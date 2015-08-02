Image 1 of 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins breakaway sprint for victory at RideLondon Classic Image 2 of 19 Team Sky presented on the podium at RideLondon Image 3 of 19 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) Image 4 of 19 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) races the RideLondon Classic Image 5 of 19 The field during RideLondon Classic Image 6 of 19 The peloton races during RideLondon Image 7 of 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) was in the winning breakaway Image 8 of 19 Alex Peters (Team Sky) smiles ahead of the RideLondon start Image 9 of 19 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowds at RideLondon Image 10 of 19 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) Image 11 of 19 The field races past St Barnabas' Church on Ranmore Common during RideLondon Image 12 of 19 The scenic views during RideLondon Image 13 of 19 Ben Swift (Team Sky) Image 14 of 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins the RideLondon Classic Image 15 of 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) crowned the winner of the RideLondon Classic Image 16 of 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) waves to the crowd from the podium at the RideLondon Classic Image 17 of 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins RideLondon Classic Image 18 of 19 The peloton racing during the RideLondon Classic Image 19 of 19 RideLondon Classic podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC), Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) won the breakaway sprint to the finish line to take the victory at the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday. The Luxembourg rider dashed to the line beating Mike Teunissen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

“I’m a fast guy and so I was pretty confident," Drucker said. "I watched Ben Swift because he was nervous and wanted to do something here. I focused on him and his wheel. It ended up good for me.

“I’m a sprinter who loves a pretty hard race, so we tried to make it a hard race. It was perfect for us.”

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) set off a strong attack with roughly 70km to go that resulted in the day’s winning breakaway, which included Drucker, Teunissen and Swift along with Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka), Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge), Kenneth Van Rooy (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep).

The gap between the eight riders and the main field hovered at around one minute for the final 30km, and the bunch seemed to ease up, allowing the breakaway's gap to increase to 1:30.

The breakaway riders began attacking one another in the closing kilometres, and although Vanmarcke gained a small gap at one point, they were back together on the run-in to the finish line.

The main early break formed when Erick Rowsell (Madison Genesis) Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini, Sander Helven (Topspot Vlaanderen) and Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Group Gobert) broke clear.

They established a five-minute lead over the peloton after just over 50 kilometres of racing.

Floris Gerts was dispatched up the road by BMC at that point and he replaced Seynaeve in the group but on the third ascent of the Ranmore climb the American team attacked once more, first with Dennis and then with Gilbert. The move failed to establish a significant lead but the damage was down with the peloton unable to respond once the final winning break went clear.

The leading eight worked well until Vanmarcke’s daring attack with 15km to go. The Belgian built up a 16 second lead but a strong headwind and a determined chase saw him caught before the finish line.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:47:46 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:48:14 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx-Quick Step 4:48:35 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 4:48:46 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 11 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 18 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 20 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 21 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 22 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19 4:50:50 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis 26 Bartiomlej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 29 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 32 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 33 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 34 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 21 35 Xandro Meueisse (Bel) AN Post Chainreaction 36 Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team 37 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 38 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 39 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 40 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 41 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 42 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 43 Tom Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 44 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx-Quick Step 45 Alistair Slater (GBr) AN Post Chainreaction 46 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka 48 Tom Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 49 Plotr Brozynaa (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 51 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 52 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 53 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 54 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 55 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 56 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 57 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins 58 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 59 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 60 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 61 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 62 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 63 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 22 64 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4:51:05 68 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 4:54:28 69 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 4:56:40 70 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 71 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 72 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 73 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 74 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 75 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 76 Conor Dunne (Irl) AN Post Chainreaction 77 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 78 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 79 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 80 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Samual Lowe (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 82 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 83 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 84 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 85 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 86 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 87 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 88 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 89 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 90 Steele Von Pierre (Aus) NFTO 91 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 92 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 93 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 94 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 95 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 96 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 97 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 4:56:52 98 Tom Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 5:00:51 99 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 100 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 101 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 102 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 103 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 105 Mike Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 106 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 107 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 108 Johnny Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 109 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Alexander Maes (Bel) AN Post Chainreaction 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:04:47 112 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5:07:14 113 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 114 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) AN Post Chainreaction 115 Ryan Mullen (Irl) AN Post Chainreaction 116 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 117 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 118 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 119 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 120 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 121 Markus Barry (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 122 Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 123 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka 124 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 125 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 126 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 127 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 5:09:30 DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge DNF Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini DNF Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini DNF Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor DNF Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Jonathan Mould (GBr) One Pro Cycling DNF Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling DNF Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling DNF Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins DNF Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert DNF Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 pts 2 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 5 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 4 4 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 5 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 2 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 5 3 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 4 4 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 5 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 2 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 pts 2 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 5 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 4 4 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 5 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 2 6 Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 pts 2 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 5 3 Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 3 5 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 6 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 5 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 3 3 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 2 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 2 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 pts 2 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 19 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 16 4 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 11 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert 6 7 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 5 8 Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3