Yates won the hilly race in the Basque Country in 2016 and repeated the feat to cross the line alone on Monday, 10 seconds before Dion Smith led home the bunch to make it a BikeExchange-Jayco 1-2.
Xavier Cañellas (Java Kiwi Atlántico) claimed the final spot on the podium ahead of one of Yates' biggest pre-race threats, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).
Yates made his winning move on the last of five ascents of the Alto de Abaltzisketa, the key climb on the circuit that made up the entirety of the 165km one-day race.
At 3.1km in length with an average gradient of 7.3%, and preceded on the final two laps by the Alto de Altzo (2.6km at 6.1%), it was an ideal launchpad for the explosive British climber.
He opened up a significant advantage over a bunch that was reduced to 30 riders, and zipped down the descent before holding them off in the final few kilometres to the line.
The victory is Yates' sixth of the season after he won two stages at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Asturias, and one at Paris-Nice. Following the team's two stage victories in the Tour de France, the one-two is another boost in BikeExchange's battle against WorldTour relegation.
After signalling his form, Yates will remain in Spain for the Vuelta a Castilla y León on Wednesday ahead of the Clásica San Sebastián on Sunday.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Simon Yates wins Ordiziako KlasikaSolo victory in post-Giro comeback as Dion Smith makes it a BikeExchange-Jayco 1-2
-
How to maintain a bike - Some basic pointers to get you startedBike maintenance on a budget, so you can ride more and save money
-
Five moments that defined the 2022 Tour de FranceFrom Roglic's crash to the Pyrenean power play, we dissect a spectacular edition of the Grande Boucle
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live: Can anyone beat Lorena Wiebes in Provins?136.4km stage is a second chance for the sprinters