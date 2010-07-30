Trending

Andy Schleck solos to victory

Gilbert outsprints Roche for second

Full Results
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1:24:17
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
4Rui Da Costa Faria (Por) Caisse D'epargne
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:15
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
14Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
15Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:27
16Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
18Vitautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
19Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
20Pascal Triebel (Lux) LC Tétange
21Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
22Mathias Schan (Lux)
23Johan Boucher (Lux)
24Genséric Andreoli (Fra) CS Thionville
25Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Steve Fries (Lux)
27Remi Di Gregorio (Fra) Fdj
28Julien Jaillard (Fra) CS Thionville
29Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
31Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
32Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
33Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
34Thomas Klonk (Lux)
35Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
36Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
37René Jörgensen (Den) Designa Kokken
38Stanley Bozzetti (Lux)
39Dirk Bockel (Lux)
40Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
41Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:35
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
44David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
45Philippe Faber (Lux)
46Jakob Henning (Ger) LC Tétange
47Philippe Herman (Lux) LC Tétange
48Lieve Vestra (Lux)
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Daniel Bintz (Lux) LC Tétange
52David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
53Raymond Splinter (Lux) ZWC D.T.S.
54Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
55Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
56David Clarebout (Lux) LC Tétange
57Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
57Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
59Claude Degano (Lux) LC Tétange
60Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Thibault Di Fabio (Lux) LC Kayl
62Enzo Mezzapesa (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
63Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
64Nelson Luis (Lux) LC Kayl
65Philippe Bützow (Lux) UC Dippach
66Glen Leven (Lux) UC Dippach
67Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
68Claude Blitgen (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann
69Marc Bastian (Lux)
70Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
71Tom Veyer (Lux)
72Olivier Corpus (Ger) Weisse Wolfe Merzig
DNFClaude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl

