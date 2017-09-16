Trentin wins Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem
Drucker second, Greipel third from peloton
Matteo Trentin won the Classic Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday, crossing the line solo to finish off a tactical race that revolved around his Quick-Step Floors team.
Trentin, who won four stages at the recent Vuelta a Espana, was one of four Quick-Step riders in a 15-rider move that emerged towards the end of the Belgian one-day race, and when he accelerated inside the final 10km BMC’s Jempy Drucker was the only one to go with him.
Trentin, not content to wait for a two-up sprint, attacked the BMC rider with a couple of kilometres remaining, comfortably riding away through a brace of tight corners to give himself enough time sit up and celebrate in the home straight.
Drucker took second place, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took third, the German having been part of the peloton that caught the remnants of the front group soon after Trentin and Drucker had gone clear.
It took an hour for a breakaway to form, and when it did there were six riders involved. They were: Martijn Budding (Roompot), Tom Devriendt (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie), Guillaume Haag (T.Palm-Pole), Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua) and Kenny Molly (Fortuneo-Oscaro)
They carved out a lead of nearly four minutes but a split in the peloton saw the bunch come roaring back with still over 50km to race. They weren't caught, but they were joined, as 13 riders, including Trentin, clipped across from the peloton.
Two contenders were taken out of the picture when Mark Cavendish was dropped and Dan McLay crashed, and then the situation up front changed again with 33km to go. Tiesj Benoot, his Lotto Soudal team having led the chase in the peloton, attacked to bridge over to a fraying lead group, taking Gaviria and his leadout man Max Richeze with him. Suddenly Quick-Step had four in a group of 15 and they hit the front while the sting was taken out of the chase.
Gaviria attacked with 24km to go to encourage other teams in the lead group to take responsibility, while in the peloton behind Direct Energie and Topsport Vlaanderen started to mount a proper chase, with the gap hovering at 20 seconds.
With 6.5km to go, Trentin ghosted off the front, not so much through an attack as a couple of corners and sustained acceleration. Drucker was on his wheel and suddenly they were away, no one behind willing to take it up.
The peloton soon came back to that group, but Trentin was soon away on his own to celebrate a victory that confirms him as a favourite for the World Championships next weekend. There would have been quite an inquest, had Quick-Step not won this one.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:36:03
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|12
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|13
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|21
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Franklin Six (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|30
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|31
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|34
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|36
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|38
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|40
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|41
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|42
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|45
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:23
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|48
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:28
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|50
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|51
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|52
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|53
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:32
|55
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|58
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|59
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Antoine Loy (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|62
|Patrick Müller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|66
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|67
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|68
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|71
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:44
|72
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|74
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:01
|77
|Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|78
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|80
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|81
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:15
|83
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:32
|85
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:57
|86
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:09
|87
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:16
|88
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:13
|89
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:22
|95
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka-Riga
|96
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|97
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:25
|98
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:09:46
|99
|Norman Vahtra (Est) AGO-Aqua Service
|100
|Arthur Baude (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|101
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|102
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|103
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|104
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|105
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|106
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|107
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|111
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|112
|Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|113
|Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Pierre Goebeert (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|116
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Caine Van Mol (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Bas Tietema (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Laurent Pieters (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
