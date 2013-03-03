McConnell takes out first race with new team
Tops Bishop, Wells
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)
|1:30:24
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air-Cannondale)
|0:00:02
|3
|Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
|0:00:33
|4
|Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:47
|5
|Cameron Jette
|0:03:42
|6
|Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:04:04
|7
|Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles)
|0:04:25
|8
|Zackary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:04:57
|9
|Alex Grant (Sho-Air-Cannondale)
|0:05:00
|10
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|0:09:57
|11
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:06:51
|12
|Jason Sager (Team Jamis)
|0:07:01
|13
|Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo)
|0:07:24
|14
|Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale)
|0:07:39
|15
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:08:02
|16
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)
|0:08:31
|17
|Menso DeJong (Team Clif Bar)
|0:09:27
|18
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt)
|0:09:28
|19
|Juan Escarcega
|0:10:03
|20
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:10:05
|21
|Robert McCarty (Ag Factory Racing McCarty Training)
|0:10:07
|22
|Billy Melone (Spin Arts Cycling Team)
|0:10:24
|23
|Tristan Cowie
|0:10:51
|24
|Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt)
|0:10:52
|25
|Drew Edsall (Kenda-Felt)
|0:11:05
|26
|David Hanes (Ride Away Bicycles)
|0:11:29
|27
|Ignacio Torres (Turbo Bicycles)
|0:11:52
|28
|Matt Gordon (Team Cycle Progression)
|0:12:10
|29
|Bryan Fawley (Giant South)
|0:12:28
|30
|Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.com)
|0:12:33
|31
|Ivan Lizardi (Turbo Bicycles)
|0:13:44
|32
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:14:05
|33
|Jonny Sundt (Giant South)
|0:14:31
|34
|Kyle Taylor (Team Bikers Choice)
|0:14:50
|35
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger-Bontrager Off Road)
|0:15:02
|36
|Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:15:03
|37
|Jacob Albrecht (6whole Athlete-specialized)
|0:15:30
|38
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|0:16:19
|39
|Nathan Brown (Superfly Cycles)
|0:16:24
|40
|Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)
|0:17:01
|41
|Keith Hargis (Rbm-Matrix)
|0:17:28
|42
|Billy Wood (Team Bikers Choice)
|0:18:01
|43
|Eliel Anttila
|0:18:47
|44
|Craig Wohlschlae (Giant)
|0:18:53
|45
|Nick Truitt
|0:19:41
|46
|Garet Steinmetz (Ethos)
|0:20:08
|47
|Craig Kunz (Team Bicycle Sport Shop)
|0:20:24
|48
|Gerald Drummond (Mad Alchemy-Vege Rider Cooperative)
|0:25:24
|49
|Wiley Mosley (Team Super Awesome)
|0:30:24
|50
|Alex Wild (Trail Head Cyclery)
|0:35:24
|51
|Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot)
|0:40:24
|52
|Lucas Brusseau (Athletes On Track-Subaru-Sun & Ski)
|0:45:24
|53
|Sam Gross (Nationwide-Veloworx)
|0:50:24
|54
|Joshua Rosby ((w)reck.less Racing)
|0:55:24
|55
|Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
|1:00:24
|DNF
|Sean Leader (Cycleworks)
|DNF
|Justin Lindine (Redline)
|DNF
|Mathieu Bilodeau (Khs-War-Cytomax)
|DNF
|Emmanuel Valencia (Turbo Bicycles)
|DNF
|Pablo Voigt
|DNF
|Rick Wetherald (Athletes On Track-Subaru)
|DNF
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3rox Racing)
|DNS
|Spencer Paxson (Kona)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy