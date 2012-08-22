Trending

Tour of Denmark past winners

1985-2011

2011Simon Gerrans (Aus)
2010Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
2009Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
2008Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
2007Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor)
2006Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
2005Ivan Basso (Ita)
2004Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor)
2003Sebastian Lang (Ger)
2002Jakob Piil (Den)
2001David Millar (GBr)
2000Rolf Sørensen (Den)
1999Tyler Hamilton (USA)
1998Marc Streel (Bel)
1997Servais Knaven (Ned)
1996Fabrizio Guidi (Ita)
1995Bjarne Riis (Den)
1988Phil Anderson (Aus)
1987Kim Andersen (Den)
1986Jesper Worre (Den)
1985Moreno Argentin (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews