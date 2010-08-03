Trending

Chavanel victorious in de Lacq

Auge and Sanchez complete podium

Full Results
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
2Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
6Jose Ivan Guttierez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
8Maxime Martin (Fra) CC Marmande
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Mickaël Queiroz (Fra) Blagnac
13Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
14Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
16Nicolas Loustaunou (Fra) V C Nay
17Mickaël Dhinnin (Fra) Limoges
18Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
20Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
21Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Matthieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
24Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
27Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
28Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
29Pierre Comet (Fra) Blagnac
30Sébastien Serra (Fra) CA Castelsarrasin
31Nicolas Lorenzini (Fra) Lescar VS
32Laurent Bareille (Fra) U C Artix
33Rémy Badoc (Fra) Mont de Marsan
34Pierre Cauhape (Fra) F C Oloron

