Trending

McConnell takes out first race with new team

Tops Bishop, Wells

Image 1 of 25

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing)

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 25

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale ) riding on McConnell's wheel

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale ) riding on McConnell's wheel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 25

New Trek signings gave them two wins today: Rebecca Henderson and Daniel McConnell

New Trek signings gave them two wins today: Rebecca Henderson and Daniel McConnell
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 25

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing)

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 25

Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) at the start

Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 25

Dan McConnell wins the Elite Men's start

Dan McConnell wins the Elite Men's start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 25

Scott teammates Derek Zanstra and Geoff Kabush

Scott teammates Derek Zanstra and Geoff Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 25

Barry Wicks (Kona) riding through thick forest on his final lap

Barry Wicks (Kona) riding through thick forest on his final lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) edging out Bishop for the win

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) edging out Bishop for the win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) winning the Mellow Johnny's Classic

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) winning the Mellow Johnny's Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) leading Bishop on lap four

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) leading Bishop on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 25

A ride cornering on one of the uphill switchbacks

A ride cornering on one of the uphill switchbacks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 25

Alex Grant (Sho-Air Cannondale) riding an uphill technical section

Alex Grant (Sho-Air Cannondale) riding an uphill technical section
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 25

U-23 Champion Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)

U-23 Champion Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 25

Elite men's front row

Elite men's front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) leading past an old western village on lap one

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) leading past an old western village on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 25

Alex Grant (Sho-Air Cannondale) racing on lap one

Alex Grant (Sho-Air Cannondale) racing on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 25

Mitch Hoke (Kenda-Felt) riding an old streambed

Mitch Hoke (Kenda-Felt) riding an old streambed
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 25

Justin Lindine (Redline) trying to recover from a massive crash at the start

Justin Lindine (Redline) trying to recover from a massive crash at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 25

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) leading the race

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) leading the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 25

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) suffered an untimely flat tire

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) suffered an untimely flat tire
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 25

Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) was having a brilliant ride

Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) was having a brilliant ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 25

Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing)

Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)1:30:24
2Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air-Cannondale)0:00:02
3Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)0:00:33
4Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing)0:00:47
5Cameron Jette0:03:42
6Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing)0:04:04
7Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles)0:04:25
8Zackary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:04:57
9Alex Grant (Sho-Air-Cannondale)0:05:00
10Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:09:57
11Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:06:51
12Jason Sager (Team Jamis)0:07:01
13Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo)0:07:24
14Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale)0:07:39
15Barry Wicks (Kona)0:08:02
16Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)0:08:31
17Menso DeJong (Team Clif Bar)0:09:27
18Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt)0:09:28
19Juan Escarcega0:10:03
20Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:10:05
21Robert McCarty (Ag Factory Racing McCarty Training)0:10:07
22Billy Melone (Spin Arts Cycling Team)0:10:24
23Tristan Cowie0:10:51
24Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt)0:10:52
25Drew Edsall (Kenda-Felt)0:11:05
26David Hanes (Ride Away Bicycles)0:11:29
27Ignacio Torres (Turbo Bicycles)0:11:52
28Matt Gordon (Team Cycle Progression)0:12:10
29Bryan Fawley (Giant South)0:12:28
30Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.com)0:12:33
31Ivan Lizardi (Turbo Bicycles)0:13:44
32Ernie Watenpaugh (Tokyo Joe's)0:14:05
33Jonny Sundt (Giant South)0:14:31
34Kyle Taylor (Team Bikers Choice)0:14:50
35Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger-Bontrager Off Road)0:15:02
36Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)0:15:03
37Jacob Albrecht (6whole Athlete-specialized)0:15:30
38Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:16:19
39Nathan Brown (Superfly Cycles)0:16:24
40Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:17:01
41Keith Hargis (Rbm-Matrix)0:17:28
42Billy Wood (Team Bikers Choice)0:18:01
43Eliel Anttila0:18:47
44Craig Wohlschlae (Giant)0:18:53
45Nick Truitt0:19:41
46Garet Steinmetz (Ethos)0:20:08
47Craig Kunz (Team Bicycle Sport Shop)0:20:24
48Gerald Drummond (Mad Alchemy-Vege Rider Cooperative)0:25:24
49Wiley Mosley (Team Super Awesome)0:30:24
50Alex Wild (Trail Head Cyclery)0:35:24
51Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot)0:40:24
52Lucas Brusseau (Athletes On Track-Subaru-Sun & Ski)0:45:24
53Sam Gross (Nationwide-Veloworx)0:50:24
54Joshua Rosby ((w)reck.less Racing)0:55:24
55Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes Factory Team)1:00:24
DNFSean Leader (Cycleworks)
DNFJustin Lindine (Redline)
DNFMathieu Bilodeau (Khs-War-Cytomax)
DNFEmmanuel Valencia (Turbo Bicycles)
DNFPablo Voigt
DNFRick Wetherald (Athletes On Track-Subaru)
DNFGeoff Kabush (Scott-3rox Racing)
DNSSpencer Paxson (Kona)

Latest on Cyclingnews