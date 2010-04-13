Image 1 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his stage win on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins the Tour of Turkey's third stage, the Italian's second victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 The stage three podium (l-r): Simon Spilak (Lampre - Farnese Vini), Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was strong on the last climb near Marmaris with Spilak (Lampre), Taaramae (Cofidis), Visconti (ISD), Pauriol (Cofidis) and Celis (Footon - Servetto) in pursuit. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 6 of 22 Giovanni Visconti shows a jewel offered to him by his father for his 27th birthday. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 7 of 22 The winning podium of stage 3 in Marmaris. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 8 of 22 Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) powers to overall lead during stage 3. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 9 of 22 David Moncoutié (Cofidis), leading Simon Spilak (Lampre), played a major role in the success of the breakaway. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 10 of 22 A happy Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) crossed the line in Marmaris as the winner of stage 3 in the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 11 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) leads the points classification after stage 3. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 12 of 22 Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri) is the king of the mountains after three stages in the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 22 Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) is the new leader of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 22 Stage 3 podium in Marmaris (l-r): Simon Spilak, Giovanni Visconti and Rein Taaramäe. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 15 of 22 A spectacular podium in Marmaris with Simon Spilak, Giovanni Visconti and Rein Taaramäe (l-r). (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 16 of 22 Eastern sensations in Turkey with Estonia's Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Slovenian Simon Spilak (Lampre) coming second and third in Marmaris. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 17 of 22 At the start of stage 3, André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) was still leading the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 18 of 22 Luca Scinto told his ISD-Neri riders to go on the offensive prior to stage 3 starting in Bodrum. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 19 of 22 Italy's Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his victory in stage three. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 20 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) nabs a fine win on stage three of Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 22 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) took over the GC lead. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 22 of 22 The stage three podium, topped by Giovanni Visconti wth Simon Spilak and Rein Taaramae. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Italy's Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won stage three at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Marmaris on Tuesday and Estonia's Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) took the overall race lead after a series of attacks on the last climb saw Germany's André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) lose contact and finish 22 seconds down.

Visconti got away with Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Cofidis riders David Moncoutié, Rein Taaramäe and Remi Pauriol on the last climb of the 166km stage, 10km from Marmaris.

The Cofidis trio tried to attack Visconti on the descent but he chased them down and still had the speed to win the sprint. Spilak took second and Taaramäe third.

Greipel and his young HTC-Columbia teammates had managed to control all the attacks in the final hour of racing and reeled in the early break by Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas), Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia), Diego Caccia (ISD) und Adam Sznitko (CCC Polsat). However the well-drilled ISD-Neri team set a blistering pace on the final climb to set up Visconti. He jumped first and the five-man breakaway got the gap.

At the finish, Greipel initially thought he had done enough to keep the leader's blue jersey but thanks to the four-second time bonus for third place, Taaramäe, the current Estonian national champion, took it by just one second.

Visconti is now second at just one second overall. Greipel is third at six seconds. The USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC–Columbia) finished 13 seconds behind Visconti and slipped to fifth place, at 13 seconds.





Taaramäe and Cofidis will now have to defend their narrow lead on the two toughest stages in the year's Presidential Tour of Turkey. Wednesday's 209km fourth stage is another day in the hills from Marmaris to Pamukkale. Thursday 221km fifth stage is from Denizli to Fethiye and includes two climbs to over 1200 metres before a dive down to the finish at sea level.





Full Results 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 4:22:28 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:07 6 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 7 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 12 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 16 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 17 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 19 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 20 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 21 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:22 24 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 28 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:25 31 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 33 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:31 34 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 35 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:40 36 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:11 37 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:14 38 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:22 40 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:39 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:58 42 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 44 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:13 45 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 47 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 48 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 49 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 50 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 53 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 54 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 55 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 56 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:03:33 57 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 58 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 61 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 62 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 63 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 64 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 66 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 67 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 69 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 70 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 71 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 72 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 73 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 74 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 75 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 76 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 77 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 78 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:11 81 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 82 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:08:15 83 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 84 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 85 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 86 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 87 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 88 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 89 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 90 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 91 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:09:30 DNF Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey DNF Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

Mugla Sprint Prime 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Marmaris Finish 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 15 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 4 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 5 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 6 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 7 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 10 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 11 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 12 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 14 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 15 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1

KOM 1 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 10 pts 2 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 5 4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 3 5 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

KOM 2 - Mugla Uni. 1 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 4 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Teams 1 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13:07:31 2 ISD - Neri 0:00:28 3 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:32 4 Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:53 5 Team HTC - Columbia 6 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:59 7 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:20 8 Skil - Shimano 0:02:17 9 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:32 10 Footon-Servetto 11 Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:01 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:07 13 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:06:04 14 CarmioOro NGC 0:10:32

General classification after stage 3 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9:11:47 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:01 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:10 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:13 6 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:20 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:22 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 11 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:26 12 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 13 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:30 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 17 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:33 18 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:34 19 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:36 20 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:37 21 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:42 22 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 24 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:44 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:50 28 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 29 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:54 30 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:56 31 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:57 32 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:00 33 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:06 34 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:24 35 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:31 36 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:34 37 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:01 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:06 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:14 40 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:15 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:19 42 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:35 43 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:41 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:42 45 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:46 46 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:51 47 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:52 48 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:55 49 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:00 50 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:03:05 51 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 52 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:15 53 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:22 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:36 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:43 56 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:55 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:05 58 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:06 59 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:04:10 60 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 61 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:11 62 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:12 63 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:18 64 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 65 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:21 66 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:04:22 67 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:04:27 68 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:04:28 69 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:29 70 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:31 71 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:42 72 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:04:43 73 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:04:50 74 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:51 75 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:48 76 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:06:06 77 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 78 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:06:53 79 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:07:02 80 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:07:14 81 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:11:47

Points classification 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 4 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 6 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 7 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 8 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 9 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 10 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 11 11 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 12 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 13 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 14 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 15 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 16 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 17 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 18 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 19 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 20 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 21 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 22 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 24 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 25 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 26 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 27 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 28 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 30 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 31 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 33 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification 1 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Mountains classification 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 10 3 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 4 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 6 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 7 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 8 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1