Andy Schleck solos to victory
Gilbert outsprints Roche for second
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1:24:17
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:04
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Rui Da Costa Faria (Por) Caisse D'epargne
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:15
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:27
|16
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|18
|Vitautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|19
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Pascal Triebel (Lux) LC Tétange
|21
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|22
|Mathias Schan (Lux)
|23
|Johan Boucher (Lux)
|24
|Genséric Andreoli (Fra) CS Thionville
|25
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Steve Fries (Lux)
|27
|Remi Di Gregorio (Fra) Fdj
|28
|Julien Jaillard (Fra) CS Thionville
|29
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:32
|32
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Thomas Klonk (Lux)
|35
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|37
|René Jörgensen (Den) Designa Kokken
|38
|Stanley Bozzetti (Lux)
|39
|Dirk Bockel (Lux)
|40
|Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|41
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:35
|42
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Philippe Faber (Lux)
|46
|Jakob Henning (Ger) LC Tétange
|47
|Philippe Herman (Lux) LC Tétange
|48
|Lieve Vestra (Lux)
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Daniel Bintz (Lux) LC Tétange
|52
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Raymond Splinter (Lux) ZWC D.T.S.
|54
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|55
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|56
|David Clarebout (Lux) LC Tétange
|57
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|57
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|59
|Claude Degano (Lux) LC Tétange
|60
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Thibault Di Fabio (Lux) LC Kayl
|62
|Enzo Mezzapesa (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|63
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|64
|Nelson Luis (Lux) LC Kayl
|65
|Philippe Bützow (Lux) UC Dippach
|66
|Glen Leven (Lux) UC Dippach
|67
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|68
|Claude Blitgen (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann
|69
|Marc Bastian (Lux)
|70
|Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
|71
|Tom Veyer (Lux)
|72
|Olivier Corpus (Ger) Weisse Wolfe Merzig
|DNF
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
