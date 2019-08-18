Trending

Marta Bastianelli wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden Road Race

Italian champion out-sprints Marianne Vos

Image 1 of 9

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win Postnord Vargarda WestSweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win Postnord Vargarda WestSweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win Postnord Vargarda WestSweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) second and Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel) third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) second and Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel) third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Postnord Vargarda WestSweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race. After an active race with lots of attacks, things came down to the sprint of a reduced peloton. The Italian champion came through the final corner in the slipstream of Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and came past Vos on the final metres, winning the race with just a few centimetres. Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) sprinted to third place.

Vos dived into the last right turn with 300m to race, hoping to repeat her victory of 2018. She had speed and kicked hard but Bastianelli was on her wheel and then came past her at the line to win and quickly begin celebrating. It was her sixth victory of the 2019 season and her first since winning the Italian national title in late July. She is the first Italian rider to ever win the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race.

"I am very happy to win this race today," said Bastianelli in the post-race interview. "I had some injury problems with my knee before the Giro Rosa. Today, it was very important to have team support, especially Barbara Guarischi helped me in the final. I was in the breakaway at the start of the race, and my legs felt a bit weak after that.

"I know it's important to get through the last corner in second position. I took Marianne's wheel, and she did a very long sprint. I followed her and came around for the finish, it was very close, but I won. I am happy to win in my new [Italian] champion's jersey and happy for the team and my sports director Carmen Small."

Vos ensured she was perfectly placed going into and out of the fast turn but could not get rid of Bastianelli and then mistakenly took the longest line to the finish. "I was actually quite a good lead out from Ale Cipollini and Virtu," Vos said. "I think Marta was on my wheel and it was just a little too long and I didn't have the legs."

How it happened

The race consisted of one long loop south and east of Vårgårda followed by three shorter laps including the Hägrungabakken hill and three finishing laps that took in a new gravel section ending only three kilometres from the finish in addition to the hill. 28.6 kilometres of the 145.3-kilometre race were on eight gravel sections. Although rain was forecast, it stayed dry throughout the race.

The first important move came after 35km when an attack on the uphill third gravel section led to a group of fourteen riders with, among others, Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters (both Boels Dolmans), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Coryn Rivera, Lucinda Brand, Juliette Labous (all Team Sunweb), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), and Bastianelli getting away.

This strong breakaway had an advantage of more than a minute with 100km to go. Trek-Segafredo and CCC-Liv chased hard in the peloton to reduce the gap, but the break was only brought back on the second short laps when Vos and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) counterattacked on the Hägrunga hill, resetting the race with 62km to go.

After several short-lived attacks, Roxane Knetemann (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini), and Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) went away with 46km left and stayed ahead for one lap, being caught at the start of the penultimate lap.

Again, there were many attempts to get away from the peloton. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) succeeded with an acceleration on the gravel section 20km from the finish and started the final lap with an advantage of 22 seconds.

Deignan and Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) tried to bridge to Tenniglo the final time up Hägrungabakken but could not get away. Mackaij tried again on the final gravel section, and Tenniglo was caught just after.

Brand, Vos, and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) were among the riders who tried to anticipate a sprint with a late attack, but things quickly came back together for the sprint finish where Vos just saw herself beaten by Bastianelli.

Despite not participating in the Vårgårda race weekend, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour. Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance) finished in sixth place to defend her lead in the Women's WorldTour U23 ranking.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling3:37:43
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Ccc - Liv
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:01
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:02
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:03
8Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
9Stine Borgli (Nor) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
11Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
12Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:04
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
17Vita Heine (Nor) Norway0:00:05
18Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
19Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:06
20Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
21Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
22Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
23Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:07
24Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
25Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:00:08
27Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc - Liv
30Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
31Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc - Liv0:00:09
32Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
33Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
34Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing0:00:10
35Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
36Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
38Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:20
39Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:21
40Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:41
41Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Lisa Nordén (Swe) Sweden0:00:42
43Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:00:47
44Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
45Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:51
46Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek - Segafredo0:01:22
47Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc - Liv0:02:27
48Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
49Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
50Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:18
50Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
52Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:19
53Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:23
54Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
55Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:05:24
56Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:09:09
57Sara Hedberg (Swe) Sweden0:10:02
58Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway0:10:03
59Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc - Liv0:10:42
60Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc - Liv
61Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
62Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
63Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
65Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
66Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
67Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:10:43
69Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
70Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
72Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
73Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
74Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
75Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
76Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:10:44
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
DNFElena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLeah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFHanna Nilsson (Swe) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
DNFClara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
DNFNathalie Eklund (Swe) Sweden
DNFEmelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
DNFThale Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Nor) Norway
DNFMie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway

