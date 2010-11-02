Trending

Cooper claims solo stage victory

Yates keeps the lead

Image 1 of 21

Jeremy Yates of Share the Road remains in yellow.

Jeremy Yates of Share the Road remains in yellow.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 21

Jeremy Yates of Share the Road starts the day in yellow.

Jeremy Yates of Share the Road starts the day in yellow.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 21

The peloton will enjoy another day of sunshine at this year’s Tour of Southland.

The peloton will enjoy another day of sunshine at this year’s Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 21

Riders attempt to establish a break.

Riders attempt to establish a break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 21

Michael Olheiser of Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World has escaped the clutch of the peloton.

Michael Olheiser of Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World has escaped the clutch of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 21

Olheiser is joined by three other riders.

Olheiser is joined by three other riders.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 21

Share the Road lead the peloton.

Share the Road lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 21

James Williamson of Subway Avanti and Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing have dropped their breakaway companions.

James Williamson of Subway Avanti and Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing have dropped their breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 21

Gordon McCauley of Share the Road lays down the law after riders attack as the yellow jersey takes a nature break.

Gordon McCauley of Share the Road lays down the law after riders attack as the yellow jersey takes a nature break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 21

Riders cross the Mataura Bridge.

Riders cross the Mataura Bridge.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 21

A rider from Radio Sport makes the most of a photo opportunity.

A rider from Radio Sport makes the most of a photo opportunity.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 21

The peloton roll through the green countryside.

The peloton roll through the green countryside.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 21

The two escapees have been caught and Floyd Landis of Orca Velo Marino tries to establish a new break.

The two escapees have been caught and Floyd Landis of Orca Velo Marino tries to establish a new break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 21

A group of six have slipped off the front including Taylor Gunman of Pure Black racing.

A group of six have slipped off the front including Taylor Gunman of Pure Black racing.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton enjoys the tropical Southland weather.

The peloton enjoys the tropical Southland weather.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 21

Jack Bauer of Share the Road feeds his teammates.

Jack Bauer of Share the Road feeds his teammates.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 21

The break is down to five riders.

The break is down to five riders.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 21

Joe Cooper of Subway Avanti decides it’s time to attack with 15km to go.

Joe Cooper of Subway Avanti decides it’s time to attack with 15km to go.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 21

Joe Cooper gives it everything.

Joe Cooper gives it everything.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 21

Joe Cooper wins Stage 3 in Gore.

Joe Cooper wins Stage 3 in Gore.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 21 of 21

Joe Cooper of Subway Avanti.

Joe Cooper of Subway Avanti.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

With their war wounds still raw, Subway Avanti came back from the brink to win stage three of the PowerNet Tour of Southland today. Despite being left battered and bruised from a crash which also claimed three of his team-mates yesterday, Subway Avanti’s Joe Cooper snatched stage honours in Gore by a bike length from Ascot Park Hotel rider Bevan Mason and also secured the King of the Mountain jersey.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling after yesterday with all the lows and now we’re on a high … we’re back in the game now,” Cooper said.

Team spokesman John McKenzie described the team camp as “like a war zone” last night and was justifiably impressed with today’s effort.

“To see how they responded after four of them hit the deck was amazing. There was disappointment but it’s about moving on from that and making a statement because they were in great form coming into this race,” he said.

“It says a lot about their professional attitude and about riding for each other.”

The team’s resolve was epitomised by NZ under-23 representative Michael Vink, who dragged his injured body out of the ambulance and back onto his badly damaged bike to tackle the gruelling Bluff Hill climb, completing the trek narrowly before the cut-off time so he could start today’s stage from Invercargill to Gore.

Team-mate James Williamson, who rode the stage sporting acupuncture needles still in his neck and several stitches, was one of five riders, along with Pure Black Racing’s Mike Northey, to put in the hard yards with an early break in the 165km stretch – the longest of the six-day race.

With 60km to go the race effectively reset and, after a number of attacks, Cooper and Mason established a slight lead on the chasing bunch.

After adding the Otama hill climb to the day’s accomplishments, Cooper found the legs to hold off Mason in a sprint to the finish.

In the general classification ranks Share the Road’s Jeremy Yates retained the yellow jersey by four seconds ahead of team-mate Jack Bauer with the team successfully dictating much of the race from the front of the peloton.

“It wasn’t an easy stage…it has the potential to turn real nasty as it has for me in the past. I’ve lost the yellow jersey on this stage before so I was really nervous coming into it,” Yates said. “But start to finish it went as planned and we never had to panic really.

“We kept it under control and even put Hayden Roulston’s team (Calder Stewart Bike NZ) on the back foot midway through the stage – Jack Bauer was able to get in a little move that got away and those boys had to rally round and step up to the chase,” he said. “There are a lot of cards to play and we showed we’re not just a one-horse team.”
Yates admitted he was rather fond of the yellow strip. “I like it but as long as it stays within the team I’m happy,” he said.

Two stages loom tomorrow with the prospect to encountering challenging conditions on the 88km coastal trek from Invercargill to Tuatapere, followed by the 101km trip to Winton.

“We’ll try and keep the moves under control, step it up for the end and try and reel back anyone that’s dangerous,” Yates said.

The heralded Calder Stewart/Bike NZ team, which features pro riders the calibre of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Roulston and Greg Henderson, went largely undetected today and remains in 6th spot in the overall team standings, over 5min adrift of Share the Road. However, Roulston is in striking distance, just 22 seconds shy of Yates in the general classification.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)3:48:07
2Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:02
3Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:14
4Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
5Tom Scully (Powernet)
6Shane Archbold (Powernet)
7Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
8Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
9Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
10Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
11Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
12Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
13Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
14Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
15Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
16Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
17Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
18Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)
19Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
20Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
21Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
22Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)
23Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
24Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)
25Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
26Jason Allen (Share The Road)
27Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
28Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
29Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
30George Bennett (Team Svs)
31Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
32Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
33James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)
34Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
35Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
36David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology)
37Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
38Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
39William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
40Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
41Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
42Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
43Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
44Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology)
45James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
46James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
47James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
48Chris Nicholson (Powernet)
49Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
50Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
51Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com)
52Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
53Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
54Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
55Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
56Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
57Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
58Myron Simpson (Powernet)
59Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
60Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
61Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
62Richard Ussher (Team Svs)
63Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
64Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
65Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
66Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)
67Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
68Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
69Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
70Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
71Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
72Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com)
73Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology)
74Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
75Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
76Karl Moore (Team Svs)
77Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
78Brad Carter (Powernet)
79Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
80Will Dickeson (Team Svs)
81Elliot Crowther (Powernet)
82Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
83Michael Cupitt (Team Svs)
84Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
85Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
86Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
87Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
88Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
89Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
90Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
91Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology)
92Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
93Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
94Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:00:42
95Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:00:44
96Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:01:13
97Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:17
98Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:01:28
99James Early (Benchmark Homes)0:02:57
100Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)0:14:12
101Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)0:22:14
102Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)0:00:14
103Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
104Karl Murray (Share The Road)
105David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology)
106Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com)0:22:17
107Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:22:19
108Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)0:34:56
109Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)0:35:49
DNFOperta Vernaudon (Southern Institute Of Technology)

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)5:58:05
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:00:04
3Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:00:22
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:01:02
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:10
6Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:16
7Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:01:21
8Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)0:01:25
9Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:01:28
10James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:01:38
11Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:48
12Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:51
13Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:52
14Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:01:53
15Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:59
16Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com)0:02:02
17Michael Cupitt (Team Svs)0:02:13
18Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:21
19Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:02:32
20Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)0:02:38
21Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:02:39
22Elliot Crowther (Powernet)0:02:44
23Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)0:02:45
24Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:51
25Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
26William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:56
27Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:04
28Richard Ussher (Team Svs)0:03:10
29Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:03:14
30Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:19
31Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:20
32Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
33Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:24
34Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:28
35Brad Carter (Powernet)
36Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:03:31
37Jason Allen (Share The Road)0:03:36
38Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
39Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:41
40Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:03:42
41Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:03:43
42Will Dickeson (Team Svs)
43Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:44
44Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:45
45Karl Moore (Team Svs)
46Chris Nicholson (Powernet)0:03:46
47Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com)0:03:50
48James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:56
49Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:04:01
50Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:04:05
51Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)0:04:07
52Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
53Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:04:09
54Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
55Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)0:04:10
56Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:04:19
57Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:04:21
58Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:22
59Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
60Tom Scully (Powernet)0:04:25
61Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:04:26
62Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:04:27
63Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:04:30
64Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:04:35
65Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:04:36
66Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:04:37
67Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:04:40
68Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:04:42
69James Early (Benchmark Homes)0:04:46
70Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:04:48
71James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)0:04:49
72Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:05:00
73David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:05:02
74Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:05
75Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:05:18
76Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:05:21
77Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:05:30
78Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:05:40
79Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:05:53
80Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:06:04
81Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:06:09
82Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:06:23
83Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:06:36
84Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)0:07:46
85Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:07:47
86Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)0:08:10
87Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
88Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:08:40
89George Bennett (Team Svs)0:08:46
90Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:11:06
91James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:11:08
92Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:23
93Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:25
94Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:11:40
95Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:12:11
96Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:12:19
97Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:13:37
98Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)0:20:11
99Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:24:00
100Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:26:11
101Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)0:28:08
102Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com)0:28:13
103Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:29:11
104Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)0:29:13
105David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:30:15
106Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)0:34:43
107Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)0:35:52
108Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)0:40:45
109Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)0:42:20

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)38pts
2Karl Murray (Share the Road)21
3Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)20
4Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)19
5Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)10
6Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)8
7James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)8
8Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)7
9Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)5
10Andrew McNab (Orca Velo Merino)3
11Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)3
12Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)3
13Sean Joyce (Placemakers)3
14Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)3
15Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)3
16Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)3
17Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)3
18Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)2
19Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)2
20Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)1
21Pedro Palma (Placemakers)1
22Ruaraidh McLeod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1
23Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)12pts
2Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)10
3Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)8
4Jack Bauer (Share the Road)6
5Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)6
6Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)6
7James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)6
8Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)4
9Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)4
10Andrew McNab (Orca Velo Merino)4
11Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)2
12Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)2
13Sean Joyce (Placemakers)2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)5:59:21
2Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:01:21
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:01:38
4Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:01:53
5Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:21
6Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)0:02:45
7Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
8Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:04
9Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:03:14
10Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:03:20
11Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:24
12Brad Carter (Powernet)0:03:28
13Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:03:31
14Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:03:36
15Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:41
16Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:03:43
17Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:44
18James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:56
19Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)0:04:07
20Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:04:09
21Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
22Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:04:21
23Tom Scully (Powernet)0:04:25
24Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:04:30
25Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:04:35
26Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:04:36
27Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:04:40
28James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)0:04:49
29Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:05:00
30Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:05
31Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:05:18
32Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:05:30
33Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:05:40
34Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:06:04
35Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:06:36
36Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)0:07:46
37Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:07:47
38Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:08:40
39George Bennett (Team Svs)0:08:46
40Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:25
41Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:13:37
42Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)0:20:11
43Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:24:00
44Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:26:11
45Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)0:28:08
46Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com)0:28:13
47Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)0:35:52

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Share the Road17:55:54
2Benchmark Homes0:03:08
3Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:04:13
4Pure Black Racing0:04:37
5Orca Velo Merino0:04:40
6Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National0:05:29
7Team SVS0:06:24
8Creation Signs-Ultimo0:07:10
9The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World0:07:32
10Subway Avanti Pro Cycling0:07:40
11Team Motatapu0:08:01
12PowerNet0:08:19
13moxxchopper.com0:08:20
14Placemakers0:09:58
15Sycamore Print0:11:11
16Radio Sport0:11:21
17Barry Stewart Builders0:11:24
18Southern Institute of Technology0:12:37
19Ascot Park Hotel0:15:37

 

Latest on Cyclingnews