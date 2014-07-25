Trending

Gorka Izagirre wins Ordiziako Klasika

Luis Leon Sanchez, Jose Herrada round out podium

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) wins his third Prueba Villafranca - Clásica de Ordizia

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) wins his third Prueba Villafranca - Clásica de Ordizia
(Image credit: Rafa Gómez / Ciclismo a Fondo)

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar) nudged ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez to win the 91st Prueba Villafranca - Clásica de Ordizia. His third victory in his home race in the Basque country. Teammate Jose Herrada was third on the 170km coruse as Movistar claimed four of the top five places.

"We made an excellent work, " Izaguirre said after the victory. "It was difficult, because everyone was putting their eyes on us, but to avoid having much pressure, we always launched our guys with bigger chances up-front. Dayer [Quintana] and [Jonthan] Castroviejo gave it a try halfway through the course, while José escaped in the final lap.

"More than the three victories, which are more like an anecdote, I'm happy about these sensations and starting off the second part of the season with a win, " Izaguirre added.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4:22:22
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
4Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:24
6David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:38
7Jordi Simon (Spa) Team Ecuador
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:44
9Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
10Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
11Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:48
12Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
13Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
14Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:49
17Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:01:24
18Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:36
19Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
22Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
23Moisés Dueñas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH
24Higinio Fernández (Spa) Team Ecuador
25Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
26Andres Vigil (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
27Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:55
28Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:02:03
29Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:02:14
30Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
33Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Team Ukyo0:02:36
34Esteban Plaza (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan0:02:51
35Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:03:36
36Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
37Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
38Juan Eernesto Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
39Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:34
40Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH0:06:19
41Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
42Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi0:06:42
43Camilo Suarez (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:07:06
44Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:49
45Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:08:51
46Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:02
47Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team Ukyo
48Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:11:47
49Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:11:59
50Ido Zilberstien (Isr) Team Ukyo0:13:43
51Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Team Ukyo
52Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:14:40
53Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
54Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
55Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille0:15:28
56Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:06
57Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
58Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador0:16:13
59Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
60Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
61Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:17:21
62Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:17:25
63Yean Stefan Rodriguez (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:18:30
64Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:19:55
65Daniel Durango (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:20:06
DNSAndreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partiz
DNFJosé Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFChristophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFBayron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJavier Chacon (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFHaritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
DNFAnder Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFDario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFUnai Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFMikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
DNFNicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFEiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFKota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFJuan Carlos Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
DNFDiego Leon Cuervo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFAntoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFCesar Nicolas Paredes (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
DNFAlvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi9pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
4Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador5
5Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
6Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
9Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1
10Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia1

Mountain 1 - Abaltzisketa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi3pts
2Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH2
3Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador1

Mountain 2 - Abaltzisketa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi3pts
2Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador2
3Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 3 - Abaltzisketa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi3pts
2Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador2
3Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 4 - Abaltzisketa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3pts
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia1

Mountain 5 - Abaltzisketa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Gaintza
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi6pts
2Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador5
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia1
6Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo1

Sprint 1 - Ordizia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi2
3Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador1

Sprint 2 - Ordizia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi2
3Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador1

Sprint 3 - Ordizia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador3pts
2Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi2
3Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo1

Sprint 4 - Ordizia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia1

Primer Vasco
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4:22:22
2Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team4:22:28
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4:23:11
4Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH4:23:58
5Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
7Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi4:24:25
8Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi4:25:58
9Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH4:28:41
10Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi4:29:04
11Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi4:34:09
12Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi4:37:02
13Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi4:42:17

Primer extrangero
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:22:46
2Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia4:23:10
3Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
4Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia4:23:46
5Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi4:29:04
6Ido Zilberstien (Isr) Team Ukyo4:36:05
7Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi4:37:02
8Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador4:38:35
9Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) 4-72 - Colombia4:39:43
10Daniel Durango (Col) 4-72 - Colombia4:42:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews