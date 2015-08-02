Trending

Drucker takes breakaway sprint to win RideLondon Classic

Teunissen and Swift sprint to second and third place on the podium

Image 1 of 19

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins breakaway sprint for victory at RideLondon Classic

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins breakaway sprint for victory at RideLondon Classic
Image 2 of 19

Team Sky presented on the podium at RideLondon

Team Sky presented on the podium at RideLondon
Image 3 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)
Image 4 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) races the RideLondon Classic

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) races the RideLondon Classic
Image 5 of 19

The field during RideLondon Classic

The field during RideLondon Classic
Image 6 of 19

The peloton races during RideLondon

The peloton races during RideLondon
Image 7 of 19

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) was in the winning breakaway

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) was in the winning breakaway
Image 8 of 19

Alex Peters (Team Sky) smiles ahead of the RideLondon start

Alex Peters (Team Sky) smiles ahead of the RideLondon start
Image 9 of 19

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowds at RideLondon

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowds at RideLondon
Image 10 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)
Image 11 of 19

The field races past St Barnabas' Church on Ranmore Common during RideLondon

The field races past St Barnabas' Church on Ranmore Common during RideLondon
Image 12 of 19

The scenic views during RideLondon

The scenic views during RideLondon
Image 13 of 19

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
Image 14 of 19

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins the RideLondon Classic

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins the RideLondon Classic
Image 15 of 19

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) crowned the winner of the RideLondon Classic

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) crowned the winner of the RideLondon Classic
Image 16 of 19

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) waves to the crowd from the podium at the RideLondon Classic

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) waves to the crowd from the podium at the RideLondon Classic
Image 17 of 19

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins RideLondon Classic

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins RideLondon Classic
Image 18 of 19

The peloton racing during the RideLondon Classic

The peloton racing during the RideLondon Classic
Image 19 of 19

RideLondon Classic podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC), Ben Swift (Team Sky)

RideLondon Classic podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC), Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) won the breakaway sprint to the finish line to take the victory at the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday. The Luxembourg rider dashed to the line beating Mike Teunissen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

“I’m a fast guy and so I was pretty confident," Drucker said. "I watched Ben Swift because he was nervous and wanted to do something here. I focused on him and his wheel. It ended up good for me.

“I’m a sprinter who loves a pretty hard race, so we tried to make it a hard race. It was perfect for us.”

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) set off a strong attack with roughly 70km to go that resulted in the day’s winning breakaway, which included Drucker, Teunissen and Swift along with Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka), Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge), Kenneth Van Rooy (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep).

The gap between the eight riders and the main field hovered at around one minute for the final 30km, and the bunch seemed to ease up, allowing the breakaway's gap to increase to 1:30.

The breakaway riders began attacking one another in the closing kilometres, and although Vanmarcke gained a small gap at one point, they were back together on the run-in to the finish line.

The main early break formed when Erick Rowsell (Madison Genesis) Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini, Sander Helven (Topspot Vlaanderen) and Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Group Gobert) broke clear.

They established a five-minute lead over the peloton after just over 50 kilometres of racing.

Floris Gerts was dispatched up the road by BMC at that point and he replaced Seynaeve in the group but on the third ascent of the Ranmore climb the American team attacked once more, first with Dennis and then with Gilbert. The move failed to establish a significant lead but the damage was down with the peloton unable to respond once the final winning break went clear.

The leading eight worked well until Vanmarcke’s daring attack with 15km to go. The Belgian built up a 16 second lead but a strong headwind and a determined chase saw him caught before the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:47:46
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:48:14
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx-Quick Step4:48:35
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo4:48:46
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
11Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
18Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
21Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
22Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 194:50:50
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
26Bartiomlej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
29Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
31Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
32Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
33Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
34Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 21
35Xandro Meueisse (Bel) AN Post Chainreaction
36Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team
37Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
38Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
39Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
40Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
41Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
42Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
43Tom Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
44Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx-Quick Step
45Alistair Slater (GBr) AN Post Chainreaction
46Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
47Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka
48Tom Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
49Plotr Brozynaa (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
52Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
53Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
54Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
55Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
56Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
57Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
58William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
59Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
60Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
61Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
62Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
63Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 22
64Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky4:51:05
68Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini4:54:28
69Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling4:56:40
70Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
71James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
72Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
73Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
74Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
75George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
76Conor Dunne (Irl) AN Post Chainreaction
77Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
78Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
79Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
80Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Samual Lowe (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
82Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
84Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
85Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
86Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
87Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
88Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
89Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
90Steele Von Pierre (Aus) NFTO
91Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
92Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
93Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
94Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
95Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
96Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
97Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC4:56:52
98Tom Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis5:00:51
99Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
100Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
101Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
102Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
103Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
105Mike Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
106Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
107Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
108Johnny Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
109Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Alexander Maes (Bel) AN Post Chainreaction
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:04:47
112Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5:07:14
113Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
114Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) AN Post Chainreaction
115Ryan Mullen (Irl) AN Post Chainreaction
116Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
117Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
118George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
119Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
120Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
121Markus Barry (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
122Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
123Theo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
124Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
125Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
126Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
127Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini5:09:30
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
DNFShiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
DNFFelix English (Irl) JLT Condor
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFGabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert
DNFKenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFRobert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis6pts
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini5
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen4
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
5Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert2
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis6pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen5
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini4
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
5Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert2
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis6pts
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini5
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen4
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
5Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert2
6Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis6pts
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini5
3Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team4
4Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen3
5Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
6Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton5
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling5pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen3
3Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini5pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen2
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini5pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen2
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
3Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo2
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo2
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis24pts
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini19
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen16
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling11
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
6Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Group Gobert6
7Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton5
8Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling14pts
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini10
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen7
4Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team5
5Gerts Floris (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
6Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo2
9Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo2
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lotto NL-Jumbo1

 

 

