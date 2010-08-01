Trending

Charteau tops Criterium in Camors

Moreau, Casper round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Ac Lanester
7Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Mathieu Halléguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
9Kihong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng
10Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
11Florian Auberger (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
12David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
13René Taillandier (Fra) Ucl Hennebont
14Piotr Zielinski (Pol) Vcp Lorient
15Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
16Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
17Eifion Weinzweig (GBr) Uck Vannes
18Motoï Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng
19Yann Guyot (Fra) Saur Sojassun
20Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Mathieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Sébastien Nicolas (Fra) Ucl Hennebont
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
27Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
29Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojassun Espoir Acnc
31Jonathan Thiré (Fra) Auber 93
32Takeshi Jgarashi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng
33Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
34Yoann David (Fra) Ac Lanester
35Simon Gouedard (Fra) Vcp Lorient
36Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
38Florent Mallegol (Fra) Cotes D Armor
39Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Cotes D Armor
40Salva Vilchez (Fra) Vc Pontivy
41Lionel Béret (Fra) Vc Pontivy

