With their war wounds still raw, Subway Avanti came back from the brink to win stage three of the PowerNet Tour of Southland today. Despite being left battered and bruised from a crash which also claimed three of his team-mates yesterday, Subway Avanti’s Joe Cooper snatched stage honours in Gore by a bike length from Ascot Park Hotel rider Bevan Mason and also secured the King of the Mountain jersey.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling after yesterday with all the lows and now we’re on a high … we’re back in the game now,” Cooper said.

Team spokesman John McKenzie described the team camp as “like a war zone” last night and was justifiably impressed with today’s effort.

“To see how they responded after four of them hit the deck was amazing. There was disappointment but it’s about moving on from that and making a statement because they were in great form coming into this race,” he said.

“It says a lot about their professional attitude and about riding for each other.”

The team’s resolve was epitomised by NZ under-23 representative Michael Vink, who dragged his injured body out of the ambulance and back onto his badly damaged bike to tackle the gruelling Bluff Hill climb, completing the trek narrowly before the cut-off time so he could start today’s stage from Invercargill to Gore.

Team-mate James Williamson, who rode the stage sporting acupuncture needles still in his neck and several stitches, was one of five riders, along with Pure Black Racing’s Mike Northey, to put in the hard yards with an early break in the 165km stretch – the longest of the six-day race.

With 60km to go the race effectively reset and, after a number of attacks, Cooper and Mason established a slight lead on the chasing bunch.

After adding the Otama hill climb to the day’s accomplishments, Cooper found the legs to hold off Mason in a sprint to the finish.

In the general classification ranks Share the Road’s Jeremy Yates retained the yellow jersey by four seconds ahead of team-mate Jack Bauer with the team successfully dictating much of the race from the front of the peloton.

“It wasn’t an easy stage…it has the potential to turn real nasty as it has for me in the past. I’ve lost the yellow jersey on this stage before so I was really nervous coming into it,” Yates said. “But start to finish it went as planned and we never had to panic really.

“We kept it under control and even put Hayden Roulston’s team (Calder Stewart Bike NZ) on the back foot midway through the stage – Jack Bauer was able to get in a little move that got away and those boys had to rally round and step up to the chase,” he said. “There are a lot of cards to play and we showed we’re not just a one-horse team.”

Yates admitted he was rather fond of the yellow strip. “I like it but as long as it stays within the team I’m happy,” he said.





Two stages loom tomorrow with the prospect to encountering challenging conditions on the 88km coastal trek from Invercargill to Tuatapere, followed by the 101km trip to Winton.

“We’ll try and keep the moves under control, step it up for the end and try and reel back anyone that’s dangerous,” Yates said.

The heralded Calder Stewart/Bike NZ team, which features pro riders the calibre of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Roulston and Greg Henderson, went largely undetected today and remains in 6th spot in the overall team standings, over 5min adrift of Share the Road. However, Roulston is in striking distance, just 22 seconds shy of Yates in the general classification.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 3:48:07 2 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:02 3 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:14 4 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 5 Tom Scully (Powernet) 6 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 7 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 8 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 9 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 10 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 11 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 12 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 13 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 14 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 15 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 16 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 17 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 18 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 19 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 20 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 21 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 22 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 23 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 24 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 25 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 26 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 27 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 28 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 29 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 30 George Bennett (Team Svs) 31 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 32 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 33 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 34 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 35 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 36 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 37 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 38 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 39 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 40 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 41 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 42 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 43 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 44 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 45 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 46 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 47 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 48 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 49 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 50 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 51 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 52 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 53 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 54 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 55 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 56 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 57 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 58 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 59 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 60 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 61 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 62 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 63 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 64 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 65 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 66 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 67 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 68 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 69 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 70 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 71 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 72 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 73 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 74 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 75 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 76 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 77 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 78 Brad Carter (Powernet) 79 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 80 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 81 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 82 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 83 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 84 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 85 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 86 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 87 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 88 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 89 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 90 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 91 Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) 92 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 93 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 94 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:00:42 95 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:00:44 96 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:01:13 97 Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:17 98 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:28 99 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:57 100 Regan Sheath (Radio Sport) 0:14:12 101 Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print) 0:22:14 102 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 0:00:14 103 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 104 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 105 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 106 Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:22:17 107 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:22:19 108 Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print) 0:34:56 109 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:35:49 DNF Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute Of Technology)

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 5:58:05 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:04 3 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:22 4 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 0:01:02 5 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:10 6 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:16 7 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:21 8 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 0:01:25 9 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:01:28 10 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:38 11 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:48 12 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:51 13 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:52 14 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:53 15 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:59 16 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:02:02 17 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 0:02:13 18 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:21 19 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:32 20 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 0:02:38 21 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:02:39 22 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 0:02:44 23 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 0:02:45 24 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:51 25 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 26 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:56 27 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:04 28 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 0:03:10 29 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:03:14 30 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:19 31 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:20 32 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 33 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:24 34 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:28 35 Brad Carter (Powernet) 36 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:03:31 37 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 0:03:36 38 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 39 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:41 40 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 0:03:42 41 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:03:43 42 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 43 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:44 44 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:45 45 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 46 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 0:03:46 47 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:03:50 48 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:56 49 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 0:04:01 50 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:05 51 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:07 52 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 53 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:09 54 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 55 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 0:04:10 56 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 0:04:19 57 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:04:21 58 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:22 59 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 60 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:04:25 61 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:04:26 62 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 0:04:27 63 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:04:30 64 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:04:35 65 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:04:36 66 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 67 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:04:40 68 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:04:42 69 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:46 70 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:04:48 71 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:49 72 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:00 73 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:05:02 74 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:05 75 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:05:18 76 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:21 77 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:30 78 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:05:40 79 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:05:53 80 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:06:04 81 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 0:06:09 82 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 0:06:23 83 Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:06:36 84 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:07:46 85 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:47 86 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:08:10 87 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 88 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:08:40 89 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:08:46 90 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:11:06 91 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:11:08 92 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:23 93 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:25 94 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:11:40 95 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:12:11 96 Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:12:19 97 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:13:37 98 Regan Sheath (Radio Sport) 0:20:11 99 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:24:00 100 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:26:11 101 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 0:28:08 102 Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:28:13 103 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:29:11 104 Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print) 0:29:13 105 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:30:15 106 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:34:43 107 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:35:52 108 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:40:45 109 Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print) 0:42:20

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 38 pts 2 Karl Murray (Share the Road) 21 3 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 20 4 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 19 5 Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS) 10 6 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 8 7 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 8 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 7 9 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 5 10 Andrew McNab (Orca Velo Merino) 3 11 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 3 12 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 13 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 3 14 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 3 15 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 3 16 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 3 17 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 3 18 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 2 19 Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com) 2 20 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National) 1 21 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 1 22 Ruaraidh McLeod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1 23 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 12 pts 2 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 10 3 Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS) 8 4 Jack Bauer (Share the Road) 6 5 Jeremy Yates (Share the Road) 6 6 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 7 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 6 8 Gordon McCauley (Share the Road) 4 9 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 4 10 Andrew McNab (Orca Velo Merino) 4 11 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National) 2 12 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 13 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 5:59:21 2 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:21 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:38 4 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:53 5 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:21 6 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 0:02:45 7 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 8 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:04 9 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:03:14 10 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:03:20 11 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:24 12 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:03:28 13 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:03:31 14 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:36 15 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:41 16 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:03:43 17 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:44 18 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:56 19 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:07 20 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:09 21 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 22 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:04:21 23 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:04:25 24 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:04:30 25 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:04:35 26 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:04:36 27 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:04:40 28 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:49 29 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:00 30 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:05 31 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:05:18 32 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:30 33 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:05:40 34 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:06:04 35 Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:06:36 36 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:07:46 37 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:47 38 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:08:40 39 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:08:46 40 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:25 41 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:13:37 42 Regan Sheath (Radio Sport) 0:20:11 43 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:24:00 44 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:26:11 45 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 0:28:08 46 Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:28:13 47 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:35:52