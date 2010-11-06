Trending

Roulston takes Southland Tour

Henderson grabs final stage

Image 1 of 20

The body language says it all at the start of Stage 9.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 20

Team Ascot Park Hotel lead the peloton on the first of three laps of Queens Park in Invercargill.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 20

Greg Henderson of Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team wins the final stage of the Tour of Southland.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 20

The Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team take a well deserved rest after Stage 9 of the Tour of Southland.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 20

Greg Henderson of Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 20

Team Share the Road win the teams Classification at this year’s Tour of Southland.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 20

Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team looks resplendent in yellow.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 20

Teammates Jeremy Yates and Jack Bauer of Share the Road can’t hide their disappointment as Hayden Rolston of Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team is interviewed.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 20

The final podium at this year's Tour of Southland.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 20

The break are led by George Bennett of Team SVS.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 20

Benchmark Homes are still trying to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 20

Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) of the USA appears to happy the tour is nearly over.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 20

Bauer (Share the Road) needs to pull back four seconds to snatch the jersey off Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team).

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 20

The Pure Black Racing team have had a very successful tour.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 20

Floyd Landis of Orca Velo Marino will finish 4th in this year’s Tour of Southland.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 20

Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team) sets the pace at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 20

Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) is in a break away and can still win the U23 classification.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 20

Team Benchmark Homes have come to the front in an attempt to protect the U23 Jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 20

Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National team) at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 20

Time for the champagne to fly!

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)1:27:20
2Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
3Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
4Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
5Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
6Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
7James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
8Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
9Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
10Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
11Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
12Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
13Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
14Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
15Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
16Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
17Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
18Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
19Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
20James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
21Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
22Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
23Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
24Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
25Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
26Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
27William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
28Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
29Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
30Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
31Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
32Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
33Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
34Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
35Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
36Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
37Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
38Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
39David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
40Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
41Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
42Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
43Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
44Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
45Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
46Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
47Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
48Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
49Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
50James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
51Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
52George Bennett (Team SVS)
53Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
54Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
55Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
56Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
57Jason Allen (Share the Road)
58Karl Murray (Share the Road)
59Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
60Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
61Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
62Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
63Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
64Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
65Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
66Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
67Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
68Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
69Karl Moore (Team SVS)
70Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
71Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
72Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
73Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
74Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
75Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
76Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
77Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
78Brad Carter (PowerNet)
79Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
80Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
81Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
82Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
83Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
84Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
85Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
86Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
87Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
88David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
89Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
90Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
91Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
92Tom Scully (PowerNet)
93Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:00:27
94Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)0:00:32
95Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)0:00:36
96Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)0:01:22
97Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:02:03
98Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:06:15
99Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:17:12

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)20:58:23
2Jack Bauer (Share the Road)0:00:02
3Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)0:01:34
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:03:12
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:03:22
6Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:03:40
7Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:04:07
8Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:18
9Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:04:20
10Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:04:33
11Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:05:13
12Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:46
13Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:06:13
14Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:06:24
15Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:06:28
16James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:08:04
17Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:08:22
18Brad Carter (PowerNet)0:08:40
19Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)0:09:07
20William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:09:12
21Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:48
22Karl Moore (Team SVS)0:10:01
23Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:10:08
24Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:10:09
25Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)0:10:23
26George Bennett (Team SVS)0:10:40
27Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:11:02
28Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:11:37
29Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:12:07
30Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:12:23
31Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:12:40
32Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:12:47
33Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:13:50
34Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)0:14:10
35Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:14:21
36Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:14:59
37Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:15:37
38Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)0:15:54
39Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:17:05
40Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:18:52
41Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
42Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:19:14
43Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:19:15
44Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:20:24
45Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)0:21:07
46Richard Ussher (Team SVS)0:21:14
47Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)0:21:25
48Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:21:37
49Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:22:15
50Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)0:22:49
51Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:22:52
52Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:22:55
53Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)0:23:42
54Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:26:44
55Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:27:02
56Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:27:22
57Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:28:21
58Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:28:56
59James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:29:35
60Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:30:12
61Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:30:28
62Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:31:48
63Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)0:32:46
64Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:33:29
65Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:33:33
66Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:34:01
67Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:34:02
68Jason Allen (Share the Road)0:38:11
69Will Dickeson (Team SVS)0:38:36
70Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:39:17
71Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:40:07
72Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:40:09
73Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:40:12
74Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:41:37
75David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)0:42:26
76Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:42:45
77Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)0:43:08
78Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)0:51:14
79Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:52:24
80Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:54:39
81Justin Kerr (Share the Road)0:54:58
82Karl Murray (Share the Road)0:55:40
83Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:56:31
84Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:57:29
85Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:57:46
86James Northey (moxxchopper.com)0:58:07
87Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:58:13
88Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:58:29
89Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:59:43
90Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)1:00:21
91Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)1:01:29
92Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1:03:37
93Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)1:11:25
94Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)1:17:02
95David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)1:19:35
96Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)1:20:00
97Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)1:26:19
98Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)1:27:22
99Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1:33:16

Teams classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Share the Road0:06:20
2Pure Black Racing0:02:46
3Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:04:34
4Benchmark Homes0:06:03
5Orca Velo Merino0:06:56
6Team SVS0:12:04
7Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National0:13:16
8PowerNet0:18:38
9Ascot Park Hotel0:21:27
10Creation Signs-Ultimo0:25:44
11Placemakers0:29:15
12The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World0:33:59
13Subway Avanti Pro Cycling0:40:07
14Radio Sport0:43:47
15moxxchopper.com0:45:30
16Team Motatapu0:52:17
17Sycamore Print1:04:04
18Barry Stewart Builders1:43:26
19Southern Institute of Technology1:45:56

Sprint classification:

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)88pts
2Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)47
3Karl Murray (Share the Road)29
4Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)24
5Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)21
6Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)19
7Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)18
8George Bennett (Team SVS)18
9Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)17
10Jason Allen (Share the Road)15
11Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)14
12Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)13
13Will Dickeson (Team SVS)12
14Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)10
15Jack Bauer (Share the Road)9
16Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)9
17Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)9
18Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)8
19Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)8
20Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)8
21William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)7
22Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)7
23Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)6
24Shane Archbold (PowerNet)6
25Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)5
26Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)5
27Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)4
28Karl Moore (Team SVS)4
29Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)4
30Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)3
31Andrew MacKay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)3
32Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)3
33Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)3
34Sean Joyce (Placemakers)3
35Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)3
36Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)2
37Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)2
38Myron Simpson (PowerNet)2
39Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)2
40Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)2
41Kent Croote (Radio Sport)2
42Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)1
43Pedro Palma (Placemakers)1
44Brad Carter (PowerNet)1
45Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)1
46Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
47James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)1
48Ruaraidh McLeod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1
49Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1

KoM classification:

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)52pts
2George Bennett (Team SVS)26
3Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)22
4Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)16
5Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)14
6Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)10
7Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)8
8Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)6
9Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)6
10Jack Bauer (Share the Road)6
11Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)4
12Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)4
13Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)4
14Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)4
15Andrew McNab (Orca Velo Merino)4
16Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)4
17Will Dickeson (Team SVS)4
18Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)4
19Jason Allen (Share the Road)2
20Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)2
21Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)2
22William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)2
23Sean Joyce (Placemakers)2
24Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)2

