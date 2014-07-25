Gorka Izagirre wins Ordiziako Klasika
Luis Leon Sanchez, Jose Herrada round out podium
Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar) nudged ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez to win the 91st Prueba Villafranca - Clásica de Ordizia. His third victory in his home race in the Basque country. Teammate Jose Herrada was third on the 170km coruse as Movistar claimed four of the top five places.
"We made an excellent work, " Izaguirre said after the victory. "It was difficult, because everyone was putting their eyes on us, but to avoid having much pressure, we always launched our guys with bigger chances up-front. Dayer [Quintana] and [Jonthan] Castroviejo gave it a try halfway through the course, while José escaped in the final lap.
"More than the three victories, which are more like an anecdote, I'm happy about these sensations and starting off the second part of the season with a win, " Izaguirre added.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:22:22
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|6
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:38
|7
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Team Ecuador
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:44
|9
|Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|10
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:48
|12
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|13
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|14
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|17
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:01:24
|18
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:36
|19
|Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|23
|Moisés Dueñas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH
|24
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Team Ecuador
|25
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|26
|Andres Vigil (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|27
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:55
|28
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:03
|29
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:14
|30
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:02:36
|34
|Esteban Plaza (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|0:02:51
|35
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:36
|36
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|38
|Juan Eernesto Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|39
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:34
|40
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:19
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|42
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:06:42
|43
|Camilo Suarez (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:07:06
|44
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:49
|45
|Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:08:51
|46
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:11:02
|47
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team Ukyo
|48
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:11:47
|49
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:11:59
|50
|Ido Zilberstien (Isr) Team Ukyo
|0:13:43
|51
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|52
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:14:40
|53
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|54
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|0:15:28
|56
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:06
|57
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|58
|Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:16:13
|59
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|60
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|61
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:17:21
|62
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:17:25
|63
|Yean Stefan Rodriguez (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:18:30
|64
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:19:55
|65
|Daniel Durango (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:20:06
|DNS
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|DNF
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
|DNF
|Ander Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Unai Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|DNF
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|DNF
|Diego Leon Cuervo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|DNF
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|9
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|3
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|4
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|5
|5
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|9
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|10
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|2
|3
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|2
|3
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|pts
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|5
|3
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|1
|6
|Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|3
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|3
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|3
|Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:22:22
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:22:28
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:23:11
|4
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:23:58
|5
|Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|4:24:25
|8
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|4:25:58
|9
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:28:41
|10
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi
|4:29:04
|11
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|4:34:09
|12
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|4:37:02
|13
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|4:42:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:22:46
|2
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|4:23:10
|3
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|4
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|4:23:46
|5
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi
|4:29:04
|6
|Ido Zilberstien (Isr) Team Ukyo
|4:36:05
|7
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|4:37:02
|8
|Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador
|4:38:35
|9
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|4:39:43
|10
|Daniel Durango (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|4:42:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy