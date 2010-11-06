Roulston takes Southland Tour
Henderson grabs final stage
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|1:27:20
|2
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|3
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|4
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|5
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|6
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|7
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|8
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|9
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|10
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|11
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|12
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|13
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|14
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|15
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|16
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|17
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|18
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|19
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|20
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|21
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|22
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|23
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|24
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|25
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|26
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|27
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|28
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|29
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|30
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|31
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|32
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|33
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|34
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|35
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|36
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|37
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|38
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|39
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|40
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|41
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|42
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|43
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|44
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|45
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|46
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|47
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|48
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|49
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|50
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|51
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|52
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|53
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|54
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|55
|Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
|56
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|57
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|58
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|59
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|60
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|61
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|62
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|63
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|64
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|65
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|66
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|67
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|68
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|69
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|70
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|71
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|72
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|73
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|74
|Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|75
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|76
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|77
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|78
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|79
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|80
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|81
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|82
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|83
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|84
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|85
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|86
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|87
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|88
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|89
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|90
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|91
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|92
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|93
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|0:00:27
|94
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:00:32
|95
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|0:00:36
|96
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|0:01:22
|97
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:02:03
|98
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:06:15
|99
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:17:12
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|20:58:23
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|0:00:02
|3
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|0:01:34
|4
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:03:12
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:03:22
|6
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|0:03:40
|7
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:04:07
|8
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:04:18
|9
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:04:20
|10
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:04:33
|11
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|0:05:13
|12
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:05:46
|13
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|0:06:13
|14
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:06:24
|15
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:06:28
|16
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:08:04
|17
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:08:22
|18
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|0:08:40
|19
|Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
|0:09:07
|20
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:09:12
|21
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:09:48
|22
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|0:10:01
|23
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|0:10:08
|24
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|0:10:09
|25
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|0:10:23
|26
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|0:10:40
|27
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:11:02
|28
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:11:37
|29
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:12:07
|30
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:12:23
|31
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:12:40
|32
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:12:47
|33
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:13:50
|34
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|0:14:10
|35
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|0:14:21
|36
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:14:59
|37
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:15:37
|38
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|0:15:54
|39
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:17:05
|40
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:18:52
|41
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|42
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:19:14
|43
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:19:15
|44
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:20:24
|45
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|0:21:07
|46
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|0:21:14
|47
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|0:21:25
|48
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|0:21:37
|49
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:22:15
|50
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|0:22:49
|51
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|0:22:52
|52
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:22:55
|53
|Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|0:23:42
|54
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|0:26:44
|55
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|0:27:02
|56
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|0:27:22
|57
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:28:21
|58
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:28:56
|59
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:29:35
|60
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|0:30:12
|61
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|0:30:28
|62
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|0:31:48
|63
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:32:46
|64
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:33:29
|65
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|0:33:33
|66
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|0:34:01
|67
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:34:02
|68
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|0:38:11
|69
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|0:38:36
|70
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:39:17
|71
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|0:40:07
|72
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|0:40:09
|73
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|0:40:12
|74
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|0:41:37
|75
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:42:26
|76
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:42:45
|77
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:43:08
|78
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|0:51:14
|79
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:52:24
|80
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:54:39
|81
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|0:54:58
|82
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|0:55:40
|83
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|0:56:31
|84
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:57:29
|85
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:57:46
|86
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|0:58:07
|87
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:58:13
|88
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|0:58:29
|89
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:59:43
|90
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|1:00:21
|91
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:01:29
|92
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|1:03:37
|93
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|1:11:25
|94
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|1:17:02
|95
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|1:19:35
|96
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:20:00
|97
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:26:19
|98
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|1:27:22
|99
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:33:16
Teams classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Share the Road
|0:06:20
|2
|Pure Black Racing
|0:02:46
|3
|Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World
|0:04:34
|4
|Benchmark Homes
|0:06:03
|5
|Orca Velo Merino
|0:06:56
|6
|Team SVS
|0:12:04
|7
|Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National
|0:13:16
|8
|PowerNet
|0:18:38
|9
|Ascot Park Hotel
|0:21:27
|10
|Creation Signs-Ultimo
|0:25:44
|11
|Placemakers
|0:29:15
|12
|The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World
|0:33:59
|13
|Subway Avanti Pro Cycling
|0:40:07
|14
|Radio Sport
|0:43:47
|15
|moxxchopper.com
|0:45:30
|16
|Team Motatapu
|0:52:17
|17
|Sycamore Print
|1:04:04
|18
|Barry Stewart Builders
|1:43:26
|19
|Southern Institute of Technology
|1:45:56
Sprint classification:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|88
|pts
|2
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|47
|3
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|29
|4
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|24
|5
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|21
|6
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|19
|7
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|18
|8
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|18
|9
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|17
|10
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|15
|11
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|14
|12
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|13
|13
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|12
|14
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|10
|15
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|9
|16
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|9
|17
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|9
|18
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|8
|19
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|8
|20
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|8
|21
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|7
|22
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|7
|23
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|6
|24
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|6
|25
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|5
|26
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|5
|27
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|4
|28
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|4
|29
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|4
|30
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|3
|31
|Andrew MacKay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|3
|32
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|3
|33
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|3
|34
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|3
|35
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|3
|36
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|2
|37
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|2
|38
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|2
|39
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|2
|40
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|2
|41
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|2
|42
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|1
|43
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|1
|44
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|1
|45
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|1
|46
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|1
|47
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|1
|48
|Ruaraidh McLeod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|1
|49
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1
KoM classification:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|52
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|26
|3
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|22
|4
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|16
|5
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|14
|6
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|10
|7
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|8
|8
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|6
|9
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|6
|10
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|6
|11
|Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)
|4
|12
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|13
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|14
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|15
|Andrew McNab (Orca Velo Merino)
|4
|16
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|4
|17
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|4
|18
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|4
|19
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|2
|20
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|21
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|2
|22
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|2
|23
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|2
|24
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|2
