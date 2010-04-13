Visconti victorious in Marmaris
Taaramäe takes over race lead from Greipel
Italy's Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won stage three at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Marmaris on Tuesday and Estonia's Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) took the overall race lead after a series of attacks on the last climb saw Germany's André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) lose contact and finish 22 seconds down.
Visconti got away with Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Cofidis riders David Moncoutié, Rein Taaramäe and Remi Pauriol on the last climb of the 166km stage, 10km from Marmaris.
The Cofidis trio tried to attack Visconti on the descent but he chased them down and still had the speed to win the sprint. Spilak took second and Taaramäe third.
Greipel and his young HTC-Columbia teammates had managed to control all the attacks in the final hour of racing and reeled in the early break by Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas), Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia), Diego Caccia (ISD) und Adam Sznitko (CCC Polsat). However the well-drilled ISD-Neri team set a blistering pace on the final climb to set up Visconti. He jumped first and the five-man breakaway got the gap.
At the finish, Greipel initially thought he had done enough to keep the leader's blue jersey but thanks to the four-second time bonus for third place, Taaramäe, the current Estonian national champion, took it by just one second.
Visconti is now second at just one second overall. Greipel is third at six seconds. The USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC–Columbia) finished 13 seconds behind Visconti and slipped to fifth place, at 13 seconds.
Taaramäe and Cofidis will now have to defend their narrow lead on the two toughest stages in the year's Presidential Tour of Turkey. Wednesday's 209km fourth stage is another day in the hills from Marmaris to Pamukkale. Thursday 221km fifth stage is from Denizli to Fethiye and includes two climbs to over 1200 metres before a dive down to the finish at sea level.
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|4:22:28
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:07
|6
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|7
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|16
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|17
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:22
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|28
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:25
|31
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|33
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:31
|34
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:40
|36
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|37
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:14
|38
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:22
|40
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:39
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:58
|42
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|44
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:13
|45
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|47
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|48
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|53
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|54
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|55
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|56
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:33
|57
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|62
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|63
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|64
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|69
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|70
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|71
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|72
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|73
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|75
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|76
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|77
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|78
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:11
|81
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:08:15
|83
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|84
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|85
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|87
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|88
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|89
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|90
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|91
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:09:30
|DNF
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
|DNF
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|4
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|5
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|6
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|7
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|10
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|11
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|12
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|14
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|15
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|10
|pts
|2
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|5
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|4
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13:07:31
|2
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:28
|3
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:32
|4
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:53
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:59
|7
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:20
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:17
|9
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:32
|10
|Footon-Servetto
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:01
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:07
|13
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:06:04
|14
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:10:32
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9:11:47
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:01
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:10
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:13
|6
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:20
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:22
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|11
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:26
|12
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|13
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:30
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|17
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:33
|18
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:34
|19
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:36
|20
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:37
|21
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:42
|22
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|24
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:44
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:50
|28
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|29
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:54
|30
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:56
|31
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:57
|32
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:00
|33
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:06
|34
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:24
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:31
|36
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:34
|37
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:01
|38
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:06
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:14
|40
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:15
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:19
|42
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:35
|43
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:41
|44
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:42
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:46
|46
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:51
|47
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:52
|48
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:55
|49
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:00
|50
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:05
|51
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|52
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:15
|53
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:22
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:36
|55
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:43
|56
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:55
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:05
|58
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:06
|59
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:10
|60
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:11
|62
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:12
|63
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:18
|64
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|65
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:21
|66
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:22
|67
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:27
|68
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:28
|69
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:29
|70
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:31
|71
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:42
|72
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:43
|73
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:50
|74
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:04:51
|75
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:48
|76
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:06
|77
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|78
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:06:53
|79
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:07:02
|80
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:14
|81
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:11:47
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|15
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|4
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|6
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|7
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|8
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|9
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|10
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|11
|11
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|12
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|13
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|14
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|15
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|16
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|18
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|19
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|20
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|21
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|22
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|24
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|25
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|26
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|27
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|28
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|30
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|31
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|33
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|1
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|pts
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|3
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|4
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|6
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|7
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|8
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|27:35:56
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|3
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:48
|4
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:16
|5
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:17
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:30
|7
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:41
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:53
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:00
|10
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:01
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:06
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:19
|13
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:07:58
|14
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:11:59
