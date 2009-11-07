Image 1 of 12 Heath Blackgrove remains in yellow going into the final stage of the Tour of Southland. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 12 Floyd Landis signs in before the start of Stage 8 to Lumsden. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 12 Alex Ray of Bici Vida takes a flyer at the start of Stage 8. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 12 Three riders are clear early in stage 8. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 12 The peloton chases down the escape. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 12 Gordon McCauley of Subway-Avanti doing what he does best, driving on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 12 Only a handful of riders can stay with Jack Bauer of Share the Road as he attacks on the only climb of the day, Gorge Hill. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 12 The peloton is in pieces after the climb of Gorge Hill. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 12 Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport leads his bunch in an attempt to catch the leaders. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 12 Race leader Heath Blackgrove of Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery has made the front group of six riders. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 12 The Southland Stag watches the riders pass. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 12 Michael Olheiser of Jackson Plumbing wins Stage 8 from Te Anau to Lumsden. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

American Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) outsprinted his four breakaway companions to win the penultimate stage from Te Anau to Winton. Teammates Glen Chadwick and Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) finished second and third respectively.

Blackgrove held a meagre 11-second lead over Marc Ryan (Colourplus) heading into the stage, while Jack Bauer (Share The Road) held third place 1:06 behind Blackgrove. However, Ryan and his ColourPlus team missed the crucial break in the 79-kilometre stage.

With the leading group of five riders, including Olheiser, Blackgrove, Chadwick, Bauer under-23 leader Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) rushing along at an average speed of nearly 55kph, the tour aspirations of Ryan, known as "Dream", turned into a nightmare.

At stage's end, Blackgrove opened a generous buffer of more than a minute over Bauer and Findlay with only the final 65km stage from Winton to Invercargill to contest for overall victory.

Results 1 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 1:28:06 2 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 3 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:02 4 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 5 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 6 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:01:12 7 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 8 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 9 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 10 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 11 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 12 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 13 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 14 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 15 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 16 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 17 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 18 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 19 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 20 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 21 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 22 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 23 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 24 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 25 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 26 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 27 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 28 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 29 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:01:28 30 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 31 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 32 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:01:32 34 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 0:03:25 35 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 36 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:03:27 37 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 38 David Evans (Creation Signs) 39 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 40 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 41 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 42 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 43 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 44 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 45 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 46 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 47 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 48 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 49 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 50 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 51 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 52 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 53 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 54 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 55 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 56 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 57 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 58 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 59 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:03:36 60 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:38 61 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 62 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 63 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:44 64 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:03:49 65 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:03:57 66 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 67 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 68 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:06:10 69 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 70 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 71 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 72 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 73 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 74 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 75 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 76 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 77 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 78 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:06:18 79 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:08:22 80 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 0:11:41 81 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:15:11 82 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 83 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 84 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 85 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:15:32 86 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:15:52 87 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 88 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 89 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 90 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 91 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 92 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 93 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 0:20:39 94 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:24:27 95 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) DNF Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) DNF Josh England (Subway-Avanti) DNF Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Jason Barlow (Placemakers) DNS Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)

General classification after stage 8 1 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 20:09:14 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:01:07 3 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:16 4 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:01:24 5 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:45 6 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:48 7 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:28 8 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:06:32 9 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:10:24 10 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:10:27 11 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:11:45 12 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:12:59 13 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:13:06 14 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:13:09 15 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:13:18 16 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:13:48 17 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:13:51 18 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:13:52 19 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:15:55 20 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:16:29 21 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:17:35 22 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:17:38 23 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:18:10 24 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:18:11 25 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:18:26 26 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:20:01 27 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 0:20:50 28 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:20:55 29 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:20:58 30 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:21:07 31 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:21:52 32 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:22:29 33 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:22:58 34 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:23:18 35 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:23:26 36 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:23:55 37 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:24:17 38 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:25:01 39 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:26:09 40 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:26:12 41 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:26:18 42 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:26:39 43 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:26:53 44 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:27:02 45 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:27:10 46 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:28:47 47 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:30:13 48 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:31:03 49 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:34:40 50 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:38:38 51 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:40:01 52 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:40:47 53 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:42:01 54 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:44:20 55 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:44:46 56 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:48:42 57 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:49:46 58 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:51:43 59 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:52:13 60 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:52:24 61 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:53:12 62 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:55:19 63 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:58:04 64 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:59:08 65 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 1:00:43 66 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 1:01:00 67 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 1:03:32 68 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 1:03:59 69 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:05:20 70 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 1:09:57 71 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 1:10:18 72 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 1:11:30 73 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 1:16:10 74 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1:19:09 75 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 1:22:46 76 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 1:26:05 77 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 1:30:06 78 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:31:05 79 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 1:33:42 80 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 1:39:15 81 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 1:40:10 82 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 1:47:31 83 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 1:50:08 84 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 1:51:46 85 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 1:56:57 86 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 1:59:22 87 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 2:06:31 88 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 2:15:20 89 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 2:16:33 90 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2:16:41 91 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 2:31:59 92 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 3:01:03 93 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 3:05:47 94 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 3:24:01 95 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 3:28:03 DNF Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) DNF Josh England (Subway-Avanti) DNF Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Jason Barlow (Placemakers) DNS Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)

Points classification 1 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 80 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 37 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 30 4 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 21 5 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 19 6 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 16 7 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 14 8 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 13 9 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 12 10 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 11 11 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 10 12 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 10 13 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 9 14 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 8 15 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 8 16 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 8 17 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 7 18 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 19 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 7 20 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 6 21 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 5 22 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 5 23 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 24 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 4 25 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 4 26 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 3 27 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 3 28 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 3 29 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 3 30 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 3 31 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 3 32 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 2 33 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 2 34 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2 35 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 2 36 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 2 37 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2 38 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 2 39 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 2 40 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 41 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 2 42 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2 43 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 1 44 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 1 45 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 1 46 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1 47 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 1 48 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 1 49 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 1

Mountains classification 1 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 54 pts 2 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 20 3 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 14 4 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 12 5 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 12 6 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 10 7 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 10 8 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 9 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 10 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 8 11 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 8 12 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 6 13 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 14 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 15 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 4 16 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 2 17 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 2 18 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 2 19 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 20 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 2 21 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2