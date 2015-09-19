Sean De Bie wins stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)

Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) took victory in the Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem, moving clear of the field in the final kilometre and holding his lead to the line.

Dimitri Claeys (Verandas Willems) and Floris Gerts (BMC) followed the Belgian for second and third, while Danny van Poppel (Trek) won the bunch sprint for fourth.

A four-man break, comprising Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Julien Morice (Europcar) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot), had gone clear in the early kilometres and led for much of the 199.2km 1.HC race in Belgium. While a sprint looked likely as things came together with just over 6km to go, De Bie slowly but surely opened up a gap under the flame rouge and held it to the line.

It is the 23-year-old's second win of the season after he took a stage at the Tour de Luxembourg in June.

Full Results