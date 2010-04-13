Trending

Visconti victorious in Marmaris

Taaramäe takes over race lead from Greipel

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his stage win on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins the Tour of Turkey's third stage, the Italian's second victory of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The stage three podium (l-r): Simon Spilak (Lampre - Farnese Vini), Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was strong on the last climb near Marmaris with Spilak (Lampre), Taaramae (Cofidis), Visconti (ISD), Pauriol (Cofidis) and Celis (Footon - Servetto) in pursuit.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Giovanni Visconti shows a jewel offered to him by his father for his 27th birthday.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
The winning podium of stage 3 in Marmaris.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) powers to overall lead during stage 3.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
David Moncoutié (Cofidis), leading Simon Spilak (Lampre), played a major role in the success of the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
A happy Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) crossed the line in Marmaris as the winner of stage 3 in the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) leads the points classification after stage 3.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri) is the king of the mountains after three stages in the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) is the new leader of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Stage 3 podium in Marmaris (l-r): Simon Spilak, Giovanni Visconti and Rein Taaramäe.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
A spectacular podium in Marmaris with Simon Spilak, Giovanni Visconti and Rein Taaramäe (l-r).

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Eastern sensations in Turkey with Estonia's Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Slovenian Simon Spilak (Lampre) coming second and third in Marmaris.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
At the start of stage 3, André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) was still leading the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Luca Scinto told his ISD-Neri riders to go on the offensive prior to stage 3 starting in Bodrum.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Italy's Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his victory in stage three.

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD) nabs a fine win on stage three of Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) took over the GC lead.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The stage three podium, topped by Giovanni Visconti wth Simon Spilak and Rein Taaramae.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Italy's Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won stage three at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Marmaris on Tuesday and Estonia's Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) took the overall race lead after a series of attacks on the last climb saw Germany's André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) lose contact and finish 22 seconds down.

Visconti got away with Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Cofidis riders David Moncoutié, Rein Taaramäe and Remi Pauriol on the last climb of the 166km stage, 10km from Marmaris.

The Cofidis trio tried to attack Visconti on the descent but he chased them down and still had the speed to win the sprint. Spilak took second and Taaramäe third.

Greipel and his young HTC-Columbia teammates had managed to control all the attacks in the final hour of racing and reeled in the early break by Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas), Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia), Diego Caccia (ISD) und Adam Sznitko (CCC Polsat). However the well-drilled ISD-Neri team set a blistering pace on the final climb to set up Visconti. He jumped first and the five-man breakaway got the gap.

At the finish, Greipel initially thought he had done enough to keep the leader's blue jersey but thanks to the four-second time bonus for third place, Taaramäe, the current Estonian national champion, took it by just one second.

Visconti is now second at just one second overall. Greipel is third at six seconds. The USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC–Columbia) finished 13 seconds behind Visconti and slipped to fifth place, at 13 seconds.

Taaramäe and Cofidis will now have to defend their narrow lead on the two toughest stages in the year's Presidential Tour of Turkey. Wednesday's 209km fourth stage is another day in the hills from Marmaris to Pamukkale. Thursday 221km fifth stage is from Denizli to Fethiye and includes two climbs to over 1200 metres before a dive down to the finish at sea level.

Full Results
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri4:22:28
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:07
6Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
7Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
10Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
12Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
15Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
16Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
17Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
19Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
21Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
23Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:22
24André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
25Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
28Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:25
31Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
32Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:31
34Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
35Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:40
36Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:11
37Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:14
38Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:22
40Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:39
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:58
42Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
44Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:13
45Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
47Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
48Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
49Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
52Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
53Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
54Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
55Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
56Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:03:33
57David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
58Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
62Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
63Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
64Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
66Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
67Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
68Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
69David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
70Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
71Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
72Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
73Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
75Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
76Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
77Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
78Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
80Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:11
81Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
82Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:08:15
83René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
84Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
85Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
86Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
87Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
88Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
89Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
90Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
91Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:09:30
DNFBünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
DNFParide Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

Mugla Sprint Prime
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1

Marmaris Finish
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri15pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
4Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
5David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
6Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
7Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
10Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
11Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
12Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic4
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
14Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
15Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec1

KOM 1
1Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri10pts
2Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia5
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo3
5Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

KOM 2 - Mugla Uni.
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
4Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Teams
1Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13:07:31
2ISD - Neri0:00:28
3Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:32
4Xacobeo Galicia0:00:53
5Team HTC - Columbia
6Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:59
7Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:20
8Skil - Shimano0:02:17
9De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:32
10Footon-Servetto
11Liquigas-Doimo0:04:01
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:07
13Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:06:04
14CarmioOro NGC0:10:32

General classification after stage 3
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9:11:47
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:01
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:10
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:13
6Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:20
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:22
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
11Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:26
12Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
13Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
14Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:30
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
17Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:33
18Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:34
19Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:36
20Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:37
21Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:42
22Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
24Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:44
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:50
28Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
29Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:54
30Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:56
31Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:57
32Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:00
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:06
34Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:24
35Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:31
36Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:34
37Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:01
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:06
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:14
40Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:15
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:19
42Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:35
43Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:41
44Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:42
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:46
46Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:51
47Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:52
48Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:55
49Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:00
50Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:03:05
51Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
52Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:15
53Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:22
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:36
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:43
56Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:55
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:05
58Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:06
59Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:04:10
60David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
61Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:11
62Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:12
63Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:18
64Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
65Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:21
66Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:22
67Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:04:27
68Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:04:28
69Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:29
70David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:31
71Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:42
72Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:43
73Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:50
74Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:51
75Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:48
76Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:06:06
77Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
78Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:06:53
79Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:07:02
80Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:07:14
81Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:11:47

Points classification
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
4Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
6Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic13
7Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
8Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
9David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
10Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC11
11Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
12Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto10
13Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
14Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
15Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
16Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
17Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
18Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
19Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri6
20Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
21Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri6
22Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
24Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
25Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
26Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
27Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic4
28Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
30David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
31Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec1
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
33René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification
1Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Mountains classification
1Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri14pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia10
3Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
4Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
6Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
7Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
8Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Teams classification
1Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne27:35:56
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
3ISD - Neri0:00:48
4Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:16
5Xacobeo Galicia0:01:17
6Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:30
7Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:41
8Skil - Shimano0:02:53
9Footon-Servetto0:03:00
10De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:01
11Liquigas-Doimo0:04:06
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:19
13Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:58
14CarmioOro NGC0:11:59

 

