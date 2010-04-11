Image 1 of 23 Stage winner and race leader André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 23 Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 Enrico Zen (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Feng Han (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Giorgio Brambila (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 The winner Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Franck Nataf) Image 8 of 23 Italian Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Doimo) climbs to the finish near Sainte-Sophie (Image credit: Franck Nataf) Image 9 of 23 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) rolls down the start ramp on his race-winning ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Giovanni Visconti looks motivated for the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 11 of 23 Turkish rider Ahmet Akdilek found it a tough climb up to Sultanhamet (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 12 of 23 The Tour of Turkey is quite a popular event! (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 13 of 23 UCI president Pat McQuaid congratulated winner Andre Greipel and runner up Tejay van Garderen, both from HTC-Columbia (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 14 of 23 The prologue of the Tour of Turkey was held alongside the Bosphorus with a great view over Istanbul (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 15 of 23 Haghya Sophia made a spectacular location for the prologue won by Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) ahead of Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 16 of 23 Estonian time trial and road champion Rein Taaramae finished the prologue in Istanbul in fourth position (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 17 of 23 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 18 of 23 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took an impressive win in Turkey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 19 of 23 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) proudly displays his jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 20 of 23 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and teammate Tejay Van Garderen on the podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 21 of 23 A great day for HTC-Columbia. They occupied five of the top ten spots on the results sheet (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 22 of 23 UCI President Pat McQuaid paid a visit to the Presdential Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 23 of 23 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) salutes from the podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Andre Greipel led an HTC-Columbia one-two in the opening individual time trial of the 2010 Presidential Tour of Turkey. The German sprinter claimed the first leader's jersey of the race in Istanbul with a six-second victory over teammate Tejay Van Garderen. Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo) finished third, three seconds further back.

Related Articles Polish riders mourn President's death at Tour of Turkey

"It was windy alongside the Bosphorus but that was the same for all the riders," Greipel said. "I saved some energy for the climb."

The day belonged to HTC-Columbia, as they finished the stage with five riders inside the top-10. Greipel covered the 5.8-kilometre course in 8:40, bettering Van Garderen's earlier benchmark. Their young Belgian teammate Jan Ghyselinck had been one of the first riders to record a time below nine minutes. Ghyselinck's 8:53 saw him finish sixth on the stage.

Bodnar and Rein Tarramae (Cofidis) were able to interrupt the HTC party somewhat as they moved in to occupy third and fourth positions.

The stage finished in the historical city center, in front of Haghya Sophia. Greipel was inspired by the magical setting.

"For me, Turkey has meant holidays," he said. "I went to the beach in Bilek before, but it's my first time racing in this country. I came with the ambition of winning a stage, but I didn't expect it would happen today. Sometimes I do good prologues, sometimes bad ones.

"I decided to give it all to this one. It came from a bet this morning with my roommate Bert Grabsch. As he's been the World Champion for time trial, and he's still the German champion, I told him I'd do a better time than him, but I didn't really believe what I said. I'm happy with the team's result today."

His win today bumped his total for the season up to seven victories, the most of any other pro racer in the peloton for 2010.

Greipel will now wear yellow in tomorrow's 181-kilometre stage from Kusadasi to Turgutreis, just outside the tourist destination of Bodrum. A sprint finish is expected, which should benefit Greipel.

UCI President Pat McQuaid had stopped in Istanbul on his way to Dubai for the Asian Cycling Championships. "To have the best team in the world winning here means there is a great week of racing ahead," he predicted.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:40 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:09 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 5 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:11 6 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:13 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:15 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 10 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:17 12 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 13 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:19 14 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:21 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:22 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:23 20 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:00:24 21 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:26 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 26 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:27 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 30 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 31 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 32 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:29 33 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:30 34 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:33 36 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 37 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:34 38 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:35 40 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 41 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 43 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:36 44 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:37 45 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 46 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:38 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 49 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 50 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:39 51 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:40 52 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:41 53 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:42 54 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:43 55 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 56 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 57 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 58 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:44 59 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:45 60 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 61 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:47 63 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:48 65 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:49 66 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:50 67 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 68 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:51 69 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 70 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:53 71 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 73 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:54 74 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:55 76 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 77 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:57 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 79 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 80 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:58 81 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:59 82 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:00 83 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:01 84 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 85 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:02 86 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 87 Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey 0:01:03 88 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:01:04 89 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 90 Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:05 91 Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:06 92 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey 0:01:07 93 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 94 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:08 95 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 96 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:12 97 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:01:14 98 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:15 100 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 101 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:16 102 Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:22 103 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:23 104 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 105 Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey 0:01:24 106 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 0:01:30 107 Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey 108 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:32 109 Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey 0:01:44 110 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:01:54 111 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec

Teams 1 Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:17 2 Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:00:29 3 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:34 4 ISD - Neri 0:00:49 5 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:50 6 Xacobeo - Galicia 0:00:53 7 Footon-Servetto 0:00:57 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:00 9 Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 10 Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:01:13 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:41 12 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos 0:01:46 13 Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:56 14 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:58 15 Turkish National Team 0:03:07

General Classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:40 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:09 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 5 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:11 6 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:13 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:15 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 10 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:17 12 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 13 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:19 14 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:21 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:22 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:23 20 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:00:24 21 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:26 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 26 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:27 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 30 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 31 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 32 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:29 33 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:30 34 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:33 36 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 37 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:34 38 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:35 40 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 41 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 43 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:36 44 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:37 45 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 46 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:38 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 49 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 50 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:39 51 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:40 52 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:41 53 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:42 54 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:43 55 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 56 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 57 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 58 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:44 59 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:45 60 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 61 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:47 63 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:48 65 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:49 66 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:50 67 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 68 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:51 69 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 70 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:53 71 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 73 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:54 74 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:55 76 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 77 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:57 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 79 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 80 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:58 81 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:59 82 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:00 83 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:01 84 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 85 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:02 86 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 87 Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey 0:01:03 88 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:01:04 89 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 90 Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:05 91 Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:06 92 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey 0:01:07 93 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 94 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:08 95 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 96 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:12 97 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:01:14 98 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:15 100 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 101 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:16 102 Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:22 103 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:23 104 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 105 Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey 0:01:24 106 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 0:01:30 107 Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey 108 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:32 109 Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey 0:01:44 110 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:01:54 111 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec