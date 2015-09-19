Sean de Bie wins Primus Classic with late attack
Claeys and Gerts second and third as bunch sprint fails to materialise
Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) took victory in the Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem, moving clear of the field in the final kilometre and holding his lead to the line.
Dimitri Claeys (Verandas Willems) and Floris Gerts (BMC) followed the Belgian for second and third, while Danny van Poppel (Trek) won the bunch sprint for fourth.
A four-man break, comprising Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Julien Morice (Europcar) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot), had gone clear in the early kilometres and led for much of the 199.2km 1.HC race in Belgium. While a sprint looked likely as things came together with just over 6km to go, De Bie slowly but surely opened up a gap under the flame rouge and held it to the line.
It is the 23-year-old's second win of the season after he took a stage at the Tour de Luxembourg in June.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:31:14
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|9
|Boudat Thomas (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|11
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|18
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|27
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:10
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|37
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|39
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|45
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:22
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|47
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:13
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|54
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|55
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|56
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|57
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|59
|Tiziano Dall´Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|61
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|63
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|64
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
|66
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|67
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|68
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|74
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:04
|76
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|79
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|80
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|82
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|88
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Claudio Catania (Ita) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
|95
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|101
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|105
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|108
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Teamel
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
|DNF
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
|DNF
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Thomas Armstrong (GBr) Tpalm - Pôle Continental Wallone
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
|DNF
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protectc
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Eryk Laton (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tomas Petit (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxellesel
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Massimiliano Barbero Piantino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNS
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNS
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
