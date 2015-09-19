Trending

Sean de Bie wins Primus Classic with late attack

Claeys and Gerts second and third as bunch sprint fails to materialise

Sean De Bie wins stage 4.

(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)

Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) took victory in the Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem, moving clear of the field in the final kilometre and holding his lead to the line.

Dimitri Claeys (Verandas Willems) and Floris Gerts (BMC) followed the Belgian for second and third, while Danny van Poppel (Trek) won the bunch sprint for fourth. 

A four-man break, comprising Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Julien Morice (Europcar) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot), had gone clear in the early kilometres and led for much of the 199.2km 1.HC race in Belgium. While a sprint looked likely as things came together with just over 6km to go, De Bie slowly but surely opened up a gap under the flame rouge and held it to the line.

It is the 23-year-old's second win of the season after he took a stage at the Tour de Luxembourg in June.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:31:14
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:01
3Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
9Boudat Thomas (Fra) Team Europcar
10Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
11Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
14Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
18Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
20Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
27Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:10
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
37Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:00:11
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
39David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
41Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
45Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:22
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
47Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
49Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
50Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
51Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
52Patryk Stosz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
53Valentin Madouas (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
54Christophe Prémont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
55Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
56Guillaume Haag (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallon
57Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
59Tiziano Dall´Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
61Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
63Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
64Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
66Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
67Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
68Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
69Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
71Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
72Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
74Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:04
76Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
79Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
80Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
82Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
84Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
87Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
88Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Claudio Catania (Ita) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
95Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
99Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
100Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
101Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
104Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
105Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
108Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
109Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFFrantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Teamel
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFEduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFKevin Callebaut (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMaxime Vekeman (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
DNFIan Vansumere (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
DNFJeff Peelaers (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFThomas Armstrong (GBr) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
DNFJulien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEryk Laton (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEmiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFTomas Petit (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMassimiliano Barbero Piantino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNSFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
DNSFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing

