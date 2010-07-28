Trending

Van den Broeck salutes in Peer

Basso, Wynants on the podium

Basso and Van den Broeck go away.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The guys put on a show for the fans.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The bunch comes through the line.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The sprint for the minor placings was hotly contested.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas) in his maglia rosa as Giro champion.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) get a VIP ride.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) have a chat before the off.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the start

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
4Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia

