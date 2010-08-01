Charteau tops Criterium in Camors
Moreau, Casper round out podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Ac Lanester
|7
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Mathieu Halléguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|9
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng
|10
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Florian Auberger (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|12
|David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|13
|René Taillandier (Fra) Ucl Hennebont
|14
|Piotr Zielinski (Pol) Vcp Lorient
|15
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|17
|Eifion Weinzweig (GBr) Uck Vannes
|18
|Motoï Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng
|19
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Saur Sojassun
|20
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Mathieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Sébastien Nicolas (Fra) Ucl Hennebont
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojassun Espoir Acnc
|31
|Jonathan Thiré (Fra) Auber 93
|32
|Takeshi Jgarashi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng
|33
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|34
|Yoann David (Fra) Ac Lanester
|35
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Vcp Lorient
|36
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|38
|Florent Mallegol (Fra) Cotes D Armor
|39
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Cotes D Armor
|40
|Salva Vilchez (Fra) Vc Pontivy
|41
|Lionel Béret (Fra) Vc Pontivy
