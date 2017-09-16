Trending

Trentin wins Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem

Drucker second, Greipel third from peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin won the Classic Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday, crossing the line solo to finish off a tactical race that revolved around his Quick-Step Floors team.

Trentin, who won four stages at the recent Vuelta a Espana, was one of four Quick-Step riders in a 15-rider move that emerged towards the end of the Belgian one-day race, and when he accelerated inside the final 10km BMC’s Jempy Drucker was the only one to go with him.

Trentin, not content to wait for a two-up sprint, attacked the BMC rider with a couple of kilometres remaining, comfortably riding away through a brace of tight corners to give himself enough time sit up and celebrate in the home straight.

Drucker took second place, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took third, the German having been part of the peloton that caught the remnants of the front group soon after Trentin and Drucker had gone clear.

It took an hour for a breakaway to form, and when it did there were six riders involved. They were: Martijn Budding (Roompot), Tom Devriendt (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie), Guillaume Haag (T.Palm-Pole), Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua) and Kenny Molly (Fortuneo-Oscaro)

They carved out a lead of nearly four minutes but a split in the peloton saw the bunch come roaring back with still over 50km to race. They weren't caught, but they were joined, as 13 riders, including Trentin, clipped across from the peloton. 

Two contenders were taken out of the picture when Mark Cavendish was dropped and Dan McLay crashed, and then the situation up front changed again with 33km to go. Tiesj Benoot, his Lotto Soudal team having led the chase in the peloton, attacked to bridge over to a fraying lead group, taking Gaviria and his leadout man Max Richeze with him. Suddenly Quick-Step had four in a group of 15 and they hit the front while the sting was taken out of the chase. 

Gaviria attacked with 24km to go to encourage other teams in the lead group to take responsibility, while in the peloton behind Direct Energie and Topsport Vlaanderen started to mount a proper chase, with the gap hovering at 20 seconds. 

With 6.5km to go, Trentin ghosted off the front, not so much through an attack as a couple of corners and sustained acceleration. Drucker was on his wheel and suddenly they were away, no one behind willing to take it up. 

The peloton soon came back to that group, but Trentin was soon away on his own to celebrate a victory that confirms him as a favourite for the World Championships next weekend. There would have been quite an inquest, had Quick-Step not won this one. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:36:03
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
7Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
12Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
13Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
23Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
25Franklin Six (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
29Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
30Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
31Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
32Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
34Piotr Havik (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
35Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
36Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
38Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
40Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
41Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
42Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
45Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:23
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
48Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:28
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
50Marvin Tasset (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
51Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
52Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
53Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:32
55Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
58Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
59Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
60Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
62Patrick Müller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
66Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
67Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
68Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
70Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
71Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:44
72Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:48
74Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:01
77Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
78Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
79Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
80Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
81Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
82Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:15
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:32
85Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:57
86Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:09
87Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:16
88Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:13
89Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
90Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
91Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
93José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
94Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:22
95Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka-Riga
96Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
97Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:25
98David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:09:46
99Norman Vahtra (Est) AGO-Aqua Service
100Arthur Baude (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
101Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
102Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
103Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
104Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
105Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
106Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
107Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
111Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
112Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
113Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
115Pierre Goebeert (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
116Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMassimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFMikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
DNFCaine Van Mol (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFBas Tietema (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBrent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMax Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFAuxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLaurent Pieters (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSHuub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSDan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction

