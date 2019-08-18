Marta Bastianelli wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden Road Race
Italian champion out-sprints Marianne Vos
Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race. After an active race with lots of attacks, things came down to the sprint of a reduced peloton. The Italian champion came through the final corner in the slipstream of Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and came past Vos on the final metres, winning the race with just a few centimetres. Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) sprinted to third place.
Vos dived into the last right turn with 300m to race, hoping to repeat her victory of 2018. She had speed and kicked hard but Bastianelli was on her wheel and then came past her at the line to win and quickly begin celebrating. It was her sixth victory of the 2019 season and her first since winning the Italian national title in late July. She is the first Italian rider to ever win the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race.
"I am very happy to win this race today," said Bastianelli in the post-race interview. "I had some injury problems with my knee before the Giro Rosa. Today, it was very important to have team support, especially Barbara Guarischi helped me in the final. I was in the breakaway at the start of the race, and my legs felt a bit weak after that.
"I know it's important to get through the last corner in second position. I took Marianne's wheel, and she did a very long sprint. I followed her and came around for the finish, it was very close, but I won. I am happy to win in my new [Italian] champion's jersey and happy for the team and my sports director Carmen Small."
Vos ensured she was perfectly placed going into and out of the fast turn but could not get rid of Bastianelli and then mistakenly took the longest line to the finish. "I was actually quite a good lead out from Ale Cipollini and Virtu," Vos said. "I think Marta was on my wheel and it was just a little too long and I didn't have the legs."
How it happened
The race consisted of one long loop south and east of Vårgårda followed by three shorter laps including the Hägrungabakken hill and three finishing laps that took in a new gravel section ending only three kilometres from the finish in addition to the hill. 28.6 kilometres of the 145.3-kilometre race were on eight gravel sections. Although rain was forecast, it stayed dry throughout the race.
The first important move came after 35km when an attack on the uphill third gravel section led to a group of fourteen riders with, among others, Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters (both Boels Dolmans), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Coryn Rivera, Lucinda Brand, Juliette Labous (all Team Sunweb), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), and Bastianelli getting away.
This strong breakaway had an advantage of more than a minute with 100km to go. Trek-Segafredo and CCC-Liv chased hard in the peloton to reduce the gap, but the break was only brought back on the second short laps when Vos and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) counterattacked on the Hägrunga hill, resetting the race with 62km to go.
After several short-lived attacks, Roxane Knetemann (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini), and Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) went away with 46km left and stayed ahead for one lap, being caught at the start of the penultimate lap.
Again, there were many attempts to get away from the peloton. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) succeeded with an acceleration on the gravel section 20km from the finish and started the final lap with an advantage of 22 seconds.
Deignan and Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) tried to bridge to Tenniglo the final time up Hägrungabakken but could not get away. Mackaij tried again on the final gravel section, and Tenniglo was caught just after.
Brand, Vos, and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) were among the riders who tried to anticipate a sprint with a late attack, but things quickly came back together for the sprint finish where Vos just saw herself beaten by Bastianelli.
Despite not participating in the Vårgårda race weekend, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour. Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance) finished in sixth place to defend her lead in the Women's WorldTour U23 ranking.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3:37:43
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:01
|6
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:02
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:03
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|11
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:04
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|17
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|0:00:05
|18
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|19
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:06
|20
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|21
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|23
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:07
|24
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|25
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:08
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|30
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|31
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc - Liv
|0:00:09
|32
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|33
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|34
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:10
|35
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|36
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|38
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:20
|39
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:21
|40
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|41
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Lisa Nordén (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:42
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:00:47
|44
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|45
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:51
|46
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:22
|47
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|0:02:27
|48
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|49
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|50
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:18
|50
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:19
|53
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:23
|54
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|55
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:24
|56
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:09
|57
|Sara Hedberg (Swe) Sweden
|0:10:02
|58
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|0:10:03
|59
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc - Liv
|0:10:42
|60
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc - Liv
|61
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|63
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|65
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|66
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|67
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|69
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|70
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|72
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|73
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|74
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|75
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|76
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:44
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Nathalie Eklund (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Thale Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy