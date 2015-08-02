Drucker takes breakaway sprint to win RideLondon Classic
Teunissen and Swift sprint to second and third place on the podium
Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) won the breakaway sprint to the finish line to take the victory at the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday. The Luxembourg rider dashed to the line beating Mike Teunissen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).
Related Articles
“I’m a fast guy and so I was pretty confident," Drucker said. "I watched Ben Swift because he was nervous and wanted to do something here. I focused on him and his wheel. It ended up good for me.
“I’m a sprinter who loves a pretty hard race, so we tried to make it a hard race. It was perfect for us.”
Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) set off a strong attack with roughly 70km to go that resulted in the day’s winning breakaway, which included Drucker, Teunissen and Swift along with Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka), Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge), Kenneth Van Rooy (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep).
The gap between the eight riders and the main field hovered at around one minute for the final 30km, and the bunch seemed to ease up, allowing the breakaway's gap to increase to 1:30.
The breakaway riders began attacking one another in the closing kilometres, and although Vanmarcke gained a small gap at one point, they were back together on the run-in to the finish line.
The main early break formed when Erick Rowsell (Madison Genesis) Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini, Sander Helven (Topspot Vlaanderen) and Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Group Gobert) broke clear.
They established a five-minute lead over the peloton after just over 50 kilometres of racing.
Floris Gerts was dispatched up the road by BMC at that point and he replaced Seynaeve in the group but on the third ascent of the Ranmore climb the American team attacked once more, first with Dennis and then with Gilbert. The move failed to establish a significant lead but the damage was down with the peloton unable to respond once the final winning break went clear.
The leading eight worked well until Vanmarcke’s daring attack with 15km to go. The Belgian built up a 16 second lead but a strong headwind and a determined chase saw him caught before the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:47:46
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:48:14
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx-Quick Step
|4:48:35
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|4:48:46
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|11
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|18
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|21
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|22
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
|4:50:50
|23
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|26
|Bartiomlej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|32
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|33
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 21
|35
|Xandro Meueisse (Bel) AN Post Chainreaction
|36
|Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|38
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|40
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|42
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|43
|Tom Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|44
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx-Quick Step
|45
|Alistair Slater (GBr) AN Post Chainreaction
|46
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka
|48
|Tom Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|49
|Plotr Brozynaa (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|53
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|54
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|56
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|57
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
|58
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|59
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|61
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|62
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|63
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 22
|64
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4:51:05
|68
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|4:54:28
|69
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|4:56:40
|70
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|71
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|72
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|73
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|74
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|75
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|76
|Conor Dunne (Irl) AN Post Chainreaction
|77
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|78
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|79
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|80
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Samual Lowe (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|82
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|84
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|85
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|87
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|88
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|89
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|90
|Steele Von Pierre (Aus) NFTO
|91
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|92
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|93
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|94
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|95
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|96
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|97
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|4:56:52
|98
|Tom Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5:00:51
|99
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|100
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|101
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|102
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|103
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|105
|Mike Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|106
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|107
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|108
|Johnny Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|109
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Alexander Maes (Bel) AN Post Chainreaction
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:04:47
|112
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5:07:14
|113
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|114
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) AN Post Chainreaction
|115
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) AN Post Chainreaction
|116
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|117
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|118
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|119
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|120
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|121
|Markus Barry (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|122
|Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|123
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
|124
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|125
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|127
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|5:09:30
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|DNF
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|5
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|4
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|2
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|5
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|4
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|2
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|5
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|4
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|2
|6
|Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|5
|3
|Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|3
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|3
|3
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|2
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|2
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|19
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|16
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|11
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
|6
|7
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|8
|Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|10
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|7
|4
|Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|2
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy