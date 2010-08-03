Chavanel victorious in de Lacq
Auge and Sanchez complete podium
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Jose Ivan Guttierez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|Maxime Martin (Fra) CC Marmande
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Mickaël Queiroz (Fra) Blagnac
|13
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
|14
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|Nicolas Loustaunou (Fra) V C Nay
|17
|Mickaël Dhinnin (Fra) Limoges
|18
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|20
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|21
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Matthieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|29
|Pierre Comet (Fra) Blagnac
|30
|Sébastien Serra (Fra) CA Castelsarrasin
|31
|Nicolas Lorenzini (Fra) Lescar VS
|32
|Laurent Bareille (Fra) U C Artix
|33
|Rémy Badoc (Fra) Mont de Marsan
|34
|Pierre Cauhape (Fra) F C Oloron
