Greipel takes the lead with time trial win

HTC-Columbia get off to strong start in Turkey

Image 1 of 23

Stage winner and race leader André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

Stage winner and race leader André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 23

Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto)

Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 23

Enrico Zen (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Enrico Zen (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri)

Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Feng Han (Skil - Shimano)

Feng Han (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Giorgio Brambila (De Rosa - Stac Plastic)

Giorgio Brambila (De Rosa - Stac Plastic)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

The winner Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

The winner Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Franck Nataf)
Image 8 of 23

Italian Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Doimo) climbs to the finish near Sainte-Sophie

Italian Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Doimo) climbs to the finish near Sainte-Sophie
(Image credit: Franck Nataf)
Image 9 of 23

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) rolls down the start ramp on his race-winning ride.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) rolls down the start ramp on his race-winning ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

Giovanni Visconti looks motivated for the Tour of Turkey

Giovanni Visconti looks motivated for the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 11 of 23

Turkish rider Ahmet Akdilek found it a tough climb up to Sultanhamet

Turkish rider Ahmet Akdilek found it a tough climb up to Sultanhamet
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 12 of 23

The Tour of Turkey is quite a popular event!

The Tour of Turkey is quite a popular event!
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 13 of 23

UCI president Pat McQuaid congratulated winner Andre Greipel and runner up Tejay van Garderen, both from HTC-Columbia

UCI president Pat McQuaid congratulated winner Andre Greipel and runner up Tejay van Garderen, both from HTC-Columbia
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 14 of 23

The prologue of the Tour of Turkey was held alongside the Bosphorus with a great view over Istanbul

The prologue of the Tour of Turkey was held alongside the Bosphorus with a great view over Istanbul
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 15 of 23

Haghya Sophia made a spectacular location for the prologue won by Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) ahead of Tejay van Garderen

Haghya Sophia made a spectacular location for the prologue won by Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) ahead of Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 16 of 23

Estonian time trial and road champion Rein Taaramae finished the prologue in Istanbul in fourth position

Estonian time trial and road champion Rein Taaramae finished the prologue in Istanbul in fourth position
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 17 of 23

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 18 of 23

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took an impressive win in Turkey

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took an impressive win in Turkey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 19 of 23

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) proudly displays his jersey

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) proudly displays his jersey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 20 of 23

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and teammate Tejay Van Garderen on the podium

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and teammate Tejay Van Garderen on the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 21 of 23

A great day for HTC-Columbia. They occupied five of the top ten spots on the results sheet

A great day for HTC-Columbia. They occupied five of the top ten spots on the results sheet
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 22 of 23

UCI President Pat McQuaid paid a visit to the Presdential Tour of Turkey

UCI President Pat McQuaid paid a visit to the Presdential Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 23 of 23

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) salutes from the podium

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) salutes from the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Andre Greipel led an HTC-Columbia one-two in the opening individual time trial of the 2010 Presidential Tour of Turkey. The German sprinter claimed the first leader's jersey of the race in Istanbul with a six-second victory over teammate Tejay Van Garderen. Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo) finished third, three seconds further back.

"It was windy alongside the Bosphorus but that was the same for all the riders," Greipel said. "I saved some energy for the climb."

The day belonged to HTC-Columbia, as they finished the stage with five riders inside the top-10. Greipel covered the 5.8-kilometre course in 8:40, bettering Van Garderen's earlier benchmark. Their young Belgian teammate Jan Ghyselinck had been one of the first riders to record a time below nine minutes. Ghyselinck's 8:53 saw him finish sixth on the stage.

Bodnar and Rein Tarramae (Cofidis) were able to interrupt the HTC party somewhat as they moved in to occupy third and fourth positions.

The stage finished in the historical city center, in front of Haghya Sophia. Greipel was inspired by the magical setting.

"For me, Turkey has meant holidays," he said. "I went to the beach in Bilek before, but it's my first time racing in this country. I came with the ambition of winning a stage, but I didn't expect it would happen today. Sometimes I do good prologues, sometimes bad ones.

"I decided to give it all to this one. It came from a bet this morning with my roommate Bert Grabsch. As he's been the World Champion for time trial, and he's still the German champion, I told him I'd do a better time than him, but I didn't really believe what I said. I'm happy with the team's result today."

His win today bumped his total for the season up to seven victories, the most of any other pro racer in the peloton for 2010.

Greipel will now wear yellow in tomorrow's 181-kilometre stage from Kusadasi to Turgutreis, just outside the tourist destination of Bodrum. A sprint finish is expected, which should benefit Greipel.

UCI President Pat McQuaid had stopped in Istanbul on his way to Dubai for the Asian Cycling Championships. "To have the best team in the world winning here means there is a great week of racing ahead," he predicted.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:40
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:09
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
5Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:11
6Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:13
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:15
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
10Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:17
12Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
13Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:19
14Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
15Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
16David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:22
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:23
20Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:00:24
21Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:26
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
25Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
26Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
27Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:27
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
30Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
31Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
32Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:29
33Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:30
34Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
35Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:33
36Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
37Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:34
38Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:35
40Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
41Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
43Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:36
44Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:37
45René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
46Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:38
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
49Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
50Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:39
51Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:40
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:41
53Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:42
54Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:43
55Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
56Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
57David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
58Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:44
59Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:45
60Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
62Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:47
63Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:48
65Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:49
66Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:50
67Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
68Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:51
69Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
70Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:53
71Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
73Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:54
74Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
75Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:55
76Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
77Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:00:57
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
79Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
80Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:58
81Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:00:59
82Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:00
83Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:01
84Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
85Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:02
86Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
87Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey0:01:03
88Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:01:04
89David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
90Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:05
91Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:06
92Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey0:01:07
93Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
94Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:08
95Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
96Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:12
97Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:01:14
98Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
99Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:15
100Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
101Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:16
102Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:22
103Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:23
104Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
105Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey0:01:24
106Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey0:01:30
107Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
108Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:32
109Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey0:01:44
110Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:01:54
111Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec

Teams
1Team HTC - Columbia0:26:17
2Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:00:29
3Liquigas - Doimo0:00:34
4ISD - Neri0:00:49
5Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:50
6Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:53
7Footon-Servetto0:00:57
8Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:00
9Skil - Shimano0:01:05
10Vorarlberg - Corractec0:01:13
11CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:41
12Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos0:01:46
13Carmiooro - NGC0:01:56
14De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:58
15Turkish National Team0:03:07

