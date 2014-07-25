Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) wins his third Prueba Villafranca - Clásica de Ordizia (Image credit: Rafa Gómez / Ciclismo a Fondo)

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar) nudged ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez to win the 91st Prueba Villafranca - Clásica de Ordizia. His third victory in his home race in the Basque country. Teammate Jose Herrada was third on the 170km coruse as Movistar claimed four of the top five places.

"We made an excellent work, " Izaguirre said after the victory. "It was difficult, because everyone was putting their eyes on us, but to avoid having much pressure, we always launched our guys with bigger chances up-front. Dayer [Quintana] and [Jonthan] Castroviejo gave it a try halfway through the course, while José escaped in the final lap.





"More than the three victories, which are more like an anecdote, I'm happy about these sensations and starting off the second part of the season with a win, " Izaguirre added.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4:22:22 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24 6 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:38 7 Jordi Simon (Spa) Team Ecuador 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:44 9 Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 10 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:48 12 Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 13 Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan 14 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:49 17 Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:01:24 18 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:36 19 Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 23 Moisés Dueñas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH 24 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Team Ecuador 25 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 26 Andres Vigil (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan 27 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:55 28 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:03 29 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:02:14 30 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 31 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:02:36 34 Esteban Plaza (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partizan 0:02:51 35 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:03:36 36 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 38 Juan Eernesto Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 39 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:34 40 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:19 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 42 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi 0:06:42 43 Camilo Suarez (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:07:06 44 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:49 45 Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:08:51 46 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:11:02 47 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team Ukyo 48 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:11:47 49 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:11:59 50 Ido Zilberstien (Isr) Team Ukyo 0:13:43 51 Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Team Ukyo 52 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:14:40 53 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 54 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 55 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 0:15:28 56 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:06 57 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 58 Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:16:13 59 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 60 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 61 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:17:21 62 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:17:25 63 Yean Stefan Rodriguez (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:18:30 64 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:19:55 65 Daniel Durango (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:20:06 DNS Andreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partiz DNF José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador DNF Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Bayron Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador DNF Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Javier Chacon (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi DNF Ander Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Unai Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi DNF Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - DNF Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador DNF Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Team Ukyo DNF Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Team Ukyo DNF Juan Carlos Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz DNF Diego Leon Cuervo (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Cesar Nicolas Paredes (Col) 4-72 - Colombia DNF Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 9 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 4 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 5 5 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 6 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 9 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1 10 Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 1

Mountain 1 - Abaltzisketa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 3 pts 2 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 1

Mountain 2 - Abaltzisketa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 3 pts 2 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 2 3 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 3 - Abaltzisketa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 3 pts 2 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 2 3 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 4 - Abaltzisketa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 pts 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Bernardo Suaza (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 1

Mountain 5 - Abaltzisketa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Gaintza # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 6 pts 2 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 5 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 1 6 Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo 1

Sprint 1 - Ordizia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 2 3 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 1

Sprint 2 - Ordizia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 2 3 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 1

Sprint 3 - Ordizia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 3 pts 2 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 2 3 Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo 1

Sprint 4 - Ordizia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Fernando Orjueda (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 1

Primer Vasco # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4:22:22 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 4:22:28 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4:23:11 4 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:23:58 5 Ricardo García (Spa) Team Ukyo 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 4:24:25 8 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 4:25:58 9 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:28:41 10 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi 4:29:04 11 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 4:34:09 12 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi 4:37:02 13 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 4:42:17