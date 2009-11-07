Trending

Olheiser wins morning stage

Blackgrove takes final step towards overall win

Image 1 of 12

Heath Blackgrove remains in yellow going into the final stage of the Tour of Southland.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

Floyd Landis signs in before the start of Stage 8 to Lumsden.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

Alex Ray of Bici Vida takes a flyer at the start of Stage 8.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

Three riders are clear early in stage 8.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

The peloton chases down the escape.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

Gordon McCauley of Subway-Avanti doing what he does best, driving on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

Only a handful of riders can stay with Jack Bauer of Share the Road as he attacks on the only climb of the day, Gorge Hill.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

The peloton is in pieces after the climb of Gorge Hill.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport leads his bunch in an attempt to catch the leaders.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

Race leader Heath Blackgrove of Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery has made the front group of six riders.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

The Southland Stag watches the riders pass.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

Michael Olheiser of Jackson Plumbing wins Stage 8 from Te Anau to Lumsden.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

American Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) outsprinted his four breakaway companions to win the penultimate stage from Te Anau to Winton. Teammates Glen Chadwick and Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) finished second and third respectively.

Blackgrove held a meagre 11-second lead over Marc Ryan (Colourplus) heading into the stage, while Jack Bauer (Share The Road) held third place 1:06 behind Blackgrove. However, Ryan and his ColourPlus team missed the crucial break in the 79-kilometre stage.

With the leading group of five riders, including Olheiser, Blackgrove, Chadwick, Bauer under-23 leader Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) rushing along at an average speed of nearly 55kph, the tour aspirations of Ryan, known as "Dream", turned into a nightmare.

At stage's end, Blackgrove opened a generous buffer of more than a minute over Bauer and Findlay with only the final 65km stage from Winton to Invercargill to contest for overall victory.

Results
1Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)1:28:06
2Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
3Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:02
4Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
5Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
6Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:01:12
7Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
8Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
9Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
10Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
11Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
12Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
13Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
14Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
15Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
16Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
17Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
18Karl Murray (Share The Road)
19Ben King (Calder Stewart)
20Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
21Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
22Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
23Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
24Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
25Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
26Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
27Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
28Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
29Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:01:28
30Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
31Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
32Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:01:32
34Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:03:25
35Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
36James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:03:27
37Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
38David Evans (Creation Signs)
39Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
40Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
41Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
42David Treacey (Creation Signs)
43David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
44Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
45Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
46Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
47Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
48Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
49Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
50Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
51Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
52Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
53Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
54Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
55Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
56James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
57Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
58Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
59Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:03:36
60Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:38
61Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
62Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
63Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:44
64Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:03:49
65Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:03:57
66George Bennett (KIA Motors)
67Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
68Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:06:10
69Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
70Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
71Logan Calder (Placemakers)
72Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
73Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
74Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
75Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
76Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
77Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
78Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:06:18
79Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:08:22
80Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:11:41
81Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:15:11
82Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
83Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
84Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
85Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:15:32
86Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:15:52
87William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
88Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
89Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
90Chris Macic (PowerNet)
91Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
92Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
93Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)0:20:39
94Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:24:27
95Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
DNFHayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
DNFJosh England (Subway-Avanti)
DNFCody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFJason Barlow (Placemakers)
DNSKevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)

General classification after stage 8
1Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)20:09:14
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:01:07
3Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:16
4Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:01:24
5Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:45
6Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:48
7Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:28
8Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:06:32
9Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:10:24
10Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:10:27
11Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:11:45
12Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:12:59
13Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:13:06
14Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:13:09
15Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:13:18
16Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:13:48
17Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:13:51
18Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:13:52
19Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:15:55
20Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:16:29
21Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:17:35
22Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:17:38
23Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:18:10
24Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:18:11
25Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:18:26
26Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:20:01
27Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)0:20:50
28Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:20:55
29Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:20:58
30James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:21:07
31Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:21:52
32Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:22:29
33Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:22:58
34Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:23:18
35Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:23:26
36Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:23:55
37Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:24:17
38Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:25:01
39Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:26:09
40Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:26:12
41Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:26:18
42David Evans (Creation Signs)0:26:39
43Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:26:53
44Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:27:02
45Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:27:10
46Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:28:47
47Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:30:13
48Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:31:03
49Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:34:40
50Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:38:38
51Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:40:01
52Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:40:47
53Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:42:01
54Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:44:20
55Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:44:46
56Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:48:42
57Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:49:46
58James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:51:43
59Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:52:13
60Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:52:24
61Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:53:12
62Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:55:19
63Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:58:04
64David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:59:08
65Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)1:00:43
66George Bennett (KIA Motors)1:01:00
67Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)1:03:32
68Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)1:03:59
69Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:05:20
70Michael Stallard (PowerNet)1:09:57
71Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)1:10:18
72Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)1:11:30
73David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)1:16:10
74Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1:19:09
75Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)1:22:46
76Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)1:26:05
77Logan Calder (Placemakers)1:30:06
78Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:31:05
79Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)1:33:42
80Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)1:39:15
81Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)1:40:10
82Russell Gill (PowerNet)1:47:31
83Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)1:50:08
84Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)1:51:46
85Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)1:56:57
86Alex Malone (Creation Signs)1:59:22
87Lee Evans (Energy Smart)2:06:31
88William Alexander (Team Enterprise)2:15:20
89Johno Gee (Energy Smart)2:16:33
90Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2:16:41
91Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:31:59
92Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)3:01:03
93Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)3:05:47
94Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)3:24:01
95Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)3:28:03
DNFHayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
DNFJosh England (Subway-Avanti)
DNFCody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFJason Barlow (Placemakers)
DNSKevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)

Points classification
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)80pts
2Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)37
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)30
4Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)21
5Jack Bauer (Share The Road)19
6Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)16
7Ben King (Calder Stewart)14
8Karl Murray (Share The Road)13
9Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)12
10Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)11
11Karl Moore (KIA Motors)10
12Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)10
13Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)9
14Romain Fondard (Share The Road)8
15Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)8
16Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)8
17Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)7
18Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
19Alex Ray (Bici Vida)7
20Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)6
21Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)5
22Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)5
23Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
24Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
25Michael Vink (The Southland Times)4
26Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)3
27James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)3
28Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)3
29David Treacey (Creation Signs)3
30Sam Steele (The Southland Times)3
31Lee Evans (Energy Smart)3
32Marc Ryan (Colourplus)2
33Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)2
34Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2
35Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)2
36Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)2
37Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2
38Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
39Chris Macic (PowerNet)2
40Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
41Logan Calder (Placemakers)2
42Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
43Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)1
44Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
45Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)1
46Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1
47Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)1
48Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)1
49David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)1

Mountains classification
1Ben King (Calder Stewart)54pts
2Michael Vink (The Southland Times)20
3Karl Moore (KIA Motors)14
4Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)12
5Jack Bauer (Share The Road)12
6Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)10
7Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)10
8Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
9Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)8
10James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)8
11James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)8
12Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)6
13Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
14Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
15Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)4
16Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)2
17Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)2
18Robin Reid (KIA Motors)2
19Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
20Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)2
21Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

Teams classification
1Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery60:49:40
2Colourplus0:11:22
3Bici Vida0:11:26
4Ascot Park Hotel0:16:15
5KIA Motors0:23:52
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:28:44
7Share The Road0:31:00
8Jackson Plumbing0:33:14
9Calder Stewart0:34:15
10The Southland Times0:46:48
11Benchmark Homes0:51:02
12Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport0:56:51
13Praties Cycling0:59:38
14Creation Signs1:17:19
15PowerNet1:23:40
16Team Enterprise1:29:05
17Sycamore Print1:49:43
18Southern Institute of Technology3:12:30
19Titans Race Team3:41:34
20Energy Smart3:47:17
21South West Helicopters6:36:58

