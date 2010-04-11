Greipel takes the lead with time trial win
HTC-Columbia get off to strong start in Turkey
Andre Greipel led an HTC-Columbia one-two in the opening individual time trial of the 2010 Presidential Tour of Turkey. The German sprinter claimed the first leader's jersey of the race in Istanbul with a six-second victory over teammate Tejay Van Garderen. Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo) finished third, three seconds further back.
Related Articles
"It was windy alongside the Bosphorus but that was the same for all the riders," Greipel said. "I saved some energy for the climb."
The day belonged to HTC-Columbia, as they finished the stage with five riders inside the top-10. Greipel covered the 5.8-kilometre course in 8:40, bettering Van Garderen's earlier benchmark. Their young Belgian teammate Jan Ghyselinck had been one of the first riders to record a time below nine minutes. Ghyselinck's 8:53 saw him finish sixth on the stage.
Bodnar and Rein Tarramae (Cofidis) were able to interrupt the HTC party somewhat as they moved in to occupy third and fourth positions.
The stage finished in the historical city center, in front of Haghya Sophia. Greipel was inspired by the magical setting.
"For me, Turkey has meant holidays," he said. "I went to the beach in Bilek before, but it's my first time racing in this country. I came with the ambition of winning a stage, but I didn't expect it would happen today. Sometimes I do good prologues, sometimes bad ones.
"I decided to give it all to this one. It came from a bet this morning with my roommate Bert Grabsch. As he's been the World Champion for time trial, and he's still the German champion, I told him I'd do a better time than him, but I didn't really believe what I said. I'm happy with the team's result today."
His win today bumped his total for the season up to seven victories, the most of any other pro racer in the peloton for 2010.
Greipel will now wear yellow in tomorrow's 181-kilometre stage from Kusadasi to Turgutreis, just outside the tourist destination of Bodrum. A sprint finish is expected, which should benefit Greipel.
UCI President Pat McQuaid had stopped in Istanbul on his way to Dubai for the Asian Cycling Championships. "To have the best team in the world winning here means there is a great week of racing ahead," he predicted.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:40
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:09
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|5
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:11
|6
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:13
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|10
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:17
|12
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|13
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:19
|14
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:23
|20
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24
|21
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:26
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|26
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:27
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|30
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|31
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:29
|33
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:30
|34
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|35
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:33
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|37
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:34
|38
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:35
|40
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|43
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:36
|44
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:37
|45
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|46
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:38
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|50
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:39
|51
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:40
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|53
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:42
|54
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|55
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|56
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|57
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|59
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:45
|60
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|62
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:47
|63
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:48
|65
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:49
|66
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:50
|67
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|68
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:51
|69
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|70
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:53
|71
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|73
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:54
|74
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:55
|76
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|77
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:57
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|80
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:58
|81
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:59
|82
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:00
|83
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:01
|84
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:02
|86
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:03
|88
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:04
|89
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:05
|91
|Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:06
|92
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:07
|93
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|94
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:08
|95
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|96
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:12
|97
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:14
|98
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:15
|100
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|101
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:16
|102
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:22
|103
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:23
|104
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:24
|106
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:30
|107
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|108
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:32
|109
|Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:44
|110
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:54
|111
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:17
|2
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:29
|3
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:34
|4
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:49
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:50
|6
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:53
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:57
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:00
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|10
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:01:13
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:41
|12
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos
|0:01:46
|13
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:56
|14
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:58
|15
|Turkish National Team
|0:03:07
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:40
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:09
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|5
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:11
|6
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:13
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|10
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:17
|12
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|13
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:19
|14
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:23
|20
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24
|21
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:26
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|26
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:27
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|30
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|31
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:29
|33
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:30
|34
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|35
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:33
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|37
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:34
|38
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:35
|40
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|43
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:36
|44
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:37
|45
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|46
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:38
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|50
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:39
|51
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:40
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|53
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:42
|54
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|55
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|56
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|57
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|59
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:45
|60
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|62
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:47
|63
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:48
|65
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:49
|66
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:50
|67
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|68
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:51
|69
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|70
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:53
|71
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|73
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:54
|74
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:55
|76
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|77
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:57
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|80
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:58
|81
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:59
|82
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:00
|83
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:01
|84
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:02
|86
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:03
|88
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:04
|89
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:05
|91
|Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:06
|92
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:07
|93
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|94
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:08
|95
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|96
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:12
|97
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:14
|98
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:15
|100
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|101
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:16
|102
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:22
|103
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:23
|104
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:24
|106
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:30
|107
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|108
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:32
|109
|Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:44
|110
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:54
|111
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:17
|2
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:29
|3
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:34
|4
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:49
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:50
|6
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:53
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:57
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:00
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|10
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:01:13
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:41
|12
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos
|0:01:46
|13
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:56
|14
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:58
|15
|Turkish National Team
|0:03:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy